2d Restaurant - Mochi Donut & Asian Chicken Sandwich
3155 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60657
Half Dozen Donuts
Artisan Half Dozen Mochi Donuts
Half dozen of our specially designed freshly made mochi donuts
Large / Catering Order
Looking to place a order of donuts of 5 dozens or more? Contact us at Kevin@2d-restaurant.com for special discount. PLEASE DO NOT ORDER HERE
Custom Design Donuts
Looking to order custom donut for your party or company event? (3 dozen minimum) Contact us at kevin@2d-restaurant.com for more details. PLEASE DO NOT PLACE ORDER HERE
Classic Mochi Donut
Monthly Special Mochi Donut
Gobble Gobble Maple Bacon Donut
They say If you liked it, then you shoulda put a ring on it. We love turkey so much so we put it on our mochi donut....
Cranberry Coconut Mochi Donut
We made our very own cranberry icing with real cranberry because It's legally to go thru November without tasting it cranberry
Apple De Pie Donut
We love our apple pie so much that we blended the entire apple pie and made it into our 2d apple pie icing.....
Pumpkin Yard
2d house made pumpkin purée' icing topped with dark chocolate lines
Ube White Chocolate Mochi Donut
If you never had ube, you are missing life. Stop asking question and try an ube donut today
Mexican Chocolate Churro Mochi Donut
2d's best-selling churro donut topped with 2d made Mexican chocolate keeps you warm in the windy city this Novembers
Caramel Popcorn
Chicago Tribune Loves 2d Chicken Sandwich
Seoul Rooster Sandwich
2d's best-selling chicken sandwich made with 2d Korean hot sauce | Chicken Thigh Chop | Hot Chili Pepper | Citrus Pickles | Pickle Red Onions | 2d Coleslaw | Rooster Sauce | 2d Hot Sauce |
2d Rooster Sandwich
The chicken sandwich started the 2d journey. A sandwich with slight heat and our 2d pineapple hot sauce. | Chicken Thigh Chop | Citrus Pickles | Pickle Red Onions | 2d Coleslaw | Rooster Sauce | 2d pineapple Sauce |
Tokyo Rooster Sandwich
The 2d crispy and juicy chicken sandwich topped with 2d house made wasabi aioli. | Chicken Thigh Chop | Shredded Cabbage | Citrus Pickles | Red Onions | 2d Wasabi Aioli | Japanese Mayo |
American Rooster Sandwich
2d style chicken sandwiched in the classic fashion topped with rich ranch. | Chicken Thigh Chop |Shredded Cabbage | Tomato | Citrus Pickles | Pickle Red Onions | 2d Rooster Sauce | Ranch |
Taipei Rooster Sandwich
2d style Asian fusion chicken sandwich inspired by classic Taiwanese hamburger | Chicken Thigh Chop | Citrus Pickles | Pickle Red Onions | Lettuce | Tomato | Japanese Mayo | 2d house-made Thousand Island Sauce |
Inferno Rooster
The hottest sandwich of them all! Our Gekkikara sauce is made with roasted habanero and slow cooked garlic Pickles | Red Onions | Lettuce Tomato | Mayo | Gekikkara Sauce| Sauté'onion|
Japanese BBQ Rooster
The rooster sandwich that reworks the classic with a twist of Japanese flavor Fresh Shredded Cabbage Seasoned Mayo | Japanese BBQ Sauce
Classic Rooster Sandwich
The classic chicken sandwich made with the house-made mayonnaise Fresh Shredded Cabbage |Seasoned Mayo
Plant Base What-the-chicken Sandwich (Vegetarian)
Classic What-the-chicken sandwich
Plant based goodness! What the chicken? Crispy chicken sandwich using the finest plant based chicken from TiNDLE .....topped with fresh shredded cabbage topped with Japanese mayo between the 2d mochi donut bun! | 2d mochi donut bun | 2d x TiNDLE Plant base chicken Patty | Fresh Shredded Cabbage | Japanese Mayo |
Japanese BBQ What-the-chicken sandwich
Plant based goodness! What the chicken? Crispy chicken sandwich using the finest plant based chicken from TiNDLE with mouth watering Japanese BBQ sauce with Japanese mayo and freshly shredded cabbage makes saving earth so much easier 2d x TiNDLE Plant base chicken Patty | Fresh Shredded Cabbage | Japanese Mayo | Japanese BBQ Sauce |
Hot What-the-chicken sandwich
Plant based goodness! What the chicken? Crispy chicken sandwich using the finest plant based chicken from TiNDLE combines with 2d restaurant's best-selling Seoul Rooster sandwich (Yes, the one the Chicago Tribune loves!). Preserve earth in a delicious mannaer! | 2d mochi donut bun | 2d x TiNDLE Plant base chicken Patty | Fresh Tomato | Hot Chili Pepper | Citrus Pickles | Pickle Red Onions | 2d Coleslaw | Rooster Sauce | 2d Hot Sauce |
PLT What-the-chicken Sandwich
PLT? Plant based goodness! What the chicken? Crispy chicken sandwich using the finest plant based chicken from TiNDLE topped with lettuce and tomato with Japanese mayo is a new tradition to help preserving the earth! | 2d mochi donut bun | 2d x TiNDLE Plant base chicken Patty | Fresh Tomato | Lettuce | Japanese Mayo |
Vegan Classic What-the-Chicken Sandwich
The 2d What-the-chicken in our new vegan sandwich bun! Hand made 2d x TiNDLE plant based chicken sandwich topped with vegan mayo, 2d sprinkle seasoning, citrus pickle and fresh shredded cabbage.
