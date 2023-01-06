Restaurant header imageView gallery

246 Thai Grab and Go

9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140

Frisco, TX 75035

Popular Items

N1. Pad Thai
N4. Drunken Noodle
F1. Thai Fried Rice

January's Special

Khao Man Gai

Khao Man Gai

$14.95

A simmered rice with Thai herbs in the chicken broth served with a homemade spicy soybean ginger sauce. Served with cucumber slices in the chicken broth soup. Complimentary with a bottle of water.

(S) Starters

S1. Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

S1. Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$4.95

mixed of celery, cabbage, carrot, shitake mushroom and vermicelli

S2. Grilled Fish-balls (2 Skewers)

S2. Grilled Fish-balls (2 Skewers)

$4.95

Fish-balls perfectly grilled serve with mild spicy tamarind dipping on the side

S3. Edamame

$5.95
S4. Thai Curry Puffs (Vegetarian)

S4. Thai Curry Puffs (Vegetarian)

$7.95

Homemade Thai Curry Puffs - They're bursting with flavor from sweet potatoes, carrot, shitake..

S5. Thai Curry Puffs (Chicken)

S5. Thai Curry Puffs (Chicken)

$7.95

Homemade Thai Curry Puffs - They're bursting with flavor from sweet potatoes, carrot, shitake..

S6 Cream Cheese Rolls (5 rolls)

$6.95
S7. Fried Tofu

S7. Fried Tofu

$6.95

Fried Tofu until perfect golden brow serve with mild spicy sweet sauce

S8. Shrimp Blankets (5 pieces)

S8. Shrimp Blankets (5 pieces)

$7.95
S9. Chicken Satay (4 Skewers)

S9. Chicken Satay (4 Skewers)

$7.95

Delicious grilled chicken skewers marinated with spices and served with peanut sauce.

S10. Steamed Dumplings

S10. Steamed Dumplings

$7.95

Shrimp, chicken mixed with bamboo shoot, mushroom, and carrot served with special dipping sauce.

S11. Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

S11. Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

$9.95

Marinated with special sauce Thai style

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$5.95

Lettuce, carrot, cabbage, cucumber and rice noodle with choice of Tofu, Chicken or shrimp served with spice peanut sauce.

(E) E-San Style

E1. Grilled chicken wings with sticky rice

E1. Grilled chicken wings with sticky rice

$7.95

Grilled Thai homemade marinated chicken wings served with sticky rice.

E2. Som-Tum Thai (Papaya Salad)

E2. Som-Tum Thai (Papaya Salad)

$7.95

Shredded fresh papaya, carrot, tomatoes, peanuts, palm sugar, dried shrimp and lemon juice.

E3. Som-Tum Lao Style

E3. Som-Tum Lao Style

$9.95

Papaya salad with fermented fish sauce (Pla-ra)

E4. Larb Gai

E4. Larb Gai

$9.95

Minced chicken, red onions, scallions and cilantro sprinkled with lime juice and exotic spices.

E5. Nam Tok Beef

E5. Nam Tok Beef

$12.95

Marinated Grilled Beef, sliced and tossed with red onions, scallions, cilantro, and spicy lime dressing.

(T) Soups

T1. Tom Yum

T1. Tom Yum

$9.95

Choice of Protein: Spicy lime sauce, Thai Herbals soup, and mushroom.

T2. Tom Kha (Coconut soup)

T2. Tom Kha (Coconut soup)

$10.95

Protein of your choice, cooked in coconut milk with lemongrass and galanga.

(N) Noodles

N1. Pad Thai

N1. Pad Thai

$12.95

Thin rice noodles, green onions, bean sprouts, egg with tamarind sauce (peanut on the side). Choice of chicken, beef, veggies, tofu, or shrimp.

N2. Pad Woon-Sen (Glass Noodles)

N2. Pad Woon-Sen (Glass Noodles)

$11.95

Stir-fried clear noodles with Proteins of your choice egg, carrot, cabbage, celery, white onion, and green onion.

N3. Pad See Ew

$11.50

Wide rice noodles & broccoli is stir-fried with black soy sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, veggies, tofu, or shrimp.

N4. Drunken Noodle

N4. Drunken Noodle

$11.50

Wide rice noodles, bell peppers, and onions stir-fried with spicy Thai basil sauce. Protiens of your choice (Chicken, Beef, Veggies, Tofu or Shrimp)

N5. Boat Noodle Soup

N5. Boat Noodle Soup

$11.50

Thai style noodle dish. It contains Beef or Chicken (without meatballs), as well as dark soy sauce and some spices and normally servee with meatballs (for beef soup only) and meat

N6. Kua Gai (Stir-fried noodles)

N6. Kua Gai (Stir-fried noodles)

$11.95

Fresh wide rice noodles, Proteins of your choice: (chicken recommended), stir-fried with mushroom sauce, green onion and lettuce.

(F) Fried Rice

F1. Thai Fried Rice

F1. Thai Fried Rice

$11.95

Jasmine rice, onions, green onions, and egg sauteed with soy sauce.

F2. Basil Fried Rice

F2. Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Stir-fry Jasmine rice, Basil leaves, Bell peppers, Garlic and fresh chilies.

(B) Big Plates

B1. Pad Pak (Stir-fried vegetables)

B1. Pad Pak (Stir-fried vegetables)

$10.50

Mixed Vegetable sauteed in light garlic sauce.

B2. Broccoli Stir-fry

B2. Broccoli Stir-fry

$10.50

Broccoli and carrot sauteed with Protein of your choices on light garlic sauce.

B3. Pad Kra-tiam

$11.50

Fresh garlic stir-fried with choice of protein serve with fresh cabbage.

B4. Cashew Stir-fry

B4. Cashew Stir-fry

$11.95

Slice of chicken sauteed with cashew nuts, bell peppers, dried chilli and scallions in s savory light brown gravy.

B5. Pad Ka Prow (Basil)

B5. Pad Ka Prow (Basil)

$11.95

A protein of your choices sauteed in chili and garlic basil sauce with fresh basil leaves.

B6. Nua Sawan (Thai Beef Jerky)

B6. Nua Sawan (Thai Beef Jerky)

$11.95

Marinated thin slices of beef oven-dried and fried to perfection. Served with Stick rice.

B7. Beef Oyster Sauce

B7. Beef Oyster Sauce

$13.95

Beef, Onion, Broccoli, Black pepper, Straw mushroom, and Bell peppers.

B8. Tilapia with Spicy basil sauce

B8. Tilapia with Spicy basil sauce

$14.95

Light batter Tilapia top with spicy basil sauce, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper.

B9. Tilapia with your choice of curry sauce

$15.95

Light batter Tilapia top with spicy basil sauce, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper.

(C) Curries

C1. Green Curry

C1. Green Curry

$11.95

Choice of Protein: Chicken, beef, tofu or shrimps cooked in traditional-style green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, peas, and fresh basil leaves.

C2. Massaman Curry

C2. Massaman Curry

$11.95

Choice of Protein: Chicken, beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in dry whole spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and nutmeg, roasted peanuts, which add an extra layer of richness and texture to the curry, come with potato, carrot, and tomato.

C3. Panang Curry

C3. Panang Curry

$12.95

Choice of Protein Chicken beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in yellow chilies, lemongrass, galangal, and spices including turmeric.

C4. Yellow Curry

C4. Yellow Curry

$11.95

Choice of Protein Chicken beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in yellow chilies, lemongrass, galangal, and spices including turmeric.

(V) Vegan

V1. Vegan Kapow (Basil stir fried)

$11.95

Mixed Vegetables or Tofu sauteed in chili and garlic basil sauce with fresh basil leaves.

V2. Vegan Pad Thai

$12.95

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with mixed fresh vegetables or Tofu (your choice), bean curd, bean sprout, and crushed peanuts on the side.

V3. Vegan Fried Rice

$11.95

An array of vegetables, stir-fried rice choice of mixed vegtables or Tofu, and jasmine rice

V4. Vegan Pad Pak (Stir-fried vegetables)

$10.50

Sauteed mixed vegetables and baby corn in light garlic sauce.

V5. Vegan Green Curry

$11.95

Choice of mixed vegetables or Tofu cooked in traditional-style green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, peas, and fresh basil leaves.

V6. Vegan Massaman Curry

$11.95

A dry whole spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and nutmeg, roasted peanuts, which add an extra layer of richness and texture to the curry, come with potato, carrot, and tomato.

V7. Vegan Panang Curry

$12.95

Known for its creamy and thick texture, combined with its salty, sweet and nutty taste with Vegetables or Tofu (your choice).

V8. Vegan Yellow Curry

$11.95

Made with yellow chilies, lemongrass, galangal, and spices including turmeric with Vegetables or Tofu (your choice).

Vegan Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Vegan Pad See Ew

$11.95

Vegan Drunken Noodles

$11.95

(A) Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Stickey Rice

$3.00

Steamed mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Steamed Thin Rice Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Wide Rice Noodles

$5.00

Fried Egg (Sunny side up)

$2.00

Fried Egg (Scramble egg)

$2.00

Warm Paratha bread (2pcs)

$4.00

Sweet sticky rice

$4.50

(D) Desserts

D1. Sweet sticky rice

$4.50

Sticky rice with coconut milk

D2. Sticky Rice with Mango

D2. Sticky Rice with Mango

$6.95

Sweet sticky rice with mango, coconut milk sauce, and roasted sesame.

D3. Thai Roti

D3. Thai Roti

$4.25

Thai wheat flour pan-fried with sweet condensed milk and sugar.

Dipping sauces

Add Sweet & sour (spring rolls sauce)

$0.50

Add Spicy tamarind dipping sauce

$1.00

Add Medium peanut sauce

$4.50

Add Large peanut sauce

$7.00

Add Dumplings sauce

$0.50

Add Coconut Milk sauce for Mango sticky rice

$0.50

Add House Chili Powder 1 oz

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.99
H1. Thai Iced Tea

H1. Thai Iced Tea

$3.70
H3. Lemongrass Water

H3. Lemongrass Water

$3.25
H4. Butterfly leave tea (no caffeine)

H4. Butterfly leave tea (no caffeine)

$3.25
Coke

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Distilled Water

Distilled Water

$1.50
Snapple (Apple)

Snapple (Apple)

$3.50
Snapple (Kiwi-Berry)

Snapple (Kiwi-Berry)

$3.50
Snapple (Mango)

Snapple (Mango)

$3.50
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50
Pure Leaf Unseetened Tea

Pure Leaf Unseetened Tea

$3.50
S.Pellegrino Water

S.Pellegrino Water

$3.50
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lunch Special

Bento

$11.95Out of stock

January's Special*

Khao Man Gai

Khao Man Gai

$16.95

A simmered rice with Thai herbs in the chicken broth served with a homemade spicy soybean ginger sauce. Served with cucumber slices in the chicken broth soup. Complimentary with a bottle of water.

Starters*

S1. Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

S1. Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$4.95

mixed of celery, cabbage, carrot, shitake mushroom and vermicelli

S2. Grilled Fish-balls (2 Skewers)

S2. Grilled Fish-balls (2 Skewers)

$5.95

Fish-balls perfectly grilled serve with mild spicy tamarind dipping on the side

S3. Edamame

$5.95
S4. Thai Curry Puffs (Vegetarian)

S4. Thai Curry Puffs (Vegetarian)

$9.95

Homemade Thai Curry Puffs - They're bursting with flavor from sweet potatoes, carrot, shitake..

S5. Thai Curry Puffs (Chicken)

S5. Thai Curry Puffs (Chicken)

$9.95

Homemade Thai Curry Puffs - They're bursting with flavor from sweet potatoes, carrot, shitake..

S6 Cream Cheese Rolls (5 rolls)

$8.95
S7. Fried Tofu

S7. Fried Tofu

$7.95

Fried Tofu until perfect golden brow serve with mild spicy sweet sauce

S8. Shrimp Blankets (5 pieces)

S8. Shrimp Blankets (5 pieces)

$8.95
S9. Chicken Satay (4 Skewers)

S9. Chicken Satay (4 Skewers)

$9.95

Delicious grilled chicken skewers marinated with spices and served with peanut sauce.

S10. Steamed Dumplings

S10. Steamed Dumplings

$9.95

Shrimp, chicken mixed with bamboo shoot, mushroom, and carrot served with special dipping sauce.

S11. Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

S11. Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

$12.95

Marinated with special sauce Thai style

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$6.95

Lettuce, carrot, cabbage, cucumber and rice noodle with choice of Tofu, Chicken or shrimp served with spice peanut sauce.

Thai E-Sarn Style*

E1. Grilled chicken wings with sticky rice

E1. Grilled chicken wings with sticky rice

$9.95

Grilled Thai homemade marinated chicken wings served with sticky rice.

E2. Som-Tum (Papaya Salad)

E2. Som-Tum (Papaya Salad)

$8.95

Shredded fresh papaya, carrot, tomatoes, peanuts, palm sugar, dried shrimp and lemon juice.

E3. Som-Tum Lao (Papaya Salad Lao style)

$9.95

Papaya salad with fermented fish sauce (Pla-ra)

E4. Larb Gai

E4. Larb Gai

$11.95

Minced chicken, red onions, scallions and cilantro sprinkled with lime juice and exotic spices.

E5. Nam Tok Beef

E5. Nam Tok Beef

$14.95

Marinated Grilled Beef, sliced and tossed with red onions, scallions, cilantro, and spicy lime dressing.

Soup*

T1. Tom Yum

T1. Tom Yum

$11.95

Choice of Protein: Spicy lime sauce, Thai Herbals soup, and mushroom.

T2. Tom Kha (Coconut soup)

T2. Tom Kha (Coconut soup)

$11.95

Protein of your choice, cooked in coconut milk with lemongrass and galanga.

Noodles*

N1. Pad Thai*

N1. Pad Thai*

$13.95

Thin rice noodles, green onions, bean sprouts, egg with tamarind sauce (peanut on the side). Choice of chicken, beef, veggies, tofu, or shrimp.

N2. Pad Woon-Sen (Glass Noodles)*

N2. Pad Woon-Sen (Glass Noodles)*

$13.95

Stir-fried clear noodles with Proteins of your choice egg, carrot, cabbage, celery, white onion, and green onion.

N3. Pad See Ew*

$13.50

Wide rice noodles & broccoli is stir-fried with black soy sauce. Choice of chicken, beef, veggies, tofu, or shrimp.

N4. Drunken Noodle*

N4. Drunken Noodle*

$13.50

Wide rice noodles, bell peppers, and onions stir-fried with spicy Thai basil sauce. Protiens of your choice (Chicken, Beef, Veggies, Tofu or Shrimp)

N5. Boat Noodle Soup*

N5. Boat Noodle Soup*

$13.50

Thai style noodle dish. It contains Beef or Chicken (without meatballs), as well as dark soy sauce and some spices and normally servee with meatballs (for beef soup only) and meat

N6. Kua Gai (Stir-fried noodles)*

N6. Kua Gai (Stir-fried noodles)*

$13.95

Fresh wide rice noodles, Proteins of your choice: (chicken recommended), stir-fried with mushroom sauce, green onion and lettuce.

Fried Rice*

F1. Thai Fried Rice

F1. Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Jasmine rice, onions, green onions, and egg sauteed with soy sauce.

F2. Basil Fried Rice

F2. Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Stir-fry Jasmine rice, Basil leaves, Bell peppers, Garlic and fresh chilies.

Big Plates*

B1. Pad Pak (Stir-fried vegetables)*

B1. Pad Pak (Stir-fried vegetables)*

$12.50

Mixed Vegetable sauteed in light garlic sauce.

B2. Broccoli Stir-fry*

B2. Broccoli Stir-fry*

$12.50

Broccoli and carrot sauteed with Protein of your choices on light garlic sauce.

B3. Pad Kra-tiam*

$13.50

Fresh garlic stir-fried with choice of protein serve with fresh cabbage.

B4. Cashew Stir-fry*

B4. Cashew Stir-fry*

$14.95

Slice of chicken sauteed with cashew nuts, bell peppers, dried chilli and scallions in s savory light brown gravy.

B5. Pad Ka Prow (Basil)*

B5. Pad Ka Prow (Basil)*

$13.95

A protein of your choices sauteed in chili and garlic basil sauce with fresh basil leaves.

B6. Nua Sawan (Thai Beef Jerky)*

B6. Nua Sawan (Thai Beef Jerky)*

$14.95

Marinated thin slices of beef oven-dried and fried to perfection. Served with Stick rice.

B7. Beef Oyster Sauce*

B7. Beef Oyster Sauce*

$15.95

Beef, Onion, Broccoli, Black pepper, Straw mushroom, and Bell peppers.

B8. Tilapia with Spicy basil sauce*

B8. Tilapia with Spicy basil sauce*

$16.95

Light batter Tilapia top with spicy basil sauce, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper.

B9. Tilapia with your choice of curry sauce*

$16.95

Light batter Tilapia top with spicy basil sauce, kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper.

Curries*

C1. Green Curry

C1. Green Curry

$13.95

Choice of Protein: Chicken, beef, tofu or shrimps cooked in traditional-style green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, peas, and fresh basil leaves.

C2. Massaman Curry

C2. Massaman Curry

$13.95

Choice of Protein: Chicken, beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in dry whole spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and nutmeg, roasted peanuts, which add an extra layer of richness and texture to the curry, come with potato, carrot, and tomato.

C3. Panang Curry

C3. Panang Curry

$14.95

Choice of Protein Chicken beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in yellow chilies, lemongrass, galangal, and spices including turmeric.

C4. Yellow Curry

C4. Yellow Curry

$13.95

Choice of Protein Chicken beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in yellow chilies, lemongrass, galangal, and spices including turmeric.

Vegan*

V1. Vegan Kapow (Basil stir-fried)

$13.95

Mixed Vegetables or Tofu sauteed in chili and garlic basil sauce with fresh basil leaves.

V2. Vegan Pad Thai

$13.95

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with mixed fresh vegetables or Tofu (your choice), bean curd, bean sprout, and crushed peanuts on the side.

V3. Vegan Fried Rice

$13.95

An array of vegetables, stir-fried rice choice of mixed vegtables or Tofu, and jasmine rice

V4. Vegan Pad Pak (Stir-fried vegetables)

$13.95

Sauteed mixed vegetables and baby corn in light garlic sauce.

V5. Vegan Green Curry

$13.95

Choice of mixed vegetables or Tofu cooked in traditional-style green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, peas, and fresh basil leaves.

V6. Vegan Massaman Curry

$13.95

A dry whole spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and nutmeg, roasted peanuts, which add an extra layer of richness and texture to the curry, come with potato, carrot, and tomato.

V7. Vegan Panang Curry

$14.95

Known for its creamy and thick texture, combined with its salty, sweet and nutty taste with Vegetables or Tofu (your choice).

V8. Vegan Yellow Curry

$13.95

Made with yellow chilies, lemongrass, galangal, and spices including turmeric with Vegetables or Tofu (your choice).

Vegan Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Vegan Pad See Ew

$13.50

Vegan Drunken Noodles

$13.95

Side Orders*

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Stickey Rice

$3.00

Steamed mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Steamed Thin Rice Noodles

$6.00

Steamed Wide Rice Noodles

$6.00

Fried Egg (Sunny side up)

$2.50

Fried Egg (Scrumble)

$2.50

Warm Paratha bread (2pcs)

$4.50

Sweet sticky rice

$5.50

Desserts*

D1. Sweet sticky rice

$5.50

Sticky rice with coconut milk

D2. Sticky Rice with Mango

D2. Sticky Rice with Mango

$8.95

Sweet sticky rice with mango, coconut milk sauce, and roasted sesame.

D3. Thai Roti

D3. Thai Roti

$4.75

Thai wheat flour pan-fried with sweet condensed milk and sugar.

NA Beverages*

H1. Thai Iced Tea

H1. Thai Iced Tea

$4.25
H3. Lemongrass Water

H3. Lemongrass Water

$3.95
H4. Butterfly flower tea

H4. Butterfly flower tea

$3.95
Coke

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
Distilled Water

Distilled Water

$1.50
Snapple (Mango)

Snapple (Mango)

$3.50
Snapple (Kiwi-Berry)

Snapple (Kiwi-Berry)

$3.50
Snapple (Apple)

Snapple (Apple)

$3.50
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.50
Pure Leaf Unseetened Tea

Pure Leaf Unseetened Tea

$3.50
S.Pellegrino Water

S.Pellegrino Water

$3.50
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$5.00

Lunch Special*

Bento Lunch Box*

Bento Lunch Box*

$12.95Out of stock

Combined of Carb, Side dish, Meal, and Soda or bottle water.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

At 246 Thai Grab and Go, we meticulously develop and create delicious Thai dishes from various regions of Thailand. These recipes have been a part of Thai culture and it is our pleasure to share it with you and the global cuisine. We brought to you deliciousness and fresh food every day that is as easy as "Grab and Go" .....We served What we eat..... 246 Thai Grab & Go Love & Care

Website

Location

9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

