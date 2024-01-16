Whole Chilled Wagyu Brisket

$275.00

6-7lb Top Quality Gold Label American Wagyu Brisket from Snakeriver Farms. Antibiotic and hormones free. Gluten Free. Seasoned with salt, pepper only. Smoked with 100% oak wood. They are fully cooked! We add reheating instructions with your purchase, barbecue sauce and pickles & onions. It’s fully cooked, but packed and chilled. We will provide guidance on how to slice it to maximize its flavor!