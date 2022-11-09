Restaurant header imageView gallery

3 Fools

87 Route 6A

Orleans, MA 02653

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg. Cheese
Sm. Cheese
House Salad

Sandwiches & Subs

All Day Egg

All Day Egg

$6.95

farm fresh egg, choice of cheese, 3 strips of crispy bacon, on grilled bun. Gluten free bun available.

Falafel

Falafel

$9.95

4 crispy chickpea fritters (GF), served with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, tzaziki sauce, on pita. Gluten free wrap available.

Gyro

Gyro

$10.95

lamb (not gluten free) or chicken (gluten free), lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, tzaziki sauce, on pita

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.95

House made meatballs, provolone, parmesan, marinara on toasted roll

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.95

ham, capicola, genoa salami, mortidella, lettuce, tomato, onion, prvolone, banana peppers, house dressing

Loaded Steak n' Cheese

Loaded Steak n' Cheese

$10.95

shaved steak, sauteed onion, peppers & mushrooms, mayo, choice of cheese

Sausage Sub

Sausage Sub

$9.95

sweet italian sausage, sauteed peppers & onions, mustard

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.95

breaded GF chicken parm cutlet deep fried, served with marinara & choice of cheese

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.95

Pearl Dogs of Boston, on butter grilled New England roll.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

choice of cheese, on country white bread, add tomato or bacon

Soups

Soup du Jour

$5.95

Gluten Free

Beef Chili

$7.95

Texas Red style Beef Chili, served with sour cream, onion & cheddar on the side. Gluten Free

Lobster Bisque

$8.00Out of stock

Chili Verde Cup

$7.95Out of stock

Mexican Stew with pork, served over rice. Gluten free

Chili Verde Entree

$12.95Out of stock

Mexican Stew with pork, served over rice. Gluten free

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.95

classic italian dessert served with whip cream & cherry

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$5.95

house made & gluten free, served with whip cream & cherry

Cannolis

Cannolis

$6.95

3 per order- homemade cannolis, garnished with chocolate chips & pistachios

Wings

Naked Wings

Naked Wings

$13.95

1lb seasoned with salt, pepper, thyme, garlic. served with carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing. gluten free

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$13.95

1lb- Frank's Red Hot sauce, served with carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing. gluten free

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$13.95

1lb- Sweet Baby Ray's, served with carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing. gluten free

3 Fools Special Sauce Wings

3 Fools Special Sauce Wings

$13.95

1lb- Our own spicy sweet sauce, served with carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing. gluten free

Thai Peanut Wings

$14.95

Spicy Thai peanut sauce, served with Asian Slaw. Gluten Free

side Buffalo sauce

$1.00

side BBQ sauce

$1.00

side Special sauce

$1.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$9.95

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, green peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, house dressing. gluten free

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.95

iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, red onion, cherry tomatoes, with house made blue cheese dressing. gluten free

Caesar Salad

$9.95

hearts of romaine lettuce, chickpea croutons, anchovies, parmesan, house made caesar dressing. gluten free

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.25

Side House Dressing

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Tzaziki

$1.25

Dinner Specials

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$13.95

comes with choice of pasta, garlic bread. 3 course & gluten free options available

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$13.95

comes with choice of pasta, garlic bread. 3 course & gluten free options available

Meatball & Pasta

Meatball & Pasta

$13.95

comes with choice of pasta, garlic bread. 3 course & gluten free options available

Lasagne

Lasagne

$13.95

comes with garlic bread. 3 course options available

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$13.95Out of stock

comes with garlic bread. 3 course options available

Pasta Bolonese

$13.95

comes with garlic bread. 3 course options available

Veal Parm

$13.95Out of stock

Pizza

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.00

If you would like to add toppings, please limit to 2

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Sicilian Slice

$3.00

If you would like to add toppings, please limit to 2

Slice of the Day

$4.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$16.95

"Still Riding Foods" gluten free crust. 12" only

Sm. Cheese

Sm. Cheese

$12.95
Lg. Cheese

Lg. Cheese

$18.95
Sm. Pepperoni

Sm. Pepperoni

$14.45
Lg. Pepperoni

Lg. Pepperoni

$21.20
Sm. Margherita

Sm. Margherita

$15.95

sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, topped with basil oil & balsamic reduction

Lg. Margherita

Lg. Margherita

$21.95

sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzrella, topped with basil oil & balsamic reduction

Sm. Meatlover

Sm. Meatlover

$16.95

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

Lg. Meatlover

Lg. Meatlover

$23.95

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

Sm. Tuscan

Sm. Tuscan

$16.95

mozzarella, sausage, artichoke hearts, spinach, garlic, roasted red peppers. choice of red or white sauce

Lg. Tuscan

Lg. Tuscan

$23.95

mozzarella, sausage, artichoke hearts, spinach, garlic, roasted red peppers. choice of red or white sauce

Sm. Roquette

Sm. Roquette

$16.95

roasted tomatoes & eggplant, parmesan, mozzarella, topped with arugula salad & balsamic reduction

Lg. Roquette

Lg. Roquette

$23.95

roasted tomatoes & eggplant, parmesan, mozzarella, topped with arugula salad & balsamic reduction

Sm. Fool

Sm. Fool

$16.95

spinach, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, white sauce

Lg. Fool

Lg. Fool

$23.95

spinach, goat cheese, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, white sauce

Sm. Steak Bomb

Sm. Steak Bomb

$16.95

shaved steak, sauteed mushroom, onion & peppers, cheese blend

Lg. Steak Bomb

Lg. Steak Bomb

$23.95

shaved steak, sauteed mushroom, onion & peppers, cheese blend

Sm. Tramonto

Sm. Tramonto

$16.95

prosciutto, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, topped with sunny side egg

Lg. Tramonto

Lg. Tramonto

$23.95

prosciutto, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, topped with sunny side egg

Sm. Firebird

Sm. Firebird

$16.95

grilled chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onion, buffalo sauce, mozzarella

Lg. Firebird

Lg. Firebird

$23.95

grilled chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onion, buffalo sauce, mozzarella

Sides

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Sea Salt, BBQ, Maui Onion, Salt & Vinegar

Side Falafel Fritters

$5.00

4 falafel fritters with tzaziki sauce

Side Lamb Gyro Meat

$6.00

Side Chicken Gyro Meat

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Meatballs

$6.00
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side Gluten Free Garlic Bread

$2.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$8.00

linguini or penne, with or without sauce

Kid's Chicken Tenders w/fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders w/fries

$12.95

gluten free all white meat chicken tenders with side of BBQ, Ranch or HoneyMustard sauce

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.95
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Beverages

CocaCola 16oz

$2.00

CocaCola 24oz

$3.50

Diet Coke 16oz

$2.00

Diet Coke 24oz

$3.50

Dr. Pepper 16oz

$2.00

Dr. Pepper 24oz

$3.50

Ginger Ale 16oz

$2.00

Ginger Ale 24oz

$3.50

Sprite 16oz

$2.00

Sprite 24oz

$3.50

Soda Water 16oz

$2.00

Soda Water 24oz

$3.50

Apple Juice (Boxed)

$1.25

Arnold Palmer 16oz

$2.00

Arnold Palmer 24oz

$3.50

Iced Tea 16oz

$2.00

Iced Tea 24oz

$3.50

Lemonade 16oz

$2.00

Lemonade 24oz

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Water (Boxed)

$2.50

Whole Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

87 Route 6A, Orleans, MA 02653

Directions

