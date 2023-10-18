Popular Items

ICED DULCE DE LECHE
$6.25+
LATTE
$5.25+
ESPRESSO CORTADO
$4.50

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

SWEET

Sweet Toast
Sweet Toast
$10.99
Protein Pancakes
Protein Pancakes
$12.50
Yucca Waffle
Yucca Waffle
$12.50
Banana Berry Oatmeal
Banana Berry Oatmeal
$11.49
Yogurth Granola Bowl
$10.99

SAVORY

Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast
$10.99
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich
$8.99
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
$10.50
Tofu Scramble
Tofu Scramble
$14.50
The Works Omelete
The Works Omelete
$14.50
Veggie Omelete
Veggie Omelete
$14.50
Caprese Omelete
Caprese Omelete
$14.99
Three Eggs & Avocado Toast
Three Eggs & Avocado Toast
$12.99
COMBO BREAKFAST
$10.99
BLTE Yucca Waffle Sandwich
$16.99
Breakfast Platter
$8.99
Huevos Pericos
$14.50
Prime Steak & Eggs
$19.99

SMOOTHIES BOWLS

Chocolate Protein Bowl
Chocolate Protein Bowl
$13.25
Acai Bowl
Acai Bowl
$13.25
Green Bowl
Green Bowl
$13.25

LUNCH & DINNER

Arepas

Caribbean
Caribbean
$15.99
Venezuelan
Venezuelan
$15.99

Cornmeal arepa made with shredded beef and gouda cheese

Veggie Arepa
Veggie Arepa
$15.99
Colombian
Colombian
$15.99

Cornmeal arepa made with chicken salad and avocado

Brasilian
$20.99

Salads and Bowls

Kale Chicken Salad
Kale Chicken Salad
$14.99
Bowl for the Soul
Bowl for the Soul
$15.50
Calentado CFS
Calentado CFS
$15.50
Lunch Special
$12.00
Steak Salad
$21.99

Pressed Subs

Pesto Chicken
Pesto Chicken
$15.50
Cuban
Cuban
$15.50
Beef and Cheese
$15.50

DRINKS

Cafe

Traditional Black Coffee
Traditional Black Coffee
$4.25+
Cafe Con Leche
Cafe Con Leche
$4.99+
Farmers Coffee
$4.99+
Aero Press
$7.25

Capuccino

MOCHA CAPUCCINO
MOCHA CAPUCCINO
$5.75+
VIENNESE CAPUCCINO
VIENNESE CAPUCCINO
$5.35+
DULCE DE LECHE CAPUCCINO
$6.75+
CAPUCCINO
CAPUCCINO
$5.25+

CFS Frappes

Caramel Frappe
$6.99+
Mocha Frappe
$6.99+
Coffee Frappe
$6.99+
Dulce de Leche Frappe
$6.99+

Espressos

AMERICANO
AMERICANO
$4.25+
ESPRESSO CORTADO
$4.50
ESPRESSO DOPPIO
ESPRESSO DOPPIO
$3.99
CAFE BOMBON
$4.99

Iced Coffee

ICED COFFEE & AMERICAN
$4.99+
ICED LATTE
$5.99+
ICED MOCHA
$6.25+
ICED DULCE DE LECHE
$6.25+
ICED FARMERS COFFEE
$5.75+
ICED LAVANDER LATTE
$6.99+
PASSION ICED COFFEE
$6.99+
PIÑA COLADA
$6.99+
ICED MATCHA LATTE
$6.25+
ICED CHAI LATTE
$6.25+
ICED DIRTY CHAI LATTE
$6.99+
ICED FARMERS LATTE
$6.99+

Latte

FARMER'S LATTE
$6.75+
LATTE
$5.25+
LAVENDER RAINBOW LATTE
$6.75+
MATCHA LATTE
$6.25+
CHAI LATTE
$6.25+
DIRTY CHAI LATTE
$6.75+
PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE
$6.75+

Limeades CFS

Limeades
$6.99+
Limeade Coconut
Limeade Coconut
$7.25+
Limeade Strawberry
Limeade Strawberry
$7.25+
Limeade mango
Limeade mango
$7.25+
Limeade Mint
Limeade Mint
$7.25+
Avocado Limeade
$7.25

Fruit Smoothies

Mango Smoothie
$6.99+
Strawberry Smoothie
$6.99+
Passion Fruit Smoothie
$6.99+

Teas and Others

HOT CHOCOLATE
$5.75+
HIBISCUS TEA
$6.25+
ASSORTED TEA
$4.25+

Water

FIJI
$2.75
PELLEGRINO
$2.75
ORANGE JUICE
$3.25

Beer

Corona
$5.99
Stella Artois
$5.99
Landsharke
$5.99

Wine

Red wine
$6.99
White wine
$6.99
Rose wine
$6.99
Mimosas
$6.99
Rose wine
$6.99
Bottle Red wine
$25.99

Power Smoothies

Acai
$10.99+
Choco Protein
$10.99+
Green Ligth
$10.99+

Hatsu

Azul
$4.99
Negro
$4.99
Amarillo
$4.99
Lila
$4.99
Blanco
$4.99

Cold brew

Cold Brew
$4.99

MERCHANDISING

Bags Coffee

Journey
$17.99
Farmer
$17.99
La Inmaculada
$30.00
Coffee $12
$12.00
Coffee $10
$10.00
Combo Independencia
$69.99
Salento
$32.99

Mugs

Large
$34.99
Medium
$29.99
Small
$24.99
Cup Large
$20.00
Set encanto
$100.00

Handbag

Large
$70.00
Medium
$55.00
Small
$39.99
Cana Flecha
$49.99
Bolso Iraca redondo
$80.00
Bolso mano iraca
$120.00
Bolso fino Iraca
$90.00
Bolso iraca redondo Fino
$120.00

Cacao for the Soul

53%
$4.99
64%
$4.99
70%
$4.99

Methods

Fresh press large
$25.00
Fresh press Small
$15.00
Chemex
$44.99
Syphon
$74.99
V 60
$60.00
Frensh Press + Journey
$35.00

Books

Mamá millennial y crianza
$20.00
Kit cerebrin y sus emociones
$60.00

Eventos

Ricardo azocar
$20.00
Evento
$250.00

PASTRY

Bakery

Arepa Campesina
$4.99
Arepa de Choclo
$6.50
Beef Empanada
Beef Empanada
$4.50
Butter Croissant
$3.99
Carbonara Empanada
$4.75
Cheese arepa
$4.99
Cheese Empanada
$4.50
Chicken Empanada
$4.50
Empanada Guayaba
$4.25
Ham and Cheese Bread
$4.95
Pan de Bono
$3.99
Spicy Empanada
$4.50
Spinach Quiche
$5.75
Tequeños
$3.99
Vegan Lentil Empanadas
$4.75
Corn roll
$5.99
Choco Croissant
$4.50

Desserts

Banana Bread
$4.25
Banana Muffin
$3.50
Blueberry Muffin
$3.50
Brownie
$3.95
Carrot Cake
$5.99
Cheese Cake
$5.15
Choco-Chips Muffin
$3.50
Chocolate Cake
$5.50
Chocolate crinkle cookie
$3.75
Chocolate Muffin
$3.50
Cinammon
$4.50
Guava Pastry
$3.50
Key Lime Tart
$5.75
Lemon Cake
$4.50
Macaroons
$1.99
Mini Cinnamon
$2.50
Orange Cake
$4.50
SWEET PLANTAIN CAKE
$5.50
Red velvet cookie
$3.75
Tiramisu Cake
$5.75
Tres Leches
$5.75
Apple Strudel
$5.75
Almond Cake
$4.99
Alfajores
$2.99

SIDES

Cheese

Mozarella
$1.50
Cheddar
$1.50
Gouda
$1.50
Fried
$1.50
Swiis
$1.50

Fruit

Strawberry
$1.99
Blueberries
$1.99
Banana
$1.99
Kiwi
$1.99
Chunks Mango
$1.99
Chunks Pina
$1.99

Meat

Ham
$1.25
Bacon
$1.25
Grilled Chicken
$2.50
Beef
$2.50
Tuna
$2.50
Carnitas
$2.50
Tofu
$2.50
Egg
$1.99
Picanha
$6.99

Vegetables

Avocado
$2.50
Spinach
$1.50
Spring Mix
$1.50
Tomatoe
$1.50
Red Onions
$1.50
Carrot
$1.50
Zuccinni
$1.50
Mushrooms
$1.50
Tomatoe Cherry
$1.50

Coffee

Extra Shot
$0.50
Whipped Cream
$0.99
Syrups
$1.45
Cup of Milk
$2.49

Butter

Peanut
$1.50
Almond
$1.50
Normal
$0.50

Beans

Blackbeans
$1.25

Breakfast

Toast
$2.49
Roasted Potatoes
$4.99

Lunch

Plantain strips
$3.99
Sweet Plantains
$1.99
Rice
$3.25

DINNING

MODE

TAKE OUT
$0.50
DINE IN

STAFF

FOOD STAFFING

CUBAN STAFF
$7.75
PESTO CHICKEN STAFF
$7.75
BREAKFAST SANDWICH STAFF
$4.50
CAPRESE OMELETTE STAFF
$7.50
ACAI BOWL STAFF
$6.70
THREE EGGS WITH AVOCADO TOAST STAFF
$6.50
AREPA COLOMBIANA STAFF
$7.99
AREPA VENEZOLANA STAFF
$7.99
SPECIAL LUNCH STAFF
$6.50