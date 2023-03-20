Restaurant header imageView gallery

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar Perimeter

review star

No reviews yet

4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Suite 2090

atlanta, GA 30346

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pad Thai (GF)
House Fried Rice
Drunken Noodle

Main Menu

Appetizers

Thai Curry Puff

$12.00

minced chicken, curry, carrot, pea, onion, yellow curry sauce

Thai Dumpling

Thai Dumpling

$10.00

shrimp and pork, garlic, ginger-infused soy sauce

Thai Beef Jerky

$12.00

thai beef jerky, toasted rice powder, nam jim jaew sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

crispy calamari, lemon, spicy jalapeno creamy sauce

Roti Trio (V)

Roti Trio (V)

$15.00

roti bread, massaman, panang, green curry sauces

Street-Style Pork

Street-Style Pork

$12.00

grilled pork tenderloin skewers, sticky rice, tamarind sauce

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

$12.00

shrimp, taro, sweet thai chili sauce

Edamame (VG)

Edamame (VG)

$10.00

steamed edamame,yuzu wasabi sauce, truffle oil

Signature Wings (5)

Signature Wings (5)

$12.00

double-fried crispy wings, sesame, sweet thai chili sauce

Crab Cheese Rolls

Crab Cheese Rolls

$11.00

crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet thai chili sauce

Panang Gyoza (VG)

$10.00

steamed veggies gyoza with panang sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

grilled chicken breast skewers, cucumber salad, peanut sauce

Soft-Shell Crab

Soft-Shell Crab

$15.00

crispy soft-shell crab, sweet thai chili sauce

Crispy Spring Roll (VG)

Crispy Spring Roll (VG)

$10.00

crispy vegetable spring roll, glass noodle, taro, cabbage, carrot, celery, sweet thai chili sauce

Vegetable Tempura (VG)

Vegetable Tempura (VG)

$12.00

crispy taro, tofu, onion ring, sweet thai chili sauce

Soups

Tom Yum Soup (GF)

Tom Yum Soup (GF)

$7.00

tom yum broth, lemongrass, shiitake, thai chili, kaffir lime

Gang Jued Soup (VG)

Gang Jued Soup (VG)

$7.00

vegetable consommé, mixed vegetable, steamed tofu, crispy garlic

Coconut Soup (GF)

Coconut Soup (GF)

$7.00

creamy coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, shiitake mushroom

Thai Yum

Larb Gai (GF)

Larb Gai (GF)

$17.00

minced chicken or crispy tofu, lime, thai chili, shallot, red onion, roasted ground rice powder, cilantro, mint

Tum Zapp E-San

Tum Zapp E-San

$17.00

fermented crab shredded green papaya, lime, thai chili,tomato, vermicelli noodle, bean sprout, crispy crackling, tum Laos sauce

Yum Woon Sen (GF)

Yum Woon Sen (GF)

$19.00

shrimp, calamari, minced chicken, romaine, glass noodle, thai chili, shallot, cilantro

Papaya Salad (GF, VG)

Papaya Salad (GF, VG)

$14.00

shredded green papaya, green bean, carrot, tomato, peanut, som tum sauce

House Salad (GF, VG)

House Salad (GF, VG)

$12.00

mixed greens, avocado, purple cabbage, carrot, tomato, cucumber, red onion, ginger dressing

From the Wok

Pad Thai (GF)

Pad Thai (GF)

$19.00

rice noodle, scallion, egg, tamarind, bean sprout, peanut, lime

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$19.00

flat rice noodle, thai basil, thai chili, bell pepper, onion

Pad See Ewe

Pad See Ewe

$19.00

flat rice noodle, carrot, egg, chinese broccoli, thai soy sauce

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$29.00

shrimp, chicken, basil fried rice, thai basil, onion, bell pepper, thai chili, fried egg

Deluxe Fried Rice

Deluxe Fried Rice

$31.00

26 thai special fried rice, shrimp, beef, chicken, egg, carrot, pea, onion

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$35.00

26 thai special sauce, lump crab, egg, scallion

House Fried Rice

$19.00

Curry

Massaman (GF)

Massaman (GF)

