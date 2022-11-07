A map showing the location of Liberty Point View gallery

Liberty Point

211 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Order Again

Proteins

Protein Chix

$12.00

Protein Shrimp

$12.00

Crab dip only

$8.00

Halloween Party

Crispy Chicken Wings

$12.00

Pretzels

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Hot Dog

$2.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Pearl Grape

$9.00

Skyy Cherry

$9.00

Sobieski Citrus

$9.00

Stateside

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli O

$9.00

Stoli Raspberry

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Vanilla Vodka

$9.00

Skyy Citrus

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$18.00

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL Pearl Grape

$18.00

DBL Skyy Cherry

$18.00

DBL Sobieski Citrus

$18.00

DBL Stateside

$20.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$18.00

DBL Stoli O

$18.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$18.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Vanilla Vodka

$18.00

Rum/Gin/Teq

Well Gin

$8.00

Revivalist Gin

$10.00

Blue Coat

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Black

$9.00

Spiced Rum

$9.00

Coconut Rum

$9.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

1800 Respodado

$13.00

1800 Coconut

$13.00

Cazadores

$9.00

DBL Well Gin

$16.00

DBL Blue Coat

$22.00

DBL Hendricks

$22.00

DBL Well Rum

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Bacardi Black

$18.00

DBL Coconut Rum

$18.00

DBL Spiced Rum

$18.00

DBL Well Tequila

$16.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$20.00

DBL Casadores

$18.00

DBL Patron Silver

$26.00

DBL 1800 Respodado

$26.00

DBL 1800 Coconut

$26.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00Out of stock

Skrewball PB Whiskey

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00Out of stock

Evan Williams Honey

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00Out of stock

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie Walker

$13.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$16.00

DBL Fireball

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Jim Beam

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek

$22.00

DBL Makers Mark

$22.00

DBL Skrewball PB Whiskey

$20.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$26.00

DBL Crown Apple

$22.00

DBL Crown Royal

$22.00

DBL Evan Williams Honey

$18.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$20.00

DBL Dewars

$20.00

DBL Glenlivet

$28.00

DBL Johnnie Walker

$26.00

Cocktails

American Mule

$10.00

Apple Honey Staten Island

$12.00

Cherry Vanilla Cola

$10.00

Honey Thyme

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Pear Lemonade

$12.00

Rumberry

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Frozen Daiquiri

$8.00Out of stock

Rotating Shot

$10.00

Lemondrop

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

LIT

$12.00

LIT (Top Shelf)

$15.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Trash Can

$17.00

White Tea Shot

$10.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Jim Burke Negroni

$10.00

Classic Irish Coffee

$10.00Out of stock

Hot Apple Toddy

$10.00

S'mores

$10.00Out of stock

Beer

DFT Mainstay Poplar Pils

$6.00

DFT Mainstay Oktoberfest

$6.00

DFT YARDS Brawler

$7.00

DFT Yuengling Lager

$5.00

DFT Victory Brotherly Love

$6.00

DFT Downeast Pumpkin

$7.00

DFT Sterling Pig

$7.00

DFT Love City

$7.00

2SP Sunfest

$5.00

2SP Up and Out

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

Coastal Watermelon Rose

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

High Noon

$10.00

Love City Unity

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Sea Isle TEA

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$20.00

Vizzy 16oz

$6.00

Flying Fish 16oz

$6.00

Wine

Notes Pinot Noir

$9.00

BTL Notes Pinot Noir

$36.00

GLS The Applicant Sauv Blanc

$9.00

GLS Collier Creek Chard

$9.00

BTL The Applicant Sauv Blanc

$36.00

BTL Collier Creek Chard

$36.00

GLS Pionero Rose

$9.00

BTL Pionero Rose

$36.00

GLS De Perriere Brut Champagne

$10.00

GLS Cielo Prosecco

$10.00

BTL De Perriere Brut Champagne

$36.00

BTL Cielo Prosecco

$42.00

BTL Veuve

$150.00

BTL Moet

$150.00Out of stock

Liquors/Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

Blue Curacao

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Henessey

$12.00

Irish Cream

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Melon Liquor

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Razz

$7.00

Rum Chata

$9.00

Sambuca White

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Vermouth (Dry)

$8.00

Vermouth (Sweet)

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Red Bull Add-On

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Redbull (EMP)

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Employee Red Bull

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Warm Cider

$4.00

Promo

Heart Of City

$10.00

Employee Merch

Employee T-Shirt

$5.00

Employee Hoodie

$35.00

Customer Merch

T-shirt

$15.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Employee Food

EMP Wings

$8.50

EMP Hummus

$4.50

EMP Fries

$3.00

EMP Warm Soft Pretzels

$3.00

EMP Classic Caesar

$6.00

EMP Cheeseburger

$5.00

EMP Fried Shrimp Basket

$7.50

EMP Fish and Chips

$9.50

Emp Red Bull

$3.00

EMP Olives

$3.00

EMP Poppers

$4.00

EMP Brussels sprouts

$5.50

EMP Hush Puppies

$4.50

EMP Bacon Mac n Cheese

$7.00

EMP Beat Salad

$7.00

EMP Pear Salad

$6.00

EMP Fried Chicken

$5.50

EMP Banh Mi

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

211 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

