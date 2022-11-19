- Home
3 Cubed 800 Northwest 4th Street
800 Northwest 4th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Bar Baskets
3³ Cubed Burger w/fries
6oz all-natural USDA choice steak patty made from prime rib met served w/smoked applewood bacon, red onions and 3 different cheeses with your choice of Spicy BBQ or Tangy BBQ sauce
6 Piece Wing w/fries
Porkchop basket w/fries
Shrimp Basket w/fries
Golden fried shrimp w/ crinkle cut fries
Southern Fried Fish Basket w/fries
Catfish filet breaded in cornmeal and fried to golden perfection with hot slaw and fries
Catfish & Shrimp Basket w/fries
Bar Bites
6 Piece Mushwings Only
Breaded Okra
Crispy Onion Rings
Egg Rolls
Spicy Fried Pickles
Sauteed Brussel Sprouts
fresh from the garden brussel sprouts sauteed in olive oil & garlic with bacon bits and topped with parmesan cheese
Cheddar Bacon Fries
Crispy crinkle cut fries wth thick cuts of bacon bits and cheddar cheese
Regular Fries
Hot Link Sliders
Tossed Shrimp (4 Shrimp Only)
4 Wings (Bone In/Boneless)
Vegan
Buffalo Mushwings w/fries
Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce (which is accidentally vegan)
Asian Vegan Rice w/egg roll
Tender Wok fried cauliflower rice, broccoli spears, carrots and sweet peas coupled with 1 egg roll
3³ Cubed Portobello Burger w/swp fries
Beautifully seasoned portobello mushroom with garden fresh veggies and chipolte mayo
3³ Beyond Meat Burger w/swp fries
Plant based burger on a sesame seed bun with garden fresh veggies