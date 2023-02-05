Restaurant header imageView gallery

25 North

974 East Boston Post Road

Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Appetizer

Baked Clams

$15.00

6 Pieces

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Shoestring Zucchini

$15.00

Warm Burrata

$16.00

Wrapped in prosciutto & baked in a tomato

Bacon & Burrata

$18.00

Thick steakhouse bacon & wildflower honey

The Italian Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Corrozza Style in a red sauce with capers and onions or spedini style in a mushroom cream sauce

Risotto Balls

$14.00

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Rolls

$16.00

Zuppa di' Mussels

$16.00

Choose either a white wine sauce or marinara red sauce

Whiskey Style Shrimp

$17.00

*Spicy

Drunken Clams

$20.00

Sambuca infused Sauce with sliced sausage

Clams Casino

$16.00

Diced prosciutto, onions & peppers

Eggplant Rollatini (2 Pcs)

$15.00

Sauteed Calamari

$16.00

Shrimp Oreganata

$22.00

Five pieces

Sauteed Clams

$16.00

Choose either a white wine sauce or marinara red sauce

Salad/Cold Apps

Fresh Mozzarella Board

$17.00

Sliced beefsteak tomatoes, house roasted peppers, grilled eggplant and zucchini

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Sliced Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, And Shaved Parmesan With Our House Whipped Balsamic Dressing

Tossed Ceasar

$14.00

With Homemade Croutons And Our Creamy House Whipped Caesar Dressing

Tracy's Salad

$16.00

Mesculin Greens, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, And Panko Crusted Baked Goat Cheese With A Reduced Balsamic Reduction Dressing

Beet Salad

$16.00

Sliced Red And Yellow Beets, Cucumbers, Shaved Parmesean And Oranges With Thin Sliced Toasted Almonds And Our Yellow Beet Vinaigrette

Shrimp & Calamari Salad

$22.00

Chopped & Tossed In Extra Virgin Olive Oil With Fresh Squeezed Lemon & Pressed Garlic

Wedge'Evelli

$16.00

An oversized wedge salad with all the fix-in's

Classic Chopped

$12.00

Tomatoes, Pimentos, And Olives With Our Whipped House Balsamic

Soup

Pasta Fagiloi

$10.00

Stracticella

$10.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Chicken & Broccoli

$10.00

Sliced Grilled Chicken Over Steamed Broccoli

Kids Pasta Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta marinara

$8.00

Kids Fingers & Fries

$14.00

Kids Ditalini & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Steak & Fries

$18.00

Kids Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Kids Carrots & Broccoli

$8.00

Kids Italian Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Shrimp & Linguine

$18.00

Pasta Sauce

Ala Vodka

$28.00

Can be prepared with no meat if requested

Ala Will

$28.00

Our classic ground veal meat sauce

Alfredo

$28.00

Cracked pepper cream sauce

Amatriciana

$28.00

Made with thin sliced onions & prosciutto

Angelina

$26.00

White meat chunks of chicken & Sun-dried tomatoes

Bolognese

$28.00

Classic mixed ground meat sauce

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$28.00

Butter Sauce

$20.00

Carbonara

$27.00

Peas, onions & egg

Deana

$26.00

Thin sliced mushrooms, asparagus & shrimp in a cognac cream sauce

Filetto di Pomodoro

$26.00

Red Sauce with onions

Fra Diavlo

$28.00

Classic Marinara with crushed red pepper

Garlic & Oil

$26.00

Luciano

$28.00

White wine garlic & butter with a touch of plum tomato

Mac & Cheese

$28.00

Prepared with 3 Italian cheeses, prosciutto & onion

Marinara

$28.00

Red sauce with garlic

Primavera Garlic & Oil

$28.00

Assorted sliced vegetables

Primevera Red Sauce

$28.00

Assorted sliced vegetables

Red Clam Sauce

$28.00

Fresh little neck clams out of the shell, with lots of garlic

White Clam Sauce

$28.00

Fresh little neck clams out of the shell, with lots of garlic

Arrabiata

$26.00

Classic marinara with sliced cherry peppers

Chicken

Chicken Picante

$28.00

Francese Style With Melted Mozzarella And Sliced Cherry Peppers

Classic Marsala Chicken

$28.00

With Thinly Sliced Mushrooms Over Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Chicken Martini Style

$28.00

Parmesan Crusted And Topped With A Light White Wine and Butter Sauce

Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Gluten-Free Crumbs Topped With Baby Arugula, Chunks Of Fresh Mozzarella And Cherry Tomatoes

Chicken Scarpiello

$32.00

Boneless white meat chicken, chunks of veal sausage with sweet pepper slices in a classic white wine sauce. Add cherry peppers

Chicken Parm

$26.00

Traditionally prepared and served over your choice of pasta

Meat

Angus Strip

$38.00

Cast Iron Seared, plain broiled then sliced. Served over creamy mashed potatoes

Mac & Meat

$45.00

Our 14oz Angus strip Coffee crusted and sliced served over a bed of classic ditalini Mac & Cheese

Pork Chop Martini

$36.00

Bone-in, pounded thin pork chop, Parmesan crusted and topped with a Light Frances’s sauce, crispy potatoes, hot cherry peppers and fresh basil.

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$44.00

Soy Marinated And Grilled Served With Honey And Garlic Carrots And Our Daily Local Vegetable Selection

Veal

Veal Livornese

$30.00

Sliced olives, capers and onions in a reduced red sauce served over a bed of butter peas

Veal Francese

$28.00

Thin veal cutlets lightly egg battered & sauteed in a white wine butter sauce served over sautéed spinach

Veal Parmigiana

$28.00

Traditionally prepared and served over your choice of pasta

Veal Picatta

$28.00

Francese Style With Melted Mozzarella And Sliced Cherry Peppers

Veal Pizziola

$28.00

Thin Veal cutlets topped in an onion, olive & caper marinara

Veal Cutlet Milenese

$26.00

Gluten-Free Crumbs Topped With Baby Arugula, Chunks Of Fresh Mozzarella And Cherry Tomatoes

Classic Marsala Veal

$28.00

With Thinly Sliced Mushrooms Over Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Veal Chop

Veal Chop Valdostano

$44.00

Our Signature 1lb Veal Chop Pounded Thin And Pan-Fried Topped With A Mushroom Brown Sauce, Prosciutto And Baked With Mozzarella

1lb Veal Chop on the Bone

$44.00

Thick Cut And Herbs de Provence Seasoned Then Broiled To Perfection Served With Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, And Peas

Veal Chop Old World Parm

$44.00

Our Signature 1lb Chop Pounded Thin, Pan-Fried And Topped With Amatriciana Sauce And Chunks Of Fresh Mozzarella

Veal Chop Paillard

$42.00

Pounded Thin Then Seasoned And Gently Grilled Served With Sautéed Peas And Onions

Veal Chop Milenese

$42.00

Gluten-Free Crumbs Topped With Baby Arugula, Chunks Of Fresh Mozzarella And Cherry Tomatoes

Specialty Items

Layered Eggplant Parma

$30.00

Layers of thin fried eggplant, fresh whipped ricotta, cheese and Italian seasonings

Seafood

Sweet Chili Salmon

$30.00

Marinated In A Sweet Chili Sauce And Served Over Baked Leafy Greens

Seafood 25

$38.00

Clams, PEI Mussels, Shrimp, Calamari, And Scallops All Sautéed In Our Signature Luciano Sauce Served Over Zucchini Linguini

Shrimp

Shrimp Luciano

$30.00

Sautéed In White Wine, Garlic, And Butter With A Touch Of Plum Tomato Over Sautéed Spinach

Shrimp & Scallop Risotto

$33.00

Three Shrimp And Three Scallops In A White Sauce Over Creamy Risotto

Shrimp Martini

$30.00

Parmesan Crusted And Topped With A Light White Wine and Butter Sauce

Shrimp Marinara

$30.00

Sautéed in a marinara sauce

Shrimp Oreganata

$26.00

Coated in our seasoned Bread crumbs and broiled to perfection

Shrimp Risotto

$33.00

Three Shrimp In A White Sauce Over Creamy Risotto

Shrimp Martini

$33.00

Parmesan Crusted And Topped With A Light White Wine and Butter Sauce

Shrimp Parm

$30.00

Traditionally prepared and served over your choice of pasta

Specials

Panzarella Salad

$16.00

Beefsteak tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red onions, crumbled gorgonzola and homemade croutons in a simple white wine and oregano vinaigrette

Spicy Mini Meatballs

$18.00

Burrata Ragazzo

$16.00

Bacon Cream Sauce

$32.00

with white meat chunks of chicken, strips of sundried tomatoes and fresh spinach served over potato gnocchi

Lobster Bisque

$34.00

Snapper Martini

$32.00

Angry Seafood Bowl

$69.00

Veal Chop Provensale

$44.00

Sides

Broccoli

$9.00

String Beans

$9.00

Italian Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Hand Cut Fries

$9.00

Sliced Baby Bella Mushrooms

$8.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Spinach

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Broccolli

$9.00

String Beans

$9.00

Sauteed Escarole

$9.00

Dessert

Napolean

$10.00

Warm Biscottis

Ice Cream Sundae

$10.00

Kids Ice Cream

$6.00

Classic Tartufo

$10.00

Pistachio Tartufo

$10.00

Fresh Whipped Naploean

$10.00

Creamy Delight

$10.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Espresso Tartufo

$10.00

Italian Cheeseecake

$12.00

Tiramisu Slice

$12.00

Oreo Stuffed zeppole

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
For over 10 years 25 North has been bringing home cooked Italian classics in huge portions to the the lower Westchester region.

974 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

