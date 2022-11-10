- Home
Bondi Sushi Tribeca: 275 Greenwich St
275 Greenwich St
New York, NY 10007
Crispy Rice
Lobster Yuzu Crispy Rice
4 pieces of Yuzu Lobster with fresh mango, red tobiko and dill atop air fried crispy rice
Truffle Avocado Crispy Rice
4 pieces truffle Avocado topped with Sun Dried Tomato, Red Onion and Serrano Salsa + Crunchy Rice Pearls atop air fried crispy rice
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
4 pieces of Spicy Tuna with avocado, jalapeno and eel sauce atop air fried crispy rice
Salmon Crispy Rice
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
Yellowtail Crispy Rice
4 pieces of Yellowtail with ponzu sauce, red tobiko + scallion atop air fried crispy rice
Combo Box
Build Your Own Box
Your Choice of Any 4 of our Rolls - 16 Pieces
Classic Catch
Salmon Avocado Yellowtail Scallion Spicy Tuna Cucumber Sesame
Bondi's Best
Spicy Blue Crab Salmon Cucumber Shrimp Avocado Truffle Avocado
Half & Half
Salmon Cucumber Shrimp Scallion Truffle Avocado Mushroom Trifecta **Contains Gluten**
Pick & Roll
Truffle Avocado Cucumber Sesame Mushroom Trifecta Eggplant Miso **Vegan** **Contains Gluten**
Hotbox
Yellowtail Jalapeno Spicy Blue Crab Spicy Salmon Spicy Tuna
Single Maki Roll
Salmon Avocado
8 Pieces
Salmon Cucumber
8 Pieces
Salmon Jalapeno
8 Pieces
Spicy Salmon
8 Pieces
Spicy Tuna
8 Pieces
Spicy Blue Crab
8 Pieces
Tuna Avocado
8 Pieces
Tuna Cucumber
8 Pieces
Yellowtail Scallion
8 Pieces
Yellowtail Jalapeno
8 Pieces
Shrimp Avocado
8 Pieces
Shrimp Scallion
8 Pieces
Shrimp Cucumber
8 Pieces
Truffle Avocado
8 Pieces **Vegan**
Cucumber Sesame
8 Pieces **Vegan**
Mushroom Trifecta
8 Pieces **Vegan** **Contains Gluten**
Eggplant Miso
8 Pieces **Vegan**
Rice Bowl
Unagi Bowl
Grilled Eel, Pickled Onions, Fresh Mango, Avocado, Pickled Daikon, Crispy Shallots, Seasoned with Furikake + topped with Sesame Seeds w/ Eel Sauce
Lobster & Shrimp Bowl
Yuzu Seasoned Lobster, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Mango, Mixed Greens, Pickled Daikon + Topped with Sesame Seeds with Ponzu Dressing
Endless Summer Chirashi Bowl
Seasoned rice with Diced Yellowtail, Fresh Marinated Spicy Tuna, Fresh Marinated Truffle Ponzu Salmon, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Carrot Salad, Watermelon Radish, and Micro Watercress! Served with a side of Ponzu
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Seasoned rice with Sesame Marinated Fresh Tuna, Masago Roe, Fresh Asian Pear, Scallions, Fresh Cucumbers, Red Onions, Salt and Vinegar Wontons, and Spicy Mayo! Served with a side of Spicy Mayo
Macro Bowl
Seasoned rice with shelled Edamame, Miso, Marinated Tofu, Roasted Five Spice Squash, Spicy Sriracha Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, and Crispy Shallots! Served with a choice of Carrot Ginger Dressing, or Sesame Dressing **Vegan**
Crunchy Blue Crab Bowl
Seasoned rice with Spicy Old Bay Blue Crab, Fresh Cucumbers, Ponzu Corn Salad, Orange-Fennel-Celery Slaw, Crispy Shallots, and Salt and Vinegar Wontons! Served with fresh lime, and Old Bay Aioli. **Contains Gluten**
Build Your Own Bowl
Seasoned rice with your choice of protein (1), veggies (3), toppings (2), and sauces (1)!