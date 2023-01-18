Restaurant header imageView gallery

24 Taps Burgers & Brews

review star

No reviews yet

825 W Riverside

Spokane, WA 99201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheese Burger
Jalapeno
Sliders

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$17.00

1 lb. of boneless wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs. Served with a side of celery & carrots & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce!

Chips & Salsa

$9.50

Our homemade tortilla chips and homemade salsa.

Colossal Pretzel

$17.00

This BIGGER than your face Bavarian pretzel is sure to impress! Brushed with butter, salted, and served with our homemade beer cheese.

Hand Cut Fries

$11.50

A full POUND of hand cut double fried fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Nachos

$17.50

Homemade tortilla chips piled high & smothered in melted shredded cheese, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sautéed jalapeños & topped with our homemade chipotle sour cream. Served with a side of our homemade salsa. These are HUGE!

Potato Skins

$15.00

Ever heard of these? We make these in house with local potatoes! Four halves topped with shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream & garnished with cilantro.

Poutine

$17.00

We do not mess around when it comes to this traditional Canadian dish. We hand cut our own french fries & double fry them. After they come out of the fryer we top them with FRESH white cheese curds & then smother them in piping hot brown gravy!

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.50

A full POUND of sweet potato fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Tater Tots

$11.50

A full POUND of tater tots served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Traditional 8

$17.00

8 Bone-In wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs. Served with a side of celery & carrots & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce!

Traditional 12

$24.00

12 Bone-In wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs. Served with a side of celery & carrots & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce!

Traditional 16

$30.00

16 Bone-In wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs. Served with a side of celery & carrots & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce!

1/2 Hand Cut Fries

$7.50

1/2 lb. of hand cut double fried fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

1/2 Potato Skins

$9.00

Ever heard of these? We make these in house with local potatoes! Two halves topped with shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream & garnished with cilantro.

1/2 Poutine

$10.00

We do not mess around when it comes to this traditional Canadian dish. We hand cut our own french fries & double fry them. After they come out of the fryer we top them with FRESH white cheese curds & then smother them in piping hot brown gravy!

1/2 Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

1/2 lb. of sweet potato fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

1/2 Tater Tots

$7.50

1/2 lb. of tater tots served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Gourmet Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.00

Lettuce and our homemade garlic mayo topped with honey bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes & red onions.

Black & Blue

$18.00

This patty is infused with Cajun seasoning on a bed of homemade garlic mayo, topped off with blue cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms & honey bacon.

Cheese Burger

$16.00

This is a basic burger done right! Lettuce and our homemade garlic mayo topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes & red onions.

Hawaiian

$17.50

Our delicious patty, garlic mayo, swiss cheese, lettuce, grilled ham, a grilled slice of pineapple, onions and tomatoes, all smothered in teriyaki sauce.

Jalapeno

$17.00

Homemade garlic mayo, pepper jack cheese, sautéed red onions & sautéed jalapeños. Topped off with NOW THAT'S HOT!

Mushroom Swiss

$17.00

Homemade garlic mayo, swiss cheese & smothered with sautéed mushrooms.

Poutine Burger

$17.50

We make this Canadian tradition into a signature burger. A mound of our homemade double fried french fries & white cheese curds all SMOTHERED in a piping hot brown gravy!

Roadhouse

$18.50

This patty is topped with our signature smoked pulled pork, honey bacon, cheddar cheese, homemade garlic mayo, sautéed jalapeños and sautéed red onions. All this is smothered in our homemade smoky BBQ sauce.

Royal

$18.00

A MESSY mouthful of a burger! Homemade garlic mayo, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, honey bacon, and CROWNED with a perfectly cooked runny egg.

Seahawker

$17.50

This burger is covered with melted swiss cheese, honey bacon, tomatoes, onions, homemade guacamole, lettuce & homemade garlic mayo. #GoHawks

Taco Burger

$17.50

We have created an amazing taste with this patty that is rubbed down with taco seasoning, covered in melted shredded cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, homemade guacamole, homemade salsa, and cilantro

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Black bean patty with lettuce and homemade garlic mayo, topped with swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and guacamole.

Finger Foods

Chicken Strips

$17.00

Six golden brown juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots & a side of our homemade smoked BBQ sauce!

Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, topped with cilantro and a side of our homemade chipotle sour cream.

Sliders

$17.00

Four of our signature hand pressed "mini" burgers, each with their own toasted mini bun on a bed of our homemade garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, topped with cheddar cheese & sautéed red onions. Served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots.

Tacos

$16.00

Your choice of four HARD or SOFT shell (white corn tortilla GF). Filled with your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheese, shredded lettuce finished off our CHIPOTLE sour cream!

1/2 Chicken Strips

$10.00

Three golden brown juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots & a side of our homemade smoked BBQ sauce!

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Flour tortilla, cheese, and a side of sour cream.

1/2 Sliders

$10.00

Two of our signature hand pressed "mini" burgers, each with their own toasted mini bun on a bed of our homemade garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, topped with cheddar cheese & sautéed red onions. Served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots.

1/2 Taco

$9.00

Your choice of two HARD or SOFT shell (white corn tortilla GF). Filled with your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheese, shredded lettuce finished off our CHIPOTLE sour cream!

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.50

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy chicken strips tossed in our buffalo wing sauce. >Your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & homemade croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.50

Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & homemade croutons, and a grilled chicken breast.

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Chopped romaine, blue cheese crumbles, diced honey bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, avocado & grilled chicken breast. >Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, or italian dressing.

Side Caesar

$6.00

Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, with parmesan cheese & homemade croutons.

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, & croutons. >Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard or italian dressing.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Chopped romaine tossed in ranch dressing, with tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy chicken strips tossed in our buffalo wing sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.50

Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, honey bacon & grilled chicken breast.

Cole's Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

House breaded chicken tossed in honey mustard, topped with swiss cheese and bacon. On a bed of lettuce, pickles, and homemade ranch, served on a potato bun.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

House breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, resting on lettuce, pickles, and homemade ranch served on a potato bun. >Sub sauce for, BBQ, teriyaki, garlic parmesan, or sweet red chili

Patty Melt

$17.00

Fresh Northwest Grown 1/2lb. beef patty, garlic mayo, swiss cheese, and sauteed onions loaded in between two pieces of Texas toast buttered and grilled to perfection.

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Homemade smoked pork shoulder, smothered with our signature BBQ sauce, then topped with coleslaw served on a brioche bun with homemade garlic mayo. This is a classic sandwich done right!

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Three pieces of Texas toast buttered and grilled to perfection and then covered with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese! This is where the STEROIDS kick in, this sandwich is stuffed with sliced ham, tomatoes and avocado!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Just Cheese with two pieces of Texas Toast served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots.

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$17.00

1 lb. of boneless wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs. Served with a side of celery & carrots & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce!

Chips & Salsa

$9.50

Our homemade tortilla chips and homemade salsa.

Colossal Pretzel

$17.00

This BIGGER than your face Bavarian pretzel is sure to impress! Brushed with butter, salted, and served with our homemade beer cheese.

Hand Cut Fries

$11.50

A full POUND of hand cut double fried fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Nachos

$17.50

Homemade tortilla chips piled high & smothered in melted shredded cheese, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sautéed jalapeños & topped with our homemade chipotle sour cream. Served with a side of our homemade salsa. These are HUGE!

Potato Skins

$15.00

Ever heard of these? We make these in house with local potatoes! Four halves topped with shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream & garnished with cilantro.

Poutine

$17.00

We do not mess around when it comes to this traditional Canadian dish. We hand cut our own french fries & double fry them. After they come out of the fryer we top them with FRESH white cheese curds & then smother them in piping hot brown gravy!

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.50

A full POUND of sweet potato fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Tater Tots

$11.50

A full POUND of tater tots served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Traditional 8

$17.00

8 Bone-In wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs. Served with a side of celery & carrots & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce!

Traditional 12

$24.00

12 Bone-In wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs. Served with a side of celery & carrots & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce!

Traditional 16

$30.00

16 Bone-In wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs. Served with a side of celery & carrots & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce!

1/2 Hand Cut Fries

$7.50

1/2 lb. of hand cut double fried fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

1/2 Potato Skins

$9.00

Ever heard of these? We make these in house with local potatoes! Two halves topped with shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream & garnished with cilantro.

1/2 Poutine

$10.00

We do not mess around when it comes to this traditional Canadian dish. We hand cut our own french fries & double fry them. After they come out of the fryer we top them with FRESH white cheese curds & then smother them in piping hot brown gravy!

1/2 Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

1/2 lb. of sweet potato fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

1/2 Tater Tots

$7.50

1/2 lb. of tater tots served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Gourmet Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$17.00

Lettuce and our homemade garlic mayo topped with honey bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes & red onions.

Black & Blue

$18.00

This patty is infused with Cajun seasoning on a bed of homemade garlic mayo, topped off with blue cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms & honey bacon.

Cheese Burger

$16.00

This is a basic burger done right! Lettuce and our homemade garlic mayo topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes & red onions.

Hawaiian

$17.50

Our delicious patty, garlic mayo, swiss cheese, lettuce, grilled ham, a grilled slice of pineapple, onions and tomatoes, all smothered in teriyaki sauce.

Jalapeno

$17.00

Homemade garlic mayo, pepper jack cheese, sautéed red onions & sautéed jalapeños. Topped off with NOW THAT'S HOT!

Mushroom Swiss

$17.00

Homemade garlic mayo, swiss cheese & smothered with sautéed mushrooms.

Poutine Burger

$17.50

We make this Canadian tradition into a signature burger. A mound of our homemade double fried french fries & white cheese curds all SMOTHERED in a piping hot brown gravy!

Roadhouse

$18.50

This patty is topped with our signature smoked pulled pork, honey bacon, cheddar cheese, homemade garlic mayo, sautéed jalapeños and sautéed red onions. All this is smothered in our homemade smoky BBQ sauce.

Royal

$18.00

A MESSY mouthful of a burger! Homemade garlic mayo, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, honey bacon, and CROWNED with a perfectly cooked runny egg.

Seahawker

$17.50

This burger is covered with melted swiss cheese, honey bacon, tomatoes, onions, homemade guacamole, lettuce & homemade garlic mayo. #GoHawks

Taco Burger

$17.50

We have created an amazing taste with this patty that is rubbed down with taco seasoning, covered in melted shredded cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, homemade guacamole, homemade salsa, and cilantro

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Black bean patty with lettuce and homemade garlic mayo, topped with swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and guacamole.

Finger Foods

Chicken Strips

$17.00

Six golden brown juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots & a side of our homemade smoked BBQ sauce!

Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla, cheese, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, topped with cilantro and a side of our homemade chipotle sour cream.

Sliders

$17.00

Four of our signature hand pressed "mini" burgers, each with their own toasted mini bun on a bed of our homemade garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, topped with cheddar cheese & sautéed red onions. Served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots.

Tacos

$16.00

Your choice of four HARD or SOFT shell (white corn tortilla GF). Filled with your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheese, shredded lettuce finished off our CHIPOTLE sour cream!

1/2 Chicken Strips

$10.00

Three golden brown juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots & a side of our homemade smoked BBQ sauce!

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Flour tortilla, cheese, and a side of sour cream.

1/2 Sliders

$10.00

Two of our signature hand pressed "mini" burgers, each with their own toasted mini bun on a bed of our homemade garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, topped with cheddar cheese & sautéed red onions. Served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots.

1/2 Taco

$9.00

Your choice of two HARD or SOFT shell (white corn tortilla GF). Filled with your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheese, shredded lettuce finished off our CHIPOTLE sour cream!

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.50

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy chicken strips tossed in our buffalo wing sauce. >Your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & homemade croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.50

Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & homemade croutons, and a grilled chicken breast.

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Chopped romaine, blue cheese crumbles, diced honey bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, avocado & grilled chicken breast. >Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, or italian dressing.

Side Caesar

$6.00

Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, with parmesan cheese & homemade croutons.

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, & croutons. >Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard or italian dressing.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Chopped romaine tossed in ranch dressing, with tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy chicken strips tossed in our buffalo wing sauce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.50

Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, honey bacon & grilled chicken breast.

Cole's Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

House breaded chicken tossed in honey mustard, topped with swiss cheese and bacon. On a bed of lettuce, pickles, and homemade ranch, served on a potato bun.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

House breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, resting on lettuce, pickles, and homemade ranch served on a potato bun. >Sub sauce for, BBQ, teriyaki, garlic parmesan, or sweet red chili

Patty Melt

$17.00

Fresh Northwest Grown 1/2lb. beef patty, garlic mayo, swiss cheese, and sauteed onions loaded in between two pieces of Texas toast buttered and grilled to perfection.

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Homemade smoked pork shoulder, smothered with our signature BBQ sauce, then topped with coleslaw served on a brioche bun with homemade garlic mayo. This is a classic sandwich done right!

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Three pieces of Texas toast buttered and grilled to perfection and then covered with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese! This is where the STEROIDS kick in, this sandwich is stuffed with sliced ham, tomatoes and avocado!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Just Cheese with two pieces of Texas Toast served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots.

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Casual restaurant/sports bar with a variety of local craft beers, gourmet burgers, TVs, shuffleboard, separate room for events, and a seasonal patio.

Website

Location

825 W Riverside, Spokane, WA 99201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LoKey Cafe - 903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102
orange starNo Reviews
903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Spokane WA
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - River Park Square
orange star4.0 • 500
808 W Main St #322 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Tavolàta Spokane
orange starNo Reviews
221 North Wall Street Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Emma Rue's
orange starNo Reviews
15 S Howard Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Tavolàta Spokane
orange starNo Reviews
221 N Wall St Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spokane

Hops n Drops - Spokane North
orange star4.6 • 2,635
9265 N Nevada St Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
orange star4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Spokane WA
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
orange star4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
The Barrel Steak & Seafood House
orange star4.5 • 870
6404 N Wall St Spokane, WA 99208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spokane
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston