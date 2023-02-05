25 North
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
For over 10 years 25 North has been bringing home cooked Italian classics in huge portions to the the lower Westchester region.
Location
974 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Gallery
