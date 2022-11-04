Restaurant header imageView gallery

2301 Catering 2301 Market St

review star

No reviews yet

2301 Market St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

EX. Assorted Sandwich Boxes
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich Boxes

Assorted Breakfast Sandwich Boxes

Assorted Breakfast Sandwich Boxes

$16.95

Tell us how many you need and we’ll do the rest! *includes sandwich, pastry, yogurt, fruit, water or juice, condiments and cutlery*

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$16.95

includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$16.95

includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$16.95

includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$16.95

includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$16.95

includes sandwich, pastry, condiments and cutlery

Continental Breakfast

Continental Breakfast Box

Continental Breakfast Box

$11.95

Includes pastry, Belvita breakfast biscuits, fresh whole fruit, yogurt, water or juice.

Coffee Service

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

price per person

Coffee & Decaf

Coffee & Decaf

$4.00

price per person

Coffee, Decaf & Tea

Coffee, Decaf & Tea

$5.00

price per person

Economy Boxed Lunches

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$15.95

*includes sandwich on brioche roll, bag of chips, cookies, hard candy, water or soda*

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$15.95

*includes sandwich on brioche roll, bag of chips, cookies, hard candy, water or soda*

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.95

*includes sandwich on brioche roll, bag of chips, cookies, hard candy, water or soda*

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.95

*includes sandwich on brioche roll, bag of chips, cookies, hard candy, water or soda*

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$15.95
Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$15.95

Executive Boxed Lunches

EX. Assorted Sandwich Boxes

EX. Assorted Sandwich Boxes

$19.95

just tell us how many you want and we'll do the rest! *includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, cookies, candy, water or soda.*

EX. Chicken Caesar Wrap

EX. Chicken Caesar Wrap

$19.95

*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, cookies, candy, water or soda.*

EX. Chicken Salad

EX. Chicken Salad

$19.95

*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, cookies, candy, water or soda.*

EX. Falafel Wrap

EX. Falafel Wrap

$19.95

*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, cookies, candy, water or soda.*

EX. Ham & Cheese

EX. Ham & Cheese

$19.95

*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, cookies, candy, water or soda.*

EX. Tuna Salad

EX. Tuna Salad

$19.95

*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, cookies, candy, water or soda.*

EX. Turkey & Cheese

EX. Turkey & Cheese

$19.95

*includes sandwich on 8 inch roll, chips, cookies, candy, water or soda.*

Italian sandwich

Italian sandwich

$19.95

Salad Boxed Lunches

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$19.95

*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, candy, cornbread with butter, drinks.*

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$20.95

*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, candy, roll with butter, drinks.*

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$20.95

*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, candy, roll with butter, drinks.*

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$20.95

*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, candy, roll with butter, drinks.*

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$22.95

*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, candy, roll with butter, drinks.*

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$21.95

*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, candy, roll with butter, drinks.*

Hot Lunch Buffet

Stuffed Shells w/ Meatballs

$21.95

includes entrée, beverages and desserts. *served in microwavable containers*

Chicken Parmesan

$22.95

includes entrée, 2 sides, beverages and desserts. *served in microwavable containers*

Lemon Chicken

$23.95

includes entrée, 2 sides, beverages and desserts. *served in microwavable containers*

Flank Steak

$24.95

includes entrée, 2 sides, beverages and desserts. *served in microwavable containers*

Grilled Chicken

$22.95

includes entrée, 2 sides, beverages and desserts. *served in microwavable containers*

Baked Salmon

$24.95

includes entrée, 2 sides, beverages and desserts. *served in microwavable containers*

Water

Deer Park 16.9 oz Bottle

$2.00

Fiji Water 500 mL

$2.50

Juice

Tropicana Apple 10 oz.

$2.00

Tropicana Grapefruit 10 oz.

$2.00

Tropicana Orange 10 oz.

$2.00

Tropicana Cranberry 10 oz.

$2.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.00

Snapple Mango

$2.00

Soda

Coca-Cola 12 oz. can

$2.00

Diet Coke 12 oz. can

$2.00

Pepsi 12 oz. can

$2.00

Diet Pepsi 12 oz. can

$2.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale 12 oz. can

$2.00

Canada Dry Diet Ginger Ale 12 oz. can

$2.00

Sunkist Orange Soda 12 oz. can

$2.00

Mountain Dew 12 oz. can

$2.00

Energy Drinks

Monster Java Mocha

$3.00

Monster Java Mean Bean

$3.00

Starbucks Double Shot Espresso

$3.50

Iced Tea

Snapple Lemon

$3.00

Snapple Peach

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry

$3.00

Snapple Diet Lemon

$3.00

Snapple Diet Peach

$3.00

Snapple Diet Raspberry

$3.00

Chips

Utz Original

$1.50

Utz Sour Cream & Onion

$1.50

Utz Barbecue

$1.50

Cheez-its

$1.50

Utz Cheese Curls

$1.50

Veggie Straws

$1.50

Veggie Straws Zesty Ranch

$1.50

Cookies

Belvita Blueberry

$1.50

Lorna Doone

$1.50

Keebler Sugar Wafers

$1.50

Oreos

$1.50

Candy

Hershey's Chocolate Bar

$1.50

Hershey's w/ Almonds

$1.50

KitKat Bar

$1.50

M&M's Original

$1.50

M&M's Peanut

$1.50

Peanut Chews Dark Chocolate

$1.50

Reese's Cups

$1.50

Snickers

$1.50

Nuts

Planter's Salted Cashews

$1.60

Planter's Honey Roasted Peanuts

$1.60

Planter's Salted Peanuts

$1.50

Yogurt

Chobani Blueberry

$2.00

Chobani Cherry

$2.00

Chobani Peach

$2.00

Chobani Strawberry

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2301 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

