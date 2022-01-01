Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

2 Guys And A Pie - Food Truck

402 GA Hwy 247 S, ste 2000

Bonaire, GA 31005

Appetizers

Ravioli Bites

$5.00

fried with a 5 cheese blend

Small Basket Fries

$2.00

Wings/tenders

5 boneless wings

$5.50

10 boneless wings

$10.25

5 Wings

$5.50

10 Wings

$10.25

Pizza

10'' Cheese Pizza

$7.00

10'' Carnivore

$10.00

pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage

10'' Works

$10.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

10'' Hawaiin Luau

$9.25

ham, bacon, pineapple

10 Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

mild sauce base, with breaded chicken and bacon

16'' one topper & 10 wings

$21.50

slice of cheese

$2.50

slice pepperoni

$3.00

slice carnivore

$4.00

slice works

$4.00

slice hawaiian

$4.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.25

Sauces

Extra Sauce Regular

$1.00

Desserts

Zeppolis

$4.00

ice cream

$3.50

Apple fritters

$5.00

Wraps and hoagies

Half Hot Itallion Stallion

$4.50

ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, olive oil, vinegar, parmesan, and oregano

Salad

House Salad

$3.00

pasta salad

$3.00

Apparel

hat

$12.00

tumbler

$12.00

Pasta

Chicken Pasta Bake

$6.00

burgers

The Bear Burger

$6.99

angus beef and american cheese

The All American Warhawk

$7.50+

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, &onion.

The Wild West Burger

$7.50+

american cheese, bbq sauce, bacon, & fried onion petals

The Deluxe Grilled Chicken

$9.00

american cheese,lettuce, bacon, tomato, red onion

combos

10" carnivore & 5 wings

$14.00

10" hawaiin & 5 wings

$14.00

10" works & 5 wings

$14.00

10" pep & 5 wings

$13.00

10" cheese & 5 wings

$12.00

Combo 10

$12.50

10 wings fries and a drink

Combo 9

$8.50

5 wings fries and a drink

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
402 GA Hwy 247 S, ste 2000, Bonaire, GA 31005

