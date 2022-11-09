A map showing the location of 2D Cafe 2105 Central AvenueView gallery

2D Cafe 2105 Central Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2105 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Empanadas

$5.00

#1 Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, Smoked Gouda, sun dried tomato spread, imported olive blend and tapenade

#2 Prosciutto Sandwich

$12.00

Prosciutto with fresh mozzarella, pesto, lemon dressed arugula, balsamic glaze

Spanakopita w/ Side Salad

$14.00

Greek Spanokopita w/ Greek side salad and homemade Tzatziki sauce

Smoked Salmon Sandwich (open face)

$12.00

Smoked Salmon open face sandwich with Boursin garlic herb cheese spread, micro greens, extra virgin olive oil drizzle and onion on toasted Sourdough

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Avocado toast on sourdough, with lemon, extra virgin imported olive oil, micro greens, red pepper flakes, and organic hard boiled egg

Salad #1 : Proscuitto & Spring Mix

$14.00

Salad #2 : Cherry tomato Mix

$13.00

Charcuterie Board (for 2)

$24.00

Chef selection charcuterie board

Special charcuterie board W/Wine glass

$34.00

#3 Vegetarian sandwich

$12.00

Ham and cheese croissant

$7.00

Pastries/desserts

Croissant

$4.50

Pan au chocolat

$5.00

Danish

$5.50

Cruffins

$6.50

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.50

Artichoke and Spinach Quiche

$8.00Out of stock

Brownie

$4.00

Macarons

$7.50

Cookie Box 2 Unit

$4.00

Blueberry Lemon Slice

$5.00

Vegan strawberry bar

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan triple chocolate cookies

$4.00

Gluten free brownie

$4.75Out of stock

Gluten free BB muffin

$5.00

Apple cider donut

$4.50Out of stock

Cupcakes

$4.50Out of stock

Coffees

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Flat White

$4.50

Macchiato

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

The 2D Mocha

$7.50

Matcha over ice

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.50

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced “2D” Mocha

$7.50

NA Beverages

Pellegrino 1LT

$5.50Out of stock

Italian Water

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

Rose Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.50

Cane Cola

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Cola

$3.50Out of stock

Cherry Cola

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Cream Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Liquid death

$3.50Out of stock

Juice

$3.50

On Tap

Green Bench Sunshine City IPA

$8.00

Green Bench Postcard Pilsner

$8.00

3 Daughters Raspberry Lemonade Cider

$8.00

Coppertail Night Swim

$8.00

Alcoholic Bottles/Cans

Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer

$5.50

Nutrl Watermelon Seltzer

$5.50

Crus Italian Bottled Beer

$7.00

Good luck Italian Bottled Beer

$6.00

Cutwater Mojito

$5.50

Bottled Cider

$5.00

San Gabriel

$6.00

Mimosa 6oz

$5.00

Beer promo

$8.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Chardonnay

$7.00+

Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Malbec

$7.00+

Cabernet

$7.00+

Merlot

$7.00+

Teas

Honey Bush

$4.50

Earl Grey

$4.50Out of stock

Moroccan Mint

$4.50

Breakfast Blend

$4.50

Jasmine Green

$4.50

Ginger Lemon

$4.50

Ginger Lemon

$4.50

Honey Bush

$4.50

Earl Grey

$4.50Out of stock

Moroccan Mint

$4.50

Breakfast Blend

$4.50

Jasmine Green

$4.50

Food

Empanadas

$6.25

#1 Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey, Smoked Gouda, sun dried tomato spread, imported olive blend and tapenade

#2 Prosciutto Sandwich

$15.00

Prosciutto with fresh mozzarella, pesto, lemon dressed arugula, balsamic glaze

Spanakopita w/ Side Salad

$17.50

Greek Spanokopita w/ Greek side salad and homemade Tzatziki sauce

Smoked Salmon Sandwich (open face)

$15.00

Smoked Salmon open face sandwich with Boursin garlic herb cheese spread, micro greens, extra virgin olive oil drizzle and onion on toasted Sourdough

Avocado Toast

$13.75

Avocado toast on sourdough, with lemon, extra virgin imported olive oil, micro greens, red pepper flakes, and organic hard boiled egg

Salad #1 : Proscuitto & Spring Mix

$17.50

Salad #2 : Cherry tomato Mix

$16.25

Charcuterie Board (for 2)

$30.00

Chef selection charcuterie board

Special charcuterie board W/Wine glass

$42.50

#3 Vegetarian sandwich

$15.00

Pastries/desserts

Croissant

$5.63

Pan au chocolat

$6.25

Danish

$6.88

Cruffins

$8.13

Cinnamon Rolls

$6.25Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.75

Cheesecake

$8.75

Blueberry Muffin

$5.63Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.63

Artichoke and Spinach Quiche

$10.00Out of stock

Brownie

$5.00

Macarons

$9.38

Cookie Box 2 Unit

$5.00

Blueberry Lemon Slice

$6.25

Vegan strawberry bar

$5.63Out of stock

Vegan triple chocolate cookies

$5.00

Gluten free brownie

$5.94Out of stock

Gluten free BB muffin

$6.25

Apple cider donut

$5.63Out of stock

Cupcakes

$5.63Out of stock

Coffees

Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$5.00

Cappucino

$6.25

Latte

$6.88

Mocha

$6.88

Flat White

$5.63

Macchiato

$6.25

Matcha Latte

$7.50

Chai Latte

$6.88

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Drip Coffee

$3.75

The 2D Mocha

$9.38

Matcha over ice

$6.25

Cold Brew

$5.63

Iced Matcha Latte

$7.50

Iced Mocha

$6.88

Iced Latte

$6.88

Iced Chai Latte

$6.88

Iced Americano

$5.00

Iced “2D” Mocha

$9.38

NA Beverages

Pellegrino 1LT

$5.50Out of stock

Italian Water

$4.38

Bottled Water

$4.38

Rose Lemonade

$4.38Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.38

Cane Cola

$4.38Out of stock

Diet Cola

$4.38Out of stock

Cherry Cola

$4.38

Root Beer

$4.38Out of stock

Cream Soda

$4.38Out of stock

Liquid death

$4.38Out of stock

Juice

$4.38

Teas

Honey Bush

$5.63

Earl Grey

$5.63Out of stock

Orange Spice

$5.63

Moroccan Mint

$5.63

Rasberry Hibiscus

$5.63Out of stock

Breakfast Blend

$5.63

Ginger Lemon

$5.63

Honey Bush

$5.63

Earl Grey

$5.63Out of stock

Orange Spice

$5.63

Moroccan Mint

$5.63

Rasberry Hibiscus

$5.63Out of stock

Breakfast Blend

$5.63
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2105 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Job Site Custom Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
2063 Central Ave St. Petersberg, FL 33713
View restaurantnext
Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches - Par Bar St. Pete
orange starNo Reviews
2253 1st Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33712
View restaurantnext
Good Intentions - 1900 First Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
1900 First Ave S Saint Petersburg, FL 33712
View restaurantnext
Punky's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1st Avenue North St. Petersburg, FL 33713
View restaurantnext
TROPHY FISH
orange star4.4 • 266
2060 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33712
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Petersburg

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Rick's Reef - St. Pete
orange star4.6 • 2,542
6712 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 2,497
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Petersburg
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston