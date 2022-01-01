- Home
- /
- Pittsburgh
- /
- South Side
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- 23rd & Vine
23rd & Vine
No reviews yet
2333 E Carson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Featured Bundles & Specials
Madeira Island Volcanic Single Varietal Bundle - Two Atlantis Tinta Negra Rosés and One Atlantis Verdelho
Two Atlantis Tinta Negra Rosés and One Verdelho
Summer Nights Italian White Trio - Greco di Tufo, Ancile Falanghina, Fiano di Avellino
Greco di Tufo, Ancile Falanghina, Fiano di Avellino
Portugese White Trio - Intensus White Blend, Terrenus Vinho Branco, Atlantis Verdelho
Intensus White Blend, Terrenus Vinho Branco, Atlantis Verdelho
Beat the Heat White Trio - Conti Uttieri Ankle Falanghina, Celso Revino Pinot Grigio, Mehwa Sauvingon Blanc
Conti Uttieri Ankle Falanghina, Celso Revino Pinot Grigio, Mehwa Sauvingon Blanc
Portuguese Blends - Intensus Reserva Tinto, Intensus Reserva Branco, Terrenus Tinto, & Terrenus Branco
Intensus Reserva Tinto, Intensus Reserva Branco, Terrenus Tinto, & Terrenus Branco
Reddy for Summer Italian Red Trio - Castelli Martinozzi Rosso Di Montalcino, Conti Uttieri Ancile Anglianico, and Sassoferrato Montepulciano
Castelli Martinozzi Rosso Di Montalcino, Conti Uttieri Ancile Anglianico, and Sassoferrato Montepulciano
Pop’s Porch Trio - Smokey Robinson "OOO Baby Baby" Rosé, Sassoferrato Montepulcian, Méhwa Sauvignon Blanc
Smokey Robinson "OOO Baby Baby" Rosé, Sassoferrato Montepulcian, Méhwa Sauvignon Blanc
Family BBQ 4 Pack - Siete Fincas Chardonnay, Castelli Martinozzi Rosso Di Montalcino, Smokey Robinson "Cruisin'" Red Wine, Celso Pinot Grigio
Siete Fincas Chardonnay, Castelli Martinozzi Rosso Di Montalcino, Smokey Robinson "Cruisin'" Red Wine, Celso Pinot Grigio
Portugal Explorer - Intensus Reserva Tinto, Intensus Reserva Branco, Terrenus Tinto, Terrenus Branco, Atlantis Rosé, and Atlantis Verdelho
Intensus Reserva Tinto, Intensus Reserva Branco, Terrenus Tinto, Terrenus Branco, Atlantis Rosé, and Atlantis Verdelho
Smokey Robinson Quartet - "Being with You" P. Noir, Second that Emotion" Cab. Sauvignon, "My Girl" Chardonnay, "Cruisin'" Red Blend
"Being with You" P. Noir, Second that Emotion" Cab. Sauvignon, "My Girl" Chardonnay, "Cruisin'" Red Blend
Amastuola
Atlantis
Azineda Vinicola Direnzo
Bacco Red Blend
La Rossa Di Bacco Red Blend
This delectable dry red wine blend is balanced blend of 65% Barbera, 10% Dolcetto, 10% Grignolino and 15% Nebbiolo wines. La Rosa di Bacco leaves a lasting impression of flavor and texture on the palate. Pairs well with cured and smoked meats, sharp and smoked cheeses, pasta and pizza!
Castelli Martinozzi
Colli Fiorentini
Conti Uttieri
Estefan Kitchen
Estefan Cabernet Sauvignon
The Estefan Kitchen Cabernet Sauvignon has enticing notes of black cherry, blackberry, sugar plum, and a hint of vanilla. The finish is smooth and balanced on the palate.
Estefan Chardonnay
This bright Chardonnay features clean, elegant notes of Meyer lemons and honeydew melon.
Estefan Merlot
This well-balanced, medium body Merlot is a Bordeaux varietal and has notes of blackberries, red cherries and has a soft finish of black currants.
Estefan Pinot Grigio
This Pinot Grigio boasts aromas of tropical fruit, a hint of smokiness, tart citrus, and lemon verbena. Crisp and refreshing, this wine pairs well with seafood and light fare, or delicious on its own!
Fior D'Arancio - Sparkling Orange Moscato
Intensus Reserva
Intensus Red Blend
This Portuguese Red Blend is deliciously balanced, light bodied, fruity with nice acidity and a smooth finish.
