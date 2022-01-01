Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

23rd & Vine

review star

No reviews yet

2333 E Carson St

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Popular Items

Kurtatsch Pinot Grigio
Ancile Falanghina
Prosecco

Featured Bundles & Specials

Madeira Island Volcanic Single Varietal Bundle - Two Atlantis Tinta Negra Rosés and One Atlantis Verdelho

Madeira Island Volcanic Single Varietal Bundle - Two Atlantis Tinta Negra Rosés and One Atlantis Verdelho

$60.00

Two Atlantis Tinta Negra Rosés and One Verdelho

Summer Nights Italian White Trio - Greco di Tufo, Ancile Falanghina, Fiano di Avellino

Summer Nights Italian White Trio - Greco di Tufo, Ancile Falanghina, Fiano di Avellino

$60.00

Greco di Tufo, Ancile Falanghina, Fiano di Avellino

Portugese White Trio - Intensus White Blend, Terrenus Vinho Branco, Atlantis Verdelho

Portugese White Trio - Intensus White Blend, Terrenus Vinho Branco, Atlantis Verdelho

$65.00

Intensus White Blend, Terrenus Vinho Branco, Atlantis Verdelho

Beat the Heat White Trio - Conti Uttieri Ankle Falanghina, Celso Revino Pinot Grigio, Mehwa Sauvingon Blanc

Beat the Heat White Trio - Conti Uttieri Ankle Falanghina, Celso Revino Pinot Grigio, Mehwa Sauvingon Blanc

$75.00

Conti Uttieri Ankle Falanghina, Celso Revino Pinot Grigio, Mehwa Sauvingon Blanc

Portuguese Blends - Intensus Reserva Tinto, Intensus Reserva Branco, Terrenus Tinto, & Terrenus Branco

Portuguese Blends - Intensus Reserva Tinto, Intensus Reserva Branco, Terrenus Tinto, & Terrenus Branco

$80.00

Intensus Reserva Tinto, Intensus Reserva Branco, Terrenus Tinto, & Terrenus Branco

Reddy for Summer Italian Red Trio - Castelli Martinozzi Rosso Di Montalcino, Conti Uttieri Ancile Anglianico, and Sassoferrato Montepulciano

Reddy for Summer Italian Red Trio - Castelli Martinozzi Rosso Di Montalcino, Conti Uttieri Ancile Anglianico, and Sassoferrato Montepulciano

$80.00

Castelli Martinozzi Rosso Di Montalcino, Conti Uttieri Ancile Anglianico, and Sassoferrato Montepulciano

Pop’s Porch Trio - Smokey Robinson "OOO Baby Baby" Rosé, Sassoferrato Montepulcian, Méhwa Sauvignon Blanc

Pop’s Porch Trio - Smokey Robinson "OOO Baby Baby" Rosé, Sassoferrato Montepulcian, Méhwa Sauvignon Blanc

$80.00

Smokey Robinson "OOO Baby Baby" Rosé, Sassoferrato Montepulcian, Méhwa Sauvignon Blanc

Family BBQ 4 Pack - Siete Fincas Chardonnay, Castelli Martinozzi Rosso Di Montalcino, Smokey Robinson "Cruisin'" Red Wine, Celso Pinot Grigio

Family BBQ 4 Pack - Siete Fincas Chardonnay, Castelli Martinozzi Rosso Di Montalcino, Smokey Robinson "Cruisin'" Red Wine, Celso Pinot Grigio

$95.00

Siete Fincas Chardonnay, Castelli Martinozzi Rosso Di Montalcino, Smokey Robinson "Cruisin'" Red Wine, Celso Pinot Grigio

Portugal Explorer - Intensus Reserva Tinto, Intensus Reserva Branco, Terrenus Tinto, Terrenus Branco, Atlantis Rosé, and Atlantis Verdelho

Portugal Explorer - Intensus Reserva Tinto, Intensus Reserva Branco, Terrenus Tinto, Terrenus Branco, Atlantis Rosé, and Atlantis Verdelho

$120.00

Intensus Reserva Tinto, Intensus Reserva Branco, Terrenus Tinto, Terrenus Branco, Atlantis Rosé, and Atlantis Verdelho

Smokey Robinson Quartet - "Being with You" P. Noir, Second that Emotion" Cab. Sauvignon, "My Girl" Chardonnay, "Cruisin'" Red Blend

Smokey Robinson Quartet - "Being with You" P. Noir, Second that Emotion" Cab. Sauvignon, "My Girl" Chardonnay, "Cruisin'" Red Blend

$120.00

"Being with You" P. Noir, Second that Emotion" Cab. Sauvignon, "My Girl" Chardonnay, "Cruisin'" Red Blend

Amastuola

Organic Primitivo

Organic Primitivo

$30.00Out of stock

This dry, organic red wine is a treat! With notes of cherry, ripe red plum, savoury olive, and a smokey touch, this is a "must-try" for any red wine lover. Pairs with burgers and ribs.

Atlantis

This dry, complex rosé is as delicious as it is beautiful. With a light, rose coloring the Atlantis Rosé (Portugal) is a truly delightful wine, perfect for any season. Cheers!
Atlantis Rosé

Atlantis Rosé

$24.00

This dry, complex rosé is as delicious as it is beautiful. With a light, rose coloring the Atlantis Rosé (Portugal) is a truly delightful wine, perfect for any season. Cheers!

Atlantis Verdehlo

Atlantis Verdehlo

$26.00

A White wine from Madeirense, Terras Madeirenses, Portugal.

Azineda Vinicola Direnzo

Roero Arneis

Roero Arneis

$24.00

Sourced from a small private winery, the Roero Arneis, Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita (DOCG) is a dry white wine made with grapes farmed from the Roero region in Piedmont, Italy.

Bacco Red Blend

La Rossa Di Bacco Red Blend

La Rossa Di Bacco Red Blend

$25.00Out of stock

This delectable dry red wine blend is balanced blend of 65% Barbera, 10% Dolcetto, 10% Grignolino and 15% Nebbiolo wines. La Rosa di Bacco leaves a lasting impression of flavor and texture on the palate. Pairs well with cured and smoked meats, sharp and smoked cheeses, pasta and pizza!

Castelli Martinozzi

Rosso Di Montalcino, DOC

Rosso Di Montalcino, DOC

$30.00

This distinct, fresh Sangiovese originates in Central Italy. From the very first taste, you'll recognize hints of wild-berry fruit, spice and vanilla within this full-bodied red.

Colli Fiorentini

Chianti

Chianti

$28.00

Conti Uttieri

Ancile Falanghina

Ancile Falanghina

$22.00
Fiano Di Avellino

Fiano Di Avellino

$26.00
Greco Di Tufo

Greco Di Tufo

$24.00
Ancile Aglianico

Ancile Aglianico

$25.00

Primitivo

$28.00

Estefan Kitchen

Estefan Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00Out of stock

The Estefan Kitchen Cabernet Sauvignon has enticing notes of black cherry, blackberry, sugar plum, and a hint of vanilla. The finish is smooth and balanced on the palate.

Estefan Chardonnay

Estefan Chardonnay

$30.00

This bright Chardonnay features clean, elegant notes of Meyer lemons and honeydew melon.

Estefan Merlot

Estefan Merlot

$30.00Out of stock

This well-balanced, medium body Merlot is a Bordeaux varietal and has notes of blackberries, red cherries and has a soft finish of black currants.

Estefan Pinot Grigio

Estefan Pinot Grigio

$26.00

This Pinot Grigio boasts aromas of tropical fruit, a hint of smokiness, tart citrus, and lemon verbena. Crisp and refreshing, this wine pairs well with seafood and light fare, or delicious on its own!

Fior D'Arancio - Sparkling Orange Moscato

Bubbly, elegant, and sweet! This Orange Moscato is truly unique, grown in volcanic enriched soil in Italy, this delicately sweet, sparkling wine has a citrus/orange flavor that doesn't overpower the elegance of the wine's complexity. Cheers!
Orange Moscato

Orange Moscato

$26.00

Bubbly, elegant, and sweet! This Orange Moscato is truly unique, grown in volcanic enriched soil in Italy, this delicately sweet, sparkling wine has a citrus/orange flavor that doesn't overpower the elegance of the wine's complexity. Cheers!

Intensus Reserva

Produced in Portugal, from small vines in the Serra de S. Mamede, using Arinto, Fernào Pires, and Roupeiro grape varietals. This white wine has a fruity and rich aroma, and balanced, crisp flavor.
Intensus Red Blend

Intensus Red Blend

$25.00

This Portuguese Red Blend is deliciously balanced, light bodied, fruity with nice acidity and a smooth finish.

Intensus White Blend

Intensus White Blend

$22.00

This Portuguese White Blend is sourced from high elevation vineyards in Portugal, this dry white wine balances bright acidity with a mildly sweet finish. Cheers!

Kurtatsch

Kurtatsch Pinot Bianco

Kurtatsch Pinot Bianco

$25.00

This almost creamy, smooth, and slightly sweet white wine from northern Italy (near the German border) is truly a treat. Kurtatsch Pinot Bianco is delightful to sip after a long day, or to enjoy with friends... pairs well with strong cheese, and much more. Cheers!

Kurtatsch Pinot Grigio

Kurtatsch Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Pinot Grigio (known as Ruländer or Grauburgunder in German) has been at home in Alto Adige since the nineteenth century. In lower areas around Kurtatsch, the Pinot Grigio develops a mild acidity, while the high alcohol and extract content contribute to strength and flavor. The Pinot Grigio gets fine mineral-rich spice that takes on a fiery varietal perfume of gooseberries, lime-tree flowers and acacia blossoms from the lime-rich soils of the fantastically steep slopes of Kurtatsch-Penon. The blending of mountain and valley grapes creates an extraordinary Pinot Grigio.

Lambrusco | Sparkling

Sparkling wine with vinous and fruity aroma; the flavor is sweet and full body. Deep red color. Persistent froth.
Off-Dry Lambrusco

Off-Dry Lambrusco

$23.00

Off Dry Lambrusco | demi-Sparkling wine with a delicate sweetness and fruity aroma; the flavor is full in body. This wine is red in color, and delicious- cheers!

Dry Lambrusco

Dry Lambrusco

$23.00

This demi-sparkling, dry lambrusco is refreshing and delicious! One of our favorite, most fun Italian wines - it's a real crowd pleaser, good to sip on or to celebrate with. Cheers!

Le Origini

Taurasi

$45.00

Méhwa

Heritage Red Blend

Heritage Red Blend

$40.00
Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Rich flavors of dark cherry, blueberry, dark chocolate, spice, and rich tobacco with french oak and vanilla harmoniously lingering for a smooth luscious finish.

Old Oak Cellars

Old Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

Old Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00Out of stock

Old Oak Cabernet Sauvignon - 2013 Sonoma County

Old Oak Merlot

Old Oak Merlot

$25.00Out of stock

Old Oak Merlot - 2013 Sonoma County, California.

Old Oak Red Blend

Old Oak Red Blend

$20.00Out of stock

Old Oak Red Blend 50% Malbec 26% Petit Verdot 24% Merlot Sonoma County, California

Revino

Prosecco

Prosecco

$26.00

Fragrant and fruity, with notes of apple, pear, peach and citrus, accompanied by floral notes of wisteria and acacia. | Mellow, yet crisp and refreshing. Pleasant aftertaste.

Revino Celso Pinot Grigio

Revino Celso Pinot Grigio

$25.00

This Italian Pinot Grigio is one of our favorites! It is crisp, slightly sweet, and modestly priced - this crowd-pleaser is perfect for a casual glass with dinner or for entertaining guests. Cheers!

Romano & Adamo Winery

Ciro Bianco

Ciro Bianco

$29.00

Produced with single-variety Greco Bianco grapes, this dry, fresh palatable white is a summer must-try!

Ciro Mastro Antonio Riserva

Ciro Mastro Antonio Riserva

$45.00

This Southern Italian red wine is bold and smooth. Containing a strong personality, yet an elegant, soft character. Made with a Gaglioppo grape. Buonissimo!

Ciro Rosato

Ciro Rosato

$31.00Out of stock

This delightfully fresh wine is fruity and floral. 100% Gaglioppo grapes from a 30 year old vineyard located in Cirò, Calabria, Italy. Juicy and ripe with a hint of spice.

Ciro Rosso Classico

Ciro Rosso Classico

$35.00Out of stock

A bright ruby red wine. Dry, warm and full bodied wine with a dry and pleasantly tannic finish. Made with a Gaglioppo grape.

Le Rose Rosato Calabria

Le Rose Rosato Calabria

$31.00Out of stock

This coral rosé wine is dry, but refreshing. Perfect for rosé lovers looking to try something new. With notes of floral and, this rosé is made up of Gaglioppo and Merlot grapes.

Mr. Louis Bianco

Mr. Louis Bianco

$35.00

Mr. Louis Bianco is a delicate, fresh white wine composed of white Greek and Chardonnay grapes. Pair this wine with fish or pasta for the perfect night!

Maestro Bernardino Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Sangria

House-made sangria, made from our own wines!
12oz Red Sangria TO-GO | Made in-house

12oz Red Sangria TO-GO | Made in-house

$10.00Out of stock

12 oz of our delicious, house-made red sangria - serves one.

16oz Red Sangria TO-GO | Made in-house

16oz Red Sangria TO-GO | Made in-house

$12.00Out of stock

16 oz of our delicious, house-made red sangria.

32oz Red Sangria Kit - Just Add Ice! | Serves 4-5

32oz Red Sangria Kit - Just Add Ice! | Serves 4-5

$27.00Out of stock

Take home a 32oz container of our house-made red sangria. 32oz Container of Sangria premixed with fruit only, Kit includes a bottle of sparkling water to mix. Just mix seltzer (to taste), sangria and add your own ice for deliciously refreshing Red Sangria at home. Cheers! (serves 4-6)

Sassoferrato

Rosé of Sangiovese | Sassoferrato

Rosé of Sangiovese | Sassoferrato

$28.00Out of stock

Rosé of Sangiovese, dry rosé wine. California.

Sassoferrato Montepulciano

Sassoferrato Montepulciano

$32.00

Dry, full-bodied red wine, Montepulciano grape, grown in California.

Sassoferrato Sangiovese

Sassoferrato Sangiovese

$35.00Out of stock

Mendocino County. Dry, red wine. Sangiovese grape.

Sassoferrato Vermentino

Sassoferrato Vermentino

$30.00Out of stock

*Hungry Girl Approved Russian River Valley dry white wine.

Siete Fincas

Malbec

Malbec

$28.00
Reserve Blend

Reserve Blend

$35.00
Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$25.00

Dulce Sparkling

$40.00

Extra Brut

$30.00

Brut Rose

$35.00

Smokey Robinson Wines

"Being with You" Pinot Noir

"Being with You" Pinot Noir

$40.00

100% Pinot Noir - 2017 Central Coast | California SENSORY: Tea leaf, forest floor, vanilla & oak spice accompanied by ripe plum and cranberry notes in the nose. This Pinot Noir has moderate weight, silky tannins and beautiful plum, cherry, vanilla and oak spice on the palate. PAIRING- Pinot Noir pairs exceptionally well with Pork Tenderloin, mushrooms and duck. Try it with mushroom risotto, grilled pork with a wine reduction, or duck confit.

"Cruisin'" Red Blend

"Cruisin'" Red Blend

$28.00

COMPOSITION- 85% Zinfandel, Lake County | 10% Syrah, Green Valley of Russian River Valley | 5% Sangiovese, Mendocino County SENSORY- Bing cherry, boysenberry, wild sage, white pepper and fruit compote in the nose. Brambly, ripe cherry, strawberry & berry fruit by mouth, full-bodied and dense on the palate, with lingering spice, pepper and long tannins. PAIRING- Zinfandel fruit tends to pair best with spicy red sauces, barbecue and smoked meats. Try it with pizza and pastas, too. This red blend has the stuffing to stand up to grilled meats and bold flavors.

"My Girl" Chardonnay

"My Girl" Chardonnay

$28.00

COMPOSITION- 100% Chardonnay, Santa Barbara County SENSORY- Oak toast, nutmeg, caramel, gala apple & pear fruit on the nose. The palate shows bright acidity, round, rich texture, green apple, ripe peach, lemon drop, caramel toast and creamy finish. Pleasant and lingering. PAIRING- Chardonnay tends to pair best with shellfish, such as lobster or crab with drawn butter, sear

"Second That Emotion" Cabernet Sauvignon

"Second That Emotion" Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00Out of stock

COMPOSITION- 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley SENSORY- Black cherry, blackberry & currant, pipe tobacco, Asian spice and fruit compote in the nose. Toasty oak, ripe fruit, blackberry and dark fruit by mouth, full-bodied and dense on the palate, with lingering oak spice, cedar and long tannins. PAIRING- Cabernet tends to pair best with meat dishes and grilled fare. Excellent with leg of lamb, bone-in ribeye and beef short ribs, too. This Cabernet will rise to meet your best dinner menu.

Smokey Robinson Riesling

Smokey Robinson Riesling

$30.00

Smokey Robinson Wines' Riesling is back! Enjoy this delightful Riesling with friends and family to celebrate the start of Summer! This smooth, mildly sweet riesling is great for picnics, cookouts, and just hanging out on the porch. Bottled by Enginehouse No. 25 Wines in Pittsburgh, featuring the legendary Smokey Robinson on the label, this wine is sure to be a hit. Cheers!

Smokey Robinson Rosé

Smokey Robinson Rosé

$25.00

Cherry red color with pink reflections. A fruity scent, containing hints of cherry and cherry plum. A fresh, fragrant and lasting taste, well balanced and with good structure. The fruitage is well integrated with the olfactory sensation.

Tabarrini Montefalco

Tabarrini Cerqua

Tabarrini Cerqua

$80.00Out of stock

Stony soil, looser and lighter than the other vineyards, an easterly exposure, and aging in large barrels make this Sagrantino the bastion of elegance in Cantina Tabarrini. Cool, relaxed, distinctly mineral, it combines the individual identity of the grape with a joyous but very aromatic complexity.

Terrenus

Terrenus Vinho Tinto | Red

Terrenus Vinho Tinto | Red

$28.00

Grown in Portugal, planted 6-700 meters above sea level in Serra de S. Mamede. The ten indigenous Portuguese grape varieties make up this "Field Blend" at the time of harvest.

Terrenus Vinho Branco | White

Terrenus Vinho Branco | White

$25.00

Produced in Portugal, from small vines in the Serra de S. Mamede, using Arinto, Fernào Pires, and Roupeiro grape varietals. This white wine has a fruity and rich aroma, and balanced, crisp flavor.

Trebbiano - Natural/Orange Wine

This natural, orange wine is bright, clean, and 100% organic. Unfined and unfiltered, this wine is aged in stainless steel made up of 88% Trebbiano and 12% Garganega.
Orange Trebbiano (Natural Wine)

Orange Trebbiano (Natural Wine)

$34.00

This natural, orange wine is bright, clean, and 100% organic. Unfined and unfiltered, this wine is aged in stainless steel made up of 88% Trebbiano and 12% Garganega.

Vestigo

Vestigo Montepulciano | D'Abruzzo

Vestigo Montepulciano | D'Abruzzo

$30.00

This red wine is characterized by a ripe and complex, medium bodied style; it expresses all the power of the Montepulciano grape with rich notes that come from its maturation in wood for 4-6 months. Fruity red notes and hints of prune, black olives, tobacco, and cocoa are evident. In taste, it presents itself as full bodied with an excellent tannic structure. Grapes: 100% Montepulciano D’Abruzzo Origin of the Grapes: The grapes are cultivated in Fossacesia where the cool nights and warm days foster the production of Montepulciano grapes that possess a very fine aromatic profile. barrels for 6 months.

Wirth Wines | The Day

"Rosé the Day" Rosé Blend

"Rosé the Day" Rosé Blend

$28.00Out of stock
"Sauv the Day" Sauvignon Blanc

"Sauv the Day" Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00Out of stock

San Pelligrino Cans

Lemon San Pellegrino

$2.50Out of stock

Orange San Pellegrino

$2.50Out of stock

Pop

$2.25

Coca Cola

$2.25

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.25

Water (Bottled)

1 Bottle H20

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Wine shop/bar: bottles, cases and sangria to-go for pick-up or delivery! Sit back and enjoy a glass with charcuterie on our back-patio. Fine wines from small wineries around the world. Plus get your EVOO, PGH Pasta & Pasta Sauce, PGH Pickles, & more in our shop.

Website

Location

2333 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Directions

Gallery
23rd and Vine image
Banner pic
23rd and Vine image

