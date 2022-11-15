- Home
232 Downtown Hospitality
No reviews yet
232 E High Street
Jefferson City, MO 65101
Beverages
Bourbon
Angel's Envy
Barrell Bourbon Batch 31-6yr
Barrell Bourbon Dovetail
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Toast
Blade & Bow
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit-10yr
Col. E.H. Taylor- Small Batch
Eagle Rare
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
George Dickle-8yr
George Remus
Henry McKenna-10yr
Iowa Distilling Company Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jefferson Ocean Bourbon Voyage
Jefferson Reserve
Jefferson Reserve 90
Knob Creek 12yr
Knob Creek 9yr
Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve
Legent Bourbon
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46
Michter's
Old Forester 1920
Old Forester Statesman
Pappy Van Winkle
Rabbit Hole Dareringer Bourbon
Santury Toki Japanese Whiskey
Seagrams 7
Teeling Single Malt
W.T. Rare Breed
W.T. Russel's Reserve 10yr
Weller 12 Year
Weller Antique 107
Weller Special Res
WhistlePig 15yr Single barrel
Widow Jane Bourbon
Wild Turkey 101
Wilderness Trail
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Dbl. Oak
Jim Beam
Cocktails
Americano
1 oz Campari, 1 oz Carpano Antica (sweet vermouth) 4 oz club soda Instructions: Stir and garnish with Orange half wheel
Bee's Knee's
1 1/2oz Rieger Gin, 3/4oz Lemon Juice, 1/2oz Honey Syrup, 1/3oz Orange Juice Instructions: Shake all with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe Garnish: Orange twist
Bellini Martini
1 1/2oz Peach Schnapps, 1 1/2oz Peach Juice, 1tsp Simple Syrup Garnish with Peach wedge
Black Manhattan
2 oz Knob Creek Single Brl Select Rye 1 oz Averna 1 dash angostura 1 dash orange bitters G- luxardo cherry
Black Walnut Old Fashion
2 oz Bulleit Rye, 1/2 oz Rich Demerara, 5 dashes black walnut bitters Garnish: Express Orange peel over drink and set on glass
Bloody Mary
2 oz Titos 3 Oz Bloody Mary mix
Boulevardier
1 1/2 oz Jefferson Reserve small batch, 1/4 oz Carpano Antica Formula, 1/4 oz Campari Instructions: Stir all with ice, double strain over rock G- luxardo cherry Garnish: Orange twist
Chocolate Martini
1/2 oz Reyka vodka, 1 1/2 oz Meletti 1 1/2 oz Tempist fugit Cream de cacao, 1 1/2 oz half & half
Corpse Reviver #2
3/4oz Rieger Gin, 3/4oz Cointreau, 3/4oz Lillet Blanc, 3/4oz Lemon Juice, 1/4oz Rich Dem, 2 sprays Absinthe Instructions: Shake all with ice, double strain, chilled Coupe G-Lemon twist Garnish: Lemon twist
Cosmopolitan
2 oz Citron Vodka, 3/4 oz Cointreau, 1/2 oz cranberry, 1/2 oz lime juice, 1/2 oz raw cane syrup
Daiquiri
2 oz Flor de Cana, 3/4 oz fresh lime juice, 3/4 oz simple syrup
Dark and Stormy
2 oz club soda,2 oz Goslings dark seal rum,3/4 oz lime juice 1 oz ginger syrup
Earl Grey MarTEAni
2 oz Sipsmiths gin, 3/4 oz earl grey syrup, 3/4 oz lemon juice
Elder Fashioned
2 oz Plymouth Gin, 1/2 oz St. Germains, 1/2 oz Simple Syrup, 2 dashes Orange Bitters G-Grapefruit
Espresso Martini
2 oz Reyka Vodka, 3/4 oz Mr Black, 3/4 oz five farms Irish cream, 2 oz cold brew
Gin Basil Smash
2 oz Bombay Saphire Gin, 3/4 oz Lemon Juice, 3/4 oz Rich Dem, 10-12 Basil Leaves Instructions: Muddle Basil in shaker, add all, shake with ice, double strain over rock Garnish: Basil sprig
Juliet & Romeo
