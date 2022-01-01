23rd & Vine

Vestigo Montepulciano | D'Abruzzo

$30.00

This red wine is characterized by a ripe and complex, medium bodied style; it expresses all the power of the Montepulciano grape with rich notes that come from its maturation in wood for 4-6 months. Fruity red notes and hints of prune, black olives, tobacco, and cocoa are evident. In taste, it presents itself as full bodied with an excellent tannic structure. Grapes: 100% Montepulciano D’Abruzzo Origin of the Grapes: The grapes are cultivated in Fossacesia where the cool nights and warm days foster the production of Montepulciano grapes that possess a very fine aromatic profile. barrels for 6 months.