246 Thai Grab and Go
9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140
Frisco, TX 75035
January's Special
(S) Starters
S1. Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)
mixed of celery, cabbage, carrot, shitake mushroom and vermicelli
S2. Grilled Fish-balls (2 Skewers)
Fish-balls perfectly grilled serve with mild spicy tamarind dipping on the side
S3. Edamame
S4. Thai Curry Puffs (Vegetarian)
Homemade Thai Curry Puffs - They're bursting with flavor from sweet potatoes, carrot, shitake..
S5. Thai Curry Puffs (Chicken)
Homemade Thai Curry Puffs - They're bursting with flavor from sweet potatoes, carrot, shitake..
S6 Cream Cheese Rolls (5 rolls)
S7. Fried Tofu
Fried Tofu until perfect golden brow serve with mild spicy sweet sauce
S8. Shrimp Blankets (5 pieces)
S9. Chicken Satay (4 Skewers)
Delicious grilled chicken skewers marinated with spices and served with peanut sauce.
S10. Steamed Dumplings
Shrimp, chicken mixed with bamboo shoot, mushroom, and carrot served with special dipping sauce.
S11. Chicken Wings (6 pieces)
Marinated with special sauce Thai style
Fresh Rolls
Lettuce, carrot, cabbage, cucumber and rice noodle with choice of Tofu, Chicken or shrimp served with spice peanut sauce.
(E) E-San Style
E1. Grilled chicken wings with sticky rice
Grilled Thai homemade marinated chicken wings served with sticky rice.
E2. Som-Tum Thai (Papaya Salad)
Shredded fresh papaya, carrot, tomatoes, peanuts, palm sugar, dried shrimp and lemon juice.
E3. Som-Tum Lao Style
Papaya salad with fermented fish sauce (Pla-ra)
E4. Larb Gai
Minced chicken, red onions, scallions and cilantro sprinkled with lime juice and exotic spices.
E5. Nam Tok Beef
Marinated Grilled Beef, sliced and tossed with red onions, scallions, cilantro, and spicy lime dressing.
(T) Soups
(N) Noodles
N1. Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles, green onions, bean sprouts, egg with tamarind sauce (peanut on the side). Choice of chicken, beef, veggies, tofu, or shrimp.
N2. Pad Woon-Sen (Glass Noodles)
Stir-fried clear noodles with Proteins of your choice egg, carrot, cabbage, celery, white onion, and green onion.
N3. Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodles & broccoli is stir-fried with black soy sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, veggies, tofu, or shrimp.
N4. Drunken Noodle
Wide rice noodles, bell peppers, and onions stir-fried with spicy Thai basil sauce. Protiens of your choice (Chicken, Beef, Veggies, Tofu or Shrimp)
N5. Boat Noodle Soup
Thai style noodle dish. It contains Beef or Chicken (without meatballs), as well as dark soy sauce and some spices and normally servee with meatballs (for beef soup only) and meat
N6. Kua Gai (Stir-fried noodles)
Fresh wide rice noodles, Proteins of your choice: (chicken recommended), stir-fried with mushroom sauce, green onion and lettuce.
(F) Fried Rice
(B) Big Plates
B1. Pad Pak (Stir-fried vegetables)
Mixed Vegetable sauteed in light garlic sauce.
B2. Broccoli Stir-fry
Broccoli and carrot sauteed with Protein of your choices on light garlic sauce.
B3. Pad Kra-tiam
Fresh garlic stir-fried with choice of protein serve with fresh cabbage.
B4. Cashew Stir-fry
Slice of chicken sauteed with cashew nuts, bell peppers, dried chilli and scallions in s savory light brown gravy.
B5. Pad Ka Prow (Basil)
A protein of your choices sauteed in chili and garlic basil sauce with fresh basil leaves.
B6. Nua Sawan (Thai Beef Jerky)
Marinated thin slices of beef oven-dried and fried to perfection. Served with Stick rice.
B7. Beef Oyster Sauce
Beef, Onion, Broccoli, Black pepper, Straw mushroom, and Bell peppers.
B8. Tilapia with Spicy basil sauce
Light batter Tilapia top with spicy basil sauce, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper.
B9. Tilapia with your choice of curry sauce
Light batter Tilapia top with spicy basil sauce, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper.
(C) Curries
C1. Green Curry
Choice of Protein: Chicken, beef, tofu or shrimps cooked in traditional-style green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, peas, and fresh basil leaves.
C2. Massaman Curry
Choice of Protein: Chicken, beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in dry whole spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and nutmeg, roasted peanuts, which add an extra layer of richness and texture to the curry, come with potato, carrot, and tomato.
C3. Panang Curry
Choice of Protein Chicken beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in yellow chilies, lemongrass, galangal, and spices including turmeric.
C4. Yellow Curry
Choice of Protein Chicken beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in yellow chilies, lemongrass, galangal, and spices including turmeric.
(V) Vegan
V1. Vegan Kapow (Basil stir fried)
Mixed Vegetables or Tofu sauteed in chili and garlic basil sauce with fresh basil leaves.
V2. Vegan Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with mixed fresh vegetables or Tofu (your choice), bean curd, bean sprout, and crushed peanuts on the side.
V3. Vegan Fried Rice
An array of vegetables, stir-fried rice choice of mixed vegtables or Tofu, and jasmine rice
V4. Vegan Pad Pak (Stir-fried vegetables)
Sauteed mixed vegetables and baby corn in light garlic sauce.
V5. Vegan Green Curry
Choice of mixed vegetables or Tofu cooked in traditional-style green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, peas, and fresh basil leaves.
V6. Vegan Massaman Curry
A dry whole spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and nutmeg, roasted peanuts, which add an extra layer of richness and texture to the curry, come with potato, carrot, and tomato.
V7. Vegan Panang Curry
Known for its creamy and thick texture, combined with its salty, sweet and nutty taste with Vegetables or Tofu (your choice).
V8. Vegan Yellow Curry
Made with yellow chilies, lemongrass, galangal, and spices including turmeric with Vegetables or Tofu (your choice).
Vegan Basil Fried Rice
Vegan Pad See Ew
Vegan Drunken Noodles
(A) Side Orders
(D) Desserts
Dipping sauces
Drinks
Fountain Soda
H1. Thai Iced Tea
H3. Lemongrass Water
H4. Butterfly leave tea (no caffeine)
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Distilled Water
Snapple (Apple)
Snapple (Kiwi-Berry)
Snapple (Mango)
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Pure Leaf Unseetened Tea
S.Pellegrino Water
Coconut Water
Hot Tea
At 246 Thai Grab and Go, we meticulously develop and create delicious Thai dishes from various regions of Thailand. These recipes have been a part of Thai culture and it is our pleasure to share it with you and the global cuisine. We brought to you deliciousness and fresh food every day that is as easy as “Grab and Go” .....We served What we eat..... 246 Thai Grab & Go Love & Care
9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140, Frisco, TX 75035