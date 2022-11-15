232 Downtown Hospitality

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Sump Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Barrell Bourbon Batch 31-6yr

$15.00

Barrell Bourbon Dovetail

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$12.00

Blade & Bow

$12.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit-10yr

$10.00

Col. E.H. Taylor- Small Batch

$20.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

George Dickle-8yr

$12.00

George Remus

$15.00

Henry McKenna-10yr

$10.00

Iowa Distilling Company Bourbon

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson Ocean Bourbon Voyage

$14.00

Jefferson Reserve

$12.00

Jefferson Reserve 90

$12.00

Knob Creek 12yr

$12.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$8.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve

$12.00

Legent Bourbon

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Makers Mark 46

$10.00

Michter's

$10.00

Old Forester 1920

$12.00

Old Forester Statesman

$15.00

Pappy Van Winkle

$120.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer Bourbon

$14.00

Santury Toki Japanese Whiskey

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Teeling Single Malt

$10.00

W.T. Rare Breed

$10.00

W.T. Russel's Reserve 10yr

$10.00

Weller 12 Year

$40.00

Weller Antique 107

$18.00

Weller Special Res

$10.00

WhistlePig 15yr Single barrel

$45.00

Widow Jane Bourbon

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Wilderness Trail

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Dbl. Oak

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Cocktails

Americano

$13.00

1 oz Campari, 1 oz Carpano Antica (sweet vermouth) 4 oz club soda Instructions: Stir and garnish with Orange half wheel

Bee's Knee's

$13.00

1 1/2oz Rieger Gin, 3/4oz Lemon Juice, 1/2oz Honey Syrup, 1/3oz Orange Juice Instructions: Shake all with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe Garnish: Orange twist

Bellini Martini

$13.00

1 1/2oz Peach Schnapps, 1 1/2oz Peach Juice, 1tsp Simple Syrup Garnish with Peach wedge

Black Manhattan

$13.00

2 oz Knob Creek Single Brl Select Rye 1 oz Averna 1 dash angostura 1 dash orange bitters G- luxardo cherry

Black Walnut Old Fashion

$13.00

2 oz Bulleit Rye, 1/2 oz Rich Demerara, 5 dashes black walnut bitters Garnish: Express Orange peel over drink and set on glass

Bloody Mary

$13.00

2 oz Titos 3 Oz Bloody Mary mix

Boulevardier

$13.00

1 1/2 oz Jefferson Reserve small batch, 1/4 oz Carpano Antica Formula, 1/4 oz Campari Instructions: Stir all with ice, double strain over rock G- luxardo cherry Garnish: Orange twist

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

1/2 oz Reyka vodka, 1 1/2 oz Meletti 1 1/2 oz Tempist fugit Cream de cacao, 1 1/2 oz half & half

Corpse Reviver #2

$13.00

3/4oz Rieger Gin, 3/4oz Cointreau, 3/4oz Lillet Blanc, 3/4oz Lemon Juice, 1/4oz Rich Dem, 2 sprays Absinthe Instructions: Shake all with ice, double strain, chilled Coupe G-Lemon twist Garnish: Lemon twist

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

2 oz Citron Vodka, 3/4 oz Cointreau, 1/2 oz cranberry, 1/2 oz lime juice, 1/2 oz raw cane syrup

Daiquiri

$13.00

2 oz Flor de Cana, 3/4 oz fresh lime juice, 3/4 oz simple syrup

Dark and Stormy

$13.00

2 oz club soda,2 oz Goslings dark seal rum,3/4 oz lime juice 1 oz ginger syrup

Earl Grey MarTEAni

$13.00

2 oz Sipsmiths gin, 3/4 oz earl grey syrup, 3/4 oz lemon juice

Elder Fashioned

$13.00

2 oz Plymouth Gin, 1/2 oz St. Germains, 1/2 oz Simple Syrup, 2 dashes Orange Bitters G-Grapefruit

Espresso Martini

$13.00

2 oz Reyka Vodka, 3/4 oz Mr Black, 3/4 oz five farms Irish cream, 2 oz cold brew

Gin Basil Smash

$13.00

2 oz Bombay Saphire Gin, 3/4 oz Lemon Juice, 3/4 oz Rich Dem, 10-12 Basil Leaves Instructions: Muddle Basil in shaker, add all, shake with ice, double strain over rock Garnish: Basil sprig

Juliet & Romeo

$13.00

2 oz Riegers Gin, 3/4 oz Lime Juice, 1/2 oz Rich Dem, 1/2 pinch Salt, 3 slices Cucumber, 8-10 Mint Leaves Instructions: Muddle cucumber in shaker, add all, shake with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe Garnish: 3 drops Rose Water, 3 drops Ang. Bitters, 1 mint leaf

