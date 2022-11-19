3 Cubed 800 Northwest 4th Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bar Baskets

3³ Cubed Burger w/fries

$12.84

6oz all-natural USDA choice steak patty made from prime rib met served w/smoked applewood bacon, red onions and 3 different cheeses with your choice of Spicy BBQ or Tangy BBQ sauce

6 Piece Wing w/fries

$11.99

Porkchop basket w/fries

$10.50

Shrimp Basket w/fries

$14.76

Golden fried shrimp w/ crinkle cut fries

Southern Fried Fish Basket w/fries

$12.84

Catfish filet breaded in cornmeal and fried to golden perfection with hot slaw and fries

Catfish & Shrimp Basket w/fries

$14.76

Bar Bites

6 Piece Mushwings Only

$8.50

Breaded Okra

$5.99

Crispy Onion Rings

$5.99

Egg Rolls

$4.99

Spicy Fried Pickles

$8.26

Sauteed Brussel Sprouts

$9.17

fresh from the garden brussel sprouts sauteed in olive oil & garlic with bacon bits and topped with parmesan cheese

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$8.00

Crispy crinkle cut fries wth thick cuts of bacon bits and cheddar cheese

Regular Fries

$4.99

Hot Link Sliders

$9.99

Tossed Shrimp (4 Shrimp Only)

$9.99

4 Wings (Bone In/Boneless)

$7.99

Vegan

Buffalo Mushwings w/fries

$11.00

Franks Red Hot Buffalo sauce (which is accidentally vegan)

Asian Vegan Rice w/egg roll

$14.00

Tender Wok fried cauliflower rice, broccoli spears, carrots and sweet peas coupled with 1 egg roll

3³ Cubed Portobello Burger w/swp fries

$11.00

Beautifully seasoned portobello mushroom with garden fresh veggies and chipolte mayo

3³ Beyond Meat Burger w/swp fries

$12.84

Plant based burger on a sesame seed bun with garden fresh veggies

Sides

Shrimp

$9.00

Beer

16oz DFT Bud Light

$6.00

16oz DFT Mango Cart

$8.00

16oz DFT Michelob Ultra

$6.00

16oz DFT Stella

$8.00

30oz Bud Light

$11.99

30oz Mango Cart

$15.99

30oz Michelob Ultra

$11.99

30oz Stella

$15.99

BTL Blue Moon

$7.34

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Bud Light Platinum

$7.34

BTL Budweiser

$6.00

BTL Coors

$6.00

BTL Coors Light

$6.00

BTL Corona

$7.34

BTL Dos Equis (XX)

$8.25

BTL Heineken

$7.34

BTL Lagunitas (IPA)

$6.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$6.00

BTL Modelo Especial

$6.50

BTL Modelo Negro

$6.50

BTL Stella

$7.34

CAN F5 (IPA)

$6.00

CAN Mango Cart

$5.00

CAN Truly

$4.20

CAN Bud Light Seltzer

$4.20

CAN Misc. Seltzer

$4.20

Cocktails

2 Doors Down Mimosa

$9.50

AB Negative - Bloody Mary

$13.50

Adios Motherfucker

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.50

Bang Her Rita

$12.00

Bee Sting Shot

$8.50

Bitchin Berry Blast

$9.50

Black Excellence

$8.50

Blue Hawian Margarita

$10.00

Boomer & Sooner (OU)

$12.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

Carafe

$19.99

Cowboy Swag (OSU)

$10.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$4.20

Creamy Rita

$11.00

Creamy Rita Latte

$11.00

Crimson n Cream (OU)

$10.50

Crown Peach Mimosa

$9.50

Dandy Candy

$8.50

Deep Duece Dusse

$12.00

Devils Lettuce (Shot)

$7.50

Devils Lettuce Margarita

$7.50

Dirty Dr. Pepper

$10.50

Empress (Gin n Juice)

$8.50

French 75 Mimosa

$9.50

Grown Folks Mimosa

$9.50

H2O

$9.50

Hard Cock

$8.50

Haven on Earth

$7.50

Hell on Earth

$10.00

Hennessey Margarita

$12.50

Hot Box

$11.00

House Margarita

$10.00

Liquid Homegrown

$10.50

Liquid Valium

$12.50

Long Island Tea (L.I.T)

$11.50

Mahaliya

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

My Stimmy Mosa

$9.50

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Orange Juice Mimosa

$4.20

Patron Margarita

$14.50

Perfect Margarita

$12.00

Phuq Wit It

$10.50

Pineapple Mimosa

$4.20

Prison Bitch

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Wet Pussy

$8.50

Wet Pussy Shot

$4.20

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Bottle water

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple :Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Wine

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

GLS Moscato

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL Moscato

$42.00

BTL Chardonnay

$42.00

GLS J. Roget

$7.00

BTL J. Roget

$37.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Amsterdam Peach

$8.26

Ciroc Regular

$8.26

Ciroc Peach

$8.26

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$8.50

Sky Vodka

$8.50

Svedka Blue Raspberry

$7.00

Svedka

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Two Olives Blueberry

$7.50

Two Olives Frootloop

$7.50

Success Regular

$8.50

Success Peach

$8.50

Svedka Cherry Limeade

$7.00

PinkWhitney

$5.00

DBL Amsterdam Peach

$12.84

DBL Ciroc Regular

$12.84

DBL Ciroc Peach

$12.84

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Kettle One

$13.50

DBL Sky Vodka

$13.50

DBL Svedka Blue Raspberry

$14.00

DBL Svedka

$14.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Two Olives Blueberry

$12.50

DBL Two Olives Frootloop

$12.50

DBL Success Regular

$13.50

DBL Success Peach

$13.50

DBL Sky Vodka

$12.00

DBL Svedka Cherry Limeade

$12.00

DBL PinkWhitney

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Aviation

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Empress

$7.00

Indoggo

$8.50

Zephyr Black

$8.50

Zephyr Gin

$8.50

DBL Aviation

$13.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.50

DBL Empress

$14.00

DBL Indoggo

$15.50

DBL Zephyr Black

$13.50

DBL Zephyr Gin

$13.50

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Black

$7.50

Bacardi Silver

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$8.26

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.26

Parrot Bay

$7.00

Rum Chata

$8.50

Malibu Coconut

$7.50

Malibu Black

$8.50

Cruzzin Coconut

$5.00

DBL Bacardi Black

$14.76

DBL Bacardi Silver

$14.76

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.84

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced

$12.84

DBL Parrot Bay

$13.00

DBL Rum Chata

$13.50

DBL Malibu Coconut

$13.00

DBL Malibu Black

$13.50

DBL Cruzzin Coconut

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800

$10.00

1800 Crisalino

$13.00

Camarena

$8.50

Corralejo Blue-Repasado

$10.00

Corralejo Red-Repasado

$10.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Repasado

$11.00

E.Cuarenta Blanco

$11.00

Exotico Silver

$8.00

Exotico Repasado

$8.00

Hornitos Blanco

$8.50

Hornitos Repasado

$8.50

Lagratona

$10.00

Monte Alban Silver

$5.00

Monte Alban Repasado

$5.00

Patron Repasado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Pepe Lopez

$8.50

Teremana Blanco

$8.50

Teremana Repasado

$8.50

Tradicional Blanco

$7.50

Tradicional Repasado

$7.50

Patron XO Café

$8.00

21 Seeds

$7.00

1921 Crema De Mexico

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Repasado

$10.00

DBL 1800

$17.00

DBL 1800 Crisalino

$18.35

DBL Camarena

$13.50

DBL Corralejo Blue-Repasado

$15.00

DBL Corralejo Red-Repasado

$15.00

DBL Corralejo Blanco

$15.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$16.00

DBL Don Julio Repasado

$16.00

DBL E.Cuarenta Blanco

$16.00

DBL Exotico Silver

$13.00

DBL Exotico Repasado

$13.00

DBL Hornitos Blanco

$13.50

DBL Hornitos Repasado

$13.50

DBL Lagratona

$16.00

DBL Monte Alban Silver

$10.00

DBL Monte Alban Repasado

$10.00

DBL Patron Repasado

$16.00

DBL Patron Silver

$16.00

DBL Pepe Lopez

$13.50

DBL Teremana Blanco

$15.50

DBL Teremana Repasado

$15.50

DBL Tradicional Blanco

$14.50

DBL Tradicional Repasado

$14.50

DBL 21 Seeds

$14.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

DBL Casamigos Repasado

$16.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Ciroc VS

$7.00

Crown Black

$11.00

Crown Royal

$9.50

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Evan Williams Honey

$8.26

Fire Ball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$8.50

Jim Beam Apple

$8.50

Jim Beam Orange

$8.50

Jim Beam Peach

$8.50

Jim Beam Double Oak

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Russell Reserve

$8.50

Seagrams 7 Whiskey

$8.50

Uncle Nearest

$13.00

Well Made - House

$5.00

DBL Ciroc VS

$11.00

DBL Crown Black

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.50

DBL Crown Apple

$13.00

DBL Crown Peach

$13.00

DBL Evan Williams Honey

$13.00

DBL Fire Ball

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.50

DBL Jameson

$13.50

DBL Jim Beam Apple

$13.50

DBL Jim Beam Orange

$13.50

DBL Jim Beam Peach

$13.50

DBL Jim Beam Double Oak

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Russell Reserve

$15.50

DBL Seagrams 7 Whiskey

$15.50

DBL Uncle Nearest

$20.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$5.00

McCallan

$9.50

DBL Well Scotch

DBL McCallan

$16.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Dusse

$9.50

Ansac

$7.50

Hennesey

$9.50

Tycoon

$10.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Licor 43