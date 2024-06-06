2nd Street Sports Pub 274 Meyers St
274 Meyers St
Freeland, MI 48623
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points for loyalty members
Food Menu
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Burgers
- Pittsburgher
1/2 lb burger patty, applewood bacon, shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese$14.99
- Big City Cheddar & Bacon Burger
Applewood bacon and Cheddar cheese$12.99
- Hand Crafted Cheeseburger$12.99
- Olive Burger
Green olives and American cheese$12.99
- Real BBQ Burger
1/2 lb burger, pulled pork, Cheddar cheese, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ$12.99
- Southwest Spicy Burger
Fried jalapeño, Pepper Jack cheese, and sriracha ranch$12.99
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fresh mushrooms with real Swiss cheese$12.99
- Black-n-Bleu Burger
Cajun seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, and drizzled with bleu cheese dressing$12.99
- Mac Attack
1/2 lb. burger patty piled high with bacon, home cooked pulled pork, and our almost famous mac and cheese$14.99
- Black Bean Burger$13.99
Dave's Menu
Desserts
Entrees
- Pub Battered Cod$16.99
- Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon lightly glazed with our kickin bourbon sauce$20.99
- Beer Battered Shrimp$13.99
- Lake Perch
Lightly battered$17.99
- Smothered Chicken
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with bacon, sauteed mushroom, honey mustard, and Cheddar Jack cheese$14.99
- Porky's Pub Platter
Home-cooked pulled pork tossed in sweet BBQ on a sweet Hawaiian bun. Served with cole slaw, deep-fried corn ribs, and a piece of cornbread$14.99
Fiesta Bowls
Fresh Salad
- Huge Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, eggs, bacon, blended cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce blend$12.99
- Must Have Cobb Salad
Chicken, avocados, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, onions, bacon, and lettuce blend$12.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
- Classic Crispy Chicken Salad
Hand battered chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, red onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Or have it with grilled chicken$12.99
- BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, with diced eggs, cheese, tomato, and onion$12.99
Kids Menu
Land & Sea
Pasta Bowls
- Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast, penne noodles, and creamy alfredo sauce$13.99
- Baked Pub Pasta
Cavatappi noodles, pepperoni, sausage, onion, and green pepper tossed in alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese$13.99
- Cajun Chicken & Shrimp Cavatappi
Seasoned chicken and shrimp with cavatappi noodles and Cajun alfredo sauce$14.99
- Baked Mac & Cheese
Load your mac & cheese with pulled pork, buffalo chicken or bacon for 2.99$12.99
Pinwheels
Pizza Station
- Medium Pub Supreme Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella$15.99
- Large Pub Supreme Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella$17.99
- Medium Signature White Pizza
Lightly brushed olive oil sauce, smothered in mozzarella cheese, and topped with sliced tomato$12.99
- Large Signature White Pizza
Lightly brushed olive oil sauce, smothered in mozzarella cheese, and topped with sliced tomato$14.99
- Medium Carnivore Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, ribeye, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella$15.99
- Large Carnivore Pizza
Ham, pepperoni, ribeye, bacon, sausage, and mozzarella$17.99
- Medium Vegetarian Pizza
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, green, and black olives$14.99
- Large Vegetarian Pizza
Mushroom, green pepper, onion, tomato, green, and black olives$16.99
- Medium BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and topped with mayo$13.99
- Large BLT Pizza
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and topped with mayo$15.99
- Medium Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Shaved ribeye, green pepper, onion, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella, and special cheese sauce$15.99
- Large Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Shaved ribeye, green pepper, onion, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella, and special cheese sauce$17.99
- Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, and mozzarella$14.99
- Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple, onions, and mozzarella$16.99
- Medium Dill Pickle Pizza
Zesty alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, and drizzled with spicy ranch$15.99
- Large Dill Pickle Pizza
Zesty alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles, and drizzled with spicy ranch$17.99
- Medium Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and special sauce$15.99
- Large Cheeseburger Pizza
Topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and special sauce$17.99
- Medium Build Your Own Pizza$9.99
- Large Build Your Own Pizza$11.99
room deposit
Shareables
- Pub Pretzel Bites
Served with craft beer cheese$8.99
- Fried Dough Balls
Served with ranch and marinara sauce$7.99
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
With tortilla chips$9.99
- Queso Cheese Dip
With fresh tortilla chips$8.99
- Garlic Parmesan Bread Sticks$7.99
- Garlic Cheese Boats
Served with ranch and marinara$7.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
Served with ranch and marinara$8.99
- White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Served with ranch and marinara$8.99
- Deep-Fried Pickles$7.99
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with chips$9.99
- Fried Brussel Sprouts
Served with balsamic glaze$8.99
- Spicy Fried Green Beans
Served with ranch$7.99
- Loaded Potato Skins
Topped with cheese and bacon$9.99
- Fiesta Corn Dip
Served with chips$9.99
- Kick Off Platter
Boneless wings, queso dip, mozzarella sticks, and dough balls$15.99
- fry basket$5.99
- tot basket$6.99
- sweet ff basket$6.99
- o-ring basket$6.99
Sides
- 2 Corn Bread$2.99
- 2oz sauce cup$0.49
- 3 Corn Cob Rib$2.99
- 4oz sauce cup$0.99
- Baked Potatoes
After 2pm$2.99
- Cilantro Rice$2.99
- Coleslaw$2.99
- Cottage Cheese$2.99
- Fries$2.99
- large tub ranch$4.99
- Mac & Cheese$7.99
- Mashed Potatoes$2.99
- Onion Rings$2.99
- small tub ranch$2.99
- Steamed Vegetables$2.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
- Tater Tots$2.99
- Tossed Salad$3.79
- Wild Rice$2.99
Southwest
- Medium Nachos
Choice of beef, pulled pork, chicken with fresh tortilla chips, mex cheese, onion, jalapeño, black olives, tomato, lettuce, fresh salsa, and sour cream$14.99
- Large Nachos
Choice of beef, pulled pork, chicken with fresh tortilla chips, mex cheese, onion, jalapeño, black olives, tomato, lettuce, fresh salsa, and sour cream$19.99
- Pub Style Quesadilla
Choice of chicken, pulled pork or ribeye with Mex cheese, sautéed peppers, and onions, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and fresh salsa$12.99
- Stuffed Jumbo Wet Burrito
Choice of beef, pulled pork and chicken with mex cheese, fiesta rice, black beans, sautéed veggies, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, burrito sauce, salsa, and sour cream$13.99
- Chicken Fajitas
Chicken, Mexi cheese, lettuce, tomato, sauteed veggies, salsa, and sour cream$13.99
Specialty Sandwiches
- Big BLT
Piled high with applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on Texas toast bread$12.99
- Havana Cuban Sandwich
Roasted pulled pork, smoked ham, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie roll$12.99
- French Dip Grinder
Shaved ribeye and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. Served with au jus for dipping$12.99
- Club Pub Grinder
Ham, turkey, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato on toasted hoagie. Mayo on the side$12.99
- Freeland Cheese Steak Grinder
Shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, and peppers, fresh mushrooms, provolone cheese, and mild pepper rings all stuffed in a hoagie roll$12.99
- Italian Grinder
Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, red onions, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, mild pepper rings, topped with Italian dressing and served on a hoagie roll$12.99
- Beer-Batter Fish Sandwich
Sweet atlantic cod, lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. Served on a hoagie roll$12.99
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing$11.99
- Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, Cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, fresh greens, tomatoes, and onions$11.99
- Grilled Chicken BLT Ranch Wrap
Applewood bacon, grilled chicken fresh greens, tomatoes, and buttermilk ranch dressing$11.99
- Chicken Fajita Wrap
Toasted tortilla with grilled chicken, mex and pepper jack cheese, sautéed peppers, lettuce, and onions, salsa, tomatoes, and sour cream$11.99
- Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and ranch$11.99
- Steak Wrap
Fresh shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers, and mozzarella cheese$11.99
- Mac-n-Cheese Wrap
Crispy chicken, homemade mac-n-cheese, and sweet chili mayo sauce$11.99
- Cheeseburger Wrap
Ground beef, cheese, pickle, onion, ketchup, and mustard$11.99
- Chicken Avocado Wrap
Your choice of grilled chicken or turkey with bacon, swiss, sliced avocados, garlic Parmesan aioli, and lettuce$11.99
- Turkey Avocado Wrap
Your choice of grilled chicken or turkey with bacon, swiss, sliced avocados, garlic Parmesan aioli, and lettuce$11.99
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
We put the HOME in hometown!
274 Meyers St, Freeland, MI 48623