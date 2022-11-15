Restaurant header imageView gallery

3 Chief's Frybread LLC

520 South Blanding Woods Road

Check Facebook for current location

Saint Croix Falls, WI 54024

Popular Items

Walk-o
Pb&J dunkers
Indian Taco

Food

Indian Taco

Indian Taco

$14.25

Frybread topped with taco meat and cheese, lettuce, tomato, taco sauce and sour cream. Jalapenos Optional.

Walk-o

Walk-o

$7.50

Half a frybread stuffed with cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, taco sauce. Jalapenos Optional

Rezdough

Rezdough

$5.25

Mini Frybread rolled in cinnamon sugar.

Frybread

$8.00

Buttered Frybread

Smore Bomb

Smore Bomb

$5.25

Deep fried marshmallow, chocolate with a graham cracker crust.

Peanut butter Smore Bomb

Peanut butter Smore Bomb

$6.25

Deep fried marshmallow with chocolate and PeanutButter in graham cracker crust. 2 come in a order.

Pb&J dunkers

Pb&J dunkers

$5.25

Mini frybread drizzled with PeanutButter and raspberry jelly.

Soda

$1.00

Can of soda.

Water

$2.00

Bottle of water.

Headdress Keychain

$20.00+

Handmade headdress keychain.

Pumpkin bombs

$6.50

Chili with Frybread

$14.25

Bowl of chili served with Frybread.

Apple cider

$2.50Out of stock
Frydog

Frydog

$7.25Out of stock

Hotdog wrapped in Frybread.

Frydog with chili

Frydog with chili

$14.25Out of stock

Hotdog wrapped in Frybread served with a bowl of chili.

Fancy dancer apple

Fancy dancer apple

$7.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
We serve frybread tacos and deep-fried treats!

520 South Blanding Woods Road, Check Facebook for current location, Saint Croix Falls, WI 54024

