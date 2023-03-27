3 guys Grill 4921 Northeast Central Avenue NE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4921 Northeast Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
La Casita Restaurant - Columbia Heights
4.6 • 4,027
5085 Central Ave NE Columbia Heights, MN 55421
View restaurant
Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
No Reviews
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114 Saint Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurant
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
No Reviews
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38 St Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurant
The Camden Social - 4601 N Lyndale Ave
No Reviews
4601 N Lyndale Ave Minneapolis, MN 55412
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbia Heights
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant
More near Columbia Heights