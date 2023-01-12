3 Corners Grill & Tap - Downers Grove 7231 Lemont Rd

- Home
7231 Lemont Road
Downers Grove, IL 60516
Starters
Ahi Tuna Sashimi Squares
Flaky wonton squares topped with sesame-crusted rare Ahi Tuna, diced avocado, red onion, fresh cilantro and drizzled with wasabi aioli.
Bavarian Pretzel Twists
Fresh oven baked pretzels with your choice of beer cheese or honey dijon.
Becky's Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our house recipe. Shredded chicken, cream cheese, ranch and buffalo. With tortilla chips & celery.
Buffalo Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. With celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Cajun Steak Bites
Cajun blackened Certified Angus Beef tenderloin served over crispy onion straws and drizzled with creamy Dijon aioli.
Crispy Calamari
Fresh hand breaded calamari. Served with our house marinara.
IPA Cheese Curds
Fresh Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery cheese curds hand dipped in our IPA beer batter. With choice of buttermilk ranch or marinara.
Nachos
House-made tortilla chips topped with cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos and sour cream.
Quesadillas
Warm flour tortillas filled with Wisconsin cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our house salsa.
Reuben Rolls
Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese hand wrapped in flaky wontons. With Thousand Island
Southern Fried Pickles
Breaded dill pickle chips with ranch aioli.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Our 3 cheese house recipe made fresh to order. Served with fried pita chips.
Soup & Chili
Wings & Tenders
Minis
Burgers
3 Corners
Cheddar cheese, bacon, pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce.
Bacon Q
Bacon, jumbo onion ring, BBQ sauce & provolone cheese.
Bison
100% fresh Durham Ranch ground bison chuck, provolone cheese, fresh baby spinach & grilled onions with herbed ranch aioli.
Black Bean
Black bean patty, avocado, roasted red peppers & fresh spinach drizzled with herbed ranch aioli on a brioche bun.
Classic
Choice of: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Pepper Jack.
Crunch
Pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried pickles topped with herbed ranch aioli set atop a pile of our pub chips.
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese, grilled onions & sautéed mushrooms on toasted marble rye.
Shroom 'N' Swiss
Swiss cheese, mushrooms & crispy onion straws drizzled with white truffle aioli.
Sweet & Spicy
Pepper jack cheese, fried jalapeños & bacon drizzled with clover honey.
Sandwiches
3 Corners Club
Oven-roasted turkey breast, honey ham, Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce, red onion and garlic aioli on multi-grain, sourdough or marble rye.
3 Corners Steak
Grilled sirloin topped with provolone cheese, mushrooms, sautéed bell peppers, and onions on toasted garlic French bread.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow roasted shredded pork, topped with BBQ sause and coleslaw on a brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce and blue cheese crumbles on a brioche bun. Served with a side of buttermilk ranch.
Cali Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and drizzled with chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomato and fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze on toasted French bread.
Chicken Parmesan
Classic Reuben
House prepared corned beef, melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on fresh marble rye with Thousand Island on the side.
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef and provolone on a French roll with a side of au jus. Horseradish aioli available upon request.
Meatball Sandwich
All beef Italian meatballs topped with provolone, marinara and fresh basil on toasted garlic French bread.
Monte Cristo
Oven-roasted turkey breast, honey ham, American and Swiss cheese, hand wrapped in a flour tortilla, batter-dipped, gently fried and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with a side of raspberry jam upon request.
Nashville Hot Chicken
Hand-breaded crispy chicken breast tossed in our Nashville hot sauce, topped with coleslaw and pickles on a brioche bun.
New England Lobster Roll
100% Maine lobster meat with mayo, lemon, celery, chives and dusted with paprika in a buttered split top bun.
Parmesan Crusted Grilled Cheese
Parmesan crusted sourdough bread with melted mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese.
Pot Roast Sandwich
Slow cooked Certified Angus Beef chuck roast topped with beer cheese and onion straws on a French roll.
Tacos
Fish Tacos
Lightly battered cod, pineapple-tomato salsa & red cabbage drizzled with chipotle aioli.
Shrimp Tacos
Lightly battered with pineapple-tomato salsa & red cabbage drizzled with chipotle aioli.
Steak Tacos
Certified Angus Beef sirloin, cheese, lettuce & tomato. With a side of hot sauce.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and onion tossed in buffalo sauce. With buttermilk ranch or blue cheese.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing.
Shrimp Po' Boy
Lightly battered shrimp, mixed greens,smashed avocado, corn relish, diced tomatoes, tossed in our tangy house remoulade.
Salads
3 Corners Chopped
Fresh romaine & iceberg lettuce, diced grilled chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cucumber, bacon & roasted red peppers. Choice of dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
Cobb
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg & diced avocado. Choice of dressing.
Seared Ahi Tuna
Pan seared sesame-crusted Ahi Tuna, fresh mixed greens, avocado, crispy wontons, mandarin oranges, shredded carrots & fresh ginger. With sesame ginger dressing.
Southwest Steak
Fresh mixed greens, grilled Certified Angus beef sirloin, shredded cheddar jack mixed cheese, black bean and corn relish, bacon, red onion, avocado, roasted red peppers and tortilla strips. With buttermilk ranch.
Spinach Salmon
Fresh baby spinach, blackened salmon, goat cheese, avocado, diced tomato, bacon & toasted pine nuts with warm bacon dressing.
The Orchard
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles, granny smith apples, red grapes, dried cranberries & candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Wedge
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, red onion & bacon.
Entrees
3 Corners Baked Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles simmered in our three cheese blend topped with cheddar cheese and bread crumbs and then baked until golden brown.
Allagash White Ale Fish & Chips
Two Icelandic cod fillets hand dipped in Allagash White Ale beer batter and fried, served with easoned fries and tartar sauce.
Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab
Tender baby back ribs slow roasted in our house sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, served with french fries and green beans.
Baby Back Ribs-Half Slab
Tender baby back ribs slow roasted in our house sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, served with french fries and green beans.
Brown Sugar & Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Pan cooked in our brown sugar bourbon glaze, served with steamed broccoli and rice pilaf.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast on fettuccine with our house made Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan, tomato and parsley with Texas toast.
Grilled Sirloin Steak
10 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin served with roasted baby baked potatoes & steamed broccoli.
Pot Roast Meal
Slow cooked Certified Angus Beef chuck roast topped with brown gravy, served with roasted baby baked potatoes and brown sugar glazed carrots.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti topped with marinara and our all-beef Italian meatballs.