Intensus White Blend
This Portuguese White Blend is sourced from high elevation vineyards in Portugal, this dry white wine balances bright acidity with a mildly sweet finish. Cheers!
Kurtatsch
Kurtatsch Pinot Bianco
This almost creamy, smooth, and slightly sweet white wine from northern Italy (near the German border) is truly a treat. Kurtatsch Pinot Bianco is delightful to sip after a long day, or to enjoy with friends... pairs well with strong cheese, and much more. Cheers!
Kurtatsch Pinot Grigio
Pinot Grigio (known as Ruländer or Grauburgunder in German) has been at home in Alto Adige since the nineteenth century. In lower areas around Kurtatsch, the Pinot Grigio develops a mild acidity, while the high alcohol and extract content contribute to strength and flavor. The Pinot Grigio gets fine mineral-rich spice that takes on a fiery varietal perfume of gooseberries, lime-tree flowers and acacia blossoms from the lime-rich soils of the fantastically steep slopes of Kurtatsch-Penon. The blending of mountain and valley grapes creates an extraordinary Pinot Grigio.
Lambrusco | Sparkling
Off-Dry Lambrusco
Off Dry Lambrusco | demi-Sparkling wine with a delicate sweetness and fruity aroma; the flavor is full in body. This wine is red in color, and delicious- cheers!
Dry Lambrusco
This demi-sparkling, dry lambrusco is refreshing and delicious! One of our favorite, most fun Italian wines - it's a real crowd pleaser, good to sip on or to celebrate with. Cheers!
Le Origini
Méhwa
Old Oak Cellars
Revino
Prosecco
Fragrant and fruity, with notes of apple, pear, peach and citrus, accompanied by floral notes of wisteria and acacia. | Mellow, yet crisp and refreshing. Pleasant aftertaste.
Revino Celso Pinot Grigio
This Italian Pinot Grigio is one of our favorites! It is crisp, slightly sweet, and modestly priced - this crowd-pleaser is perfect for a casual glass with dinner or for entertaining guests. Cheers!
Romano & Adamo Winery
Ciro Bianco
Produced with single-variety Greco Bianco grapes, this dry, fresh palatable white is a summer must-try!
Ciro Mastro Antonio Riserva
This Southern Italian red wine is bold and smooth. Containing a strong personality, yet an elegant, soft character. Made with a Gaglioppo grape. Buonissimo!
Ciro Rosato
This delightfully fresh wine is fruity and floral. 100% Gaglioppo grapes from a 30 year old vineyard located in Cirò, Calabria, Italy. Juicy and ripe with a hint of spice.
Ciro Rosso Classico
A bright ruby red wine. Dry, warm and full bodied wine with a dry and pleasantly tannic finish. Made with a Gaglioppo grape.
Le Rose Rosato Calabria
This coral rosé wine is dry, but refreshing. Perfect for rosé lovers looking to try something new. With notes of floral and, this rosé is made up of Gaglioppo and Merlot grapes.
Mr. Louis Bianco
Mr. Louis Bianco is a delicate, fresh white wine composed of white Greek and Chardonnay grapes. Pair this wine with fish or pasta for the perfect night!
Maestro Bernardino Bottle
Sangria
12oz Red Sangria TO-GO | Made in-house
12 oz of our delicious, house-made red sangria - serves one.
16oz Red Sangria TO-GO | Made in-house
16 oz of our delicious, house-made red sangria.
32oz Red Sangria Kit - Just Add Ice! | Serves 4-5
Take home a 32oz container of our house-made red sangria. 32oz Container of Sangria premixed with fruit only, Kit includes a bottle of sparkling water to mix. Just mix seltzer (to taste), sangria and add your own ice for deliciously refreshing Red Sangria at home. Cheers! (serves 4-6)
Sassoferrato
Rosé of Sangiovese | Sassoferrato
Rosé of Sangiovese, dry rosé wine. California.
Sassoferrato Montepulciano
Dry, full-bodied red wine, Montepulciano grape, grown in California.
Sassoferrato Sangiovese
Mendocino County. Dry, red wine. Sangiovese grape.
Sassoferrato Vermentino
*Hungry Girl Approved Russian River Valley dry white wine.
Siete Fincas
Smokey Robinson Wines
"Being with You" Pinot Noir
100% Pinot Noir - 2017 Central Coast | California SENSORY: Tea leaf, forest floor, vanilla & oak spice accompanied by ripe plum and cranberry notes in the nose. This Pinot Noir has moderate weight, silky tannins and beautiful plum, cherry, vanilla and oak spice on the palate. PAIRING- Pinot Noir pairs exceptionally well with Pork Tenderloin, mushrooms and duck. Try it with mushroom risotto, grilled pork with a wine reduction, or duck confit.
"Cruisin'" Red Blend
COMPOSITION- 85% Zinfandel, Lake County | 10% Syrah, Green Valley of Russian River Valley | 5% Sangiovese, Mendocino County SENSORY- Bing cherry, boysenberry, wild sage, white pepper and fruit compote in the nose. Brambly, ripe cherry, strawberry & berry fruit by mouth, full-bodied and dense on the palate, with lingering spice, pepper and long tannins. PAIRING- Zinfandel fruit tends to pair best with spicy red sauces, barbecue and smoked meats. Try it with pizza and pastas, too. This red blend has the stuffing to stand up to grilled meats and bold flavors.
"My Girl" Chardonnay
COMPOSITION- 100% Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County SENSORY- Oak toast, nutmeg, caramel, gala apple & pear fruit on the nose. The palate shows bright acidity, round, rich texture, green apple, ripe peach, lemon drop, caramel toast and creamy finish. Pleasant and lingering. PAIRING- Chardonnay tends to pair best with shellfish, such as lobster or crab with drawn butter, sear
"Second That Emotion" Cabernet Sauvignon
COMPOSITION- 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley SENSORY- Black cherry, blackberry & currant, pipe tobacco, Asian spice and fruit compote in the nose. Toasty oak, ripe fruit, blackberry and dark fruit by mouth, full-bodied and dense on the palate, with lingering oak spice, cedar and long tannins. PAIRING- Cabernet tends to pair best with meat dishes and grilled fare. Excellent with leg of lamb, bone-in ribeye and beef short ribs, too. This Cabernet will rise to meet your best dinner menu.
Smokey Robinson Riesling
Smokey Robinson Wines' Riesling is back! Enjoy this delightful Riesling with friends and family to celebrate the start of Summer! This smooth, mildly sweet riesling is great for picnics, cookouts, and just hanging out on the porch. Bottled by Enginehouse No. 25 Wines in Pittsburgh, featuring the legendary Smokey Robinson on the label, this wine is sure to be a hit. Cheers!
Smokey Robinson Rosé
Cherry red color with pink reflections. A fruity scent, containing hints of cherry and cherry plum. A fresh, fragrant and lasting taste, well balanced and with good structure. The fruitage is well integrated with the olfactory sensation.
Tabarrini Montefalco
Tabarrini Cerqua
Stony soil, looser and lighter than the other vineyards, an easterly exposure, and aging in large barrels make this Sagrantino the bastion of elegance in Cantina Tabarrini. Cool, relaxed, distinctly mineral, it combines the individual identity of the grape with a joyous but very aromatic complexity.
Terrenus
Terrenus Vinho Tinto | Red
Grown in Portugal, planted 6-700 meters above sea level in Serra de S. Mamede. The ten indigenous Portuguese grape varieties make up this "Field Blend" at the time of harvest.
Terrenus Vinho Branco | White
Produced in Portugal, from small vines in the Serra de S. Mamede, using Arinto, Fernào Pires, and Roupeiro grape varietals. This white wine has a fruity and rich aroma, and balanced, crisp flavor.
Trebbiano - Natural/Orange Wine
Vestigo
Vestigo Montepulciano | D'Abruzzo
This red wine is characterized by a ripe and complex, medium bodied style; it expresses all the power of the Montepulciano grape with rich notes that come from its maturation in wood for 4-6 months. Fruity red notes and hints of prune, black olives, tobacco, and cocoa are evident. In taste, it presents itself as full bodied with an excellent tannic structure. Grapes: 100% Montepulciano D’Abruzzo Origin of the Grapes: The grapes are cultivated in Fossacesia where the cool nights and warm days foster the production of Montepulciano grapes that possess a very fine aromatic profile. barrels for 6 months.
Wirth Wines | The Day
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wine shop/bar: bottles, cases and sangria to-go for pick-up or delivery! Sit back and enjoy a glass with charcuterie on our back-patio. Fine wines from small wineries around the world. Plus get your EVOO, PGH Pasta & Pasta Sauce, PGH Pickles, & more in our shop.
2333 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203