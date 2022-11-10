2 Chicks imageView gallery

2 Chicks

review star

No reviews yet

14056 Hwy 231/431 N

Hazel Green, AL 35750

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers w/ Side
Buffalo Chicken Fries
2 Sliders w/ Side

Sliders

2 Sliders w/ Side

$10.99

Choose from Ribeye Philly Steak (w/grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss Cheese), Chicken Breast Philly (w/ grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss cheese), or Grill Chicken Breast (w/ lettuce, tomato, your choice of mayo, honey mustard, BBQ, or Ranch)

Wrap w/ Side

$10.99

Choose from Ribeye Philly Steak (w/grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss Cheese), Chicken Breast Philly (w/ grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss cheese), or Grill Chicken Breast (w/ lettuce, tomato, your choice of mayo, honey mustard, BBQ, or Ranch)

4 Sliders w/ Side

$12.99

One or Two meats. Choose from Ribeye Philly Steak (w/grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss Cheese), Chicken Breast Philly (w/ grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss cheese), or Grill Chicken Breast (w/ lettuce, tomato, your choice of mayo, honey mustard, BBQ, or Ranch)

A la Cart Sliders (2)

$6.00

2 Sliders - Choose from Ribeye Philly Steak (w/grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss Cheese), Chicken Breast Philly (w/ grilled onions, peppers, & Swiss cheese), or Grill Chicken Breast (w/ lettuce, tomato, your choice of mayo, honey mustard, BBQ, or Ranch)

A la Cart Wraps

$6.00

Cookies

$2.50

Other Meals

Chicken Fingers w/ Side

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$8.99

Philly Cheese Fries

$8.99

Kritty Special (Low Carb)

$4.99

Low Carb Option - Crispy Brussels sprouts topped with grilled chicken breast, drizzled with your choice of ranch or balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Build your own fries, tots or potato

$4.99

Buffalo wings

$10.99

Chickadee Meals

1 Chicken Finger Slider

$7.00

w/ side choice

2 Chicken Fingers

$7.00

w/ side choice

Lunch Protein Bowls

Lunch Bowls

$6.99

Bulk Chicken Salad

Family size Chicken Salad

$10.99

Individual size Chicken Salad

$4.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Tator Tots

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

8 oz soup

$5.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Salads

Salad base

$4.99

Extra sauces

Extra sauces

$0.50

Family Special

Family Special

$23.00

Drinks

20oz Coke

$2.00

20oz Diet Coke

$2.00

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20oz Sprite

$2.00

20oz Smart Water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.50

1/2 Gallon UnSweet Tea

$3.50

1/2 Gallon Sweet Arnold Palmer

$3.50

1/2 Gallon Lemonade

$3.50

1/2 Gallon Mango Lemonade

$3.50

1/2 Gallon Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Soup

Cup Tuesday Taco

$5.00

Cup Wednesday Chili

$5.00

Cup Thursday Chicken Stew

$5.00

Cup Friday Chicken n Dumplins

$5.00

Cup Saturday Soup of the day

$5.00

Bowl Taco Tuesday

$8.00

Bowl Wednesday Chili

$8.00

Bowl Thursday Chicken Stew

$8.00

Bowl Chicken n Dumplins

$8.00

Bowl Saturday Soup of the day

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come get your Chick fix!

Location

14056 Hwy 231/431 N, Hazel Green, AL 35750

Directions

Gallery
2 Chicks image

