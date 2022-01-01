Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

2nd Story Brewing Old City

1,146 Reviews

$$

117 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Starters

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Poutine

$14.00

Pork Belly Sliders

$14.00

Pretzels & Fritzie's Fondue

$8.00

Wings Buffalo

$16.00

Wings Asian

$16.00

Wings BBQ

$16.00

Pierogi

$12.00

Arincini

$13.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Brewhouse Burger

$16.00

Shrimp Blt Wrap

$16.00

Tacos Trio

$12.00

Roasted Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Shortrib Melt

$16.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

2nd Story Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Tilted Barn Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Old City Brew Dog

$11.00Out of stock

Salads and Soups

Chili-cup

$6.00

Chili-bowl

$8.00

Multi Grain and Apple Winter Salad

$12.00

Full House Salad

$8.00

Small House Salad

$4.00

Roast Chicken and Vegetable Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Spring Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

Bleu Cheese

Ranch

Fries

$5.00

Extra Sriracha Aoili

$1.00

Extra Fritzie's Cheese

$1.00

Extra Mustard

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Hot Damn Sauce

$0.50

Extra Mild Sauce

$0.50

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

64 Ounce Growler

Growler

$5.00

T-Shirts

Unisex T-Shirt

$25.00

Glassware

Pint Glass

$5.00

Growler Sleeve

Sleeve

$10.00

Small Plates

Tilted Pickles

$6.00Out of stock

Jambalaya Eggroll

$8.00Out of stock

Guacamole and Chips

$6.00Out of stock

Popcorn Chicken

$6.00Out of stock

Arancini

$8.00Out of stock

Wing Special

$6.00Out of stock

Pizzasteak Eggroll

$6.00Out of stock

Goat Cheese Eggroll

$8.00Out of stock

Tasting Package - 8*16 ounce beers, 8 Tasting glasses, Notes and Rating Sheet, Description Sheet

Beer Tasting

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
For 2nd Story Brewing Company, our passion is the craft beer that you can witness for yourself being brewed on the second floor of our establishment.

Location

117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