Vegan Japanese BBQ What-the-Chicken Sandwich
2d What-the-Chicken with vegan bun! 2d x TiNDLE plant based chicken patty topped with vegan mayo, Japanese bbq sauce, 2d sprinkle seasoning, fresh shredded cabbage and vegan bun.
Vegan Hot What-the-chicken sandwich
2d Hot What-the-Chicken with vegan bun! 2d x TiNDLE plant based chicken patty topped with 2d rooster sauce, citrus pickle, red onion, citron coleslaw, serrano pepper, and 2d hot sauce!
Vegan PLT What-the-chicken sandwich
2d PLT What-the-Chicken with vegan bun! 2d x TiNDLE plant based chicken patty topped with vegan mayo, lettuce, and tomato. A new classic!
Fruit Fruit Seltzer Fizz
Strawberry Fizz
Handcrafted effervescent beverage made with | Fresh Strawberry | Orange | Fresh Mint |
Lemon Blossom Fizz
Handcrafted effervescent beverage made with | Fresh Lemon | Pea berry Butterfly tea | Mint |Grapefruit
Cucumber Mojito Fizz
Handcrafted effervescent beverage | Fresh Cucumber | Fresh Lime| Fresh Mint | Grapefruit
Blucumber Fizz
| Fresh Cucumber | Peaberry butter tea| Mint | Grapefruit |
Pineapple Mojito Fizz
Handcrafted effervescent beverage made with | Pineapple | Fresh Mint | Strawberry
Lakeshore Sunset Fizz
Handcrafted effervescent beverage made with| Pineapple | Strawberry| Fresh Mint | maraschino cherries
Organic Iced Tea
Organic Rose Hibiscus Tea
Organic iced rose hibiscus tea made with fresh lemon and peach.
Organic Navel Orange Green Tea
Organic iced citrus green tea made with fresh orange and mint
Organic Sweet Tea
Organic 2d sweet tea with a hint of peach
Passion Fruit Green Tea Lemonade
Strawberry Orange Green Tea
Organic iced citrus green tea made with fresh muddle strawberry, orange and mint
Pineapple Passion fruit Green Tea
Milky beverage
Fresh Strawberry Milk
The customer favorite! Made with fresh strawberry and condense milk.
Chocolate Strawberry Milk
Ube Milk
House made Ube milk finish with milk foam and condense milk
Sweet Matcha Milk
House made sweet matcha topped with milk foam
Banana Milk
2d Banana milk topped with hand froth banana foam
Hot Cocoa
Mochi Hot Cocoa
S'more Mochi Hot Cocoa
2d signature hot coco topped with a milk chocolate ganache mochi donut, fresh whipped cream, gram cracker and a toasted marshmallow.
Strawberry Mochi Hot Cocoa
2d hot coco with 2d made strawberry sauce topped with a strawberry sprinkle mochi donut, fresh whipped cream, gram cracker and a fresh strawberry
Hot Organic Tea
Chai
2d Chai Latte
2d Asian fusion chai latte topped with toasted cinnamon and freshly grate Szechuan pepper
Dirty Chai Latte
Vietnamese brew finished with chai latte topped with toasted cinnamon and freshly grate Szechuan pepper
Pumpkin Chai Latte
2d chai latte finished with house-made white chocolate pumpkin purée
Ginger bread Chai Latte
2d chai latte finished with ginger bread and butter scotch infused milk topped with cookie crumble
Vietnamese Brew
Creme Brûlée Latte
Vietnamese brew with milk finished with salted caramel & torched caramelized suga
Nutella Mocha Latte
Vietnamese coffee topped with special blend Nutella mocha sauce topped with frothed milk
Fresh Strawberry Latte (Ice Only)
Vietnamese coffee topped with 2d fresh strawberry milk topped with condensed milk
Chocolate Strawberry Latte (Ice Only)
Vietnamese coffee topped with 2d fresh strawberry milk and chocolate sauce
Vietnamese Càphê (aka Vietnamese coffee)
Vietnamese brew mixed with sweet condensed milk
Matcha Coffee Latte
Vietnamese brew finished with sweet matcha milk topped with condensed milk
Ube Coffee Latte
Vietnamese brerw finished with house made ube milk topped with condensed milk
Seasonal Coffee
Ginger Bread Latte
Vietnamese brew with steamed milk finished with Ginger bread syrup + cookie crumbs
Peppermint Mocha
Vietnamese brew finished with peppermint hot coco freshly steamed milk
Raspberry Mocha
Raspberry Mocha
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Vietnamese brew finished with house-made white chocolate pumpkin purée and freshly steam milk
Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew
2d cold-brew finished with white chocolate pumpkin purée and maple infused milk
2d restaurant Classics
2d x Metropolis Drip Coffee
Unique blend made for 2d restaurant. Full body with notes of toasted almond, caramel, and cocoa.
