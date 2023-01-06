Restaurant header imageView gallery
26 Thai Sushi & Bar Brookhaven

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330

Atlanta, GA 30319

Exclusive Small Plates

Amaebi Shot

$16.00

Sweet shrimp,Thai chili-lime sauce, mint, garlic,

Ceviche

$21.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, lemongrass, lime leaves, cucumber, Thai chili-kimchi vinaigrette

Salmon Sashimi Larb

$19.00

Salmon sashimi, lime, shallot, onion, roasted ground rice, cilantro, chili

Soft-Shell -App

$16.00

Crispy soft-shell, sweet Thai chili sauce

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Tuna, avocado, crispy wonton

Small Plates

Basil Rolls (VG)

$10.00

Crispy tofu, pickled purple cabbage, vermicelli rice noodle, basil, romaine, turnip, cucumber, carrot, crushed peanut, sweet plum soy sauce

Calamari

$13.00

Crispy calamari, sweet Thai chili sauce

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, cucumber salad, peanut sauce

Crab Cheese Rolls

$11.00

Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce