  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • 24 Seven Tacos - Garland - 11115 Garland Road
A map showing the location of 24 Seven Tacos - Garland 11115 Garland RoadView gallery

24 Seven Tacos - Garland 11115 Garland Road

review star

No reviews yet

11115 Garland Road

Dallas, TX 75218

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Lunch

Tacos

Tacos

$2.79

Choose any of our meat options, wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrano pepper on the side with Salsa.

3 Taco Plate

3 Taco Plate

$11.99

3 taco with the meat of your choice,wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Comes with rice and beans,cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrando pepper and salsa on the side.

Burrito

Burrito

$9.99

Big 12” tortilla filled with beans,mexican rice,sour cream,chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and the meat of your choice. Served with salsa on the side.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.99

12” quesadilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and the meat of your choice. Served with lettuce,sour cream, guacamole and salsa on the side.

Gordita

$5.99

Corn based Sandwich, stuffed with mozzarella chesse,beans and the meat of your choice. Served with sour cream tomatoes and lettuce on the side.

QuesaTacos 3

QuesaTacos 3

$11.99

3 tacos wrapped in a corn tortilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome”. Served with cilantro and onions, grilled onions limes and consome on the side.

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$11.99

12” quesadilla stuffed with beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome” served with cilantro and onions,limes, grilled onions and consome on the side.

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$11.99

Shredded chicken wrraped in a corn tortilla, deep fried. Served with rice and beans, topped with sour cream,lettuce, guacamole and queso fresco.

Nachos

Nachos

$9.99

Corn tortillas fried topped with chesse beans, meat of your choice and sour cream,guacamole,lettuce and jalapeños.

Tamales

Tamales

$2.99+

Fish Combo

$11.99+

2 swaii fillet strips deep fried to Perfection served with fries and ranch on the side.

Wings 8pc

Wings 8pc

$12.99

8 jumbo wings tossed in the sauce of your choice. Served with fries and ranch.

Elote

$4.99

Corn in a cup, topped with mayonnaise, sour cream and queso fresco. Spicy salsa on the side.

Free Trompo Taco promo

Tortas

Torta Regular

$9.99

Mexican sandwich filled with mayonnaise,lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños and the meat of your choice. Served with fries.

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$12.99

Mexican Sandwich filled with mayonnaise,lettuce,tomatoes, avocado,jalapeños,chesse, sausages,beef fajita,marinated pork and ham. Served with fries

Burgers

Regular Burger

$8.99

Quater pound burger in a brioche bun with mayonnaise,lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Served with fries.

Cheese Burger

$9.99

Quater pound burger on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce,tomatoes, pickles and chesse. Served with fries.

24/7 Burger

$12.99

Quater point burger with mayonnaise,lettuce,tomatoes,pickles,jalapeños,ham,bacon and avocado. Served with fries.

Soups

Menudo

$11.99

BreakFast

BF Taco

$2.79

Scrambled eggs with the meat of your choice and chesse, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa on the side.

BF Burrito

$5.99

Scrambled eggs with the meat of your choice and chesse. Wrapped in a flour 12” tortilla. Served with salsa on the side.

Migas

Migas

$9.99

Deep fried corn tortillas, mixed with chorizo,eggs,cilantro and onions,tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco. Served with beans and breakfast potatoes.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Deep fried corn tortillas,mixed with green salsa. Topped with sour cream and queso fresco and over easy egg.. Served with breakfast potatoes and beans.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

2 over easy eggs, topped with ranchero sauce,sour cream and queso fresco. Served with breakfast potatoes and beans.

Americano

$11.99

2 over easy eggs,bacon, sausage and potatoes. Served with a slice of bread toasted in butter.

BF sandwich

$4.99

Trompo Specials

Marinated pork charbroiled served in a corn tortilla. Served with cilantro and onions,grilled onions,pineapple, limes and salsa on the side.

10 Tacos

$14.99

20 Tacos

$25.99

30 Tacos

$35.99

Sides

Guacamole & Chips

$5.99

Queso & Chips

$5.99

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Rice & Beans

$3.99

French fries

$2.99

Dessert

Flan

$3.99

Churro cajeta

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

Jamaica

$3.99

Piña

$3.99

Horchata

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11115 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Monterrey Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
10920 garland rd Dallas, TX 75218
View restaurantnext
Rodeo Goat - Casa Linda
orange starNo Reviews
1200 N Buckner Blvd Dallas, TX 75218
View restaurantnext
El Fenix Casa Linda
orange starNo Reviews
255 Casa Linda Plaza Dallas, TX 75218
View restaurantnext
FISH N TAILS OYSTER BAR - DALLAS/CASA LINDA
orange starNo Reviews
1152 North Buckner Blvd Dallas, TX 75218
View restaurantnext
Bombones - 11917 E Northwest Highway
orange starNo Reviews
11917 E Northwest Highway Dallas, TX 75218
View restaurantnext
BarNone
orange starNo Reviews
718 North Buckner Boulevard, Suite 100 Dallas, TX 75218
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 4,759
1904 Skillman Street Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston