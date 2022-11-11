Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

2 Spring

2 Spring Street

Oyster Bay, NY 11771

LITTLE TOKYO
ROYALE WITH CHEESE
HASSELBACK POTATO

BUNDLES OF JOY

DOWN ON THE BAYOU

DOWN ON THE BAYOU

$29.00

butter poached lobster, arugula, lemon confit

THE LITTLE MERMAID

THE LITTLE MERMAID

$18.00

blackened salmon, soy & ginger slaw, sesame mayo

BRUNCH IN WIEN

BRUNCH IN WIEN

$19.00

crispy fried pork cutlet, potato salad, mustard, hard boiled egg

LITTLE TOKYO

LITTLE TOKYO

$17.00

fried chicken, japanese mayo, cucumber, pickled egg, togarashi, maple syrup, yuzu

ROYALE WITH CHEESE

ROYALE WITH CHEESE

$18.00

house ground beef burger, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, special sauce

LITTLE BUDDIES & TAGALONGS

HASSELBACK POTATO

HASSELBACK POTATO

$10.00

mojo, pickled chili

SIDE CAESAR

SIDE CAESAR

$10.00

lemon, parmesan, white anchovy

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$10.00

dill, mustard, cornichon

HOW SWEET IT IS

Graham Cracker Ice Cream (Pint)

$10.00
Sunday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
It's food... for eating.

2 Spring Street, Oyster Bay, NY 11771