Latte
Vietnamese brew finished with freshly steamed milk
Vanilla Cold Brew
2d Cold Brew topped with Vanilla milk and milk foam
Vietnamese Cold Brew
Vietnamese blend coffee steep for 24 hours. Full body with notes of brown sugar and cocoa
White Chocolate Latte
Made to order Phin coffee topped with toasted marshmallow white chocolate sauce and frothed milk
Mocha
Vietnamese brew finished with hot coco steamed milk
Eat Your Greens
2d Citron Coleslaw
shredded cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, top with Korean citron, Japanese citrus, mayo amd almond chips
Asian Fusion 2d Salad
2d salad is made with fresh lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and carrot topped with variety of salad inspired salad dressing. Dressing: Wafu: 2d homemade Asian soy sesame dressing. Savory with an elegant body with a hint of sesame (Vegan) Honey mayo: 2d homemade classic Asian salad dressing. Creamy with a hint of honey (Vegetarian) Thousand island: 2d homemade salad dressing, rich and hearty with a hint of heirloom tomato (Vegetarian)
2d Rooster Salad Bowl
2d salad bowl topped with chicken fingers with choice of dressing.
2d Rooster Bowl
Delicious salad bowl from 2d comes with lettuce, cabbage cucumber, tomato, pickle, red onion, purple cabbage with wafu salad dressing plus you choice of mouth watering fried chicken
Edamame
Poached chilled edamame. Choose from plain or Spicy truffle
Asian Fusion Fries
Fries
Fresh classic salted french fries
Seasoned Fries
Fresh fries with 2d blend spice, a mixture of Japanese citrus, and paprika.
Sweet Chili Fries
Fresh fries topped with Asian sweet chili sauce
Wasabi Fries
Fresh fries tossed in 2d wasabi nori seasoning topped with wasabi aioli
Chicken Fried Fries
The ultimate finger food! The 2d chicken fingers mix with 2d seasoned fries!
Extra Sauce on the side
Wafu Sesame Dressing On The Side
Honey Mayo Dressing On The Side
Thousand Island Dressing on the side
Jap BBQ Sauce On The Side
Jap Mayo on the side
Ranch on the side
Spicy Mayo on the side
Rooster Sauce on the side
Wasabi Aioli on the side
Sweet Chili Sauce on the side
Strawberry Hot Sauce on the side
2d Korean Hot Sauce on the side
2d Super Hot Gekikara sauce on the side
Maple Syrup On The Side
Blueberry Syrup On The Side
Strawberry Syrup On The Dide
Ube Sauce On The Side
Extra Ketchup On The Side
Asian Fusion Fried Chicken
Super Chicken Tender Chop aka Ji-Pai !
Ji-Pai aka Taiwanese chicken chop is one of the most popular Taiwanese dishes in Asia. Over 1 lb of Hand cut Fresh chicken breast marinating in 11 Asian seasoning and buttermilk then deep-fried to golden crispy goodness! Each order of Ji-Pai is served with fries and coleslaw.
Mochicknut - 2d Chicken and Mochi Donuts (Limited Quantity Daily)
2d specialty! Deep-fried chicken tenders with our glaze mochi donuts topped with a vanilla ice cream. A miracle made just for the 2d guests! (Limited Quantity Daily)
2d Chicken Tender
2d Asian buttermilk tenders of mixed breast and with fries, coleslaw and a honey glazed mochi donut
TiNDLE Chicken Tender
Ridiculous delicious Plant Based chicken tender with fries, coleslaw and a 2d honey glazed mochi donut
Kids Chicken Tender
Rooster Tendas for the future of the 2d restaurant! Three pieces of chicken fries, fries and coleslaw with slices of orange wedges.
Mo-Chick-Nut
2d chicken tenders with honey glaze mochi donuts topped with a vanilla ice cream and house made caramel sauce
Mo- TiNDLE - Nut
TiNDLE chicken tender with honey glaze mochi donuts topped with a vanilla ice cream and house made caramel sauce
Kid's Meal
2d Shop for guests
Adult 2d Godzilla vs Rooster Shirt
Limited edition 2d Godzilla vs 2d Rooster T-shirt! Get it before it's gone
Youth 2d Godzilla vs Rooster Shirt
2d limited edition T-shirt! Godzilla vs 2d Rooster! Get it before it's gone!
2d Photo Package
2d Halloween Stickers (5 per order)
Get 5 2d Halloween Stickers. Water proof and ready to trick!
2d Sticker (1 per order)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
2d restaurant is the first hand drawn monochrome eatery in the U.S that serves Japanese Pon De Ring Donut, Phin Coffee with fusion Asian fried chicken.
3155 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657