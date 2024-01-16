Flora & Fauna
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2403 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401