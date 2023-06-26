  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • 24 Seven Tacos - Marsalis - 309 South Marsalis Avenue
A map showing the location of 24 Seven Tacos - Marsalis 309 South Marsalis AvenueView gallery

24 Seven Tacos - Marsalis 309 South Marsalis Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

309 South Marsalis Avenue

Dallas, TX 75203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Lunch

Tacos

Tacos

$2.79

Choose any of our meat options, wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrano pepper on the side with Salsa.

3 Taco Plate

3 Taco Plate

$11.99

3 taco with the meat of your choice,wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Comes with rice and beans,cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrando pepper and salsa on the side.

Burrito

Burrito

$9.99

Big 12” tortilla filled with beans,mexican rice,sour cream,chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and the meat of your choice. Served with salsa on the side.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.99

12” quesadilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and the meat of your choice. Served with lettuce,sour cream, guacamole and salsa on the side.

Gordita

$5.99

Corn based Sandwich, stuffed with mozzarella chesse,beans and the meat of your choice. Served with sour cream tomatoes and lettuce on the side.

Gordita Plate 2

$9.99
QuesaTacos 3

QuesaTacos 3

$11.99

3 tacos wrapped in a corn tortilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome”. Served with cilantro and onions, grilled onions limes and consome on the side.

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$11.99

12” quesadilla stuffed with beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome” served with cilantro and onions,limes, grilled onions and consome on the side.

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$11.99

Shredded chicken wrraped in a corn tortilla, deep fried. Served with rice and beans, topped with sour cream,lettuce, guacamole and queso fresco.

Enchiladas Chicken

$10.99
Nachos

Nachos

$9.99

Corn tortillas fried topped with chesse beans, meat of your choice and sour cream,guacamole,lettuce and jalapeños.

Tamales

Tamales

$2.99+

Fish Combo

$11.99+

2 swaii fillet strips deep fried to Perfection served with fries and ranch on the side.

Wings 8pc

Wings 8pc

$12.99

8 jumbo wings tossed in the sauce of your choice. Served with fries and ranch.

Elote

$4.99

Corn in a cup, topped with mayonnaise, sour cream and queso fresco. Spicy salsa on the side.

Sopes

$3.50

Sopes Plate

$9.99

Parrillada

$14.99

Alambre

$12.99

Tortas

Torta Regular

$9.99

Mexican sandwich filled with mayonnaise,lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños and the meat of your choice. Served with fries.

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$12.99

Mexican Sandwich filled with mayonnaise,lettuce,tomatoes, avocado,jalapeños,chesse, sausages,beef fajita,marinated pork and ham. Served with fries

Burgers

Regular Burger

$8.99

Quater pound burger in a brioche bun with mayonnaise,lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Served with fries.

Cheese Burger

$9.99

Quater pound burger on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce,tomatoes, pickles and chesse. Served with fries.

24/7 Burger

$12.99

Quater point burger with mayonnaise,lettuce,tomatoes,pickles,jalapeños,ham,bacon and avocado. Served with fries.

Double Cheese Burger