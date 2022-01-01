264 Fresco

Restaurant header imageView gallery
SMALL PLATES

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

gorgonzola + pancetta + balsamic gluten free

Burrata+Beets

$16.00

evoo + artichoke + balsamic + arugula gluten free

Caprese

$15.00

mozzarella + heirloom tomato + basil + pesto vegetarian + gluten free

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

calamari strips + green bell pepper + cherry pepper + spicy marinara

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

tomato + mozzarella + parmesan vegetarian

Roasted Artichokes

$15.00

gorgonzola + parmesan vegetarian + gluten free

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

tomato + white wine sauce + garlic + crostini

SALADS

Insalata di Noci

$14.00

organic mixed baby greens + walnuts + poached pears + gorgonzola cheese + raspberry vinaigrette vegetarian gluten free

Insalata Affumicata

$14.00

Frisee + Spinach + Pear + Grape + Pistachio + Smoked Mozzarella + Honey Vinaigrette

Stonefruit Panzanella

$14.00

Heirloom tomato + Goat cheese + Arugula + Kumquat + Roasted pepper vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

classic preparation

Salad Mods

Out of stock

PIZZA

Affumicata

$19.00

sausage + mushroom + mozzarella + basil + evoo

Capricciosa

$19.00

san marzano tomato + artichoke + mushroom + olive + cheese + basil + evoo vegetarian

Diavola

$19.00

san marzano tomato + mozzarella + salami + basil + evoo

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

san marzano tomato + mozzarella + basil + evoo

Roasted Tomato & Arugula

$18.00

cherry tomato + mozzarella + basil + evoo

PASTA

Bucatini + Meat Sauce

$23.00

meat sauce topped + meatballs

Capellini alla Checca

$19.00

angel hair + fresh tomato + garlic + basil

Fettuccine Alfredo con Pollo

$21.00

flat noodles + alfredo sauce + sautéed chicken

Lasagna

$26.00

our signature lasagna + meat sauce

Linguine Mare Mosso

$30.00

clams + mussels + calamari + shrimp + mixed fish + tomato sauce

Ravioli al Formaggio di Capra

$24.00

goat + parmesan + spinach + tomato cream sauce

Ravioli di Aragosta

$26.00

lobster filled + brandy cream sauce

Rigatoni Salsiccia

$24.00

italian sausage + tomato sauce + mozzarella + basil

Scallop/Shrimp Fettuccine

$30.00

jumbo scallops + shrimp + chopped tomato

Spaghetti Carbonara

$22.00

pancetta + pecorino romano

Fettuccine Plain

$16.00

flat noodles + alfredo sauce

SEAFOOD

Branzino

$35.00

Branzino + romesco + olive tapenade + broccolini + charred lemon + scallions +

Chilean Sea Bass

$41.00

seabass + succotash + squash blossom + brown butter caper sauce. gluten free

Cioppino

$37.00

clams + mussels + calamari + shrimp + white fish + salmon + tomato

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

grilled + spaghetti aglio e olio

Seafood Special

$34.00Out of stock

SECONDI

Chicken Portofino

$30.00

artichoke hearts + pine nuts + lemon + white wine

Chicken Parmesan

$32.00

marinara + mozzarella

Grilled Filet Mignon

$42.00

8oz + asparagus + smash potato + demi-glace

Braised Short Rib gnocchi

$30.00

Entree Special

$24.00

SIDES

Broccolini

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

gorgonzola + pancetta + balsamic gluten free

Marinara

$2.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Sautéed Spinach

$10.00

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$10.00

vegetarian

Fries

$5.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$9.00

truffle oil + garlic + parmesan

Breast of Chicken

$10.00

Side Lemon Aioli

$2.00

DESSERT

Cannoli

$11.00

hard shell pastry + ricotta cheese + chocolate chips

Tiramisu

$12.00

lady fingers + espresso + mascarpone cheese + cocoa powder

Torta al cioccolato

$12.00

Vanilla Panna Cotta

$11.00

Affogato

$5.50

2 Scoops Vanilla

$6.00

SPIRITS

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut Pear

$10.00

Absolut Vanilla

$10.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Tito’s

$12.00

Hanson's

$12.00

Hangar 1

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Ketal Citroen

$11.00

Well Vodka [double]

$15.00

Absolut Pear [double]

$19.00

Absolute Vanilla [double]

$19.00

Belvedere [double]

$23.00

Grey Goose [double]

$21.00

Ketel One [double]

$21.00

Tito's [double]

$19.00

Hanson's

$21.00

Hangar 1

$23.00

Chopin

$21.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Botanist

$12.00

Ford’s

$11.00

Hendrick’s

$14.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

St. George

$11.00

Uncle V

$13.00Out of stock

Bar Hill

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Tom cat

$13.00

Botanical

$13.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Well Gin [double]

$15.00

Botanist [double]

$21.00

Ford's [double]

$19.00

Hendrick's [double]

$23.00

Tanqueray [double]

$19.00

St. George

$21.00

Uncle V

$21.00

Bar Hill

$21.00

Bombay Sapphire

$21.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Denizen 3Yr

$9.00

Denizen Dark

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Paranubes

$11.00

Mahats Ginger

$11.00

Mahat Spiced

$11.00

Diplomatico

$13.00

Appleton Estate

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Black

$11.00

Well Rum [double]

$15.00

Denizen 3Yr [double]

$17.00

Denizen Dark [double]

$19.00

Captain Morgan [double]

$19.00

Paranubes

$21.00

Mahat Ginger

$21.00

Mahat Spiced

$21.00

Diplomatico

$23.00

Appleton Estate

$21.00

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$13.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit

$13.00

21 Seeds Orange

$13.00

818 blanco

$14.00

818 reposado

$16.00

818 Reserve

$36.00

Amaras Mezcal

$14.00

Bozal Mezcal

$15.00

Califino Anejo

$15.00

Califino Blanco

$10.00

Califino Repo

$12.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$14.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Centenario Anejo

$15.00

Centenario Cristalino

$20.00

Centenario Reposado

$11.00

Clase Azul Gold

$46.00

Clase Azul Plata

$23.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$29.00

Del Maguey Las Milpas

$13.00

Del Maguey Wild Tepextate

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$39.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Repo

$18.00

El Tequileno Blanco

$13.00

El Tequileno Reposado

$15.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$19.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Blanco Still 46%

$15.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$17.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Madre Mezcal

$13.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$17.00

Maestro Dobel Pavito

$17.00

Mezcal Union uno

$14.00

Mijenta Blanco

$14.00

Mijenta Reposado

$17.00

Nosotros anejo Madera

$24.00

Nosotros blanco

$13.00

Nosotros mezcal

$14.00

Nosotros reposado

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Reserva De la Familia xtra Anejo

$36.00

Siete Leguas anejo

$18.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$13.00

Siete Leguas repo

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Teremana Anejo

$18.00

Teremana Reposado

$15.00

Verde Amaras mezcal

$13.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Well Tequila [double]

$18.00

400 Conejos [double]

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco [double]

$22.00

Casamigos Reposado [double]

$26.00

Casamigos Anejo [double]

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado [double]

$50.00

Don Julio 1942 [double]

$56.00

Don Julio Blanco [double]

$24.00

Fortaleza Blanco [double]

$24.00

Fortaleza Reposado [double]

$28.00

Fortaleza Anejo [double]

$32.00

Herradura Reposado [double]

$26.00

Patron Silver [double]

$24.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Basil Hayden’s

$13.00

Blanton’s

$17.00

Booker’s

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Canadian club

$9.00

Crown

$11.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$18.00

Fireball

$11.00

High West American Prairie

$13.00

High West campfire

$16.00

Highwest Double Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Maker’s Mark

$11.00

Segrams 7

$9.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Well Bourbon

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$18.00

Whistle pig Piggy Back

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Well Bourbon [double]

$18.00

Basil Hayden's [double]

$28.00

Buffalo Trace [double]

$22.00

Bulliet Bourbon [double]

$20.00

Bulliet Rye [double]

$20.00

Crown [double]

$20.00

Highwest Double Rye [double]

$24.00

Jack Daniels [double]

$20.00

Maker's Mark [double]

$22.00

Redwood Empire [double]

$22.00

Woodford Reserve [double]

