2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ & Catering
11711 Spring Cypress Rd Suite I
Tomball, TX 77377
Popular Items
Holiday Menu
5 LB Boneless Turkey Breast - Searved Cold And Uncut
10 LB Boneless Turkey - served cold & uncut
Whole Brisket (approx. 5 LB) - served cold & unsliced
Sides - Quart - served cold
Sides - 1/2 Pan - served cold
Whole Peach Cobbler - served frozen 1/2 pan
Whole Sweet Potato Casserole - served frozen 1/2 pan
Plates
Chicken Plate
1/4 of whole chicken served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Lean Brisket Plate
1/3 lb of lean brisket served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Moist Brisket Plate
1/3 lb of moist brisket served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Pepper Turkey Plate
1/3 lb of peppered turkey served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Pork Ribs Plate
1/3 rack of pork ribs with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Pulled Pork Plate
1/3 lb of pulled pork served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Regular Sausage Plate
1/3 lb of pork/beef sausage served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Spicy Sausage Plate
1/3 lb of jalapeno pork/beef sausage served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Combo Plates
2 Meat Combo
Choice of 2 meats and 2 sides. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
3 Meat Combo
Choice of 3 meats and 2 sides. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
4 Meat Combo
Choice of 4 meats and 2 sides. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Chicken Sandwich
Pepper Turkey Sandwich
Pepper Turkey Sandwich served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Regular Sausage Sandwich
Regular Sausage Sandwich served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Spicy Sausage Sandwich
Spicy Sausage Sandwich served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Chriswich
Brisket Sandwich topped with mac n cheese and bbq potato chips served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Sandwich with No side
Sandwich with your choice of meat. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Family Packs
Family Pack #1
1/4 lb lean brisket, chicken, turkey, pulled pork, and sausage. Served with 6oz of all sides and pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Family Pack #2
1/2 lb lean brisket, chicken, turkey, pulled pork, and sausage. Served with a pint of all sides and pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.
Family Pack #3
1 lb lean brisket, chicken, turkey, pulled pork, and sausage. Served with a quart of all sides and pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Full Pound/Half Pound
Half Pound Lean Brisket
Half pound of our award winning lean brisket. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Full Pound Lean Brisket
Full pound of our award winning lean brisket. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Half Pound Mixed Brisket
Half pound of our award winning mixed brisket. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Full Pound Mixed
Half Pound Moist Brisket
Half pound of our award winning moist brisket. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Full Pound Moist Brisket
Full pound of our award winning moist brisket. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Half Pound Pulled Pork
Half pound of pulled pork. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Full Pound Pulled Pork
Full pound of pulled pork. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Half Pound Pepper Turkey
Half pound of our peppered turkey. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Full Pound Pepper Turkey
Full pound of our peppered turkey. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Half Pound Regular Sausage
Half pound of pork/beef blend sausage. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Full Pound Regular Sausage
Full pound of pork/beef blend sausage. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Half Pound Spicy Sausage
Half pound of spicy pork/beef blend sausage. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Full Pound Spicy Sausage
Full pound of spicy pork/beef blend sausage. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Half Chicken
Half 3 lb bone-in chicken. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Full Chicken
Full 3 lb bone-in chicken. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast
Half Rack of Pork Ribs
Half rack of pork ribs. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast