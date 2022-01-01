  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carolyn's Cuisine 2564 Hempstead Turnpike East Meadow, NY 11717

82 Reviews

$$

2564 Hempstead Turnpike

East Meadow, NY 11554

Popular Items

3pc Fried Chicken
Fried Whiting
Hush Puppies

Appetizers

2 Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls

$7.00

2 Crab Cakes

$10.00

Fried Okra

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

Salads

Green Salad

$8.00

Garden Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Garden Salad w/ Shrimp

$14.00

Entree

3pc Fried Chicken

$13.00

Served with 2 Sides and Cornbread

3pc BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Served with 2 Sides and Cornbread

2pc Turkey Wings

$14.00

Served with 2 Sides and Cornbread

Fried BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Smothered Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Turkey Wings

$16.00

Chicken Sandwhich W/ Fries

$13.00

Chicken Sandwhich

$9.00

Honey Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$13.00

Honey Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$10.00

2pc Catfish Sandwich

$10.00

Beef

BBQ Beef Ribs

$19.00

Hamburger w/ Fries

$12.00

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$13.00

Turkey Burger w/ Fries

$14.00

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Turkey Burger

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Cheesburger

$12.00

Mac & Cheese Cheeseburger W/ Fries

$14.00

Seafood

Baked Salmon

$21.00

Fried Whiting

$13.00

Fried Catfish

$15.00

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Whiting Sandwich Meal

$13.00

With lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese

Catfish Sandwich Meal

$15.00

With lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese

2pc Catfish w/ 6pc Shrimp

$16.00

Served with Fries or Salad

2pc Whiting w/ 6pc Shrimp

$15.00

Served with Fries or Salad

3 Salmon Cakes, Shrimp& Grits Platter

$15.00

Whiting Sandwhich

$8.00

Catfish Sandwhich

$10.00

Children's Menu

Children's Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Children's Chicken Leg

$7.00

Children's Hamburger

$7.00

Children's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Vegan

Vegan Burger w/ fries

$18.00

Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocados, Onions, Vegan Mayo, w/ Fries

Brown Rice w/ Vegan Sausage w/ Peppers and Onions

$20.00

Plantains

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Banana Raw Oats

$16.00

Vegan Burger

$11.00

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles

$16.00

Chicken & Chocolate Chip Waffles

$16.00

Sides

Yam Pudding

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$5.00

Collards

$5.00

String Beans

$5.00

Cabbage

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Regular Fries

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Cornbread

$0.75

White Meat

$3.00

Lima Beans

$5.00

Black Eyed Peas

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Corn

$5.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Brownies w/ Ice Cream

$5.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Peach Cobbler

$4.50

Banana Pudding

$4.50

3 Cheesecake Bites

$7.00

Drinks

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Children Drink

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tropical Triple Cocktail

$8.00

Pomegranate Cocktail

$8.00

Lemon Cucumber Goodness Cocktail

$8.00

Dinner for 2

Honey Garlic Rosemary Chicken with mashed potatoes

$40.00

Baked Salmon with mashed potatoes

$40.00

Packages

6pc Chicken w/ 1 Large Side and 4 Pc Cornbread

$25.00

12pc Chicken w/2 Large Sides and 4pc Cornbread

$35.00

25pc Chicken w/3 Large Sides and 8pc Cornbread

$50.00

50pc Chicken w/4 Large Sides and 16pc Cornbread

$75.00
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Carolyn's Southern Comfort Cuisine. Bringing Southern Comfort Cuisine to New York.

2564 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, NY 11554

Carolyn's Cuisine image
Carolyn's Cuisine image

