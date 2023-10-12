Popular Items

Chicken Wings

$15.25

Order of 12

CYO Pizza

Our Traditional New York Style Thin Crust Pizza

White Pizza

Served With Fresh Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese

Food

Appetizers

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$6.00

Fried Jalepeno Cheese Bites Served With Spicy Mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Severed with House Tomato Sauce

Zucchini Fries

$7.50

Battered and Fried Served With Ranch Dressing

French Fries

$4.50

Battered and Seasoned

Lava Fries

$7.50

Topped With Hot Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses , Served With Ranch

Loaded Fries

$7.50

Topped with Mozzarella ,Cheddar Cheeses & Bacon, Served With Ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.50

Battered Slices of Dill Pickles Served With Ranch

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Fried Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks Served in Orders of 10

Chicken Wings

$15.25

Order of 12

Side Of Meatballs

$4.50

Served With Ranch

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Served With Tomato Sauce

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.75

Served With Tomato Sauce

Garlic Bread Sticks

$8.00

Served With Tomato Sauce

Cheese Breadsticks

$9.25

Served With Tomato Sauce

Bread

$1.00

Salads

Side Salad

$3.75

Our Smal Fresh Garden Salad With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives & Cucumbers

Chef Salad

$11.50

Our Fresh Tossed Garden Salad With Lettuce , Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives & Cucumbers Topped With Sliced Ham, Turkey, Provolone & Egg

Antipasto Salad

$11.50

Our Fresh Tossed Garden Salad With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives & Cucumbers Topped With Sliced Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella,Pepperoni, Pepperonchini & Egg

Tossed Salad

$6.00

Our Fresh Larger Garden Salad With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers & Black Olives

Steak Salad

$11.25

Our Fresh Tossed Garden Salad With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives , Topped With Grilled Steak,Mozzarella Cheese & Fries

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Our Fresh Tossed Garden Salad With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions Cucumbers, Black Olives, Topped With Your Choice Of Grilled Or Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Fries

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Our Fresh Tossed Salad With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Your Choice Of Grilled Or Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Cheese & Fries

Strombolis & Calzones

Italian Stromboli

$8.75+

Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$10.50+

Sliced Sausage, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers & Mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$10.50+

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms & Mozzarella

Philly Steak Stromboli

$10.50+

Grilled Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Mozzarella

Calzone

$9.25+

Ham, Ricotta & Mozzarella

Pepperoni Roll

$6.75

Pepperoni & Mozzarella

Subs & Sandwiches

Italian Hoagie

$9.50

Our Fresh 8 inch Sub Roll With Ham, Salami, Capicola & Provolone Topped With Lettuce ,Tomatoes, Onions & House Italian Dressing

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$9.25

Tangy Grilled Sausage , Green Peppers, Onions, Sauce & Provolone On Our Toasted Sub Roll

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.25

Homemade Meatballs , Sauce & Provolone Cheese On Our Toasted Sub Roll

Cheese Steak Sub

$10.75

Grilled Philly Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Provolone Cheese On Our Toasted Sub Roll

Fish Sandwich

$9.75

Beer Battered Cod Served On A Griiled Kaiser Roll With Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise

Hamburger

$8.00

Our Grilled Burger On A Grilled Kaiser Roll, Topped As You Choose

Cheeseburger

$8.75

Our Grilled Burger, Melted American Cheese On A Grilled Kaiser Roll Topped As You Choose

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.75

Our Grilled Burger, Bacon, American Cheese On A Griiled Kaiser Roll Topped As You Choose

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.25

Our Grilled Burger Topped With Grilled Mushrooms, Onions & Swiss Cheese Served On A Grilled Kaiser Roll

Stacked Club Sandwich

$10.95

Your Choice Of Ham Or Turkey Stacked With Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce Tomatoes & Mayonnaise On Toasted Bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast With Lettuce Tomato & Mayonnaise Served On A Grilled Kaiser Roll

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Choice Of Fresh Grilled or Crispy Chicken With Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Your Choice Of Ranch Or Mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Choice Of Fresh Grilled or Crispy Buffalo Chicken With Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes & Ranch

Club Wrap

$10.25

Choice Of Sliced Ham or Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce Tomatoes & Mayonnaise

Paninis

Pepperoni & Cheese Panini

$9.25

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese & Your Choice Of Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo Or Tomato Sauce

Italian Panini

$9.25

Ham , Salami, Provolone Topped With Lettuce, Tomato & House Italian Dressing

Club Panini

$11.25

Choice Of Ham or Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise

Basket Combo

Chicken Strips & Fries

$9.95

Tender Strips Of Breaded Chicken Breast & Fries

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.95

3 Chicken Strips With Fries

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.95

Grilled Burger With American Cheese & French Fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.25

Macaroni & Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.25

Griiled American Cheese Sandwich & Fries

Dipping Sauce

Pizza

Slice Pizza

Slice Of Thin Cheese Pizza

$3.00

Slice of Sicilian cheese Pizza

$3.25

Slice of Thin Supreme Pizza

$4.25

Slice of Sicilian Supreme Pizza

$4.50

Speciallty Pizzas

Sicilian Pizza

Our Thick Crust Square Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Served With Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$9.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

Served With Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon & Sausage

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza Includes: Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Banana Peppers. Anchovies Added At No Charge By Request

Fresh Garlic Pizza

Served With Oil, Fresh Garlic & Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Served With Grilled Chicken, Bacon , Ranch Dressing & Mozzarella Cheese

White Pizza

Served With Fresh Tomatoes, Broccoli, Garlic, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Served With Grilled Chicken,BBQ Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses

Philly Steak Pizza

Served With Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Mozzarella Cheese

CYO Pizza

Our Traditional New York Style Thin Crust Pizza

Hybrid

Hybrid Pizza

$15.99

Combination Of Half Thin Crust Cheese Pizza & Half Cheese Breadsticks

Dipping Sauce Pizza

Beverage

Drinks

Bottle Drinks

$3.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.75

Family Combos

combo 1 (2 Small round 1 top & 2 liter)

$26.99

combo 2 (2 Italian sub, Fries & 2 Liter)

$22.99