Barbeque
Sandwiches

2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ & Catering

No reviews yet

11711 Spring Cypress Rd Suite I

Tomball, TX 77377

Popular Items

Loaded Baked Potato
2 Meat Combo
Burnt Ends

Holiday Menu

5 LB Boneless Turkey Breast - Searved Cold And Uncut

$42.50

10 LB Boneless Turkey - served cold & uncut

$85.00

Whole Brisket (approx. 5 LB) - served cold & unsliced

$115.00

Sides - Quart - served cold

$14.95

Sides - 1/2 Pan - served cold

$34.95

Whole Peach Cobbler - served frozen 1/2 pan

$25.00

Whole Sweet Potato Casserole - served frozen 1/2 pan

$25.00

Plates

Chicken Plate

$14.84

1/4 of whole chicken served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Lean Brisket Plate

$15.94

1/3 lb of lean brisket served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Moist Brisket Plate

$17.04

1/3 lb of moist brisket served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Pepper Turkey Plate

$15.94

1/3 lb of peppered turkey served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Pork Ribs Plate

$15.94

1/3 rack of pork ribs with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.84

1/3 lb of pulled pork served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Regular Sausage Plate

$14.84

1/3 lb of pork/beef sausage served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Spicy Sausage Plate

$14.84

1/3 lb of jalapeno pork/beef sausage served with your choice of 2 sides, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Combo Plates

2 Meat Combo

$18.14

Choice of 2 meats and 2 sides. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

3 Meat Combo

$20.34

Choice of 3 meats and 2 sides. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

4 Meat Combo

$22.54

Choice of 4 meats and 2 sides. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$13.74

Brisket Sandwich served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.19
Pepper Turkey Sandwich

$13.19

Pepper Turkey Sandwich served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.19

Pulled Pork Sandwich served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Regular Sausage Sandwich

$13.74

Regular Sausage Sandwich served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Spicy Sausage Sandwich

$13.74

Spicy Sausage Sandwich served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Chriswich

$19.75

Brisket Sandwich topped with mac n cheese and bbq potato chips served with 1 side, pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Sandwich with No side

$9.34

Sandwich with your choice of meat. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Family Packs

Family Pack #1

$54.95

1/4 lb lean brisket, chicken, turkey, pulled pork, and sausage. Served with 6oz of all sides and pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Family Pack #2

$115.45

1/2 lb lean brisket, chicken, turkey, pulled pork, and sausage. Served with a pint of all sides and pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast.

Family Pack #3

$247.45

1 lb lean brisket, chicken, turkey, pulled pork, and sausage. Served with a quart of all sides and pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Full Pound/Half Pound

Half Pound Lean Brisket

$14.84

Half pound of our award winning lean brisket. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Full Pound Lean Brisket

$24.14

Full pound of our award winning lean brisket. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Half Pound Mixed Brisket

$15.94

Half pound of our award winning mixed brisket. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Full Pound Mixed

$25.25
Half Pound Moist Brisket

$17.04

Half pound of our award winning moist brisket. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Full Pound Moist Brisket

$26.35

Full pound of our award winning moist brisket. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Half Pound Pulled Pork

$11.54

Half pound of pulled pork. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Full Pound Pulled Pork

$18.65

Full pound of pulled pork. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Half Pound Pepper Turkey

$13.74

Half pound of our peppered turkey. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Full Pound Pepper Turkey

$20.85

Full pound of our peppered turkey. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Half Pound Regular Sausage

$13.74

Half pound of pork/beef blend sausage. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Full Pound Regular Sausage

$20.85

Full pound of pork/beef blend sausage. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Half Pound Spicy Sausage

$13.74

Half pound of spicy pork/beef blend sausage. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Full Pound Spicy Sausage

$20.85

Full pound of spicy pork/beef blend sausage. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Half Chicken

$11.54

Half 3 lb bone-in chicken. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Full Chicken

$18.65

Full 3 lb bone-in chicken. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Half Rack of Pork Ribs

$13.74

Half rack of pork ribs. Served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, bbq sauce, and texas toast

Full Rack of Pork Ribs

Full Rack of Pork Ribs