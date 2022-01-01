Gastropubs
28 North Gastropub
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
A Modern Gastropub. Local Latitude. Local Attitude. Responsibly sourced, made from scratch, chef curated menu of elevated pub style food and a full bar with innovative craft cocktails as well as a rotating selection of locally and nationally brewed beers, located in Melbourne, FL.
2250 Town Center Ave, Suite 101, Viera, FL 32940
