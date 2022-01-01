Restaurant header imageView gallery

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar Buckhead/Lindbergh - Rebuilding

review star

No reviews yet

541 Main Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30324

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodle
Spring Rolls

Exclusive Small Plates

Mussel

Mussel

$17.00

New Zealand mussel, roasted red chili, onion, bell pepper, Thai basil

Shrimp & Plum Sauce

Shrimp & Plum Sauce

$15.00

Crispy shrimp, 26 sweet and sour plum sauce

Sai Oua

Sai Oua

$12.00

Homemade Thai pork sausage, red onion, fresh sliced ginger, whole roasted peanut, sticky rice

Lobster Potsticker

$17.00

Small Plates

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Crispy calamari, sweet Thai chili sauce

Crab Cheese Rolls

Crab Cheese Rolls

$10.00

Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce

Shrimp in a Blanket

Shrimp in a Blanket

$10.00

Shrimp, taro, sweet chili sauce

Dumplings

Dumplings

$10.00

Steamed shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, cucumber salad, peanut sauce

Signature Wings 5pcs.

Signature Wings 5pcs.

$10.00

Sesame sweet chili

Vegetable Potsticker

Vegetable Potsticker

$10.00

Crispy vegetable potsticker, sweet chili sauce

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$10.00

Glass noodle, taro, cabbage, carrot, celery, sweet chili sauce

Basil Rolls

Basil Rolls

$10.00

Crispy tofu, pickled purple cabbage, vermicelli rice noodle, basil, romaine, turnip, cucumber, carrot, crushed peanut, sweet plum soy sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$10.00

Sea salt

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$10.00

Firm tofu, sweet chili sauce, crushed peanut

Roti Massaman

Roti Massaman

$10.00

Massaman curry, roti bread, potato, carrot,

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$6.00

Tom Yum broth , lemongrass, shitake mushroom, Thai chili, kaffir lime

Coconut Soup

Coconut Soup

$6.00

Coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, shitake mushroom

Gang Jued Soup

Gang Jued Soup

$6.00

Vegetable broth, mixed vegetables, steamed tofu, crispy garlic

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Shrimp and pork wontons, mushroom, napa cabbage, chicken broth, crispy garlic

Salads

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.00

Shredded green papaya, carrot, green bean, tomato, peanut, Som-Tum dressing

26 House Salad

26 House Salad

$10.00

Mixed fresh greens, avocado, purple cabbage, carrot, tomato, cucumber, red onion, ginger dressing

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$15.00

Minced chicken, lime, shallot, onion, roasted ground rice, cilantro, chili, mint

Thai Favorites

Thai Surf and Turf

Thai Surf and Turf

$41.00

5 hour beef short rib, grill jumbo shrimp, pineapple red curry, basil, tomato, pineapple chunks, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice

Kao-Soi

Kao-Soi

$25.00

Northern style yellow curry, egg noodle, shallot, pickled mustard, bean sprout, peanut, crispy noodle, cucumber, garlic chili paste

Tamarind Jumbo Shrimp

Tamarind Jumbo Shrimp

$29.00

Crispy jumbo shrimp, signature sweet tamarind sour sauce, crispy shallot, jasmine rice

Half Bird

Half Bird

$30.00Out of stock

Crispy half chicken, coconut yellow curry rice, traditional Thai mint vinaigrette, crispy shallot, broccoli

Featuring Item

Basil Pork Shank

Basil Pork Shank

$39.00Out of stock

Crispy pork shank, bell pepper, onion, green bean, spicy Thai basil sauce, jasmine rice

Supreme

Supreme

$51.00Out of stock

Crispy cold water lobster tail, five hours beef short rib, pineapple red curry, Thai basil, tomato, lychee, pineapple chunk, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice

MahiMahi

$29.00Out of stock

Tamarind Duck

$45.00

Lobster Fried Rice

$45.00

Main

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$37.00

Crispy Atlantic snapper, signature 3 flavored chili sauce, broccoli, jasmine rice

Panang Salmon & Shrimp

Panang Salmon & Shrimp

$29.00

Pan-grilled Atlantic salmon, jumbo shrimp, roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, broccolini, Thai basil, jasmine rice

Trout Pad Cha

Trout Pad Cha

$27.00

Crispy trout fillet, green bean, carrot, bell pepper, roasted red, curry, broccolini, garlic ginger rice

Five-Hour Short Rib

Five-Hour Short Rib

$35.00

Slow-braised beef short rib, green curry, eggplant, Thai basil, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice

Deluxe Fried Rice

Deluxe Fried Rice

$29.00

Shrimp, sliced beef, sliced chicken, pork and beef sausage, egg, English pea, onion, carrot, pineapple chunks, yellow curry powder

26 Basil Fried Rice

26 Basil Fried Rice

$25.00

Shrimp, sliced chicken, Thai basil, bell pepper, Thai chili, onion, Thai basil sauce, fried egg

Black Pepper Steak

Black Pepper Steak

$25.00

Flank steak, Thai basil, onion, roasted red chili, Thai eggplant, peppercorn, bell pepper, fried egg, jasmine rice

Rama Chicken

Rama Chicken

$23.00

Crispy chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, avocado, potato, massaman curry, carrot, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice

Pineapple Boat

Pineapple Boat

$23.00

Crispy chicken, pineapple chunks, onion, cashew, mushroom, Celery, bell pepper garlic ginger rice

Basil Gai

Basil Gai

$21.00

Minced chicken, bell pepper, onion, fried egg, green bean, cucumber, spicy basil sauce, jasmine rice

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$19.00
Grouper Pad Cha

Grouper Pad Cha

$27.00

Crispy grouper fillet, green bean, carrot, bell pepper, roasted red, curry, garlic ginger rice

Curry

Hung-Lay

$19.00

Thai northern yellow curry, sliced ginger, roasted peanut, jasmine rice

Massaman

Massaman

$19.00

Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, carrot, cashew, jasmine rice

Panang

Panang

$19.00

Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil, Jasmine rice

Green

Green

$19.00

Thai chili, coconut milk, basil, bamboo shoot, eggplant, Thai eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice

Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$19.00

Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce

Pad See Ewe

Pad See Ewe

$19.00

Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg, broccoli, carrot, Thai soy sauce

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$19.00

Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, spicy basil sauce, peppercorn

Bangkok Noodle

Bangkok Noodle

$35.00

Slow-braised beef short rib, five spice broth, egg noodle, bean sprout, crispy garlic, scallion, cilantro, Chinese broccoli

Vegan

Main Street’s Garden

Main Street’s Garden

$19.00

Tofu, broccolini, shiitake mushroom, bell pepper, tomato, pineapple. Thai 3 flavor sauce, jasmine rice

Tofu and Eggplant

Tofu and Eggplant

$19.00

Crispy tofu, eggplant, onion, bell pepper, basil, roasted red chili paste, jasmine rice

Grandma’s Curry

Grandma’s Curry

$19.00

Steamed tofu, yellow curry, broccolini, green beans, shiitake mushroom, carrot, jasmine rice

Sides

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$5.00
Garlic Ginger Rice

Garlic Ginger Rice

$5.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$5.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$5.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00
Mini Curry

Mini Curry

$5.00

Mini Salad

$5.00
Roti Bread

Roti Bread

$5.00

Sauce

$1.00

Crispy Chicken Breast

$7.00

Salmon

$15.00

5 JUMBO Shrimp

$17.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Juice

Pineapple

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnorld Palmer

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Tea

Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Ginger Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweetened Tea

$3.00

Half/Half Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Water

Still Water Small

$3.00

Sparkling Water Small

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling Large

$6.00

Still Water Large

$6.00

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso (Single)

$4.00

Espresso (Double)

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar image
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar image
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar image

