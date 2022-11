Chivos 222 W 11th St

Old Fashioned

$10.00

2 Fl. oz Mellow Corn .25 Fl. oz Turbo Syrup 3 dash Angostura Bitters 3 Dash Regan's Orange Bitters Glass: Rocks Ice: cubes Method: build in serving glass, add ice, stir to dilute, adding ice as needed until the liquid line is 1/4 in from the rim of the glass. Garnish: Orange Zest and Cherry