220 BBQ Crystal River

Order Again

From the Greenhouse

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.09

Romaine. Creamy Caesar Dressing. Parmesan. Croutons.

220 Smokehouse Salad

220 Smokehouse Salad

$16.09

Pulled Pork. Crisp Romaine. Red Onion. Grape Tomato. English Cucumber. Red Cabbage. Cheddar Jack. Croutons. Barbecue-Ranch Dressing.

Southwest Barbecue Chicken Salad

Southwest Barbecue Chicken Salad

$17.24

Smoked Chicken. Crisp Romaine. Red Onion. Grape Tomato. English Cucumber. Corn. Black Beans. Candied Jalapenos. Cheddar-Jack Cheese. Barbecue-Ranch Dressing

Brioche Handhelds

Served with a side of your choice and (1) BBQ Sauce (1.5oz).
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.94

Slow Smoked Pork piled high on a Brioche Bun. Served with (1) Side and (1) BBQ Sauce (1.5oz) of your choice.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$17.24

Chopped brisket so tender we can't even slice it! Smoked to perfection and piled high. Served with (1) Side and (1) BBQ Sauce (1.5oz) of your choice.

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$14.94

Pulled and chopped Chicken, lightly tossed in our signature basting sauce. Served with (1) Side and (1) BBQ Sauce (1.5oz) of your choice.

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$16.09

Slow Smoked Breast of Turkey served on a Brioche Bun, perfect every time! Served with (1) Side and (1) BBQ Sauce (1.5oz) of your choice.

Barbecue Dinner

Served with two BBQ Sauces (1.5oz), two sides, and your choice of Cornbread, Hawaiian Sweet Roll, or Garlic Toast!
Pulled Pork Dinner

Pulled Pork Dinner

$18.39

Tender, slow smoked Pulled Pork. Served with your choice of two sides, bread, and (2) BBQ Sauces (1.5oz)!

Chopped Brisket Dinner

Chopped Brisket Dinner

$21.84

Chopped beef brisket so tender we can't even slice it! Piled high and smoked to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides, bread, and (2) BBQ Sauces (1.5oz)!

Smoked Chicken Dinner

Smoked Chicken Dinner

$18.39

Pulled and Chopped, lightly tossed in our basting sauce. Served with your choice of two sides, bread, and (2) BBQ Sauces (1.5oz)!

Sliced Turkey Dinner

Sliced Turkey Dinner

$18.39

Smoked Sliced Turkey. Served with your choice of two sides and bread.

Rib Dinner - Half Slab

Rib Dinner - Half Slab

$22.99

5 Bones of Smoked Pork Ribs. Served with your choice of two sides, bread, and (2) BBQ Sauces (1.5oz).

Rib Dinner - Full Slab

Rib Dinner - Full Slab

$32.19

10 Bones of our Smoked Pork Ribs. Served with your choice of two sides, bread, and (4) BBQ Sauces (1.5oz)!

220 Signatures

Served with a side of your choice!
Brisket Melt

Brisket Melt

$18.39

Sauced Beef Brisket. Red Onions. 220 Signature Candied Jalapenos. Melted Cheddar Jack served on garlic toast. Served with your choice of one side.

Carolina Que

Carolina Que

$16.09

Pulled Pork tossed in our Signature Carolina Mustard Barbecue Sauce. Topped with Coleslaw and served on a Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of one side.

Sweet Tea Pulled Pork Sandwich with Lemon Aioli

Sweet Tea Pulled Pork Sandwich with Lemon Aioli

$16.09

Pulled Pork mixed in our Signature BBQ Sauce with Thin Sliced Red Onion. 220 Bread and Butter Pickles. Lemon Aioli on a Brioche Bun spread with our Signature Sweet Tea Jelly. Oh my! You gotta try this! Served with your choice of one side.

Charlies - 220 Style Sliders

Charlies - 220 Style Sliders

$17.24

3 Sliders - Choose from Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, Beef Brisket or Smoked Turkey. Served with your choice of one side and 2 BBQ Sauces (1.5oz).

Pork & Slaw Wrap

Pork & Slaw Wrap

$16.09

Slow smoked pulled pork tossed in our Signature BBQ Sauce and fill with sweet cole slaw and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Barbecuban Wrap

Barbecuban Wrap

$18.39

Pulled Pork, Smoke-Braised Turkey, 220 Whatcha' Dill Pickles, Cheddar-Jack in our house made Barbecuban sauce, served on a pressed wrap. Served with your choice of one side.

Family Style Meals

Meals fit for your family table!
The Family Feast

The Family Feast

$86.25

Slab of Ribs, Half Pound of Pork, Chicken and Brisket, Pint of Baked Beans, Pint of Potato Salad and a Pint of Coleslaw. Served with 8 Hawaiian Rolls, and a Gallon of 220 Sweet Tea, or a 2 Lt of Soda. No Subs!

