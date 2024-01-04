2nd Street Cafe 89 2nd Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
89 2nd Street, East Cambridge, MA 02141
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
VESTER at The Foundry - 101 Rogers Street
No Reviews
101 Rogers Street Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in East Cambridge
More near East Cambridge