2TWENTY2 4 Liberty Square

4 Liberty Square

Boston, MA 02109

STARTERS

2TWENTY2 Wings

$16.00

Seasoned & cooked to perfection

Party Wings

$15.00

Buffalo| BBQ| Mango Habanero

Crab Rangoons

$15.00

Crab, Celery, Scallions, House Sweet & Sour

Tacos

$16.00

Soft Shell, Lettuce, Chipotle Aioli, Pico De Gallo

Calamari

$17.00

Lightly Battered & Fried served with Spicy Ranch

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Lightly Battered & Fried Chicken Breast

Quesadillas

$13.00
Philly Steak & Cheese Rolls

$16.00

Shredded Beef with minced Red & Green Pepper Onion & Cheese

Empanada

$13.00

Homemade Pastry Dough with Choice of Filling

MUSSELS

$18.00

Stuffed Quahog

$15.00

Soup of Day cup

$6.00

Soup of Day Bowl

$10.00

Baked Wings

$18.00

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Chips and Gauc

$12.00

SALADS

Garden Salad

$10.00
Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese, Avacado

Caesar Salad

$10.00
Arugula Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Berries, Walnuts& Almonds, Raspberry Vinaigrette

HANDHELDS

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with Lettuce and Tomato

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Fried Haddock Topped with House Coleslaw & American Cheese

2Twenty2 Burger

$17.00

Topped with a Fried Onion Ring, Lettuce & Tomato

Burrito

$15.00

Lettuce, Rice & Beans, Sour Cream Avocado

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

PLATES

Chicken Wing Plate

$24.00

Our House Wings Fried

Grilled Chicken Plate

$22.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast

Pork Chop Plate

$24.00

Grilled or Fried & Smothered in House Gravy

Salmon Plate

$26.00

Lightly Seasoned & Grilled

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$25.00

Shrimp Seasoned & Grilled to Perfection

St. Louis Rib Plate

$24.00

St. Louis Style Ribs with House Marinade

Steak Tip Plate

$26.00

NY Sirloin Steak Tips in Our House Marinade

Haddock Plate

$26.00

Lightly Battered & Seasoned

SIDES

Candied Yams

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Potato Salad

$8.00

Rice & Beans

$8.00

Fried Plantains

$8.00

Pasta Salad

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Spanish Rice

$8.00

Spicy Green Beans

$8.00

Bacon

$6.00

Sausage

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00