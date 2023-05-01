Restaurant header imageView gallery

2G Brothers Pizza Uniontown 123 Matthew Dr

review star

No reviews yet

123 Matthew Dr

Uniontown, PA 15401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

CYO Pizza

$7.00+
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Our Fresh Tossed Garden Salad Topped With Your Choice Of Grilled Or Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Fries

Italian Stromboli

$8.50+

Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Food

Appetizers

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$5.50

Fried Jalepeno Cheese Bites Served With Spicy Mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.75

Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Severed with House Tomato Sauce

Zucchini Fries

$7.00

Battered and Fried Served With Ranch Dressing

French Fries

$4.50

Battered and Seasoned

Lava Fries

$7.00

Topped With Hot Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses , Served With Ranch

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Topped with Mozzarella ,Cheddar Cheeses & Bacon, Served With Ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.00

Battered Slices of Dill Pickles Served With Ranch

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Fried Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks Served in Orders of 10

Chicken Wings

$15.25

Order of 12

Side Of Meatballs

$4.00

Served With Ranch

Garlic Bread

$3.75

Served With Tomato Sauce

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.50

Served With Tomato Sauce

Garlic Bread Sticks

$8.00

Served With Tomato Sauce

Cheese Breadsticks

Cheese Breadsticks

$9.25

Served With Tomato Sauce

Bread

$1.00

Salads

Side Salad

$3.75

Our Smal Fresh Garden Salad

Chef Salad

$10.50

Our Fresh Tossed Garden Salad Topped With Sliced Ham, Turkey, Provolone & Egg

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.50

Our Fresh Tossed Garden Salad Topped With Sliced Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella,Pepperoni, Pepperonchini & Egg

Tossed Salad

$6.00

Our Fresh Larger Garden Salad

Steak Salad

$10.25

Our Fresh Tossed Garden Salad Topped With Grilled Steak,Mozzarella Cheese & Fries

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Our Fresh Tossed Garden Salad Topped With Your Choice Of Grilled Or Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Fries

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Strombolis & Calzones

Italian Stromboli

$8.50+

Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$10.50+

Sliced Sausage, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers & Mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$10.50+

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms & Mozzarella

Philly Steak Stromboli

$10.50+

Grilled Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Mozzarella

Calzone

$9.25+

Ham, Ricotta & Mozzarella

Pepperoni Roll

$6.75

Pepperoni & Mozzarella

Pasta

Lasagna

$14.00

Lasagna Noodles Layered With Homemade Meat Sauce,Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheeses & Choice Of Soup Or Salad

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.75

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast Smothered In Homemade Tomato Sauce& Mozzarella Cheese, Served With a Side Of Spaghetti & Choice Of Soup Or Salad

Cheese Ravioli

$12.75

Fresh Coooked Cheese Ravioli With Homemadee Tomato Sauce & Choice Of Soup Or Salad

Gnocchi

$12.95

Fresh Cooked Tender Potato Gnocchi With Homemade Tomato Sauce & Choice Of Soup Or Salad

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.75

Fresh Cooked Pasta Tossed In Creamy Homemade Alfredo Sauce& Choice Of Soup Or Salad

Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce

$11.00

Fresh Cooked Pasta With Our Homemade Tomato Sauce& Choice Of Soup Or Salad

Pasta w/ Meat Sauce

$12.50

Fresh Cooked Pasta With Our Homemade Meat Sauce & Choice Of Soup Or Salad

Pasta w/ Oil & Garlic

$11.75

Fresh Cooked Pasta With Our Fresh Oil & Garlic Sauce & Choice Of SSoup Or Salad

Subs & Sandwiches

Italian Hoagie

$8.50

Our Fresh 8 inch Sub Roll With Ham, Salami, Capicola & Provolone Topped With Lettuce ,Tomatoes, Onions & House Italian Dressing

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$9.25

Tangy Grilled Sausage , Green Peppers, Onions, Sauce & Provolone On Our Toasted Sub Roll

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.00

Homemade Meatballs , Sauce & Provolone Cheese On Our Toasted Sub Roll

Cheese Steak Sub

$10.75

Grilled Philly Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Provolone Cheese On Our Toasted Sub Roll

Fish Sandwich

$9.75

Beer Battered Cod Served On A Griiled Kaiser Roll With Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise

Hamburger

$6.75

Our Grilled Burger On A Grilled Kaiser Roll, Topped As You Choose

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Our Grilled Burger, Melted American Cheese On A Grilled Kaiser Roll Topped As You Choose

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Our Grilled Burger, Bacon, American Cheese On A Griiled Kaiser Roll Topped As You Choose

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.75

Our Grilled Burger Topped With Grilled Mushrooms, Onions & Swiss Cheese Served On A Grilled Kaiser Roll

Stacked Club Sandwich

$8.75

Your Choice Of Ham Or Turkey Stacked With Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce Tomatoes & Mayonnaise On Toasted Bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast With Lettuce Tomato & Mayonnaise Served On A Grilled Kaiser Roll

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Choice Of Fresh Grilled or Crispy Chicken With Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Your Choice Of Ranch Or Mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Choice Of Fresh Grilled or Crispy Buffalo Chicken With Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes & Ranch

Club Wrap

$8.75

Choice Of Sliced Ham or Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce Tomatoes & Mayonnaise

Paninis

Pepperoni & Cheese Panini

$9.25

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese & Your Choice Of Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo Or Tomato Sauce

Italian Panini

$9.25

Ham , Salami, Provolone Topped With Lettuce, Tomato & House Italian Dressing

Club Panini

$10.25

Choice Of Ham or Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise

Basket Combo

Chicken Strips & Fries

$9.50

Tender Strips Of Breaded Chicken Breast & Fries

Soup

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Fresh Homemade Daily

Cup Soup

$3.25

Fresh Homemade Daily

Lunch Combos

Soup & Salad

$6.00

A Cup Of Our Fresh Homemade Soup & A Side Salad

Soup, Salad & Slice of Pizza

$7.75

A Cup Of Our Fresh Homemade Soup , Side Salad & A Slice Of Our Thin Cheese Pizza

Side Ala Carte Of Pasta

$6.75

A Half Order Of Fresh Cooked Pasta With Homemade Tomato Sauce

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.95

3 Chicken Strips With Fries

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.95

Grilled Burger With American Cheese & French Fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.25

Macaroni & Cheese

Kids Spaghetti

$6.75

Fresh Cooked Spaghetti With Our Homemade Tomato Sauce

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.25

3 Cheese Ravioli With Our Homemade Tomato Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.25

Griiled American Cheese Sandwich & Fries

Dipping Sauce

Dipping Sauce

Pizza

Slice Pizza

Slice Of Thin Cheese Pizza

$3.00

Slice of Sicilian cheese Pizza

$3.25

Slice of Thin Supreme Pizza

$4.25

Slice of Sicilian Supreme Pizza

$4.50

Specialty Slice

$4.25

Speciallty Pizzas

CYO Pizza

$7.00+

Philly Steak Pizza

$9.99+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.99+

White Pizza

$8.95+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.99+

Fresh Garlic Pizza

$7.95+
Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$10.25+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$9.99+

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99+

Hybrid

Hybrid Pizza

$15.99

Dipping Sauce Pizza

Dipping Sauce

Beverage

Drinks

20 ounce Bottle Drinks

$3.00

16 ounce Take Out Drink

$2.25

Childrens Drinks

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaff Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

2 Liter Soda

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 Matthew Dr, Uniontown, PA 15401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Map