$21.00

yellow curry, broccoli, eggplant, carrot, bell pepper

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$21.00

northern thai yellow curry, egg noodle, shallot, pickled mustard green, bean sprout, crispy noodle

Panang (GF)

Panang (GF)

$21.00

roasted red chili, green bean, bell pepper, thai basil

Green Curry (GF)

Green Curry (GF)

$21.00

thai chili, thai basil, bamboo shoot, eggplant, green bean, bell pepper

Vegetarian/Vegan

Grandma Curry (VG)

Grandma Curry (VG)

$21.00

yellow curry, broccoli, eggplant, carrot, bell pepper

Perimeter Garden (VG)

Perimeter Garden (VG)

$21.00

crispy tofu, celery, bell pepper, shiitake mushroom, thai ginger brown sauce

Prik Khing Tofu (VG)

Prik Khing Tofu (VG)

$21.00

crispy tofu, green bean, thai chili, spicy roasted red chili paste, kaffir lime

Chef's Creations

Lobster Pad Thai

Lobster Pad Thai

$39.00

crispy lobster tail, glass rice noodle, egg, scallion, tamarind, bean sprout, peanut, lime

Whole Red Snapper

Whole Red Snapper

$43.00

crispy whole red snapper, Thai chili three-flavor sauce,bell pepper, jasmine rice

Five-Hour Short Rib

Five-Hour Short Rib

$37.00

five-hour braised short rib, green curry, eggplant, thai basil, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice

Bangkok Boat Noodle

Bangkok Boat Noodle

$37.00

five-hour braised short rib, five-spice broth, egg noodle, scallion, chinese broccoli, bean sprout, crispy garlic

Salmon Panang Curry (GF)

Salmon Panang Curry (GF)

$35.00

grilled north atlantic salmon, grilled jumbo prawn, panang curry, green bean, bell pepper, thai basil, jasmine rice

Thai Pepper Steak

Thai Pepper Steak

$29.00

flank steak, thai basil, onion, roasted red chili, thai eggplant, bell pepper, fried egg, jasmine rice

Seafood Green Curry

Seafood Green Curry

$36.00

crispy soft-shell crab, grilled jumbo prawn, green curry, thai basil, bamboo shoot, eggplant, thai eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, jasmine rice

Prik Khing Duck

$36.00

crispy duck breast, green bean, thai chili, spicy roasted red chili paste, kaffir lime, jasmine rice

Pineapple Boat

Pineapple Boat

$27.00

crispy chicken, pineapple, onion, cashew, mushroom, celery, bell pepper, garlic ginger rice

Basil Gai (GF)

Basil Gai (GF)

$25.00

minced chicken, thai basil, bell pepper, onion, green bean, spicy basil sauce, fried egg, jasmine rice

Sides

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$5.00
Mini Curry

Mini Curry

$5.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$5.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$5.00
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00
Garlic Ginger Rice

Garlic Ginger Rice

$5.00
Roti Bread

Roti Bread

$5.00

Sauce

$2.00

Beverage Menu

Non-Alcoholic Drink

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$5.00

Hot Ginger Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Bottled Water

$7.00

Still Bottled Water

$7.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Dessert Menu

Select your dessert!

Thai tea creme custard, torched demerara

Coconut Cake

$12.00

2-layer Thai coconut cake, coconut whipped cream, coconut flake

Matcha Ice Cream

$10.00

battered matcha ice cream

Ying & Yang

$12.00

Homemade molten chocolate cake, toasted coconut Ice cream

Coconut Ice Cream

$10.00

Thai mango, coconut pandan sticky rice, whipped cream

Cheesecake Roll

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Suite 2090, atlanta, GA 30346

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Breakers Korean Grill & BBQ - Atlanta - Ashford Crossing
orange starNo Reviews
Ashford Crossing Dunwoody, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Atlanta GA (Permiter Center)
orange star4.4 • 345
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Wholesume Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1260 Ashford crossing Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern - Dunwoody/Perimeter
orange starNo Reviews
1221 ASHFORD CROSSING ATLANTA, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Joey D's Oak Room -
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Crown Pointe Pkwy Dunwoody, GA 30338
View restaurantnext
The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston