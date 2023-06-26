24 Seven Tacos - Marsalis 309 South Marsalis Avenue
309 South Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch
Tacos
Choose any of our meat options, wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrano pepper on the side with Salsa.
3 Taco Plate
3 taco with the meat of your choice,wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Comes with rice and beans,cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrando pepper and salsa on the side.
Burrito
Big 12” tortilla filled with beans,mexican rice,sour cream,chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and the meat of your choice. Served with salsa on the side.
Quesadilla
12” quesadilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and the meat of your choice. Served with lettuce,sour cream, guacamole and salsa on the side.
Gordita
Corn based Sandwich, stuffed with mozzarella chesse,beans and the meat of your choice. Served with sour cream tomatoes and lettuce on the side.
Gordita Plate 2
QuesaTacos 3
3 tacos wrapped in a corn tortilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome”. Served with cilantro and onions, grilled onions limes and consome on the side.
Quesabirria
12” quesadilla stuffed with beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome” served with cilantro and onions,limes, grilled onions and consome on the side.
Chicken Flautas
Shredded chicken wrraped in a corn tortilla, deep fried. Served with rice and beans, topped with sour cream,lettuce, guacamole and queso fresco.
Enchiladas Chicken
Nachos
Corn tortillas fried topped with chesse beans, meat of your choice and sour cream,guacamole,lettuce and jalapeños.
Tamales
Fish Combo
2 swaii fillet strips deep fried to Perfection served with fries and ranch on the side.
Wings 8pc
8 jumbo wings tossed in the sauce of your choice. Served with fries and ranch.
Elote
Corn in a cup, topped with mayonnaise, sour cream and queso fresco. Spicy salsa on the side.
Sopes
Sopes Plate
Parrillada
Alambre
Tortas
Burgers
Regular Burger
Quater pound burger in a brioche bun with mayonnaise,lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Served with fries.
Cheese Burger
Quater pound burger on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce,tomatoes, pickles and chesse. Served with fries.
24/7 Burger
Quater point burger with mayonnaise,lettuce,tomatoes,pickles,jalapeños,ham,bacon and avocado. Served with fries.