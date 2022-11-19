220 BBQ Crystal River

Sweet Tea Pulled Pork Sandwich with Lemon Aioli

$16.09

Pulled Pork mixed in our Signature BBQ Sauce with Thin Sliced Red Onion. 220 Bread and Butter Pickles. Lemon Aioli on a Brioche Bun spread with our Signature Sweet Tea Jelly. Oh my! You gotta try this! Served with your choice of one side.