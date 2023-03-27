A map showing the location of 3 guys Grill 4921 Northeast Central Avenue NEView gallery

3 guys Grill 4921 Northeast Central Avenue NE

No reviews yet

4921 Northeast Central Avenue NE

Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Food Menu

Burgers

Classic Burger

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayo, & cheese

Oklahoma Burger

$5.99

Gyro Burger

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, & tzatziki sauce

Guy's Burger

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, & caramelized onions

Crispy Chicken Sandwiches

Classic Chicken

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, & pickles

Buffalo Ranch

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, & pickles

Gyros

Gyro Sandwich

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, & tzatziki sauce

Spicy Gyro

$7.49

Lettuce, tomato, onions, & tzatziki sauce

Chicken

Wings 3 piece

$5.99

Wings 6 piece

$9.99

Wing 12 piece

$19.99

Wings 25 piece

$38.99

Tenders 3 piece

$5.99

Tenders 6 Piece

$9.99

Tenders 12 Piece

$15.99

Tenders 25 Piece

$29.99

Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

kids meals

kids burger

$6.49

kids tenders

$6.49

Salad

Greek salad

$8.99

lettuce, tomoes, onions, cucumber, feta cheese, greek olives with greek dressing

Caesar salad

$7.99

lettuce, routons, parmesan cheese

Add Crispy Chicken

$1.99

Rice Bowls

Gyro Bowl

$10.99

Rice, lettuce, and our singanture white or spicy sauce

Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Rice, lettuce, and our singanture white or spicy sauce

Steak Bowl

$11.99

Combo bowl

$10.99

Rice, lettuce, and our singanture white or spicy sauce

Chicken Dinner

$14.99

White Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Sauce

$0.50

extra

Fries

$2.99

cheese curds

$7.99

onion rings

$4.99

gyro Cheese fries

$9.99

gryo meat, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese sauce

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Drinks Menu

Soda

Drinks

$2.29

Soda

Shake

Vanilla shake

$4.99

Chocolate shake

strawberry shake

Oreo shake

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
4921 Northeast Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421