$26.00

Balvenie 12

$16.00Out of stock

Bruchladdich

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$48.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Chivas 12

$13.00

Oban 14

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$13.00

Redbreast

$12.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Glenlevit 12

$12.00

Glenlevit 18

$17.00

Glennfiddich 12

$12.00

Macallan 18

$48.00

Bushmill's

$11.00

Limavady single malt Irish whiskey

$12.00

Jameson Orange

$12.00

Balvenie 12 [double]

$32.00

Bruchladdich [double]

$28.00

Bushmill's [double]

$18.00

Jameson [double]

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black [double]

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Blue [double]

$60.00

Macallan 12 [double]

$36.00

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Remy Martin 1738

$17.00

Fernet Branca 50 ml

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Disarono

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Taylor fladgate 10yr

$11.00

Taylor Fladgate 20yr

$15.00

Taylor fladgate 30yr

$30.00

BEER

Societe The Pupil IPA

$9.00

House Blonde

$8.00

Sunny Little Thing

$8.00

Hazy Wonder Lagunita

$9.00

Coors Light Draft

$8.00

Harland Hazy

$9.00

Coors Light BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Peroni BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken BTL

$4.00Out of stock

Pacifico [b]

$6.00Out of stock

Peroni Draft

$8.00

Heineken 0 0 Non Alcohol

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer BTL

$7.00

Alesmith Oktober

$8.00Out of stock

Alesmith .394 Pale Ale

$8.00

Pacifico Draft

$8.00

Stone delicious IPA

$9.00

Truly hard Seltzer

$8.00Out of stock

Juneshine hard Kombucha (Mango)

$8.50

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Millet Lite BTL

$6.00

WINE BOTTLES

Corkage

$30.00

100 Masso Canali Pinot Grigio [Bottle]

$38.00

101 Terlato, Coli Orientiale, Friuli, Italy [Bottle]

$45.00

102 Coelho White Pinot Noir [Bottle]

$64.00

113 Rodney Strong, Sauvignon Blanc Sonoma [Bottle]

$35.00

114 Osmosis [Bottle]

$44.00

115 Charles Krug, Napa Valley [Bottle]

$40.00

116 Blank Stare [Bottle]

$68.00

117 Cakebread Cellars Sav, Napa Valley [Bottle]

$92.00

118 Antinori, Conte Della Vipera, Italy [Bottle]

$59.00

207 Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay [Bottle]

$53.00

208 Silverado Chardonnay [Bottle]

$98.00

209 Louis Latour Chardonnay [Bottle]

$79.00

210 Mannequin [Bottle]

$70.00

211 Nickel & Nickel Chard [Bottle]

$90.00Out of stock

212 Far Niente Chardonnay [Bottle]

$125.00

214 The Fableist,#556, Central Coast, CA [Bottle]

$35.00

215 Gerard Bertrand Rose [Bottle]

$38.00

216 Bodvar, Rose#8, Cotes de Provence, France [Bottle]

$50.00

217 Casa Madero, V, Rosado, Para Valley, Mexico [Bottle]

$40.00

218 Antinori Scalabrone Rose [Bottle]

$48.00

Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]

$44.00

Ferrari-Carano Sauvignon Blanc [Bottle]

$48.00

Fresco Chardonnay [Bottle]

$42.00

Fresco Pinot Grigio [Bottle]

$42.00

Irpinia Falanghina [Bottle]

$42.00

Mariella Rose [Bottle]

$38.00

San Simeon Chard [Bottle]

$44.00

Sanford Chardonay State [Bottle]

$72.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio [Bottle]

$55.00Out of stock

Trimbach Riesling [Bottle]

$55.00

Tuscan Kiss, Tuscan [Bottle]

$53.00

'Serralunga' Barolo [B]

$136.00

301 Chalk Hill Pinot Noir [B]

$60.00

302 Coelho pinot noir [B]

$64.00

303 Belle Glos Pinot Noir [B]

$80.00

304 Sanford, La Rinconda Pinot [B]

$115.00

305 Patz & Hall Pinot Noir [B]

$145.00

309 En Route Pinot Noir [B]

$85.00

310 Cakebread Pinot Noir [B]

$140.00

311 Oublie booker 2017 [B]

$149.00

404 San Simeon Merlot [B]

$50.00

409 Cakebread Merlot [B]

$184.00

420 E. Guigal, Crozes Hermitage Syrah [B]

$80.00

422 Bien Nacido [B]

$54.00

425 Francis Coppola Zinfandel [B]

$47.00

427 Seghesio Zinfandel [B]

$48.00

501 Auctioneer, Napa Valley [B]

$59.00

502 Santo Stefano [B]

$51.00

503 Buehler Cabernet [B]

$80.00

504 Trefethen Cabernet [B]

$93.00

506 Silverado Cabernet [B]

$98.00

507 My Favorite Neighbor[B]

$105.00

508 Prisoner Red Blend [B]

$110.00

509 Chateau Montelena Cabernet [B]

$144.00

510 Nickel + Nickel Cabernet [B]

$155.00

511 Cakebread Cabernet [B]

$178.00

512 Farniente Cab Napa [B]

$227.00

519 Chiaramonte Nero d'Avola [B]

$40.00

520 Opaque Petite Verdot [B]

$42.00

521 Gaya Promis [B]

$110.00

522 Flora Springs Trilogy Blend [B]

$125.00

524 Orin Swift 8 years in dessert [B]

$149.00

525 Saldo, By Prisoner [B]

$60.00

526 Overture napa [B]

$260.00

527 Opus One Mondavi-Rothschild [B]

$465.00Out of stock

529 Urbina ,Selección ,Tempranillo [B]

$60.00

600 Campogiovanni Rosso [B]

$47.00

601 Chianti Il Grigio [B]

$55.00

602 Antinori, Bruciato [B]

$65.00

603 Michele Chiarlo [B]

$149.00

607 Peppoli Chianti [B]

$57.00

609 Riserva Nozzole Chianti [B]

$59.00

611 Riserva Antinori Chianti [B]

$68.00

612 Antinori Brunello [B]

$135.00

613 La Fuga Brunello [B]

$162.00

614 Silvio Brunello [B]

$178.00

615 Il Parteto Nozzole [B]

$240.00

618 Antinori Tignanello [B]

$260.00

619 Guado al Taso, Bolgieri [B]

$240.00

620 Antinori Solaia [B]

$445.00

621 Tenute San Guido [B]

$400.00

624 Michele Chiarlo Asili Barbaresco [B]

$252.00Out of stock

625 Angelo Gaja Barbaresco [B]

$300.00

627 Masi Costasera [B]

$126.00

628 Cesari Veneto

$118.00

630 Prunotto [B]

$99.00

631 Pertinace [B]

$105.00

A to Z Pinot Noir [B]

$60.00

Angove Zinfandel [B]

$49.00

Campofiorin Blend [B]

$54.00

Cannon Ball Merlot [B]

$46.00

Carletto Motepulciano [B]

$42.00

Charles Krug Cab [B]

$78.00

Daou Carbernet [B]

$60.00

Derange by Prisoner[B]

$199.00

Eberle Syrah [B]

$54.00

Fresco Cabernet [B]

$42.00

Leverage [B]

$72.00

Marimar Torres [B]

$78.00

Nielson Pinot Noir [B]

$48.00

Opaque Zinfandel [B]

$44.00

San Felice Chianti [B]

$42.00

Santa Christina Sangiovese [B]

$46.00

Serial Cabernet [B]

$48.00

Unshackled Blend [B]

$55.00

Villa Antinori, Super Tuscan [B]

$54.00

Wine Special's Bottle (Rioja Urbina)

$75.00

Zolo Malbec [B]

$38.00

11 Piper Heidsieck Brut [B]

$123.00

12 Veuve Clicquot Brut [B]

$175.00

13 Veuve Cliquot Brut Rose [B]

$200.00

14 Ruinart Blanc de Blanc [B]

$300.00

15 Moet Chandon Dom Perignon Brut [B]

$327.00

16 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut [B]

$375.00

4 Canella Prosecco [B]

$35.00

5 La Marca Prosecco [B]

$38.00

8 Ferrari Brut [B]

$64.00

9 Ruffino Sparkling Rose [B]

$64.00

6 Mionetto Prosecco Rose [B]

$35.00

17 SeguraViudas Reserva, Spain [B]

$65.00

10 Gruet,Sauvage Rose, Brut Nature,USA

$36.00

WINE GLASS

Crowded HouseSauvignon Blanc (g)

$12.00

Trimbach Riesling [g]

$15.00

Irpinia Falanghina [g]

$11.00

Fresco Chardonnay [g]

$11.00

Fresco Pinot Grigio [g]

$11.00

Mariella Rose [g]

$10.00

San Simeon Chardonnay [g]

$12.00

Santa Margherita [g]

$14.00Out of stock

Sanford State Chardonnay [g]

$18.00

Ferrari-Carano Sauvignon Blanc [g]

$13.00

Tuscan Kiss Rose [g]

$13.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc [g]

$12.00

Campofiorin Blend [g]

$14.00

Cannon Ball Merlot [g]

$12.00

Carletto Motepulciano [g]

$11.00

Charles Krug Cabernet [g]

$20.00

Daou Cabernet [g]

$15.00

Fresco Cabernet [g]

$11.00

Leverage Red Blend [g]

$18.00

Nielson Pinot Noir [g]

$13.00

Opaque Zinfandel [g]

$12.00

San Felice Chianti [g]

$11.00

Sangria [g]

$8.00

Santa Christina Sangiovese [g]

$12.00

Serial Cabernet [g]

$13.00

Unshackled Blend [g]

$15.00

Villa Antinori Super Tuscan [g]

$14.00

Zolo Malbec [g]

$10.00

Canella Brut [splt]

$10.00Out of stock

Codorniu Brut [splt]

$8.00Out of stock

La Marca Prosecco [splt]

$12.00Out of stock

Chandon Garden Spritz

$18.00

Chandon Brut (splits)

$16.00

Nicolas Feuillatte (splits)

$21.00

Mionetto Prosecco Rose [splits]

$12.00

HAPPY HOUR

House cocktail hh]

$9.00

Fresco Chardonnay [hh]

$9.00

Fresco Pinot Grigio [hh]

$9.00

Fresco Cabernet [hh]

$9.00

Daily Red [hh]

$9.00

Fresco Blonde [hh]

$6.00

SPARKLING

11 Piper Heidsieck Brut [B]

$123.00

12 Veuve Clicquot Brut [B]

$175.00

13 Veuve Cliquot Brut Rose [B]

$200.00

14 Ruinart Blanc de Blanc [B]

$300.00

15 Moet Chandon Dom Perignon Brut [B]

$327.00

16 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut [B]

$375.00

4 Canella Prosecco [B]

$35.00

5 La Marca Prosecco [B]

$38.00

8 Ferrari Brut [B]

$64.00

9 Ruffino Sparkling Rose [B]

$64.00

6 Mionetto Prosecco Rose [B]

$35.00

17 SeguraViudas Reserva, Spain [B]

$65.00

10 Gruet,Sauvage Rose, Brut Nature,USA

$36.00

DESSERT DRINKS

FRESCO ESPRESSO MARTINI

$15.00

CARAMEL MACCHIATO MARTINI

$14.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$14.00

KEY LIME MARTINI

$14.00

DIGESTIVI

Averna

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Grappa

$10.00

Sambuca Black/White

$9.00

Chartreuse Yellow/Green

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 10Yr

$11.00

Taylor Fladgate 20Yr

$15.00

Taylor Fladgate 30Yr

$30.00

N/A DRINKS

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Caffe Latte

$5.00

Caffe Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Espresso

$3.75

Fresh Pressed Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Hot Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea

$4.25Out of stock

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Soda

$3.75

Mocktail

$6.00

WINE

WHITE WINE

$40.00

RED WINE

$40.00

DRINKS

EVENT MARGARITA

$12.00

EVENT MARG CALIENTE

$12.00

EVENT MANHATTAN

$12.00

EVENT POMEGRANATE MARTINE

$12.00

EVENT COCKTAILS

$13.00

SODAS

SODAS

$3.75

ROOM CHARGE

ROOM CHARGE

$500.00

ROOM CHARGE

$250.00

ROOM CHARGE

$1,000.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 5:15 am, 10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Traditional Italian walking distance from the beach.

Location

264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Directions

