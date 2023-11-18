3 Amigos - Tewksbury 1777 Main Street
No reviews yet
1777 Main Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.95
Flour Tortilla, Jack and Cheddar, guacamole, crema fresca. add ons; Chicken $2, Veggies $2, Steak $6, Short Rib $6,
- Parrillada (For Two)$48.95
House marinated grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, tomato, avocado, corn on the cob, Fried yuca, plantains, rice, and refried beans.
- Fajitas Mixta$22.95
Any combination of two choices. onions, peppers, flour tortilla. Served with rice, and refried beans.
DINNER
Appetizers
- Guacamole$9.95
Tomato, onions, cilantro, lime juice. Tortilla chips.
- Queso Fundido$10.95
Mexican Cheese fondue, garlic toast.
- Chicken Empanadas$10.95
Homemade. Served with pickled cabbage, pico de gallo and sweet tabasco sauce.
- Chicken Wings$13.95
Celery, carrots, buffalo sauce, Blue Cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Rangoons$10.95
Crispy fried. Served with Ranch dressing.
- Yuca con Chicharron$11.95
Fried yuca, chicharrones, pico de gallo, cabbage and chipotle aioli.
- Street Corn$7.95
Grilled corn on the cob, rubbed with chipotle aioli and queso fresco. Served with a side of sour cream.
- Service Charge
18% Service Charge will be added to Parties of 5 or more. Thank you.
- Fried plantains$5.00
- Grilled Shrimp (6)$9.00
Served with chipotle aioli.
- Shrimp Ceviche$9.95
Lime juice, avocado, tomato, cucumber. Served with tortilla chips.
- Birria Tacos$14.95
Crispy folded corn tortilla stuffed with shredded beef and melted cheese. Served with a side of beef stew. (3 Tacos)
Soups & Salads
Sandwiches/Quesadillas
Tacos
- Carnitas Tacos$14.95
Braised pork, habanero/pineapple salsa, pickled onions. corn tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
- Chicken Tacos$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken, cheese, lemon garlic aioli, pico de gallo, avocado, corn tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
- Fish Tacos$15.95
Crispy battered cod, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, lemon garlic, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
- Grilled Veggie Tacos$14.95
Cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, corn tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
- Seared Tuna Tacos$17.95
Mango salsa, chipotle aioli, crispy rice noodles, arugula, avocado, garlic ginger sauce, flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans.
- Short Rib Tacos$15.95
Braised short rib, truffle aioli, avocado, jalapeño, corn tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
- Shrimp Tacos$16.95
Grilled Shrimp, bacon, spinach, Lemon garlic sauce, flour tortillas. Served with rice and beans.
- Steak Tacos$17.95
Marinated grilled steak, pickled cabbage, pickled onions, chipotle aioli, avocado. Served with rice and beans.
Sizzling Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$18.95
Marinated grilled chicken, onions, peppers, avocado, flour tortilla. served with rice and refried beans.
- Chicharron Fajitas$18.95
Crispy Fried pork, onions, peppers, pineapple salsa, flour tortilla. Served with rice, and refried beans.
- Steak Fajitas$21.95
Grilled marinated steak, chorizo, onions, peppers, flour tortilla. Served with rice, and refried beans.
- Shrimp Fajitas$20.95
Grilled jumbo shrimp, plantains, onions, peppers, flour tortilla. Served with rice, and refried beans.
- Fajitas Mixta$22.95
Any combination of two choices. onions, peppers, flour tortilla. Served with rice, and refried beans.
- add ons
- Veggie Fajita$18.95
Grilled Vegetables, Corn salad onions, peppers, avocado, Cheese, flour tortillas. Served with rice, and refried beans.
- Short Rib Fajita$20.95
Braised Short Ribs, Spinach, onions, peppers, flour tortilla. Served with rice, and refried beans.
House Entrees
- Carne Asada$21.95
Grilled marinated steak, cheese enchilada, avocado, rice and refried beans.
- Parrillada (For Two)$48.95
House marinated grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, tomato, avocado, corn on the cob, Fried yuca, plantains, rice, and refried beans.
- Chicken Enchilada$16.95
Corn tortilla pulled chicken ,enchilada sauce, melted cheese, pico, gallo, crema fresca, avocado. Served with refried beans, and Mexican rice.
- Enchilada Birria$18.95
Corn tortilla, Birria Beef, enchilada sauce, melted cheese, pico, gallo, crema fresca, avocado. Served with refried beans, and Mexican rice.
- Shrimp Enchilada$18.95
Corn tortilla, grilled shrimp, enchilada sauce, melted cheese, pico, gallo, crema fresca, avocado. Served with refried beans, and Mexican rice.
SIDE DISHES
Sides Dishes
- French Fries$5.00
- Truffle Fries$7.00
- Fried Plantains$5.00
- Rice & Beans$5.00
- Tortillas (3)$2.00
- Small Side Guacamole$2.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Side pico de gallo$1.00
- Cheese$1.00
- Side Jalapenos$1.00
- Chips and Salsa$3.99
- Fried Yuca$5.95
Served with pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli.
- Chicharrones$6.95
Served with pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli.
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side of Rice$3.00
DESSERTS
- Churros$8.00
Cinnamon Sugar, Chocolate, Caramel sauce, Berries
- Fried Ice Cream$8.00
Corn flakes crusted, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, berries
- Banana Foster Pudding$8.00
Homemade bread pudding. Served with banana foster and vanilla ice cream.
- Flan$8.00
- Tres leches$8.00
Home made sponge cake soaked in condensed milk coconut milk and whole milk, served with whipped cream and cherries.
BRUNCH
Starters
Main Dishes
- Chicken Chilaquiles$13.95
Tortilla strips tossed with pulled chicken, ranchero sauce, refried beans, avocado, queso fresco and 2 fried eggs.
- Huevos Rancheros$13.95
2 sunny side eggs, ranchero sauce, chorizo, avocado, refried beans, and plantains
- Breakfast Tostadas$13.95
Fried corn tortilla shell topped with refried beans, pulled chicken, queso fresco, avocado and 2 sunny side eggs. Served with fried plantains.
- Chicharron Tacos$13.95
2 Fried pork tacos topped with ranchero sauce and onions. Served with 2 sunny side eggs, avocado, and plantains.
- Cheese Omelette$11.95
Served with fried plantains , avocado, cheese, and garlic toast.
- Pancakes$10.95
Topped with whipped cream, Caramel sauce, and banana slices.
Brunch Drinks
- Traditional Mimosa$9.95
Orange juice and prosecco
- Strawberry Mimosa$10.95
Strawberry , St Germain and Prosecco.
- Pineapple Mimosa$10.95
Coconut Rum, pineapple juice, Grenadine And Prosecco.
- Mexican Coffee$10.95
Expresso liqour, baileys, hot coffee, cinnamon, whipped cream.
- Rumchata$10.95
House made horchata, Dark Rum ,and Rumchata.
- Sunrise$10.95
Tequila, Orange juice, Grenadine.
- Bloody Mary$10.95
House Bloody Mary mix, and Vodka.
- Michelada$7.95
House Made Michelada Mix, Beer of your choice.
- Fresh Orange juice$6.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1777 Main Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876
Photos coming soon!