Last Word

$13.00

3/4 oz Tanquray Gin, 3/4 oz Green Chart, 3/4 oz Lux Maraschino, 3/4 oz LemonJuice Instructions: Shake all with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe Glass No Garnish

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

1 1/2 oz citron vodka, 1 oz lemonchello 3/4 raw cane syrup, 3/4 lemon juice

London Mule

$13.00

2oz Cold Seltzer 2oz Tanqueray Ten 1/2oz Lime Juice 3/4oz Ginger Syrup Pour seltzer into Collins glass, short shake ingredients w/ice(5sec) strain into glass, fill glass w/stick ice. G-Candied Ginger & Lime wheel

Long Island

$13.00

3/4 oz Titos Vodka, 3/4 oz Hendricks Gin 3/4 oz Milagro, 3/4 oz Flor de Cana, 3/4 Pierre Ferrand, 3/4 oz lemon juice, 2 oz coca cola

Manhattan

$13.00

2 oz Rittenhouse Rye, 1 oz Cocchi de Torino, 2 dash Angostura Bitters Instructions: Stir all with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe Glass Garnish - Luxardo Maraschino cherry

Margarita

$13.00

2 oz Milagro Teq, 3/4 oz Cointreau, 3/4 oz lime juice, 1/4 oz raw cane simple

Martini

$13.00

2 oz Tanqueray, 1/4 oz Dolin Dry, 1/4 oz Dolin Blanc, 1 dash orange bitters, lemon twist

Mimosa

$8.00

6 oz Segura 1 1/2 Orange juice

Mojito

$13.00

2oz Flor de Cana 1oz Raw Cane Syrup 1 white sugar cube 1oz Lime juice 10 Mint leaves Muddle mint, syrup, sugar cube in shaker until sugar cube breaks apart. Add remaining, whip shake w/ few pieces of crushed ice. Dump into Collins glass, swizzle, mound glass w/crushed ice G- Mint bouquet center of glass

Moscow Mule

$13.00

2 oz club soda, 2 oz Belvedere vodka, 1/2 oz lime juice, 3/4 oz ginger syrup

Negroni

$13.00

1 oz Botanist Gin, 1 oz Carpano Antica, 1 oz Campari, Orange half wheel

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$13.00

1 1/2 oz El Tesoro Rep, 1/2 oz Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, 1/4 oz Agave Syrup, 4 dash Chocolate Bitters Instructions: Stir all, double strain over rock G - Flame Orange over drink and drop in Garnish: Orange peel

Old Fashioned

$13.00

2 oz Jeffersons Res, 1 teas rich demerara,2 dashes angostura bitters, 1 dash old fashioned bitters orange and lemon twist

Pimms #1 Cup

$13.00

Red Hook

$13.00

2 oz Knob Creek Rye, 1/2 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 1/2 oz Carpano Punt E Mes Instructions: Stir all with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe G- Luxardo Cherry Garnish: Cherry

Sazrac

$13.00

1 1/2 oz Rittenhouse Rye, 1/2 oz Remy Martin Cognac, 1/2 oz Rich Dem, 4 dash Peyschard's Bitters, 1 dash Ang. Bitters Instructions: Stir all with ice, double strain into 3 sprays of Absinthe rinsed chilled Rocks glass Garnish with Lemon twist

Spicy Paloma

$13.00

1 3/4 Sieta Leguas Blanco, 1/2 oz Gifford Pamplemousse, 1/4 oz lime juice, 1/4 oz agave syrup, Rim Tahine, 2 oz Grapefruit Juice 2 oz grapefruit soda Top with club soda. Muddle: Jalapeño and Agave G-Grapefruit wedge

Tom Collins

$13.00

2oz Cold Seltzer 2oz Hendricks Gin 1oz Lemon Juice 3/4oz Raw Cane Sugar Pour seltzer into Collins glass short shake w/ice(5sec) strain into glass w/stick ice

Verde Bloody Mary

$13.00

White Lady

$13.00

2 oz Botanist Gin, 1/2 oz Cointreau, ,3/4 oz Lemon Juice, 1/4 oz Raw Cane syrup 1 Egg White Instructions: Lemon oil spritz shaker, add all, Shake with ice, strain into shaker(dry shake) then double strain Garnish: Lemon twist

White Russian

$13.00

1 1/2oz Tito's 1oz Mr. Black's 1oz half & half Combine vodka & liqueur in rocks glass w/ice, stir, layer half & half on top G- Coffee Beans

Campari Spritz

$13.00

2 oz Campari, 3 oz prosecco, 1 oz grapefruit soda, 1 oz blood orange juice

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

2 oz Aperol, 3 oz Prosecco, 2 club soda G- Grapefruit Wedge

Cognac

Courvoisier XO

$28.00

Martell Blue Swift

$10.00

Martell VSOP

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$10.00

Craft Beer

2nd Shift Dissatisfied

$7.00

4Hands Statewide Hazy Pale

$7.00

4Hands Warped Perfection

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Deschutes Black Butte

$7.00

Founders All Day IPA

$7.00

Heavy Riff Love Gun

$7.00

Left Hand Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$7.00

Logboat Dark Matter

$7.00

Logboat Neon Blonde

$7.00

Logboat Space Junk IPA

$7.00

Perennial Suburban Beverage

$6.00

Prairie Vape Tricks-Sour

$7.00

Public House Hazy Elusive IPA

$7.00

Rockwell Midwest Swing-IPA

$7.00

Rogue Dead Guy

$7.00

Six Mile Bridge Blood Orange Wit

$7.00

Stone Delicious

$7.00

Third Wheel In Your Head

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Select

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Heineken

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Golden Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Draft Beer

4Hands City Wide

$6.00

Broadway Rise & Fall

$6.00

Bur Oak Clyde’s

$6.00

Last Flight Smoked Kolsch

$6.00

Logboat Snapper

$6.00

Main And Mill Lil Jiff

$6.00

Mother’s Sunshine Chugsuckle

$6.00

Waves Pineapple

$6.00

Featured Cocktails

Aviation

$13.00

1 1/2 oz Empress Gin, 1/2 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 1/4 oz Cream de Violette, 3/4 oz Lemon Juice, 1/2 oz Simple Syrup Instructions: Shake all with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe Garnish: Cherry

Better Bet on Beth

$13.00

1 oz Titos 1 oz Cocchi Americano 1/8 oz Giffards Abricot 3/4 oz lemon 3/4 oz grapefruit 1/2 oz simple

Between the Sheets

$13.00

3/4 oz Remy VSOP, 3/4 oz Ron Avejo Carpano, 3/4 oz Pierre Ferrand, 3/4 oz Fresh Lemon, 1/4 oz Demerara Syrup Instructions: shake all, double strain in chilled coupe Garnish: NONE

Blackberry Whiskey Smash

$13.00

2 oz Bulliet Bourbon, 1/2 oz Lime Juice(2 lime wedges), 6-7 Mint Leaves and 2-3 Blackberries (muddled), 3/4 oz Rich Demerara Syrup, 1 oz Club Soda Instructions: Combine Mint, Limes, black berries muddle until pulverized, add bourbon, ice and simple syrup shake 10 seconds, pour full contents into rocks glass Garnish:NONE

Buon Natale

$13.00

4 oz Eggnog, 3/4 oz Madagascar Vanilla, 3/4 oz Disaronno Amaretto 3/4 oz peppermint schnapps

Hanky Panky

$13.00

2 oz Rieger Gin, 1/2 oz Dolin Rouge, 1/2 oz Carpano Antica Formula, 1/4 oz Fernet Branca Instructions: Stir all with ice, double strain into Nick and Nora G- express lemon twist float in drink Garnish: Lemon twist

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

$13.00

2 oz Jefferson Reserve small batch, 1/4 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 1 Dash Absinthe, 1 Dash Angostura, 1 Dash Peychaud's Instructions: Stir all over ice, double strain in old fashioned over 1 Large ice cube, express lemon over drink then place into drink

"Lear"ing in the Park

$13.00

1 1/2 oz Vida mezcal, 3/4 oz St. Germaine,3/4 oz lime, 1/2 oz agave, 1/2 oz Honey Ginger, 2 dashes hellfire schrub, float 1/2 creme de mure

Luxardo Black Cherry Martini

$13.00

2/3 oz Effen Black Cherry, 2/3 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 1/2 oz Lemon Juice, 2/3oz White Cranberry Juice Instructions: Shake all, double strain in chilled coupe Garnish: Lemon peel & Black cherry

Our Other Brother Darryl's

$13.00

2 oz Kirk and Sweeney Gran Reserva, 1/4 oz pumpkin spice syrup, 1/8 oz white cranberry

S'more Martinis Please

$13.00

3/4 oz Meletti, 3/4 oz Madagascar Vanilla, 3/4 Cream de Cacao, 3/4 oz Pinacle Whipped

Smoked Naked & Famous

$13.00

3/4 oz Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, 3/4 oz Yellow Chartreuse, 3/4 oz Aperol, 3/4 oz Lime Juice Instructions: Shake all w/ice, double strain into coupe, smoke w/apple wood Garnish: NONE

Smoked Penicillin

$13.00

2 oz Monkey Shoulder, 3/4 oz Fresh Lemon, 2/3 oz Honey Ginger Syrup Instructions: Shake all w/ice, double strain in old fashioned over 1 ice cube, smoke w/oak, top w/3 sprays Laphroig Garnish: Candied Ginger

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Botanist

$10.00

Empress 1908

$10.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Lifted Spirits Supernova

$10.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Rieger Midwestern Dry Gin

$8.00

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

$10.00

Suntory Roku Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray-10yr

$12.00

Liqueur

Aperol

$10.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Carpano Vermouth

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cocchi Americano Bianco

$10.00

Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Compari

$10.00

Creme de Cassis

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Dek Blue Curacao

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Five Farms

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Absente

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Chartruse

$12.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Lifted Spirits Absinthe Verte

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$8.00

Meletti Cioccato

$10.00

Mr.Black Cold Brew Coffee

$8.00

Nonio Amaro

$10.00

Palinni Lemoncello

$8.00

Palinni Peachcello

$8.00

Pernod

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$10.00

Pimm's

$10.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$10.00

Rieger Caffe Amaro

$8.00

Rothman & Winter Creme de Violette

$10.00

Rothman & Winter Orchard Peach Liqueur

$10.00

Salers Aperitif Labounoux French Gentiane

$10.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Creme De Cacao

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Kina L Aero D Or

$10.00

Torres Magdala Orange

$10.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00

Mezcal

Bosscal Mezcal Conejo

$18.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$20.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Ilegal Anejo

$18.00

Ilegal Joven

$10.00

Xicaru Pechuga Mole

$10.00

Mocktails

Basil Orgeat Lemonade

$12.00

1 1/2oz Orgeat Semi Rich Syrup, 1 1/2oz Lemon, 4 Basil Leaves- Shake with crushed ice. Instructions: 1 Basil leaf in bottom of glass top with ice

Devil’s Day Off

$12.00

2oz Grapefruit Juice, 1/2oz Lime Juice, 1/4oz Agave, Pinch of Cinnamon Instructions: Shake with ice, pour over ice at same time as 1 1/2oz Lyre's Italian Orange

Grey Fox

$12.00

1oz Earl Grey Rich Syrup, 1oz Fresh Lemon, 3/4 oz AquaFaba Instructions: Dry shake, add ice-quick shake, add 1oz Tonic in glass with ice, double strain, top with Tonic

Spa Water

$12.00

4 Slices Cucumber, 4-6 Mint Leaves, 1/2oz Semi Rich Simple Syrup, 1oz Fresh Lime Muddle then add crushed ice and 2-3oz Club Soda Garnish with Mint Leaves and Cucumber

