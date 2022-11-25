Restaurant header imageView gallery

22 South

review star

No reviews yet

642 22nd Street South

St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Order Again

Appetizers

22 South Shrimp

$10.99

Brushcetta

$9.95

Corndogs

$8.00

Devil Eggs

$4.99Out of stock

Fish Dip w/Crackers

$8.95

Grouper Nuggets

$12.00

Parmesan Wedges

$8.99+

Salad

$9.00+

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Dinner

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Curry w/ Rice & Vegetables

$12.99+

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ Baked Beans

$12.99Out of stock

The Mallory

$12.00+

Cajun Pasta

$15.85

22 South Burger

$8.95

Southern Meatloaf

$15.99

Eggplant Napoleon

$18.00

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Wings

$12.00+

Steak Dinner

$18.00

Lunch

The Urban

$9.50

The Manhattan Melt

$11.95

The Veggie

$9.25

The Danny

$12.22

The LA Cuban

$11.25

Chicken Sliders

$3.00

Pull Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.95

Kids

Chicken Tender & Fries

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Hot Dog

$6.00

Slider Meal

$5.25

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

White Rice

$3.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Cornbread

$2.00Out of stock

French Fries

$3.74+

Tatered Tots

$3.74+

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Lemon Squares

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

German Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Soft Beverages

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hildon Large Still Water

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Hildon Small Sparkling Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sliders

Hamburger

$2.25

Double Hamburger

$3.75

Triple Hamburger

$5.25

Single Cheeseburger

$2.50

Double Cheeseburger

$4.00

Triple Cheeseburger

$5.50

*NEW* Pulled Pork Slider (2 pack)

$8.00

Happy Hour Apps

2 Sliders

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Happy Platter

$10.00

Loaded French Fries

$5.00

Mini-Dillas

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

TACO TUESDAYS

Veggie

$2.50

Lettuce, squash, zucchini, red onions, mushrooms & pica de gallo salsa.

Beef

$2.50

Lettuce, Cheese, Pico den gallo salsa

Shredded Chicken

$2.50

Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pica de gallo salsa & drizzled with BBQ sauce.

3 for $6.00

$6.00

SNOW CRABS

1 Cluster w/ 2 Sides

$14.99

2 Clusters w/ 2 Sides

$24.99

Side Tray ONLY

$10.99

R&B SUNDAY

Turkey Wings & 2 Sides

$15.99

Ribs Dinner

$15.99

Ribs & 2 Sides

Chicken Dinner

$12.99

2.22.22 Menu

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Grouper Basket

$11.00

The Deuces

$11.00

The Strawberry Mango Margarita

$11.00

Foundation Menu

Mallory

$30.00

Ballroom Steak

$30.00

Southern Meatloaf

$30.00

Eggplant Napoleon

$30.00

Curry Chicken/Shrimp

$30.00

Friday Night Comedy Menu

Grouper Nuggets

$12.99

Pulled Pork Sliders (2 Pack)

$7.00

Fried Chicken Quesadillas

$9.00

6 pc Wing & Fry

$15.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Chicken Sliders (2 pack)

$5.00

Hamburger Sliders (2 pack)

$4.50

Cheeseburger Sliders (2 pack)

$5.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.95

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Appetizer Platter

$10.00

THE CLASSICS

22 South Shrimp (8)

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Quesadillas

$9.00

Fries

$3.00

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

THE SLIDERS

2 Chicken Sliders

$6.00

2 Hamburger Sliders

$4.00

2 Cheeseburger Sliders

$4.50

THE BASKETS W/ FRIES

Chicken Tenders w/ FRIES

$8.95

Grouper Nuggets W/ FRIES

$12.00

THE WINGS w/ FRIES

6 Wings W/ FRIES

$15.00

10 Wings W/ FRIES

$23.00

20 Wings W/ FRIES

$43.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

642 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Directions

Gallery
22 South image
22 South image

