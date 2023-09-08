Popular Items

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.50

A famous stir-fried noodle with Shrimp and Chicken, Chives, egg, bean sprout, and turnip, Red onion in Thai tamarind sauce topped with ground peanut.

Fresh Roll

Fresh Roll

$7.50

A delicate rice paper rolled around Shrimp or Fried tofu, with lettuce, mint and steamed rice vermicelli, served with Vietnamese peanut sauce.

Banh Mi ( Vietnamese Sandwich)

Banh Mi ( Vietnamese Sandwich)

$10.50

Vietnamese baguatte sandwich, choice of protein spread of pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, lettuce onion and spicy mayo.


Appetizer

Banh Mi ( Vietnamese Sandwich)

Banh Mi ( Vietnamese Sandwich)

$10.50

Vietnamese baguatte sandwich, choice of protein spread of pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, lettuce onion and spicy mayo.

Blueberry Crab Rangoon

Blueberry Crab Rangoon

$7.50

cream cheese, imitation crab meat and blue berry, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.50

Grilled turmeric marinated coconut cream bathed strips of white chicken tender on skewer, served with peanut sauce.

Crispy Roll

Crispy Roll

$7.50

Crispy fried roll filled with vegetable served with homemade sauce.

Dedham Short Ribs

Dedham Short Ribs

$10.50

Charcoal-grilled "very tender" beef short ribs. Specially marinated in house's sweet herbal BBQ sauce to perfection.

Fresh Roll

Fresh Roll

$7.50

A delicate rice paper rolled around Shrimp or Fried tofu, with lettuce, mint and steamed rice vermicelli, served with Vietnamese peanut sauce.

Fried Shrimp and Calamari

Fried Shrimp and Calamari

$10.95

Deep fried shrimp and calamari serve with spicy mayo.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.50

fried dumpling filled with a mixture of chicken or mixed vegetables, served with ginger dipping sauce.

Pancake

$8.50

Crispy scallion pancake served with ginger soy sauce.

Shumai

$7.50

Fried shumai filled with pork. Served with ginger soy sauce.

Thai Wing ( Whole Wing)

Thai Wing ( Whole Wing)

$9.50

Crispy chicken wings (Whole Wing), marinated chicken wings with special Thai herb, served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

Tofu Triangle

Tofu Triangle

$7.50

Tofu fried till golden brown served with sweet & sour sauce and peanut.

Salad

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.50
Peanut Sauce Salad

Peanut Sauce Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, cucumber, carrot, tomato, onion and peanut sauce.

Goi Salad

Goi Salad

$9.50

A Vietnamese shredded cabbage salad tossed with fresh carrots and Vietnamese dressing topped with roasted peanuts and your choice of chicken, tofu or Shrimp

soup

Shrimp Tom Yum Soup

Shrimp Tom Yum Soup

$7.50

Shrimp with vegetable broth, Lemongrass, tomato, cilantro, mushroom, Tom yum paste.

Tofu Tom Yum Soup

$7.50

Tofu with vegetable broth, lemongrass, tomato, cilantro, mushroom and tom yum paste.

Tofu and vegetable Soup

Tofu and vegetable Soup

$7.50

mixed vegetables, tofu, vegetable broth

Won Ton soup

Won Ton soup

$7.50

Pork and shrimp Won Ton, lettuce, scallion, cilantro, garlic in chicken broth.

Phở

*Pho Dedham Special

*Pho Dedham Special

$16.50

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.* Famous Vietnamese beef noodle soup with rare steaks, well done frank, tendon, tripe, meat ball, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro.

*Pho Tai

*Pho Tai

$15.50

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.* Beef noodle soup with rare steaks, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro.

Bo Vien

$14.50

Noodle soup with season meat ball of ground beef, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro.

Bun Bo Hue

$16.50

Rice noodle with beef lemongrass broth, well done frank, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro.

Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$18.50

Roasted duck noodle soup with thin rice noodles and Chinese broccoli. The soup is flavored with aromatic 5-spices mixed of Thai herbs, sprinkled with fried garlic, scallions and cilantro.

Pho Chay

Pho Chay

$14.50

Vegetarian noodle soup with fresh tofu and assorted vegetables, garlic, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro in vegetarian broth.

Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$14.50

Chicken noodle soup with shredded chicken, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro in aromatic chicken broth.

Seafood Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Seafood Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$18.50

Shrimp, Squid, Mussel come with house Vegetarian broth, Tomato, scallion, cilantro, tom yum paste

Tom Cua

Tom Cua

$18.50

Seafood noodle soup with shrimp, squid, Mussel in chicken broth, garlic, sliced onion, scallion and cilantro.

Won Ton Noodle Soup

Won Ton Noodle Soup

$15.50

Rice noodle with chicken broth, pork and shrimp Won Ton, slice pork, lettuce, scallion, cilantro, and garlic.

Bún

Bun Fried Tofu

$14.50

vermicelli dish with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).

Bun Grilled BBQ Pork

Bun Grilled BBQ Pork

$14.50

vermicelli dish with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).

Bun Grilled Chicken

$14.50

A traditional rice vermicelli dish with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).

Bun Grilled Beef

$16.50

vermicelli dish with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).

Bun Grilled Pork Chop

$17.50

vermicelli dish with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).

Cơm

Com Grilled BBQ Pork

Com Grilled BBQ Pork

$14.50

Rice Plate with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).

Com Grilled Beef

$16.50

Rice Plate with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce)..

Com Grilled Pork Chop

Com Grilled Pork Chop

$17.50

Rice Plate with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce)..

Com Grilled Chicken

$14.50

A traditional Rice Plate with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).

Com Fried Tofu

$14.50

Rice Plate with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce)..

Noodle and Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$14.50

Fried rice with choice of meat, garlic, egg, Jalapeno, basil, carrot.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$14.50

Flat rice noodle stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, bamboo shoot, string beans, jalapeno and basil in spicy basil sauce.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$14.50

Flat rice noodle stir-fry with Pork, egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli, broccoli and brown sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.50

A famous stir-fried noodle with Shrimp and Chicken, Chives, egg, bean sprout, and turnip, Red onion in Thai tamarind sauce topped with ground peanut.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.50

Fried rice with choice of meat, garlic, egg, tomato, carrot, broccoli, pineapple, cashew nut.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.50

Fried rice with choice of meat, garlic, egg, Tomato, Chinese Broccoli.

Thai

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$15.50

Choice of Meat stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, basil and pik pow relish (sweet chili paste) topped with cashew. Serve with white rice.

Spicy Basil

$15.50

Choice of Meat stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, string beans, jalapeno, bamboo and basil in our spicy chili sauce. Serve with white rice.

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$15.50

Choice of Meat stir fried with Pineapple, bell pepper, onion, carrot mushroom, scallion, tomato. Serve with white rice.

Peanut Sauce Stir Fried

Peanut Sauce Stir Fried

$15.50

stir-fry choice of your meat with garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli, string bean, mushroom and topped with peanut sauce serve with white rice.

Veggie Delight

$15.50

Stir fried assorted vegetable in a house sauce serve with white rice.

Red Curry

$15.50

Bamboo, bell pepper, string bean, basil. Serve with white rice.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.50

Onion, pineapple, tomato, mushroom, carrot, serve with white rice.

Massaman Curry

$15.50

potato, peanut, carrot and Massaman curry, serve with white rice.

Thai Street Food

*Crying Tiger (Picanya)

*Crying Tiger (Picanya)

$20.50Out of stock

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.* -Picanha beef. Served with steamed vegetables and Thai tamarind sauce and serve with Sticky rice.

Kapow

Kapow

$14.50

Ground chicken stir fried w/ garlic, onion, jalapeno basil leaves in spicy basil sauce over Rice.

Kai Kratiem ( Thai Chicken Garlic)

Kai Kratiem ( Thai Chicken Garlic)

$14.50

Stir fried cheicken with thai garlic sauce over the rice

Miang Pra Tod (Whole Tilapia)

Miang Pra Tod (Whole Tilapia)

$25.50

Deep Fried Tilapia serve with vermicelli rice noodle, asian herb vegetable with 3 sauce ( Thai chili lime sauce, Ginger sauce, Sweet and Sour sauce)

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Poland Spring

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Iced Lemonade

$4.00

Tea and Coffee

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$4.50

Hibiscus Lime Cooler

$4.50

Bubble Tea

Coconut W/ Boba

$6.00

Mango W/ Boba

$6.00

Matcha Green Tea W/ Boba

$6.00

Milk Tea W/ Boba

$6.00

Strawberry W/ Boba

$6.00

Taro W/ Boba

$6.00

Thai Ice Tea W/ Boba

$6.00

Vietnamese Ice Coffee W/ Boba

$6.00

Sweet Citrus And Plum

$6.00

Honey Ginger Lemon Delight

$6.00

Coconut w/ Boba

$6.00

DESSERTS

FRIED ICE CREAM

$10.00Out of stock

Side

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodle

$2.50

Mixed Vegetable

$4.50

Vietnamese Peanut Sauce (4oz)

$2.00

Sweet And Sour Souce (4oz)

$2.00

Thai Peanut Sauce (4oz)

$2.50

House made Chili oil (4oz)

$4.00