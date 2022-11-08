2TWENTY2 4 Liberty Square
4 Liberty Square
Boston, MA 02109
STARTERS
2TWENTY2 Wings
Seasoned & cooked to perfection
Party Wings
Buffalo| BBQ| Mango Habanero
Crab Rangoons
Crab, Celery, Scallions, House Sweet & Sour
Tacos
Soft Shell, Lettuce, Chipotle Aioli, Pico De Gallo
Calamari
Lightly Battered & Fried served with Spicy Ranch
Chicken Tenders
Lightly Battered & Fried Chicken Breast
Quesadillas
Philly Steak & Cheese Rolls
Shredded Beef with minced Red & Green Pepper Onion & Cheese
Empanada
Homemade Pastry Dough with Choice of Filling
MUSSELS
Stuffed Quahog
Soup of Day cup
Soup of Day Bowl
Baked Wings
Loaded Nachos
Chips and Gauc
SALADS
HANDHELDS
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with Lettuce and Tomato
Fish Sandwich
Fried Haddock Topped with House Coleslaw & American Cheese
2Twenty2 Burger
Topped with a Fried Onion Ring, Lettuce & Tomato
Burrito
Lettuce, Rice & Beans, Sour Cream Avocado
Black Bean Burger
PLATES
Chicken Wing Plate
Our House Wings Fried
Grilled Chicken Plate
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast
Pork Chop Plate
Grilled or Fried & Smothered in House Gravy
Salmon Plate
Lightly Seasoned & Grilled
Grilled Shrimp Plate
Shrimp Seasoned & Grilled to Perfection
St. Louis Rib Plate
St. Louis Style Ribs with House Marinade
Steak Tip Plate
NY Sirloin Steak Tips in Our House Marinade
Haddock Plate
Lightly Battered & Seasoned