27 Seavey St

North Conway, NH 03860

Breakfast

The Plane Jane

$12.00

The Tree Hugger

$8.00

Steak And Eggs

$17.00

Omelets

Glen Build it

$10.00

Solo Omelet

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Mac Muffin

$14.00

Cross-Tips

$14.00

Disabrie

$14.00

Egg Sandwich

$7.00

Wraps

letshashitout

$14.00

Green Monstah

$14.00

Florentine

$14.00

Skillets

The Balboa

$16.00

The Pedro

$16.00

The Sinner

$16.00

waffle & sausage gravy

$15.00

Benny’s

St. Patty

$15.00

Garden

$15.00

Plain Benny

$12.00

Pancakes

Plain Pancakes

$6.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.00

Barney Pancakes

$12.00

Choc Chip Pancakes

$7.00

Oreo Pancakes

$12.00

Side 1 Pancake

$3.00

Side 1 Blueberry Pancake

$4.50

Side 1 Barney Pancake

$6.00

Side 1 Choc Chip Pancake

$3.50

Side 1 Oreo Pancake

$6.00

French Toast

Cheers

$10.00

Cathedral

$8.00

Side 1 French Toast

$4.00

Side 1 Cheers

$5.00

Side 1 GF French Toast

$4.00

Apple French toast

$14.00

Waffles

Waffles Charcuterie

$18.00

Waffles

$9.00

Side 1 waffle

$4.00

Strawberry Waffles

$13.00

Fruity Waffles

$12.00

Blueberry waffles

$13.00

Lemon raspberry waffles

$13.00

Apple waffles

$13.00

SANDWHICHES

Blat

$14.00

Larry bird

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

The Legit

$16.00

Fungus

$14.00

Newman

$14.00

Cheesum Crow

$12.00

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Hot Diggity Dawg

$12.00

Full Monte

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

The Sinatra

$17.00

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Roast beef Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$16.00

Burgers

Kearsarge Klassic

$14.00

T-Bar

$16.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Meatloaf burger

$17.00

Apps

Broccoli & Cheddar Poppers

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Poutine

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Large Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Soup

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Cup S.O.TD

$5.00

Bowl S.O.T.D

$7.00

Salads

Hail to Caesar

$12.00

2-7 C-V

$14.00

South Conway

$16.00

Side Caesar salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Home Fries

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Baked Beans

$3.00

Side Apple Sauce

$3.00

Side Fresh fruit

$3.00

Side Mac N cheese

$4.00

Side Egg

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Muffin

$3.00

Side Cornbread

$8.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Side Maple Syrup

$1.00

Side Pure Maple Syrup

$2.50

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Nutella

$1.00

Side Honey

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$2.00

Side Pecan Butter

$1.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Cheese Curds

$4.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Kids

Are we there yet?... Egg any style.

$7.00

Mum, Mom, Mum, Mommy…Pancakes.

$7.00

Kids Choc Chip Pancakes

$7.50

Kids Blueberry Pancakes

$7.50

Kids Barney Pancake

$7.50

I’m not hungry… French toast.

$7.00

I don’t know… Chicken fingers.

$7.00

I don’t care… Grilled cheese.

$7.00

Whatever… Mac n cheese.

$7.00

Kids Oreo Pancakes

$7.50

Add veggies

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Black Beans

$0.75

Add Broccoli

$0.75

Add Cucumbers

$0.75

Add Green Peppers

$0.75

Add Japs

$0.75

Add Mushrooms

$0.75

Add Olives

$0.75

Add Onions

$0.75

Add Red Onion

$0.75

Add Scallions

$0.75

Add Spinach

$0.75

Add Sweet Peppers

$0.75

Add Tomato

$0.75

Black Beans

$0.75

Black Olives

$0.75

Add Meat

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Sausage Patty

$3.00

Add Sausage Links

$3.00

Add Ham

$3.00

Add Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Add Corn Beef Hash

$4.00

Add Shaved Steak

$8.00

Add Tips

$8.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Chicken Salad

$6.00

Add Corn Beef

$8.00

Add Burger

$8.00

Add Turkey

$6.00

Add Pep Bacon

$3.00

Add Eggs

1 Egg

$1.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

3 Eggs

$3.00

4 Eggs

$4.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decaff

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.75

Sm Milk

$2.75

Lg Milk

$4.75

Sm Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Lg Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Soda

$2.75

Ice Coffee

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Lg Nitro

$6.00

Sm Nitro

$4.00

Shirly

$3.75

Kids Shirly

$2.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Mimosa/Seltzer/Flights

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Flights

$12.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Seltzer Flights

$15.00

Mimosa Bucket

$15.00

Baby Mimosa

$4.00

Manmosa

$9.00

Champs/Prosecco

Prosecco

$8.00

Glass Of Champagne

$6.00

Bloody Mary's

Traditional Bloody Mary

$8.00

BLT Bloody

$14.00

Bacon Bloody

$10.00

Beer

IPA

$5.50

Pilsner

$5.50

GUINESS

$7.00

Canteen

$6.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Seasonal

$6.00

Hog Juice

$3.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Canteens

$6.00

Mally Juice

$5.50

Coffee Drinks

Coffee Drinks

$8.00

Salty-B

$8.00

The Braut

$10.00

Basic B

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Peachtree

$6.00

Shot Vodka

$5.00

Shot Malibu

$5.00

Shot Peachtree

$5.00

shot Baileys

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Cocktails

White Russian

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Seabreeze

$6.00

Cape Cod

$6.00

The Braut

$10.00

Sex on the beach

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

The ManHard

$6.00

SPECIALS

Open Faced Turkey

$15.00

ALLERGIES

ALLERGIES

Retail

Long Sleeve Shirts

$40.00

Hats

$20.00

Monin Samples

$4.00

Monin Syrup Bottles

$15.00

Monin Pump

$2.00

Employee Hats

$8.00

Employee Mask

$5.00

Mask

$10.00

Wy

$15.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
27 Seavey St, North Conway, NH 03860

