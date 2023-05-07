Restaurant header imageView gallery

219 Social House

review star

No reviews yet

219 Simonton Street

Conroe, TX 77301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

N/A Bev

N/A Bev

Apple Juice

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Kids - Sugar Crush Bucket

$10.00

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Mexican Fanta

$4.50

Mexican Sprite

$4.50

Milk

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Sprite

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$4.50

Tonic Water

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.50

Unsweet Tea

$4.50

Water

Mocktails

Mocktail - Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mocktail - Miami Vice

$8.00

Mocktail - Mojito

$8.00

Mocktail - Mule

$8.00

Mocktail - Peach Sunrise

$8.00

Mocktail - Strawberr Daquiri

$8.00

Mocktail -Pina Colada

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$7.49

Kids Pasta w/ Sauce

$7.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.49

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.49

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.49

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread

$7.49

Kids Mozzarella Flatbread

$7.49

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.49

Kids Fried Shrimp & Fries

$7.49

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.49

Kids Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$7.49

Kids - Sugar Crush Bucket

$9.99

Dessert

Ice Cream

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.99

Mississippi Mud Pie

$9.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.99

SOHO Bread Pudding

$10.99Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.99

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.99

Churro Cheesecake

$9.99

Merchandise

SoHo Souvenir Cup

Sili Pint W/ Lid

$33.00

Sili Pint ONLY

$22.00

Sili Shots

$10.00

Sili Pint w/ lid Cocktail

$38.00

Sili Pint Cocktail No lid

$27.00

Sili Shot w/ Cocktail

$15.00

SOHO 24oz

$9.99

SOHO Rocks Glass

$8.99

SOHO Shot Glass

$6.99

SHIRTS

Crop Top

$30.00

Koozie

$3.00

Long Sleeve

$40.00

Tank Top

$30.00

Short Sleeve

$35.00

Youth Tee

$20.00

Christmas Ornament

Ornament

$15.99

Vape

Vape

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We can't wait to meet you! We have a variety of foods for everyone. We have a downtown low key vibe. Live music every weekend. Fresh cocktails, Ultimate Bloody Marys and fun buckets for kids too!

Location

219 Simonton Street, Conroe, TX 77301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rollin Phatties
orange starNo Reviews
109 Metcalf St Conroe, TX 77301
View restaurantnext
Dragon Bowl C - 118 Simonton Street
orange starNo Reviews
118 Simonton Street Conroe, TX 77301
View restaurantnext
Mckenzies Barbeque & Burgers - Conroe
orange starNo Reviews
1501 N Frazier St Conroe, TX 77301
View restaurantnext
Uncle Bob's BBQ - Montgomery
orange star4.5 • 1,469
101 Silverdale Drive Conroe, TX 77301
View restaurantnext
Saurina's Family Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2017 N Frazier street Conroe, TX 77301
View restaurantnext
Nourish Cafe - 2510 South Loop 336 West, Suite 125
orange starNo Reviews
2510 South Loop 336 West, Suite 125 Conroe, TX 77304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Conroe

Uncle Bob's BBQ - Montgomery
orange star4.5 • 1,469
101 Silverdale Drive Conroe, TX 77301
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 221-Conroe
orange star4.2 • 66
14545 HIGHWAY 105 Conroe, TX 77304
View restaurantnext
Texas Grind Coffee Co.
orange star4.8 • 63
18083 FM1314 rd Conroe, TX 77302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Conroe
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1124 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston