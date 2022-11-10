2 Chicks
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come get your Chick fix!
Location
14056 Hwy 231/431 N, Hazel Green, AL 35750
Gallery