2 oz Riegers Gin, 3/4 oz Lime Juice, 1/2 oz Rich Dem, 1/2 pinch Salt, 3 slices Cucumber, 8-10 Mint Leaves Instructions: Muddle cucumber in shaker, add all, shake with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe Garnish: 3 drops Rose Water, 3 drops Ang. Bitters, 1 mint leaf
Last Word
3/4 oz Tanquray Gin, 3/4 oz Green Chart, 3/4 oz Lux Maraschino, 3/4 oz LemonJuice Instructions: Shake all with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe Glass No Garnish
Lemon Drop Martini
1 1/2 oz citron vodka, 1 oz lemonchello 3/4 raw cane syrup, 3/4 lemon juice
London Mule
2oz Cold Seltzer 2oz Tanqueray Ten 1/2oz Lime Juice 3/4oz Ginger Syrup Pour seltzer into Collins glass, short shake ingredients w/ice(5sec) strain into glass, fill glass w/stick ice. G-Candied Ginger & Lime wheel
Long Island
3/4 oz Titos Vodka, 3/4 oz Hendricks Gin 3/4 oz Milagro, 3/4 oz Flor de Cana, 3/4 Pierre Ferrand, 3/4 oz lemon juice, 2 oz coca cola
Manhattan
2 oz Rittenhouse Rye, 1 oz Cocchi de Torino, 2 dash Angostura Bitters Instructions: Stir all with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe Glass Garnish - Luxardo Maraschino cherry
Margarita
2 oz Milagro Teq, 3/4 oz Cointreau, 3/4 oz lime juice, 1/4 oz raw cane simple
Martini
2 oz Tanqueray, 1/4 oz Dolin Dry, 1/4 oz Dolin Blanc, 1 dash orange bitters, lemon twist
Mimosa
6 oz Segura 1 1/2 Orange juice
Mojito
2oz Flor de Cana 1oz Raw Cane Syrup 1 white sugar cube 1oz Lime juice 10 Mint leaves Muddle mint, syrup, sugar cube in shaker until sugar cube breaks apart. Add remaining, whip shake w/ few pieces of crushed ice. Dump into Collins glass, swizzle, mound glass w/crushed ice G- Mint bouquet center of glass
Moscow Mule
2 oz club soda, 2 oz Belvedere vodka, 1/2 oz lime juice, 3/4 oz ginger syrup
Negroni
1 oz Botanist Gin, 1 oz Carpano Antica, 1 oz Campari, Orange half wheel
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
1 1/2 oz El Tesoro Rep, 1/2 oz Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, 1/4 oz Agave Syrup, 4 dash Chocolate Bitters Instructions: Stir all, double strain over rock G - Flame Orange over drink and drop in Garnish: Orange peel
Old Fashioned
2 oz Jeffersons Res, 1 teas rich demerara,2 dashes angostura bitters, 1 dash old fashioned bitters orange and lemon twist
Pimms #1 Cup
Red Hook
2 oz Knob Creek Rye, 1/2 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 1/2 oz Carpano Punt E Mes Instructions: Stir all with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe G- Luxardo Cherry Garnish: Cherry
Sazrac
1 1/2 oz Rittenhouse Rye, 1/2 oz Remy Martin Cognac, 1/2 oz Rich Dem, 4 dash Peyschard's Bitters, 1 dash Ang. Bitters Instructions: Stir all with ice, double strain into 3 sprays of Absinthe rinsed chilled Rocks glass Garnish with Lemon twist
Spicy Paloma
1 3/4 Sieta Leguas Blanco, 1/2 oz Gifford Pamplemousse, 1/4 oz lime juice, 1/4 oz agave syrup, Rim Tahine, 2 oz Grapefruit Juice 2 oz grapefruit soda Top with club soda. Muddle: Jalapeño and Agave G-Grapefruit wedge
Tom Collins
2oz Cold Seltzer 2oz Hendricks Gin 1oz Lemon Juice 3/4oz Raw Cane Sugar Pour seltzer into Collins glass short shake w/ice(5sec) strain into glass w/stick ice
Verde Bloody Mary
White Lady
2 oz Botanist Gin, 1/2 oz Cointreau, ,3/4 oz Lemon Juice, 1/4 oz Raw Cane syrup 1 Egg White Instructions: Lemon oil spritz shaker, add all, Shake with ice, strain into shaker(dry shake) then double strain Garnish: Lemon twist
White Russian
1 1/2oz Tito's 1oz Mr. Black's 1oz half & half Combine vodka & liqueur in rocks glass w/ice, stir, layer half & half on top G- Coffee Beans
