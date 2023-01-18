24 Taps Burgers & Brews
825 W Riverside
Spokane, WA 99201
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
1 lb. of boneless wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs. Served with a side of celery & carrots & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce!
Chips & Salsa
Our homemade tortilla chips and homemade salsa.
Colossal Pretzel
This BIGGER than your face Bavarian pretzel is sure to impress! Brushed with butter, salted, and served with our homemade beer cheese.
Hand Cut Fries
A full POUND of hand cut double fried fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips piled high & smothered in melted shredded cheese, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sautéed jalapeños & topped with our homemade chipotle sour cream. Served with a side of our homemade salsa. These are HUGE!
Potato Skins
Ever heard of these? We make these in house with local potatoes! Four halves topped with shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream & garnished with cilantro.
Poutine
We do not mess around when it comes to this traditional Canadian dish. We hand cut our own french fries & double fry them. After they come out of the fryer we top them with FRESH white cheese curds & then smother them in piping hot brown gravy!
Sweet Potato Fries
A full POUND of sweet potato fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Tater Tots
A full POUND of tater tots served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Traditional 8
8 Bone-In wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs. Served with a side of celery & carrots & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce!
Traditional 12
12 Bone-In wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs. Served with a side of celery & carrots & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce!
Traditional 16
16 Bone-In wings tossed in one of our signature sauces or dry rubs. Served with a side of celery & carrots & your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce!
1/2 Hand Cut Fries
1/2 lb. of hand cut double fried fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.
1/2 Potato Skins
Ever heard of these? We make these in house with local potatoes! Two halves topped with shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream & garnished with cilantro.
1/2 Poutine
We do not mess around when it comes to this traditional Canadian dish. We hand cut our own french fries & double fry them. After they come out of the fryer we top them with FRESH white cheese curds & then smother them in piping hot brown gravy!
1/2 Sweet Potato Fries
1/2 lb. of sweet potato fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.
1/2 Tater Tots
1/2 lb. of tater tots served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Gourmet Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
Lettuce and our homemade garlic mayo topped with honey bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes & red onions.
Black & Blue
This patty is infused with Cajun seasoning on a bed of homemade garlic mayo, topped off with blue cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms & honey bacon.
Cheese Burger
This is a basic burger done right! Lettuce and our homemade garlic mayo topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes & red onions.
Hawaiian
Our delicious patty, garlic mayo, swiss cheese, lettuce, grilled ham, a grilled slice of pineapple, onions and tomatoes, all smothered in teriyaki sauce.
Jalapeno
Homemade garlic mayo, pepper jack cheese, sautéed red onions & sautéed jalapeños. Topped off with NOW THAT'S HOT!
Mushroom Swiss
Homemade garlic mayo, swiss cheese & smothered with sautéed mushrooms.
Poutine Burger
We make this Canadian tradition into a signature burger. A mound of our homemade double fried french fries & white cheese curds all SMOTHERED in a piping hot brown gravy!
Roadhouse
This patty is topped with our signature smoked pulled pork, honey bacon, cheddar cheese, homemade garlic mayo, sautéed jalapeños and sautéed red onions. All this is smothered in our homemade smoky BBQ sauce.
Royal
A MESSY mouthful of a burger! Homemade garlic mayo, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, honey bacon, and CROWNED with a perfectly cooked runny egg.
Seahawker
This burger is covered with melted swiss cheese, honey bacon, tomatoes, onions, homemade guacamole, lettuce & homemade garlic mayo. #GoHawks
Taco Burger
We have created an amazing taste with this patty that is rubbed down with taco seasoning, covered in melted shredded cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, homemade guacamole, homemade salsa, and cilantro
Veggie Burger
Black bean patty with lettuce and homemade garlic mayo, topped with swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and guacamole.
Finger Foods
Chicken Strips
Six golden brown juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots & a side of our homemade smoked BBQ sauce!
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, cheese, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, topped with cilantro and a side of our homemade chipotle sour cream.
Sliders
Four of our signature hand pressed "mini" burgers, each with their own toasted mini bun on a bed of our homemade garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, topped with cheddar cheese & sautéed red onions. Served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots.
Tacos
Your choice of four HARD or SOFT shell (white corn tortilla GF). Filled with your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheese, shredded lettuce finished off our CHIPOTLE sour cream!
1/2 Chicken Strips
Three golden brown juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots & a side of our homemade smoked BBQ sauce!
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, cheese, and a side of sour cream.
1/2 Sliders
Two of our signature hand pressed "mini" burgers, each with their own toasted mini bun on a bed of our homemade garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, topped with cheddar cheese & sautéed red onions. Served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots.
1/2 Taco
Your choice of two HARD or SOFT shell (white corn tortilla GF). Filled with your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheese, shredded lettuce finished off our CHIPOTLE sour cream!
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy chicken strips tossed in our buffalo wing sauce. >Your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & homemade croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & homemade croutons, and a grilled chicken breast.
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine, blue cheese crumbles, diced honey bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, avocado & grilled chicken breast. >Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, or italian dressing.
Side Caesar
Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, with parmesan cheese & homemade croutons.
Side Garden Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, & croutons. >Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard or italian dressing.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chopped romaine tossed in ranch dressing, with tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, crispy chicken strips tossed in our buffalo wing sauce.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, honey bacon & grilled chicken breast.
Cole's Chicken Sandwich
House breaded chicken tossed in honey mustard, topped with swiss cheese and bacon. On a bed of lettuce, pickles, and homemade ranch, served on a potato bun.
Hot Chicken Sandwich
House breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, resting on lettuce, pickles, and homemade ranch served on a potato bun. >Sub sauce for, BBQ, teriyaki, garlic parmesan, or sweet red chili
Patty Melt
Fresh Northwest Grown 1/2lb. beef patty, garlic mayo, swiss cheese, and sauteed onions loaded in between two pieces of Texas toast buttered and grilled to perfection.
Pulled Pork
Homemade smoked pork shoulder, smothered with our signature BBQ sauce, then topped with coleslaw served on a brioche bun with homemade garlic mayo. This is a classic sandwich done right!
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Three pieces of Texas toast buttered and grilled to perfection and then covered with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese! This is where the STEROIDS kick in, this sandwich is stuffed with sliced ham, tomatoes and avocado!
Kids Grilled Cheese
Just Cheese with two pieces of Texas Toast served with your choice of our hand cut double fried french fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots.
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Casual restaurant/sports bar with a variety of local craft beers, gourmet burgers, TVs, shuffleboard, separate room for events, and a seasonal patio.
825 W Riverside, Spokane, WA 99201