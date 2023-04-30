  • Home
Cafe On 8th 226 8th Street, Augusta GA 30901

No reviews yet

226 8th Street

Augusta, GA 30901

Drink Station

Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Hot Coffee

$3.50+

Smoothies

Sunrise On 8th

$5.00

Custom Smoothie (Build Your Own)

$5.00

Energy Twist

Lime Twist

$5.00

Strawberry Twist

$5.00

Peach Twist

$5.00

Bottle Drinks

Sparkling Water, Blood Orange

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water, Lemon

$2.50

Waffle Station

Savory Waffles

COE Omelet (Bacon Egg Cheese Omelet)

$8.00

TheCOE Browns (Hash Brown Ham & Cheese)

$8.00

The Southern Smile (Biscuit & Gravy)

$8.00

COE Omelet (Ham Egg Cheese Omelete)

$8.00

Cauliflower Parmesan

$8.00

The Cheese Smash (Grilled Cheese)

$8.00

The Down Home (Chicken & Collard Waffle)

$8.50

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Sweet Waffles

Banana Nut Waffle

$8.00

Pecan Waffle

$8.00

Blueberry Waffle

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$9.00

Classic Waffle

$4.00

Strawberry Waffle

$7.00

Cinnamon Waffle

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

226 8th Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Directions