Campari Spritz
2 oz Campari, 3 oz prosecco, 1 oz grapefruit soda, 1 oz blood orange juice
Aperol Spritz
2 oz Aperol, 3 oz Prosecco, 2 club soda G- Grapefruit Wedge
Craft Beer
2nd Shift Dissatisfied
4Hands Statewide Hazy Pale
4Hands Warped Perfection
Blue Moon
Deschutes Black Butte
Founders All Day IPA
Heavy Riff Love Gun
Left Hand Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Logboat Dark Matter
Logboat Neon Blonde
Logboat Space Junk IPA
Perennial Suburban Beverage
Prairie Vape Tricks-Sour
Public House Hazy Elusive IPA
Rockwell Midwest Swing-IPA
Rogue Dead Guy
Six Mile Bridge Blood Orange Wit
Stone Delicious
Third Wheel In Your Head
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Featured Cocktails
Aviation
1 1/2 oz Empress Gin, 1/2 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 1/4 oz Cream de Violette, 3/4 oz Lemon Juice, 1/2 oz Simple Syrup Instructions: Shake all with ice, double strain into chilled Coupe Garnish: Cherry
Better Bet on Beth
1 oz Titos 1 oz Cocchi Americano 1/8 oz Giffards Abricot 3/4 oz lemon 3/4 oz grapefruit 1/2 oz simple
Between the Sheets
3/4 oz Remy VSOP, 3/4 oz Ron Avejo Carpano, 3/4 oz Pierre Ferrand, 3/4 oz Fresh Lemon, 1/4 oz Demerara Syrup Instructions: shake all, double strain in chilled coupe Garnish: NONE
Blackberry Whiskey Smash
2 oz Bulliet Bourbon, 1/2 oz Lime Juice(2 lime wedges), 6-7 Mint Leaves and 2-3 Blackberries (muddled), 3/4 oz Rich Demerara Syrup, 1 oz Club Soda Instructions: Combine Mint, Limes, black berries muddle until pulverized, add bourbon, ice and simple syrup shake 10 seconds, pour full contents into rocks glass Garnish:NONE
Buon Natale
4 oz Eggnog, 3/4 oz Madagascar Vanilla, 3/4 oz Disaronno Amaretto 3/4 oz peppermint schnapps
Hanky Panky
2 oz Rieger Gin, 1/2 oz Dolin Rouge, 1/2 oz Carpano Antica Formula, 1/4 oz Fernet Branca Instructions: Stir all with ice, double strain into Nick and Nora G- express lemon twist float in drink Garnish: Lemon twist
Improved Whiskey Cocktail
2 oz Jefferson Reserve small batch, 1/4 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 1 Dash Absinthe, 1 Dash Angostura, 1 Dash Peychaud's Instructions: Stir all over ice, double strain in old fashioned over 1 Large ice cube, express lemon over drink then place into drink
"Lear"ing in the Park
1 1/2 oz Vida mezcal, 3/4 oz St. Germaine,3/4 oz lime, 1/2 oz agave, 1/2 oz Honey Ginger, 2 dashes hellfire schrub, float 1/2 creme de mure
Luxardo Black Cherry Martini
2/3 oz Effen Black Cherry, 2/3 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, 1/2 oz Lemon Juice, 2/3oz White Cranberry Juice Instructions: Shake all, double strain in chilled coupe Garnish: Lemon peel & Black cherry
Our Other Brother Darryl's
2 oz Kirk and Sweeney Gran Reserva, 1/4 oz pumpkin spice syrup, 1/8 oz white cranberry
S'more Martinis Please
3/4 oz Meletti, 3/4 oz Madagascar Vanilla, 3/4 Cream de Cacao, 3/4 oz Pinacle Whipped
Smoked Naked & Famous
3/4 oz Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, 3/4 oz Yellow Chartreuse, 3/4 oz Aperol, 3/4 oz Lime Juice Instructions: Shake all w/ice, double strain into coupe, smoke w/apple wood Garnish: NONE
Smoked Penicillin
2 oz Monkey Shoulder, 3/4 oz Fresh Lemon, 2/3 oz Honey Ginger Syrup Instructions: Shake all w/ice, double strain in old fashioned over 1 ice cube, smoke w/oak, top w/3 sprays Laphroig Garnish: Candied Ginger
Gin
Liqueur
Aperol
