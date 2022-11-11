25 burgers imageView gallery

4 Easton Avenue

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Order Again

Burgers

1Classic Cheeseburgers

$8.25

2Bullseye BBQ Burger

$8.75

3Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.75

4Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.75

5Trenton Burger

$8.75

6A-1 Blue Burger

$8.75

7Six-Alarm Burger

$8.75

8El Paso Burger

$8.99

9Maui Burger

$8.99

10Colossal Burger.

$9.99

11Philly Burger

$9.50

12Bacon Royal Burger

$9.25

13Chicken Club Burger

$8.50

14BBQ Chicken Burger

$8.50

15Teriyaki Chicken Burger

$8.50

16Chicken Cordon Bleu Burger.

$8.50

17Black Bean Burger

$8.50

18Athens Veggie Burger

$8.50

19Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger.

$8.75

20Gyro Burger

$9.50

21Chipotle Bison Burger

$9.50

22Chicken Parm Burger

$8.50

23Crispy Chicken Burger

$8.50

24Buffalo Chicken Burger

$8.50

25Fish Burger

$8.50

26B.A.D. (Breakfast All Day) Burger.

$8.75

27Cajun Chicken Burger

$8.50

28Fajita Burger

$8.50

29Texas Cowboy Burger

$8.75

30Pulled Pork Burger

$8.50

31Nacho Burger

$9.00

32Spicy Chili Burger

$9.00

33Turkey Tex Mex Burger

$8.50

34Spicy Baja Chicken Burger

$8.50

35Aloo Tikki Burger

$8.00

Double Deal

$21.99

Sliders

Classic slider

$3.50

Bacon cheese slider

$3.50

Turkey slider

$3.50

Crispy chicken slider

$3.50

Buffalo chicken slider

$3.50

Pulled pork slider

$3.50

Black bean slider

$3.50

3 for 8 sliders

$9.50

Specialty Hot Dog

New Jersey Dog

$4.00

Homemade mustard relish.

New York Dog

$4.00

Sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard.

Bacon Cheese Dog

$4.75

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.75

Texas Weiner

$4.75

Spicy Chili, diced onions & yellow mustard

Cheese Dog

$4.00

Plain Dog

$3.50

Chicago HotDog

$4.99

Yellow Mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomato's, banana pepper, dill pickles & a shake of celery salt

Chicken Wings

6 Pieces

$7.99

12 Pieces

$12.99

18 Pieces

$18.99

24 Pieces

$24.99

32 Pieces

$30.99

50 Pieces

$36.99

6 Boneless

$7.99

12 Boneless

$12.99

18 Boneless

$18.99

24 Boneless

$24.99

32 Boneless

$30.99

50 Boneless

$36.99

Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.25

New Brunswick Cheesesteak

$8.00

Philly cheesesteak combo

$8.99

New Brunswick cheesesteak combo

$9.49

Paninis

Tuscan Panini

$8.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mushrooms & balsamic vinaigrette

Veggie Panini

$7.00

Tomato, Lettuce, Mushroom, roasted peppers, Red Onions, Chipotle Mayo, & Pepper jack cheese.

Italian Chicken Melt

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & Red Onion w/a Side of Pesto Dressing.

Cheddar Chicken Melt

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Caramelized inion, Chipotle mayo, & Melted Cheddar Cheese W/ a side of BBQ sauce

Cuban Panini

$8.00

Side Orders

Sea Salt Fries

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Crinkle cut fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$4.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50

Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Loaded Fiesta Potatoes

$4.00

Large Sea Salt Fries

$5.00

Large Cajun Fries

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hot dog

$5.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Combos

Quarter Pounder Cheeseburger combo

$8.25

Bacon Cheeseburger combo

$8.75

Double Cheeseburger combo

$9.50

Turkey Cheeseburger combo

$8.50

Crispy Chicken Tenders combo

$7.99

Breakfast sandwiches

Egg and cheese

$2.99

Bacon egg and cheese

$3.99

Sausage egg and cheese

$3.99

Ham egg and cheese

$3.99

Pork roll egg and cheese

$3.99

Bacon egg and cheese combo with hashbrown

$5.49

Pork roll egg and cheese combo with hashbrown

$5.49

Sausage egg and cheese combo with hashbrown

$5.49

Hashbrown

$0.99

Beverages

Can of soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Coke Products

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Stewart’s Bottled Soda

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.75

2 Liter

$3.50

Arizona

$1.00

Milkshake

Med Milkshake

$4.00

Lg Milkshake

$5.00

20 Sliders Platters

Classic

$59.99

Bacon Cheese

$59.99

Turkey

$59.99

Crispy Chicken

$59.99

Black Bean

$59.99

Side Orders

Sea Salt fries

$30.00

Cajun Fries

$30.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$45.00

Onion Rings

$40.00

Chicken Wing & Tenders

Chicken Wings Platter 25 Pieces

$24.99

Chicken Wings Platter 50 Pieces

$44.99

Chicken Tender Platter 25 Pieces

$32.99

Chicken Tender Platter 50 Pieces

$62.99

Burger Packages

Burger Packages

$10.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Directions

25 burgers image

