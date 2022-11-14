Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

26 Thai Kitchen The Battery

review star

No reviews yet

925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100

Atlanta, GA 30339

Popular Items

Pad Thai (GF)
26 Basil Fried Rice
Panang Curry (GF)

Small Plates

Spring Rolls (VG)

$10.00

Glass noodle, taro, cabbage, carrot, celery, sweet chili sauce

Edamame (GF,VG)

$10.00

Edamame with sea salt

Roti Massaman

$13.00

Massaman curry, roti bread, potato, carrot, cucumber, red onion

Crab Cheese Rolls

$10.00

Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce

Dumplings

$10.00

Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce

Bangkok Chicken Wing

$12.00

Sweet Thai chili sauce, sesame seeds

Fried Tofu (VG)

$10.00

Crispy tofu,sweet chilli sauce,peanuts

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Crispy calamari, sweet Thai chili sauce

Vegetable Potsticker

$10.00

Crispy vegetables potsticker, sweet chili sauce

Soups

Tom Yum Soup (GF)

$6.00

Tom Yum broth , lemongrass, shitake mushroom, Thai chili, kaffir lime

Coconut Soup (GF)

$6.00

Coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, shitake mushroom

Thai Favorites

Massaman Curry (GF)

$19.00

Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, cashew, carrot

Panang Curry (GF)

$19.00

Thai red curry, coconut milk, basil, bell pepper

Pad Thai (GF)

$19.00

Rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout

Pad See Ewe (V)

$19.00

Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, carrot, Thai black soy sauce, oyster sauce

Drunken Noodle (VG)

$19.00

Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, crispy basil, spicy basil sauce, peppercorn, oyster sauce

26 Basil Fried Rice

$19.00

Thai basil, bell pepper, Thai chilli, onion, Thai basil sauce, fried egg

Spicy Basil Seafood

$25.00

Shrimp, squid, basil leaf, Thai spicy basil sauce, fried egg, jasmine rice

House Fried Rice

$19.00

Egg, onion, carrot, pea, 26 signature sauce and choice of your protein

26 Pineapple Boat with Fried Rice

$27.00

Crispy shrimp & chicken, pineapple chunks, onion, cashew nut, carrot, bell pepper, fried rice (to-go orders served without pineapple shell)

Supreme Fried Rice

$25.00

Shrimp, beef, chicken, egg, carrot, onion, pea, 26 signature sauce, fried egg

Panang Salmon & Shrimp

$27.00

Basil leaf, bell pepper, green bean, rice

Basil Gai

$19.00

Minced chicken, bell pepper, onion, fried egg, green bean, cucumber, spicy basil sauce

Desserts

Coconut Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Banana pudding, cheesecake spring roll

Caramel Tres Leches Bar

$8.00

Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu Bar Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00
Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00
Soda

$3.00
Bottled Water

$3.00

Ginger Tea

$5.00

Body Armor

$5.00

Gatorade 12oz.

$3.90

Gatorade 20 Oz.

$5.00

Still Water

$6.00

Sparking Water

$6.00

Coconut Water

$6.00

Snapple

$5.00

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$3.00
Mini Curry

$6.00
Roti Bread

$7.00
Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Mini Fried Rice

$8.00

Egg

$2.00

Steamed Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100, Atlanta, GA 30339

Directions