Benedictine
Carpano Vermouth
Chambord
Cocchi Americano Bianco
Cocchi Vermouth di Torino
Cointreau
Compari
Creme de Cassis
Cynar
Dek Blue Curacao
Disaronno
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Five Farms
Frangelico
Grand Absente
Grand Marnier
Green Chartruse
Licor 43
Lifted Spirits Absinthe Verte
Lillet Blanc
Luxardo Maraschino
Meletti Cioccato
Mr.Black Cold Brew Coffee
Nonio Amaro
Palinni Lemoncello
Palinni Peachcello
Pernod
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
Pimm's
Ramazzotti Amaro
Rieger Caffe Amaro
Rothman & Winter Creme de Violette
Rothman & Winter Orchard Peach Liqueur
Salers Aperitif Labounoux French Gentiane
St. Germain
Tempus Fugit Creme De Cacao
Tempus Fugit Kina L Aero D Or
Torres Magdala Orange
Tuaca
Yellow Chartreuse
Mezcal
Mocktails
Basil Orgeat Lemonade
1 1/2oz Orgeat Semi Rich Syrup, 1 1/2oz Lemon, 4 Basil Leaves- Shake with crushed ice. Instructions: 1 Basil leaf in bottom of glass top with ice
Devil’s Day Off
2oz Grapefruit Juice, 1/2oz Lime Juice, 1/4oz Agave, Pinch of Cinnamon Instructions: Shake with ice, pour over ice at same time as 1 1/2oz Lyre's Italian Orange
Grey Fox
1oz Earl Grey Rich Syrup, 1oz Fresh Lemon, 3/4 oz AquaFaba Instructions: Dry shake, add ice-quick shake, add 1oz Tonic in glass with ice, double strain, top with Tonic
Spa Water
4 Slices Cucumber, 4-6 Mint Leaves, 1/2oz Semi Rich Simple Syrup, 1oz Fresh Lime Muddle then add crushed ice and 2-3oz Club Soda Garnish with Mint Leaves and Cucumber
N/A Spirits/Beer
Rum
Rye
Angel's Envy Rye
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Bulleit Rye
High West Double Rye
Knob Creek Rye
Knob Creek Rye-Missouri
Michter's Rye
Old Forrester Rye
Pikesville Rye
Redwood Empire Emrald Giant Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Sazerac Rye
W.T. Russel's Reserve Rye
Widow Jane Rye Mash
Scotch
Balvenie Caribbean 14yr
Balvenie Double Wood 12yr
Balvenie French Oak 16yr
Compass Box
Dbl Aberlour 12yr
Dbl Ardbeg 10yr
Dewars 15 year
Dewars white label
Glenfiddich 14yr
Glenfiddich 15yr
Glenlivit French Oak 15yr
Glenmorangie 10 yr
Glenmorangie 14yr
Johnnie Walker Blue
Lagavulin 16yr
Laphroig 10yr
Laphroig Sherry Cask 10yr
Macallan Double Cask 12yr
Monkey Shoulder
Oban 14yr
Seltzer/Ciders
Shots
Tequila
Casa Noble Reposado
Corralejo Blanco
Don Julio 1942- Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
El Bandito Blanco
El Bandito Reposado
El Tesoro Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Ultra Anejo
Milagro Silver
Patron Silver
Siete Leguas Blanco
Tobacco
Vermouth
Vodka
Whiskey
Wine & Bubbles
*Bruno Giacosa Barolo*
*Caymus Cabernet*
*Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif*
Conundrum red blend
*Daou Sequentis Merlot*
*Hoopes Oakville Cabernet*
*Merry Edwards RRV Pinot Noir*
*Once and Future Red Zin*
*Opus One*
Ornellaia Toscana
*Peake Ranch Pinot Noir*
Routestock Route 29
Sandeman 10 year Port
*Staglin Estate Cabernet*
*Vina Cobos Malbec*
Boen Chardonnnay (House)
Coppo Moncalvino Moscato
Ecco Domani
Garrault Sancerre
*Long Depaquit Chablis*
Rombauer Chardonnay
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio
Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc
Tatomer Riesling
Chateau Minuty Rose
Emmolo Methode Sparkling No.5
LaMarca Prosecco 187ml
*Louis Roederer Cristal*
*Sapience Premium Cru*
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
232 E High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101