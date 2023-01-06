26 Thai Sushi & Bar Brookhaven

No reviews yet
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330
Atlanta, GA 30319
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Gift Cards
Sweet shrimp,Thai chili-lime sauce, mint, garlic,
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, lemongrass, lime leaves, cucumber, Thai chili-kimchi vinaigrette
Salmon sashimi, lime, shallot, onion, roasted ground rice, cilantro, chili
Crispy soft-shell, sweet Thai chili sauce
Tuna, avocado, crispy wonton
Crispy tofu, pickled purple cabbage, vermicelli rice noodle, basil, romaine, turnip, cucumber, carrot, crushed peanut, sweet plum soy sauce
Crispy calamari, sweet Thai chili sauce
Grilled chicken breast, cucumber salad, peanut sauce
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce