Chipper's Classic Lanes 2454 West

Appetizers

Mega Nachos

$28.85

Beef, fresh chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalepeno, black olives, sour cream, guacamole & side of salsa

Half Mega Nachos

$17.85

Beef, fresh chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalepeno, black olives, sour cream, guacamole & side of salsa

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$12.45

Served with marinara & ranch

Seasoned Fries - Large

$8.95

Served with ketchup

Seasoned Fries - Small

$5.75

Served with ketchup

Onion Rings

$11.45

Served with ketchup

Fried Pickles

$11.45

Served with ranch

Mac 'n Cheese Balls

$11.45

A pasta favorite, rolled up and fried to golden perfection. Served with ranch.

Fried Green Beans

$10.35

Served with ranch

Classic Kickn' Wings

$16.95

Choose savory BBQ or spicy hot. Served with Blue cheese or ranch, celery & carrot sticks

Boneless Kickn' Wings

$15.85

Choose savory BBQ or spicy hot. Served with Blue cheese or ranch, celery & carrot sticks

Soft Pretzel

$7.95

Served with hot nacho cheese

The Sampler

$17.95

Mozzarella cheese sticks, onion rings, fried pickles, fried green beans, mac 'n cheese balls. Sorry, no substitutions. Served with ranch and marinara.

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Homefried tortilla chips.

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Choice of seasoned fries, potato chips or a side salad.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Sauteed with wing sauce, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and a side of ranch. Choice of seasoned fries, potato chips or a side salad.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.45

Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Choice of seasoned fries, potato chips or a side salad.

Classic BLT

$12.45

Served on your choice of white or wheat bread

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.95Out of stock

1/2 Lb. All Natural Colorado Proud Beef patty. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Choice of seasoned fries, potato chips or a side salad.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.45Out of stock

1/2 Lb. All Natural Colorado Proud Beef patty. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Choice of seasoned fries, potato chips or a side salad.

Spicy Jalapeno Burger

$15.45Out of stock

1/2 Lb. All Natural Colorado Proud Beef patty sauteed with wing sauce and topped with jalapenos and choice of cheese. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Choice of seasoned fries, potato chips or a side salad.

Chipper's Burger

$12.45Out of stock

1/2 Lb. All Natural Colorado Proud Beef patty. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Choice of seasoned fries, potato chips or a side salad.

Chipper's Cheeseburger

$14.55Out of stock

1/2 Lb. All Natural Colorado Proud Beef patty. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and choice of cheese. Choice of seasoned fries, potato chips or a side salad.

Impossible Burger

$12.45

Impossible Cheeseburger

$14.55

Pizzas

Supreme Pizza

$26.95

16" Thick, hearty and delicious with sausage, pepproni, ham, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.95

16" Thick, hearty and delicious

Italian Sausage Pizza

$22.95

16" Thick, hearty and delicious

Veggie Pizza

$22.95

16" Thick, hearty and delicious with tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & black olives

Cheese Pizza

$19.95

16" Thick, hearty and delicious

Gluten-Free Pizza

$19.95

12" thin & crispy

Build-your-own Pizza

$19.95

16" Thick, hearty and delicious. Add as many toppings as you want!

Pizza By the Slice

$4.65

Choose up to 5 toppings.

Healthy Choices

Basket of Edamame

$7.45

Steamed soy bean pods lightly salted and served with soy sauce

The BIG Salad

$12.95

Chopped romaine, carrots, celery, tomato, onion, peppers, cheddar black olives and croutons. Choice of ranch, creamy caesar or italian on the side.

Dinner Salad

$8.95

Chopped romaine, carrots, celery, tomato, onion, peppers, cheddar black olives and croutons. Choice of ranch, creamy caesar or italian on the side.

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with parmesean cheese and croutons.

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.65

Served with chocolate and strawberry sauces

Kids

Burger Sliders

$8.95

Served with potato chips or fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.65

Served with potato chips or fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served with potato chips or fries

Corn Dog

$6.95

Served with potato chips or fries

Mac 'n Cheese

$7.65

Served with potato chips or fries

Carrots & Celery Sticks

$3.95

Served with side of ranch.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Large Soda

$3.75

20 oz. Pepsi Products

Soda Pitcher

$11.45

Pepsi Products

Coffee

$3.35

Cold, sweet & delicious

Red Bull Whole Can

$4.85

Large Icee

$3.50

Cold, sweet & delicious

Band Menu

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Homefried tortilla chips.

Hummus

$7.65Out of stock

Classic Kickn' Wings

$16.95

Choose savory BBQ or spicy hot. Served with Blue cheese or ranch, celery & carrot sticks

Bao 2 pack

$7.65

Mac 'n Cheese Balls

$11.45

A pasta favorite, rolled up and fried to golden perfection. Served with ranch.

Basket of Edamame

$7.45

Steamed soy bean pods lightly salted and served with soy sauce

Fried Pickles

$11.45

Served with ranch

Fried Green Beans

$10.35

Served with ranch

Chipper's Cheeseburger

$14.55Out of stock

1/2 Lb. All Natural Colorado Proud Beef patty. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and choice of cheese. Choice of seasoned fries, potato chips or a side salad.

Impossible Burger

$12.45

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.45

Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles. Choice of seasoned fries, potato chips or a side salad.

Dinner Salad

$8.95

Chopped romaine, carrots, celery, tomato, onion, peppers, cheddar black olives and croutons. Choice of ranch, creamy caesar or italian on the side.

Calzones

$17.95

Cheese Pizza

$19.95

16" Thick, hearty and delicious

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.95

16" Thick, hearty and delicious

Veggie Pizza

$22.95

16" Thick, hearty and delicious with tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & black olives

Supreme Pizza

$26.95

16" Thick, hearty and delicious with sausage, pepproni, ham, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives

Mega Nachos

$28.85

Beef, fresh chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalepeno, black olives, sour cream, guacamole & side of salsa

Bao 6

$21.95

Merchandise

T-shirt

$26.95

Hat

$26.95

Beanie

$31.95

Socks

$2.85
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Food. Games. Live Music. Fun.

Location

2454 8th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

