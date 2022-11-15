232 Downtown Hospitality

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

$13.00

2 oz Jefferson Reserve small batch, 1/4 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 1 Dash Absinthe, 1 Dash Angostura, 1 Dash Peychaud's Instructions: Stir all over ice, double strain in old fashioned over 1 Large ice cube, express lemon over drink then place into drink