The Family Gathering

The Family Gathering

$205.85

Two Slabs of Ribs, Two Pounds of Pork and Smoke Braised Turkey, a Quart of Green beans, Potato Salad, Coleslaw and Mac & Cheese. Served with 12 Hawaiian Rolls, Two Gallons of 220 Sweet Tea or Two 2 liters of Soda. No Subs!

The Family Reunion

The Family Reunion

$309.35

Two Pounds of Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken and Sliced Turkey. 2 Quarts of Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Green beans and Mac & Cheese. Served with 8 Hawaiian Rolls, 8 Pieces of Cornbread and Two Gallons of 220 Sweet Tea. No subs!

Barbecue by the Pound

Pulled Pork*

Pulled Pork*

$9.19+

Served with 2 sauces per 1/2 Lb.

Pulled Chicken*

Pulled Chicken*

$10.34+

Served with 2 sauces per 1/2 Lb.

Beef Brisket*

Beef Brisket*

$13.79+

Chopped brisket so tender we can't even slice it! Smoked to perfection! Served with 2 sauces per 1/2 Lb.

Smoked Turkey*

Smoked Turkey*

$10.34+

Served with 2 sauces per 1/2 Lb.

Pork Spareribs*

Pork Spareribs*

$17.25+

Served with (3) Sauces for a Half Rack and (5) With a Full Rack.

Sides

Coleslaw*

Coleslaw*

$3.44+

Southern Style Sweet Slaw

Southern Style Potato Salad*

Southern Style Potato Salad*

$3.44+

Mustard Potato Salad

Barbecue Baked Beans*

Barbecue Baked Beans*

$3.44+

2 - Bean Baked Beans with Applewood Bacon.

Southern Style Green Beans*

Southern Style Green Beans*

$3.44+

Green Beans with Butter, Onions, Butter, Bacon, Seasoning and did I mention Butter?!

Mac & Cheese*

Mac & Cheese*

$4.47+
Garlic Toast*

Garlic Toast*

$2.06+
Corn Bread*

Corn Bread*

$2.06+
Hawaiian Roll*

Hawaiian Roll*

$2.06+

Sweet Delights

Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.04Out of stock

A Slice of our Blueberry Cheesecake

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.04Out of stock

A Slice of our Key Lime Pie

Legendary Lemon Blueberry Cookie

Legendary Lemon Blueberry Cookie

$2.29

It's legendary around here. It's lemon. It's blueberry. It's delicious. Rolled into a cookie.

Oversized Chocolate Chip Cookie

Oversized Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.29Out of stock

A cookie so big you can share. Or not.

The Sauces

Signature Barbecue Sauce*

Signature Barbecue Sauce*

$1.02+

Our Signature BBQ Sauce , Sweet and Flavorful, Made From Our Secret Family Recipe. Pairs Best with Chicken...or Anything You Can Think Of!

Carolina Barbecue Sauce*

Carolina Barbecue Sauce*

$1.02+

Tangy, Mustard-Based BBQ with a Subtle Sweetness. Pairs Well with Pork!

Spicy Barbecue Sauce*

Spicy Barbecue Sauce*

$1.02+

Feel the Heat with Our Spicy BBQ Sauce, Flavored with Cayenne Pepper and Other Signature Ingredients!

Sweet & Smokey Barbecue Sauce*

Sweet & Smokey Barbecue Sauce*

$1.02+

Perfectly Balanced Sweet BBQ Sauce with a Rich, Smokey Flavor. Pairs Great with Brisket and Ribs!

Pickles & Stuff

18oz Sweet Tea Jelly

18oz Sweet Tea Jelly

$13.79Out of stock

Our famous Sweet Tea made into our Signature Jelly

32 oz Farmhouse Pickles

32 oz Farmhouse Pickles

$13.79

Fresh cucumber halves with carrots and onions. Beautiful farm fresh pickles with a mild finish.

32oz Habanero Pickle Chunks

32oz Habanero Pickle Chunks

$13.79

Our spicy favorite. Hot and salty with butterflied habaneros.

32oz Candied Jalapenos

32oz Candied Jalapenos

$16.09

Sliced jalapeño medallions of sa’weeet heat!

32oz Bread 'n Butter Pickles

32oz Bread 'n Butter Pickles

$14.94Out of stock

Old fashioned coin cut pickles. 220's best!

24oz Granny's Hot & Sweet Pickles

24oz Granny's Hot & Sweet Pickles

$14.94

Sweet as they are sassy!

24oz Hoot 'n Holler Pickles

24oz Hoot 'n Holler Pickles

$14.94

Habanero pickle spears, hold onto your hat, these pickles are hot!

24oz What'cha Dill Pickles

24oz What'cha Dill Pickles

$14.94

Everyone’s favorite dill pickle!

Utensils

Silverware *No Charge*

Silverware *No Charge*

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Barbecue Done Right!

Location

7911 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429

Directions

Gallery
220 BBQ image
220 BBQ image