N/A Spirits/Beer

Abstinence

$10.00

Athletic Run Wild

$6.00

Free Spirit Spirit of Tequila

$10.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$10.00

Heineken 00

$6.00

Lyre's American Malt

$10.00

Lyre's Aperitif Rosso

$10.00

Lyre's Dark Cane Spirit

$10.00

Lyre's Dry London Spirit

$10.00

Spiritless Kentucky 74

$10.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$6.00

El Dorado Cask

$8.00

Flor De Cana White-4yr

$10.00

Goslings Black Seal

$10.00

Kirk & Sweeney Gran Reserva

$10.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$10.00

Novo Fogo Graciosa Cachaca

$10.00

Ron Anejo Carupano Res Privada 21yr

$14.00

Ron Anejo Carupano Reserve Exc 12yr

$10.00

Rum Haven

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Rye

Angel's Envy Rye

$14.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

High West Double Rye

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye-Missouri

$10.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Old Forrester Rye

$12.00

Pikesville Rye

$10.00

Redwood Empire Emrald Giant Rye

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

W.T. Russel's Reserve Rye

$12.00

Widow Jane Rye Mash

$10.00

Scotch

Balvenie Caribbean 14yr

$18.00

Balvenie Double Wood 12yr

$14.00

Balvenie French Oak 16yr

$28.00

Compass Box

$12.00

Dbl Aberlour 12yr

$12.00

Dbl Ardbeg 10yr

$16.00

Dewars 15 year

$14.00

Dewars white label

$10.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$14.00

Glenfiddich 15yr

$16.00

Glenlivit French Oak 15yr

$20.00

Glenmorangie 10 yr

$12.00

Glenmorangie 14yr

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$20.00

Laphroig 10yr

$12.00

Laphroig Sherry Cask 10yr

$16.00

Macallan Double Cask 12yr

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Oban 14yr

$16.00

Seltzer/Ciders

Boulevard Quirk Cherry Lime

$6.00

Waves Dry Cider

$6.00

Waves Semi Sweet Cider

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Shots

lemon drop shot

$8.00

1/2 oz citron, 1/2 oz lemonchello, 1/4 oz raw cane syrup, 1/4 oz lemon juice

Tequila

Casa Noble Reposado

$12.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio 1942- Anejo

$28.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

El Bandito Blanco

$8.00

El Bandito Reposado

$10.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$10.00

Tobacco

Cigar

$15.00

Cigarette

$8.00

Vermouth

Carpano Antica Formula

$10.00

Carpano Bianco Sweet

$10.00

Dolin Blac

$10.00

Dolin Dry

$10.00

Dolin Rouge

$10.00

Punt E Mes

$10.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Belvedere Smogory Forest

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Crystal Head Onyx Agave

$12.00

Effen Black Cherry

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Pearl Cucumber

$8.00

Reyka

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Whiskey

Bushmills Single Malt 12yr

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Glendalough Pot Still

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Redbreast-12yr

$14.00

Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Teeling irish

$12.00

Wine & Bubbles

*Bruno Giacosa Barolo*

$64.00

*Caymus Cabernet*

$25.00

*Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif*

$10.00

Conundrum red blend

$8.00

*Daou Sequentis Merlot*

$13.00

*Hoopes Oakville Cabernet*

$30.00

*Merry Edwards RRV Pinot Noir*

$20.00

*Once and Future Red Zin*

$17.00

*Opus One*

$89.00

Ornellaia Toscana

$10.00

*Peake Ranch Pinot Noir*

$13.00

Routestock Route 29

$9.00

Sandeman 10 year Port

$12.00

*Staglin Estate Cabernet*

$83.00

*Vina Cobos Malbec*

$10.00

Boen Chardonnnay (House)

$8.00

Coppo Moncalvino Moscato

$8.00

Ecco Domani

$7.00

Garrault Sancerre

$12.00

*Long Depaquit Chablis*

$55.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$14.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Tatomer Riesling

$10.00

Chateau Minuty Rose

$8.00

Emmolo Methode Sparkling No.5

$13.00

LaMarca Prosecco 187ml

$8.00

*Louis Roederer Cristal*

$1.00

*Sapience Premium Cru*

$213.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Tiger Cake

$9.00

Dessert Sampler

$18.00

Pizza

Pepperoni

$13.00

Sausage

$13.00

All Meats

$15.00

Specials

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Shrimp Scampi and Rissotto

$18.00

Petite Medallions

$22.00

Future Cocktails

Naked & Famous

3/4 oz Del Maguey Vida, 3/4 oz Aperol, 3/4 oz Yellow Chartreuse, 3/4 oz Lime Juice Instructions: Shake with ice, double strain Garnish: Lime wedge

Penicillin

2 oz Monkey Shoulder, 3 sprays Laphroaig sherry cask 3/4 oz Lemon Juice, 2/3 oz Rich Honey Ginger Syrup. Instructions: Shake all EXCEPT Laphroaig, double strain over rock, float Laphroaig G= Candied Ginger Garnish: Candied Ginger(skewer)

Red Hook

2 oz Knob Creek Rye, 1/2 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 1/2 oz Carpano Punt E Mes Instructions: Stir all with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe G- Luxardo Cherry Garnish: Cherry

Tiger Tale

1oz Pernod, 4oz Orange Juice Garnish with Lime wedge

Tiger Tale

1oz Pernod, 4oz Orange Juice Garnish with Lime wedge

Whiskey Smash

1 1/2oz Buffalo Trace, 3/4oz Lemon Juice, 1/2oz Rich Dem, 8-10 Mint Leaves Instructions: Shake all with ice, double strain over ice Garnish with lemon twist and mint sprig

Future Beer

Boone County Brown

$6.00

Bur Oak Old 63

$6.00

Heineken 00

$6.00

Piney River Black Walnut Wheat

$6.00

Double Scotch

Dbl Aberlour 12yr

$12.00

Dbl Ardbeg 10yr

$16.00

Glenmorangie 14yr

$20.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$20.00

Laphroig 10yr

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Oban 14yr

$16.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$14.00

Glenfiddich 15yr

$16.00

Glenlivit French Oak 15yr

$20.00

Laphroig Sherry Cask 10yr

$16.00

Macallan Double Cask 12yr

$14.00

Balvenie French Oak 16yr

$28.00

Balvenie Double Wood 12yr

$14.00

Balvenie Caribbean 14yr

$18.00
