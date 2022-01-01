264 Fresco
3,670 Reviews
$$
264 Carlsbad Village Dr
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SMALL PLATES
Brussel Sprouts
gorgonzola + pancetta + balsamic gluten free
Burrata+Beets
evoo + artichoke + balsamic + arugula gluten free
Caprese
mozzarella + heirloom tomato + basil + pesto vegetarian + gluten free
Crispy Calamari
calamari strips + green bell pepper + cherry pepper + spicy marinara
Eggplant Parmigiana
tomato + mozzarella + parmesan vegetarian
Roasted Artichokes
gorgonzola + parmesan vegetarian + gluten free
Steamed Mussels
tomato + white wine sauce + garlic + crostini
SALADS
Insalata di Noci
organic mixed baby greens + walnuts + poached pears + gorgonzola cheese + raspberry vinaigrette vegetarian gluten free
Insalata Affumicata
Frisee + Spinach + Pear + Grape + Pistachio + Smoked Mozzarella + Honey Vinaigrette
Stonefruit Panzanella
Heirloom tomato + Goat cheese + Arugula + Kumquat + Roasted pepper vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
classic preparation
Salad Mods
PIZZA
Affumicata
sausage + mushroom + mozzarella + basil + evoo
Capricciosa
san marzano tomato + artichoke + mushroom + olive + cheese + basil + evoo vegetarian
Diavola
san marzano tomato + mozzarella + salami + basil + evoo
Margherita Pizza
san marzano tomato + mozzarella + basil + evoo
Roasted Tomato & Arugula
cherry tomato + mozzarella + basil + evoo
PASTA
Bucatini + Meat Sauce
meat sauce topped + meatballs
Capellini alla Checca
angel hair + fresh tomato + garlic + basil
Fettuccine Alfredo con Pollo
flat noodles + alfredo sauce + sautéed chicken
Lasagna
our signature lasagna + meat sauce
Linguine Mare Mosso
clams + mussels + calamari + shrimp + mixed fish + tomato sauce
Ravioli al Formaggio di Capra
goat + parmesan + spinach + tomato cream sauce
Ravioli di Aragosta
lobster filled + brandy cream sauce
Rigatoni Salsiccia
italian sausage + tomato sauce + mozzarella + basil
Scallop/Shrimp Fettuccine
jumbo scallops + shrimp + chopped tomato
Spaghetti Carbonara
pancetta + pecorino romano
Fettuccine Plain
flat noodles + alfredo sauce
SEAFOOD
Branzino
Branzino + romesco + olive tapenade + broccolini + charred lemon + scallions +
Chilean Sea Bass
seabass + succotash + squash blossom + brown butter caper sauce. gluten free
Cioppino
clams + mussels + calamari + shrimp + white fish + salmon + tomato
Grilled Salmon
grilled + spaghetti aglio e olio
Seafood Special
SECONDI
SIDES
DESSERT
SPIRITS
Well Vodka
Absolut Pear
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito’s
Hanson's
Hangar 1
Chopin
Ketal Citroen
Well Vodka [double]
Absolut Pear [double]
Absolute Vanilla [double]
Belvedere [double]
Grey Goose [double]
Ketel One [double]
Tito's [double]
Hanson's
Hangar 1
Chopin
Well Gin
Botanist
Ford’s
Hendrick’s
Tanqueray
St. George
Uncle V
Bar Hill
Bombay Sapphire
Tom cat
Botanical
Tanqueray 10
Well Gin [double]
Botanist [double]
Ford's [double]
Hendrick's [double]
Tanqueray [double]
St. George
Uncle V
Bar Hill
Bombay Sapphire
Well Rum
Denizen 3Yr
Denizen Dark
Captain Morgan
Paranubes
Mahats Ginger
Mahat Spiced
Diplomatico
Appleton Estate
Bacardi
Bacardi Black
Well Rum [double]
Denizen 3Yr [double]
Denizen Dark [double]
Captain Morgan [double]
Paranubes
Mahat Ginger
Mahat Spiced
Diplomatico
Appleton Estate
21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno
21 Seeds Grapefruit
21 Seeds Orange
818 blanco
818 reposado
818 Reserve
Amaras Mezcal
Bozal Mezcal
Califino Anejo
Califino Blanco
Califino Repo
Casa Noble Blanco
Casa Noble Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Centenario Anejo
Centenario Cristalino
Centenario Reposado
Clase Azul Gold
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
Del Maguey Las Milpas
Del Maguey Wild Tepextate
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repo
El Tequileno Blanco
El Tequileno Reposado
