3 Corners Grill & Tap - Downers Grove 7231 Lemont Rd

3 Corners Grill & Tap - Downers Grove

7231 Lemont Road

Downers Grove, IL 60516

Starters

Ahi Tuna Sashimi Squares

$14.00

Flaky wonton squares topped with sesame-crusted rare Ahi Tuna, diced avocado, red onion, fresh cilantro and drizzled with wasabi aioli.

Bavarian Pretzel Twists

$9.00+

Fresh oven baked pretzels with your choice of beer cheese or honey dijon.

Becky's Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Our house recipe. Shredded chicken, cream cheese, ranch and buffalo. With tortilla chips & celery.

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Sautéed shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. With celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Cajun Steak Bites

$14.00

Cajun blackened Certified Angus Beef tenderloin served over crispy onion straws and drizzled with creamy Dijon aioli.

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Fresh hand breaded calamari. Served with our house marinara.

IPA Cheese Curds

$11.00

Fresh Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery cheese curds hand dipped in our IPA beer batter. With choice of buttermilk ranch or marinara.

Nachos

$11.00

House-made tortilla chips topped with cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos and sour cream.

Quesadillas

$10.00

Warm flour tortillas filled with Wisconsin cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our house salsa.

Reuben Rolls

$13.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese hand wrapped in flaky wontons. With Thousand Island

Southern Fried Pickles

$10.00

Breaded dill pickle chips with ranch aioli.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Our 3 cheese house recipe made fresh to order. Served with fried pita chips.

Soup & Chili

Chicken Rice

$4.50+
Soup Of The Day

$4.50+
Chili

$5.50+

House-made chili with Certified Angus Beef, kidney beans, stewed tomatoes, onions, garlic and house blend of spices.

Wings & Tenders

Traditional

$11.00+

Tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless

$12.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of ranch or blue cheese.

Tenders

$12.00

Fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce or dip.

Minis

3 Minis

$11.00

Burgers

3 Corners

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce.

Bacon Q

$14.00

Bacon, jumbo onion ring, BBQ sauce & provolone cheese.

Bison

$16.00

100% fresh Durham Ranch ground bison chuck, provolone cheese, fresh baby spinach & grilled onions with herbed ranch aioli.

Black Bean

$13.00

Black bean patty, avocado, roasted red peppers & fresh spinach drizzled with herbed ranch aioli on a brioche bun.

Classic

$13.00

Choice of: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Pepper Jack.

Crunch

$15.00

Pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried pickles topped with herbed ranch aioli set atop a pile of our pub chips.

Patty Melt

$14.00

Swiss cheese, grilled onions & sautéed mushrooms on toasted marble rye.

Shroom 'N' Swiss

$14.00

Swiss cheese, mushrooms & crispy onion straws drizzled with white truffle aioli.

Sweet & Spicy

$14.00

Pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeños & bacon drizzled with clover honey.

Sandwiches

3 Corners Club

$13.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast, honey ham, Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce, red onion and garlic aioli on multi-grain, sourdough or marble rye.

3 Corners Steak

$16.00

Grilled sirloin topped with provolone cheese, mushrooms, sautéed bell peppers, and onions on toasted garlic French bread.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

Slow roasted shredded pork, topped with BBQ sause and coleslaw on a brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce and blue cheese crumbles on a brioche bun. Served with a side of buttermilk ranch.

Cali Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and drizzled with chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato and fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze on toasted French bread.

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00
Classic Reuben

$14.00

House prepared corned beef, melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on fresh marble rye with Thousand Island on the side.

French Dip

$15.00

Thinly sliced roast beef and provolone on a French roll with a side of au jus. Horseradish aioli available upon request.

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

All beef Italian meatballs topped with provolone, marinara and fresh basil on toasted garlic French bread.

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast, honey ham, American and Swiss cheese, hand wrapped in a flour tortilla, batter-dipped, gently fried and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with a side of raspberry jam upon request.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.00

Hand-breaded crispy chicken breast tossed in our Nashville hot sauce, topped with coleslaw and pickles on a brioche bun.

New England Lobster Roll

$21.00

100% Maine lobster meat with mayo, lemon, celery, chives and dusted with paprika in a buttered split top bun.

Parmesan Crusted Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Parmesan crusted sourdough bread with melted mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese.

Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.00

Slow cooked Certified Angus Beef chuck roast topped with beer cheese and onion straws on a French roll.

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Lightly battered cod, pineapple-tomato salsa & red cabbage drizzled with chipotle aioli.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Lightly battered with pineapple-tomato salsa & red cabbage drizzled with chipotle aioli.

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Certified Angus Beef sirloin, cheese, lettuce & tomato. With a side of hot sauce.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and onion tossed in buffalo sauce. With buttermilk ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast, romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.00

Lightly battered shrimp, mixed greens,smashed avocado, corn relish, diced tomatoes, tossed in our tangy house remoulade.

Salads

3 Corners Chopped

$14.00

Fresh romaine & iceberg lettuce, diced grilled chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cucumber, bacon & roasted red peppers. Choice of dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Cobb

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg & diced avocado. Choice of dressing.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Pan seared sesame-crusted Ahi Tuna, fresh mixed greens, avocado, crispy wontons, mandarin oranges, shredded carrots & fresh ginger. With sesame ginger dressing.

Southwest Steak

$16.00

Fresh mixed greens, grilled Certified Angus beef sirloin, shredded cheddar jack mixed cheese, black bean and corn relish, bacon, red onion, avocado, roasted red peppers and tortilla strips. With buttermilk ranch.

Spinach Salmon

$17.00

Fresh baby spinach, blackened salmon, goat cheese, avocado, diced tomato, bacon & toasted pine nuts with warm bacon dressing.

The Orchard

$15.00

Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles, granny smith apples, red grapes, dried cranberries & candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, red onion & bacon.

Entrees

3 Corners Baked Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi noodles simmered in our three cheese blend topped with cheddar cheese and bread crumbs and then baked until golden brown.

Allagash White Ale Fish & Chips

$15.00

Two Icelandic cod fillets hand dipped in Allagash White Ale beer batter and fried, served with easoned fries and tartar sauce.

Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab

$21.00

Tender baby back ribs slow roasted in our house sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, served with french fries and green beans.

Baby Back Ribs-Half Slab

$15.00

Tender baby back ribs slow roasted in our house sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, served with french fries and green beans.

Brown Sugar & Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$18.00

Pan cooked in our brown sugar bourbon glaze, served with steamed broccoli and rice pilaf.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.00

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast on fettuccine with our house made Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan, tomato and parsley with Texas toast.

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$19.00

10 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin served with roasted baby baked potatoes & steamed broccoli.

Pot Roast Meal

$18.00

Slow cooked Certified Angus Beef chuck roast topped with brown gravy, served with roasted baby baked potatoes and brown sugar glazed carrots.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.00

Spaghetti topped with marinara and our all-beef Italian meatballs.

Kids

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Littles

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac 'N' Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mini Cheeseburgers

$6.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$3.00
Tater Tots

$3.00
Pub Chips

$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Steamed Broccoli

$4.00
Green Beans

$4.00

Glazed Carrots

$4.00
Cole Slaw

$4.00
Baby Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00
Onion Rings

$5.00
Side Salad

$5.00
Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.00
Beet & Tomato Salad

$6.00

Side Sauces

Side Au Jus

$1.00

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese

$0.50

Side Bistro

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Cilantro Lime

$0.50

Side French

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Honey

$0.50

SIde Honey Dijon

$0.50