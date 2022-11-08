Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar Buckhead/Lindbergh

review star

No reviews yet

541 Main Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30324

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
House Fried Rice
Crab Cheese Rolls

Small Plates

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Crispy calamari, sweet Thai chili sauce

Thai Dumplings

Thai Dumplings

$10.00

Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce

Thai Deviled Egg

Thai Deviled Egg

$10.00

Crispy hard boil egg, crispy shallot, house special tamarind sauce

Crab Cheese Rolls

Crab Cheese Rolls

$11.00

Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce

Shrimp in a Blanket

Shrimp in a Blanket

$10.00

Shrimp, taro, sweet chili sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, cucumber salad, peanut sauce

Signature Wings 5pcs.

Signature Wings 5pcs.

$10.00

Sesame sweet chili

Vegetable Potsticker

Vegetable Potsticker

$10.00

Crispy vegetable potsticker, sweet chili sauce

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$10.00

Glass noodle, taro, cabbage, carrot, celery, sweet chili sauce

Basil Rolls

Basil Rolls

$10.00

Crispy tofu, pickled purple cabbage, vermicelli rice noodle, basil, romaine, turnip, cucumber, carrot, crushed peanut, sweet plum soy sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

Sea salt

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$10.00

Firm tofu, sweet chili sauce, crushed peanut

Roti Massaman

Roti Massaman

$10.00

Massaman curry, roti bread, potato, carrot,

Sai Oua

Sai Oua

$12.00

Homemade Thai pork sausage, red onion, fresh sliced ginger, whole roasted peanut, sticky rice

Curry Ball

Curry Ball

$12.00

Crispy rice ball, minced chicken, shrimp, celery, mushroom, cabbage, onion, yellow curry, cucumber salad

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$7.00

Tom Yum broth , lemongrass, shitake mushroom, Thai chili, kaffir lime

Coconut Soup

Coconut Soup

$7.00

Coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, shitake mushroom

Gang Jued Soup

Gang Jued Soup

$7.00

Vegetable broth, mixed vegetables, steamed tofu, crispy garlic

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$9.00

Shrimp and pork wontons, mushroom, napa cabbage, chicken broth, crispy garlic

Salads

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$13.00

Shredded green papaya, carrot, green bean, tomato, peanut, Som-Tum dressing

26 House Salad

26 House Salad

$12.00

Mixed fresh greens, avocado, purple cabbage, carrot, tomato, cucumber, red onion, ginger dressing

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$15.00

Minced chicken, lime, shallot, onion, roasted ground rice, cilantro, chili, mint

Yum Woon Sen

Yum Woon Sen

$17.00

Thai-style steamed glass noodle, shrimp, calamari, minced chicken, shallot, lime, Thai chili

Featuring Item

Basil Pork Shank

Basil Pork Shank

$39.00Out of stock

Crispy pork shank, bell pepper, onion, green bean, spicy Thai basil sauce, jasmine rice

Lobster Fried Rice

Lobster Fried Rice

$45.00Out of stock

Lobster PadThai

$45.00

Red Curry Duck

$45.00Out of stock

Crispy Half Duck, pineapple red curry, bell pepper, Thai basil, grape, tomato, jasmine rice

Surf/Turf

$45.00

Snapper + Shrimp Green Curren Fried Rice

$41.00Out of stock
Seabass

Seabass

$49.00Out of stock

Pan seared Chilean seabass, crispy green bean, shitake mushroom, mini sweet pepper, fresh Thai chili lime sauce, coconut yellow curry rice

The Rabbit

$41.00

Supreme Fried Rice

$41.00Out of stock

Grouper + Shrimp

$43.00Out of stock

Chef's Creations

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$43.00

Crispy Atlantic snapper, signature 3 flavored chili sauce, bell pepper, broccoli, jasmine rice

Khao-Soi

Khao-Soi

$27.00

Northern style yellow curry, egg noodle, shallot, pickled mustard, bean sprout, peanut, crispy noodle, cucumber, garlic chili paste

Grouper Pad Cha

Grouper Pad Cha

$27.00

Crispy grouper fillet, green bean, carrot, bell pepper, roasted red, curry, garlic ginger rice

Basil Spaghetti

$37.00

Pan seared river prawn, calamari, shrimp, mussel, bell pepper, onion, Thai basil, Thai chili, spicy basil sauce, jasmine rice

Pineapple Boat

Pineapple Boat

$25.00

Crispy chicken, pineapple chunks, onion, cashew, mushroom, Celery, bell pepper garlic ginger rice *TOGO DOES NOT INCLUDE PINEAPPLE SHELL*

Five-Hour Short Rib

Five-Hour Short Rib

$37.00

Slow-braised beef short rib, green curry, eggplant, Thai basil, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice

Thai Pepper Steak

Thai Pepper Steak

$27.00

Flank steak, Thai basil, onion, roasted red chili, Thai eggplant, peppercorn, bell pepper, fried egg, jasmine rice

Bangkok Noodle

Bangkok Noodle

$37.00

Slow-braised beef short rib, five spice broth, egg noodle, bean sprout, crispy garlic, scallion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli

Ginger Salmon & Shrimp

$35.00

Pan-grilled Atlantic salmon, jumbo shrimp, house special ginger sauce, shitake, celery, bell pepper, scallion, sesame oil, broccolini, jasmine rice

Rama Chicken

Rama Chicken

$27.00

Crispy chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, avocado, potato, massaman curry, carrot, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice

Deluxe Fried Rice

$31.00

Jumbo Shrimp, sliced beef, sliced chicken, egg, English pea, onion, carrot, pineapple chunks, yellow curry powder

26 Basil Fried Rice

26 Basil Fried Rice

$29.00

Jumbo shrimp, sliced chicken, Thai basil, bell pepper, Thai chili, onion, Thai basil sauce, fried egg

Basil Gai

Basil Gai

$23.00

Minced chicken, bell pepper, onion, fried egg, green bean, cucumber, spicy basil sauce, jasmine rice

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$19.00

Curry

Massaman

Massaman

$21.00

Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, carrot, cashew, jasmine rice

Panang

Panang

$21.00

Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil, Jasmine rice

Green

Green

$21.00

Thai chili, coconut milk, basil, bamboo shoot, eggplant, Thai eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice

Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$19.00

Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce

Pad See Ewe

Pad See Ewe

$19.00

Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg, broccoli, carrot, Thai soy sauce

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$19.00

Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, spicy basil sauce, peppercorn

Bangkok Noodle

Bangkok Noodle

$37.00

Slow-braised beef short rib, five spice broth, egg noodle, bean sprout, crispy garlic, scallion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli

Vegan

Main Street’s Garden

Main Street's Garden

$21.00

Tofu, broccoli, shiitake mushroom, bell pepper, tomato, pineapple. Thai 3 flavour sauce, jasmine rice

Tofu and Eggplant

Tofu and Eggplant

$21.00

Crispy tofu, eggplant, onion, bell pepper, basil, roasted red chili paste, jasmine rice

Grandma’s Curry

Grandma's Curry

$21.00

Steamed tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, green beans, shiitake mushroom, carrot, jasmine rice

Sides

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$5.00
Garlic Ginger Rice

Garlic Ginger Rice

$5.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$5.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$5.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00
Mini Curry

Mini Curry

$5.00

Mini Salad

$5.00
Roti Bread

Roti Bread

$5.00

Sauce

$1.00

Crispy Chicken Breast

$7.00

Salmon

$15.00

5 JUMBO Shrimp

$17.00

Select your Dessert!

Kanom Tom

Kanom Tom

$10.00

Pannacotta

$10.00
Walnut Brownie

Walnut Brownie

$10.00

Warm walnut brownie liqueur.

Thai Tea Crème Brulee

Thai Tea Crème Brulee

$10.00
Fried Banana

Fried Banana

$10.00

Rice paper, banana, coconut shredded, honey, sweet condensed milk, homemade banana pudding

Mango Sticky rice

Mango Sticky rice

$12.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Juice

Pineapple

$6.00

Orange

$6.00

Cranberry

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Arnorld Palmer

$6.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Thai Mango Lemonade

$6.00

Tea

Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Ginger Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Sweetened Tea

$4.00

Half/Half Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Water

Sparkling Large

$6.00

Still Water Large

$6.00

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso (Single)

$4.00

Espresso (Double)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

541 Main Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

