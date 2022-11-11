  • Home
  • 2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich
2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich

3155 N Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60657

Popular Items

Artisan Half Dozen Mochi Donuts
2d Mochi Donut & Drink Combo
Chicken Fried Fries

Half Dozen Donuts

Artisan Half Dozen Mochi Donuts

Artisan Half Dozen Mochi Donuts

$19.19

Half dozen of our specially designed freshly made mochi donuts

Large / Catering Order

Large / Catering Order

Looking to place a order of donuts of 5 dozens or more? Contact us at Kevin@2d-restaurant.com for special discount. PLEASE DO NOT ORDER HERE

Custom Design Donuts

Custom Design Donuts

Looking to order custom donut for your party or company event? (3 dozen minimum) Contact us at kevin@2d-restaurant.com for more details. PLEASE DO NOT PLACE ORDER HERE

Classic Mochi Donut

Glaze

$2.99
Strawberry Sprinkle

Strawberry Sprinkle

$2.99

Fresh Mochi donut topped with 2d house made strawberry icing topped with sprinkle

Chocolate Sprinkle

Chocolate Sprinkle

$3.19

2d mochu donut topped with house made chocolate ganache with seasonal sprinkle

Monthly Special Mochi Donut

Gobble Gobble Maple Bacon Donut

Gobble Gobble Maple Bacon Donut

$3.99

They say If you liked it, then you shoulda put a ring on it. We love turkey so much so we put it on our mochi donut....

Cranberry Coconut Mochi Donut

Cranberry Coconut Mochi Donut

$3.59

We made our very own cranberry icing with real cranberry because It's legally to go thru November without tasting it cranberry

Apple De Pie Donut

Apple De Pie Donut

$3.79

We love our apple pie so much that we blended the entire apple pie and made it into our 2d apple pie icing.....

Pumpkin Yard

Pumpkin Yard

$3.59

2d house made pumpkin purée' icing topped with dark chocolate lines

Ube White Chocolate Mochi Donut

Ube White Chocolate Mochi Donut

$3.79Out of stock

If you never had ube, you are missing life. Stop asking question and try an ube donut today

Mexican Chocolate Churro Mochi Donut

Mexican Chocolate Churro Mochi Donut

$3.89

2d's best-selling churro donut topped with 2d made Mexican chocolate keeps you warm in the windy city this Novembers

Caramel Popcorn

$3.39Out of stock

Chicago Tribune Loves 2d Chicken Sandwich

Seoul Rooster Sandwich

Seoul Rooster Sandwich

$11.49

2d's best-selling chicken sandwich made with 2d Korean hot sauce | Chicken Thigh Chop | Hot Chili Pepper | Citrus Pickles | Pickle Red Onions | 2d Coleslaw | Rooster Sauce | 2d Hot Sauce |

2d Rooster Sandwich

2d Rooster Sandwich

$11.49

The chicken sandwich started the 2d journey. A sandwich with slight heat and our 2d pineapple hot sauce. | Chicken Thigh Chop | Citrus Pickles | Pickle Red Onions | 2d Coleslaw | Rooster Sauce | 2d pineapple Sauce |

Tokyo Rooster Sandwich

Tokyo Rooster Sandwich

$10.99

The 2d crispy and juicy chicken sandwich topped with 2d house made wasabi aioli. | Chicken Thigh Chop | Shredded Cabbage | Citrus Pickles | Red Onions | 2d Wasabi Aioli | Japanese Mayo |

American Rooster Sandwich

American Rooster Sandwich

$10.99

2d style chicken sandwiched in the classic fashion topped with rich ranch. | Chicken Thigh Chop |Shredded Cabbage | Tomato | Citrus Pickles | Pickle Red Onions | 2d Rooster Sauce | Ranch |

Taipei Rooster Sandwich

Taipei Rooster Sandwich

$11.49

2d style Asian fusion chicken sandwich inspired by classic Taiwanese hamburger | Chicken Thigh Chop | Citrus Pickles | Pickle Red Onions | Lettuce | Tomato | Japanese Mayo | 2d house-made Thousand Island Sauce |

Inferno Rooster

Inferno Rooster

$11.99

The hottest sandwich of them all! Our Gekkikara sauce is made with roasted habanero and slow cooked garlic Pickles | Red Onions | Lettuce Tomato | Mayo | Gekikkara Sauce| Sauté'onion|

Japanese BBQ Rooster

$8.99

The rooster sandwich that reworks the classic with a twist of Japanese flavor Fresh Shredded Cabbage Seasoned Mayo | Japanese BBQ Sauce

Classic Rooster Sandwich

$8.49

The classic chicken sandwich made with the house-made mayonnaise Fresh Shredded Cabbage |Seasoned Mayo

Plant Base What-the-chicken Sandwich (Vegetarian)

Classic What-the-chicken sandwich

Classic What-the-chicken sandwich

$13.46

Plant based goodness! What the chicken? Crispy chicken sandwich using the finest plant based chicken from TiNDLE .....topped with fresh shredded cabbage topped with Japanese mayo between the 2d mochi donut bun! | 2d mochi donut bun | 2d x TiNDLE Plant base chicken Patty | Fresh Shredded Cabbage | Japanese Mayo |

Japanese BBQ What-the-chicken sandwich

Japanese BBQ What-the-chicken sandwich

$14.52

Plant based goodness! What the chicken? Crispy chicken sandwich using the finest plant based chicken from TiNDLE with mouth watering Japanese BBQ sauce with Japanese mayo and freshly shredded cabbage makes saving earth so much easier 2d x TiNDLE Plant base chicken Patty | Fresh Shredded Cabbage | Japanese Mayo | Japanese BBQ Sauce |

Hot What-the-chicken sandwich

Hot What-the-chicken sandwich

$14.94

Plant based goodness! What the chicken? Crispy chicken sandwich using the finest plant based chicken from TiNDLE combines with 2d restaurant's best-selling Seoul Rooster sandwich (Yes, the one the Chicago Tribune loves!). Preserve earth in a delicious mannaer! | 2d mochi donut bun | 2d x TiNDLE Plant base chicken Patty | Fresh Tomato | Hot Chili Pepper | Citrus Pickles | Pickle Red Onions | 2d Coleslaw | Rooster Sauce | 2d Hot Sauce |

PLT What-the-chicken Sandwich

PLT What-the-chicken Sandwich

$14.80

PLT? Plant based goodness! What the chicken? Crispy chicken sandwich using the finest plant based chicken from TiNDLE topped with lettuce and tomato with Japanese mayo is a new tradition to help preserving the earth! | 2d mochi donut bun | 2d x TiNDLE Plant base chicken Patty | Fresh Tomato | Lettuce | Japanese Mayo |

Vegan Classic What-the-Chicken Sandwich

Vegan Classic What-the-Chicken Sandwich

$13.46

The 2d What-the-chicken in our new vegan sandwich bun! Hand made 2d x TiNDLE plant based chicken sandwich topped with vegan mayo, 2d sprinkle seasoning, citrus pickle and fresh shredded cabbage.

Vegan Japanese BBQ What-the-Chicken Sandwich

Vegan Japanese BBQ What-the-Chicken Sandwich

$14.52

2d What-the-Chicken with vegan bun! 2d x TiNDLE plant based chicken patty topped with vegan mayo, Japanese bbq sauce, 2d sprinkle seasoning, fresh shredded cabbage and vegan bun.

Vegan Hot What-the-chicken sandwich

Vegan Hot What-the-chicken sandwich

$14.94

2d Hot What-the-Chicken with vegan bun! 2d x TiNDLE plant based chicken patty topped with 2d rooster sauce, citrus pickle, red onion, citron coleslaw, serrano pepper, and 2d hot sauce!

Vegan PLT What-the-chicken sandwich

Vegan PLT What-the-chicken sandwich

$14.80

2d PLT What-the-Chicken with vegan bun! 2d x TiNDLE plant based chicken patty topped with vegan mayo, lettuce, and tomato. A new classic!

Rooster Special

2d Rooster Sandwich Meal Combo

2d Rooster Sandwich Meal Combo

$15.99

Choose one of the 2d Rooster Sandwich + One Fries + Choice of one tea beverage (Substitute of other beverages available. Upcharge may apply for substitution)

🍩 Donut 🍩

2d Mochi Donut & Drink Combo

2d Mochi Donut & Drink Combo

$6.00

Good morning at 2d restaurant! One 2d drip coffee + One Mochi donut (Substitute Coffee with other beverages. Upcharge may apply for substitution)

Fruit Fruit Seltzer Fizz

Strawberry Fizz

Strawberry Fizz

$5.49

Handcrafted effervescent beverage made with | Fresh Strawberry | Orange | Fresh Mint |

Lemon Blossom Fizz

Lemon Blossom Fizz

$4.99

Handcrafted effervescent beverage made with | Fresh Lemon | Pea berry Butterfly tea | Mint |Grapefruit

Cucumber Mojito Fizz

Cucumber Mojito Fizz

$5.49

Handcrafted effervescent beverage | Fresh Cucumber | Fresh Lime| Fresh Mint | Grapefruit

Blucumber Fizz

Blucumber Fizz

$4.99

| Fresh Cucumber | Peaberry butter tea| Mint | Grapefruit |

Pineapple Mojito Fizz

Pineapple Mojito Fizz

$5.49

Handcrafted effervescent beverage made with | Pineapple | Fresh Mint | Strawberry

Lakeshore Sunset Fizz

Lakeshore Sunset Fizz

$5.99

Handcrafted effervescent beverage made with| Pineapple | Strawberry| Fresh Mint | maraschino cherries

Organic Iced Tea

Organic Rose Hibiscus Tea

Organic Rose Hibiscus Tea

$4.59

Organic iced rose hibiscus tea made with fresh lemon and peach.

Organic Navel Orange Green Tea

Organic Navel Orange Green Tea

$4.49

Organic iced citrus green tea made with fresh orange and mint

Organic Sweet Tea

$2.99

Organic 2d sweet tea with a hint of peach

Passion Fruit Green Tea Lemonade

Passion Fruit Green Tea Lemonade

$4.99

Strawberry Orange Green Tea

$4.99

Organic iced citrus green tea made with fresh muddle strawberry, orange and mint

Pineapple Passion fruit Green Tea

$4.99

Milky beverage

Fresh Strawberry Milk

Fresh Strawberry Milk

$3.50+

The customer favorite! Made with fresh strawberry and condense milk.

Chocolate Strawberry Milk

$4.00+

Ube Milk

$3.50+

House made Ube milk finish with milk foam and condense milk

Sweet Matcha Milk

$3.50+

House made sweet matcha topped with milk foam

Banana Milk

$3.00+

2d Banana milk topped with hand froth banana foam

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.50+

Mochi Hot Cocoa

S'more Mochi Hot Cocoa

S'more Mochi Hot Cocoa

$6.00+

2d signature hot coco topped with a milk chocolate ganache mochi donut, fresh whipped cream, gram cracker and a toasted marshmallow.

Strawberry Mochi Hot Cocoa

Strawberry Mochi Hot Cocoa

$6.00+

2d hot coco with 2d made strawberry sauce topped with a strawberry sprinkle mochi donut, fresh whipped cream, gram cracker and a fresh strawberry

Hot Organic Tea

Rishi Organic Earl Grey Tea

$2.99

Rishi Organic Matcha Green Tea

$2.99

Rishi Organic Jasmine Tea

$2.99

Rishi Organic Chamomile Tea

$2.99

Chai

2d Chai Latte

$4.50+

2d Asian fusion chai latte topped with toasted cinnamon and freshly grate Szechuan pepper

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.50+

Vietnamese brew finished with chai latte topped with toasted cinnamon and freshly grate Szechuan pepper

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.50+

2d chai latte finished with house-made white chocolate pumpkin purée

Ginger bread Chai Latte

$4.50+

2d chai latte finished with ginger bread and butter scotch infused milk topped with cookie crumble

Vietnamese Brew

Creme Brûlée Latte

Creme Brûlée Latte

$5.50+

Vietnamese brew with milk finished with salted caramel & torched caramelized suga

Nutella Mocha Latte

Nutella Mocha Latte

$4.00+

Vietnamese coffee topped with special blend Nutella mocha sauce topped with frothed milk

Fresh Strawberry Latte (Ice Only)

Fresh Strawberry Latte (Ice Only)

$4.50+

Vietnamese coffee topped with 2d fresh strawberry milk topped with condensed milk

Chocolate Strawberry Latte (Ice Only)

$5.50+

Vietnamese coffee topped with 2d fresh strawberry milk and chocolate sauce

Vietnamese Càphê (aka Vietnamese coffee)

$4.50+

Vietnamese brew mixed with sweet condensed milk

Matcha Coffee Latte

$5.00+

Vietnamese brew finished with sweet matcha milk topped with condensed milk

Ube Coffee Latte

$5.00+

Vietnamese brerw finished with house made ube milk topped with condensed milk

Seasonal Coffee

Ginger Bread Latte

$4.50+

Vietnamese brew with steamed milk finished with Ginger bread syrup + cookie crumbs

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Vietnamese brew finished with peppermint hot coco freshly steamed milk

Raspberry Mocha

$4.50+

Raspberry Mocha

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Vietnamese brew finished with house-made white chocolate pumpkin purée and freshly steam milk

Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew

Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew

$4.50+

2d cold-brew finished with white chocolate pumpkin purée and maple infused milk

2d restaurant Classics

2d x Metropolis Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Unique blend made for 2d restaurant. Full body with notes of toasted almond, caramel, and cocoa.

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Vietnamese brew finished with freshly steamed milk

Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.50+

2d Cold Brew topped with Vanilla milk and milk foam

Vietnamese Cold Brew

$4.00+

Vietnamese blend coffee steep for 24 hours. Full body with notes of brown sugar and cocoa

White Chocolate Latte

White Chocolate Latte

$4.00+

Made to order Phin coffee topped with toasted marshmallow white chocolate sauce and frothed milk

Mocha

$4.00+

Vietnamese brew finished with hot coco steamed milk

Eat Your Greens

2d Citron Coleslaw

2d Citron Coleslaw

$4.00

shredded cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, top with Korean citron, Japanese citrus, mayo amd almond chips

Asian Fusion 2d Salad

Asian Fusion 2d Salad

$4.00+

2d salad is made with fresh lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and carrot topped with variety of salad inspired salad dressing. Dressing: Wafu: 2d homemade Asian soy sesame dressing. Savory with an elegant body with a hint of sesame (Vegan) Honey mayo: 2d homemade classic Asian salad dressing. Creamy with a hint of honey (Vegetarian) Thousand island: 2d homemade salad dressing, rich and hearty with a hint of heirloom tomato (Vegetarian)

2d Rooster Salad Bowl

2d Rooster Salad Bowl

$8.65

2d salad bowl topped with chicken fingers with choice of dressing.

2d Rooster Bowl

$10.50

Delicious salad bowl from 2d comes with lettuce, cabbage cucumber, tomato, pickle, red onion, purple cabbage with wafu salad dressing plus you choice of mouth watering fried chicken

Edamame

$4.00+

Poached chilled edamame. Choose from plain or Spicy truffle

Asian Fusion Fries

Fries

Fries

$4.00+

Fresh classic salted french fries

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00+

Fresh fries with 2d blend spice, a mixture of Japanese citrus, and paprika.

Sweet Chili Fries

Sweet Chili Fries

$5.00+

Fresh fries topped with Asian sweet chili sauce

Wasabi Fries

Wasabi Fries

$5.00+

Fresh fries tossed in 2d wasabi nori seasoning topped with wasabi aioli

Chicken Fried Fries

Chicken Fried Fries

$5.00+

The ultimate finger food! The 2d chicken fingers mix with 2d seasoned fries!

Extra Sauce on the side

Wafu Sesame Dressing On The Side

$0.50

Honey Mayo Dressing On The Side

$0.50

Thousand Island Dressing on the side

$0.50Out of stock

Jap BBQ Sauce On The Side

$0.50

Jap Mayo on the side

$0.50

Ranch on the side

$0.50

Spicy Mayo on the side

$0.50

Rooster Sauce on the side

$0.50

Wasabi Aioli on the side

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce on the side

$0.50

Strawberry Hot Sauce on the side

$0.50

2d Korean Hot Sauce on the side

$0.50

2d Super Hot Gekikara sauce on the side

$0.50

Maple Syrup On The Side

$0.50

Blueberry Syrup On The Side

$0.50

Strawberry Syrup On The Dide

$0.50

Ube Sauce On The Side

$0.50

Extra Ketchup On The Side

Asian Fusion Fried Chicken

Super Chicken Tender Chop aka Ji-Pai !

Super Chicken Tender Chop aka Ji-Pai !

$13.37

Ji-Pai aka Taiwanese chicken chop is one of the most popular Taiwanese dishes in Asia. Over 1 lb of Hand cut Fresh chicken breast marinating in 11 Asian seasoning and buttermilk then deep-fried to golden crispy goodness! Each order of Ji-Pai is served with fries and coleslaw.

Mochicknut - 2d Chicken and Mochi Donuts (Limited Quantity Daily)

Mochicknut - 2d Chicken and Mochi Donuts (Limited Quantity Daily)

$14.77

2d specialty! Deep-fried chicken tenders with our glaze mochi donuts topped with a vanilla ice cream. A miracle made just for the 2d guests! (Limited Quantity Daily)

2d Chicken Tender

$10.50

2d Asian buttermilk tenders of mixed breast and with fries, coleslaw and a honey glazed mochi donut

TiNDLE Chicken Tender

$10.50

Ridiculous delicious Plant Based chicken tender with fries, coleslaw and a 2d honey glazed mochi donut

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.00

Rooster Tendas for the future of the 2d restaurant! Three pieces of chicken fries, fries and coleslaw with slices of orange wedges.

Mo-Chick-Nut

$8.99

2d chicken tenders with honey glaze mochi donuts topped with a vanilla ice cream and house made caramel sauce

Mo- TiNDLE - Nut

$8.99

TiNDLE chicken tender with honey glaze mochi donuts topped with a vanilla ice cream and house made caramel sauce

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal - Chicken Tender

$7.00

2d buttermilk chicken tenders with ranch dressing Each kid's meal comes with french fries, coleslaw and orange slices

Kid's Meal - Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Creamy and cheese mac and cheese Each kid's meal comes with french fries, coleslaw and orange slices

2d Shop for guests

Adult 2d Godzilla vs Rooster Shirt

Adult 2d Godzilla vs Rooster Shirt

$23.50

Limited edition 2d Godzilla vs 2d Rooster T-shirt! Get it before it's gone

Youth 2d Godzilla vs Rooster Shirt

Youth 2d Godzilla vs Rooster Shirt

$18.50

2d limited edition T-shirt! Godzilla vs 2d Rooster! Get it before it's gone!

2d Photo Package

$10.00

2d Halloween Stickers (5 per order)

$3.00

Get 5 2d Halloween Stickers. Water proof and ready to trick!

2d Sticker (1 per order)

2d Sticker (1 per order)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

2d restaurant is the first hand drawn monochrome eatery in the U.S that serves Japanese Pon De Ring Donut, Phin Coffee with fusion Asian fried chicken.

Website

Location

3155 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