Fortaleza Anejo
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Blanco Still 46%
Fortaleza Reposado
Herradura Reposado
Madre Mezcal
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Maestro Dobel Pavito
Mezcal Union uno
Mijenta Blanco
Mijenta Reposado
Nosotros anejo Madera
Nosotros blanco
Nosotros mezcal
Nosotros reposado
Patron Anejo
Patron reposado
Patron Silver
Reserva De la Familia xtra Anejo
Siete Leguas anejo
Siete Leguas Blanco
Siete Leguas repo
Tequila Ocho Reposado
Teremana Anejo
Teremana Reposado
Verde Amaras mezcal
Well Tequila
Well Tequila [double]
400 Conejos [double]
Casamigos Blanco [double]
Casamigos Reposado [double]
Casamigos Anejo [double]
Clase Azul Reposado [double]
Don Julio 1942 [double]
Don Julio Blanco [double]
Fortaleza Blanco [double]
Fortaleza Reposado [double]
Fortaleza Anejo [double]
Herradura Reposado [double]
Patron Silver [double]
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden’s
Blanton’s
Booker’s
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Canadian club
Crown
Eagle Rare 10yr
Fireball
High West American Prairie
High West campfire
Highwest Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Maker’s Mark
Segrams 7
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Templeton Rye
Well Bourbon
Whistle Pig
Whistle pig Piggy Back
Woodford Reserve
Well Bourbon [double]
Basil Hayden's [double]
Buffalo Trace [double]
Bulliet Bourbon [double]
Bulliet Rye [double]
Crown [double]
Highwest Double Rye [double]
Jack Daniels [double]
Maker's Mark [double]
Redwood Empire [double]
Woodford Reserve [double]
Balvenie 12
Bruchladdich
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Macallan 12
Johnnie Walker Red
Chivas 12
Oban 14
Laphroaig 10
Redbreast
Dewar's
Glenlevit 12
Glenlevit 18
Glennfiddich 12
Macallan 18
Bushmill's
Limavady single malt Irish whiskey
Jameson Orange
Balvenie 12 [double]
Bruchladdich [double]
Bushmill's [double]
Jameson [double]
Johnnie Walker Black [double]
Johnnie Walker Blue [double]
Macallan 12 [double]
Courvoisier VS
Hennessy VS
Remy Martin VSOP
Remy Martin 1738
Fernet Branca 50 ml
Campari
Aperol
Baileys
Kahlua
Amaro Nonino
Disarono
Chambord
Taylor fladgate 10yr
Taylor Fladgate 20yr
Taylor fladgate 30yr
BEER
Societe The Pupil IPA
House Blonde
Sunny Little Thing
Hazy Wonder Lagunita
Coors Light Draft
Harland Hazy
Coors Light BTL
Peroni BTL
Heineken BTL
Pacifico [b]
Peroni Draft
Heineken 0 0 Non Alcohol
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer BTL
Alesmith Oktober
Alesmith .394 Pale Ale
Pacifico Draft
Stone delicious IPA
Truly hard Seltzer
Juneshine hard Kombucha (Mango)
White Claw Hard Seltzer
Corona BTL
Millet Lite BTL
WINE BOTTLES
Corkage
100 Masso Canali Pinot Grigio [Bottle]
101 Terlato, Coli Orientiale, Friuli, Italy [Bottle]
102 Coelho White Pinot Noir [Bottle]
113 Rodney Strong, Sauvignon Blanc Sonoma [Bottle]
114 Osmosis [Bottle]
115 Charles Krug, Napa Valley [Bottle]
116 Blank Stare [Bottle]
117 Cakebread Cellars Sav, Napa Valley [Bottle]
118 Antinori, Conte Della Vipera, Italy [Bottle]
207 Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay [Bottle]
208 Silverado Chardonnay [Bottle]
209 Louis Latour Chardonnay [Bottle]
210 Mannequin [Bottle]
211 Nickel & Nickel Chard [Bottle]
212 Far Niente Chardonnay [Bottle]
214 The Fableist,#556, Central Coast, CA [Bottle]
215 Gerard Bertrand Rose [Bottle]
216 Bodvar, Rose#8, Cotes de Provence, France [Bottle]
217 Casa Madero, V, Rosado, Para Valley, Mexico [Bottle]
218 Antinori Scalabrone Rose [Bottle]
Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]
Ferrari-Carano Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]
Fresco Chardonnay [Bottle]
Fresco Pinot Grigio [Bottle]
Irpinia Falanghina [Bottle]
Mariella Rose [Bottle]
San Simeon Chard [Bottle]
Sanford Chardonay State [Bottle]
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio [Bottle]
Trimbach Riesling [Bottle]
Tuscan Kiss, Tuscan [Bottle]
'Serralunga' Barolo [B]
301 Chalk Hill Pinot Noir [B]
302 Coelho pinot noir [B]
303 Belle Glos Pinot Noir [B]
304 Sanford, La Rinconda Pinot [B]
305 Patz & Hall Pinot Noir [B]
309 En Route Pinot Noir [B]
310 Cakebread Pinot Noir [B]
311 Oublie booker 2017 [B]
404 San Simeon Merlot [B]
409 Cakebread Merlot [B]
420 E. Guigal, Crozes Hermitage Syrah [B]
422 Bien Nacido [B]
425 Francis Coppola Zinfandel [B]
427 Seghesio Zinfandel [B]
501 Auctioneer, Napa Valley [B]
502 Santo Stefano [B]
503 Buehler Cabernet [B]
504 Trefethen Cabernet [B]
506 Silverado Cabernet [B]
507 My Favorite Neighbor[B]
508 Prisoner Red Blend [B]
509 Chateau Montelena Cabernet [B]
510 Nickel + Nickel Cabernet [B]
511 Cakebread Cabernet [B]
512 Farniente Cab Napa [B]
519 Chiaramonte Nero d'Avola [B]
520 Opaque Petite Verdot [B]
521 Gaya Promis [B]
522 Flora Springs Trilogy Blend [B]
524 Orin Swift 8 years in dessert [B]
525 Saldo, By Prisoner [B]
526 Overture napa [B]
527 Opus One Mondavi-Rothschild [B]
529 Urbina ,Selección ,Tempranillo [B]
600 Campogiovanni Rosso [B]
601 Chianti Il Grigio [B]
602 Antinori, Bruciato [B]
603 Michele Chiarlo [B]
607 Peppoli Chianti [B]
609 Riserva Nozzole Chianti [B]
611 Riserva Antinori Chianti [B]
612 Antinori Brunello [B]
613 La Fuga Brunello [B]
614 Silvio Brunello [B]
615 Il Parteto Nozzole [B]
618 Antinori Tignanello [B]
619 Guado al Taso, Bolgieri [B]
620 Antinori Solaia [B]
621 Tenute San Guido [B]
624 Michele Chiarlo Asili Barbaresco [B]
625 Angelo Gaja Barbaresco [B]
627 Masi Costasera [B]
628 Cesari Veneto
630 Prunotto [B]
631 Pertinace [B]
A to Z Pinot Noir [B]
Angove Zinfandel [B]
Campofiorin Blend [B]
Cannon Ball Merlot [B]
Carletto Motepulciano [B]
Charles Krug Cab [B]
Daou Carbernet [B]
Derange by Prisoner[B]
Eberle Syrah [B]
Fresco Cabernet [B]
Leverage [B]
Marimar Torres [B]
Nielson Pinot Noir [B]
Opaque Zinfandel [B]
San Felice Chianti [B]
Santa Christina Sangiovese [B]
Serial Cabernet [B]
Unshackled Blend [B]
Villa Antinori, Super Tuscan [B]
Wine Special's Bottle (Rioja Urbina)
Zolo Malbec [B]
11 Piper Heidsieck Brut [B]
12 Veuve Clicquot Brut [B]
13 Veuve Cliquot Brut Rose [B]
14 Ruinart Blanc de Blanc [B]
15 Moet Chandon Dom Perignon Brut [B]
16 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut [B]
4 Canella Prosecco [B]
5 La Marca Prosecco [B]
8 Ferrari Brut [B]
9 Ruffino Sparkling Rose [B]
6 Mionetto Prosecco Rose [B]
17 SeguraViudas Reserva, Spain [B]
10 Gruet,Sauvage Rose, Brut Nature,USA
WINE GLASS
Crowded HouseSauvignon Blanc (g)
Trimbach Riesling [g]
Irpinia Falanghina [g]
Fresco Chardonnay [g]
Fresco Pinot Grigio [g]
Mariella Rose [g]
San Simeon Chardonnay [g]
Santa Margherita [g]
Sanford State Chardonnay [g]
Ferrari-Carano Sauvignon Blanc [g]
Tuscan Kiss Rose [g]
Mohua Sauvignon Blanc [g]
Campofiorin Blend [g]
Cannon Ball Merlot [g]
Carletto Motepulciano [g]
Charles Krug Cabernet [g]
Daou Cabernet [g]
Fresco Cabernet [g]
Leverage Red Blend [g]
Nielson Pinot Noir [g]
Opaque Zinfandel [g]
San Felice Chianti [g]
Sangria [g]
Santa Christina Sangiovese [g]
Serial Cabernet [g]
Unshackled Blend [g]
Villa Antinori Super Tuscan [g]
Zolo Malbec [g]
Canella Brut [splt]
Codorniu Brut [splt]
La Marca Prosecco [splt]
Chandon Garden Spritz
Chandon Brut (splits)
Nicolas Feuillatte (splits)
Mionetto Prosecco Rose [splits]
HAPPY HOUR
SPARKLING
11 Piper Heidsieck Brut [B]
12 Veuve Clicquot Brut [B]
13 Veuve Cliquot Brut Rose [B]
14 Ruinart Blanc de Blanc [B]
15 Moet Chandon Dom Perignon Brut [B]
16 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut [B]
4 Canella Prosecco [B]
5 La Marca Prosecco [B]
8 Ferrari Brut [B]
9 Ruffino Sparkling Rose [B]
6 Mionetto Prosecco Rose [B]
17 SeguraViudas Reserva, Spain [B]
10 Gruet,Sauvage Rose, Brut Nature,USA
DESSERT DRINKS
DIGESTIVI
N/A DRINKS
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Traditional Italian walking distance from the beach.
264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008