Restaurant header imageView gallery

3 GUYS PIZZA & BREW

review star

No reviews yet

100 East 3rd Avenue

Williamson, WV 25661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza
Breadsticks With Cheese
The Ham Wedge

20 oz bottles

Coke

$2.49Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.49Out of stock

Coke zero

$2.49Out of stock

Mellow Yellow

$2.49Out of stock

Pibb Xtra

$2.49Out of stock

Fanta Orange

$2.49Out of stock

Fanta Grape

$2.49Out of stock

Sprite

$2.49Out of stock

Drinks

Body Armor

$3.29

Bottle Water

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49Out of stock

Coffee

$1.69

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ice water

Kid juice

$1.59

Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Monster 12 oz

$3.29Out of stock

Monster 16 oz

$4.29

Pibb Xtra

$2.99

Powerade

$3.29Out of stock

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetned Tea

$2.99

Zero Monster 16 Oz

$4.29

Milk

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

2 liters

Coke 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.99

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.99

Specials

CALZONE 4-TOPPING

CALZONE 4-TOPPING

$8.00

Choose your favorite 4 toppings and have them stuffed in our hand made dough

The Philly Steak & Cheese PIZZA

The Philly Steak & Cheese PIZZA

$14.99+

A1 sauce, xtra philly steak smothered with peppers and onions, and loads of cheese

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.99
Chicken Brunswick Stew

Chicken Brunswick Stew

$5.99
Muffaletta Pasta Salad

Muffaletta Pasta Salad

$5.99

16" 3-topping and 12 Boneless Wings

$20.00Out of stock

16" 3-topping & 16" Bread Sticks w/cheese

$20.00Out of stock
11" Taco Tuesday

11" Taco Tuesday

$9.00Out of stock

Pastrami Sub

$8.99
Pastrami Wedge

Pastrami Wedge

$10.99

Thinly sliced pastrami smothered in mozzarella cheese baked in a stone brick oven then loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, and donkey sauce.

Personal Pulled Pork Pizza

$6.00Out of stock

Personal Taco Pizza

$7.00

Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.99+

Smoked pulled pork, 5 blend cheese, red onion, 3 GUYS bbq mop sauce, and pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

3 GUYS slow smoked pulled pork on a soft roll available with our house made mop sauce and jalapeno cole slaw

Stuffed Shells

$9.99Out of stock

Stuffed pasta shells with 3 GUYS creamy ricotta cheese mix then topped with our house made marinara, parmesan, and parsley.

Meatball-tini

Meatball-tini

$8.99Out of stock

3 GUYS miniature meatballs deep fried and topped with fresh parmesan and parsley.

NY STRIP TIPS 10 OZ

NY STRIP TIPS 10 OZ

$23.99Out of stock

3 GUYS marinated tips grilled to perfection, topped with grilled onion, peppers, or mushrooms for an upcharge

MINI CRAB CAKES APPETIZER

MINI CRAB CAKES APPETIZER

$13.99

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.99

Fried tempura style shrimp tossed in 3 GUYS bang bang sauce atop a bed of jalapeno coleslaw.

Boneless wings (12)

$12.99

Crispy fried boneless chicken wings. Don't forget your sauce.

The Wings - Large

$19.99

12 Pieces, served wtih Bleu Cheese, Hot Sauce or Ranch

The Wings - Small

$10.99

6 Pieces

Breadsticks With Cheese

Breadsticks With Cheese

$5.99+

Our homemade Breadsticks piled high with 3 GUYS blend of 5 cheeses basted with your choice of butter or garlic butter.

Chicken Tenders

$3.49+

6 tenders served with your favorite sauce.

Deep Fried Lasagna Bites (6)

$8.99

Fries With Bacon & Cheese

$10.99

Golden brown fries topped with a mountain of cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Best served with our house made ranch.

Fries With Garlic Aioli

Fries With Garlic Aioli

$7.99

French fries topped with 3 GUYS house made garlic aioli and scallions.

Garlic Knots

$7.99

Peppy Rolls (6)

$7.99

Bite sized rolls stuffed with pepperoni and topped with a medley of spices. Served with 1 dipping sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Grilled Chicken marinated in buffalo sauce, then topped with grilled cherry peppers and pickled onions and mozzarella cheese and house made ranch all sitting on our house made grilled flat bread garnished with spinach and arugula.

Pulled Pork Flatbread

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$9.99

Smoked pulled pork, grilled and charred on then placed on a house made flat bread and topped with cherry peppers, pickled onions, and a dash of hoison garnished with spinach and arugula.

Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$9.99
3 Mini Pepperoni Calzones

3 Mini Pepperoni Calzones

$12.99

3 stuffed mini pepperoni, cheese, and 3 GUYS pizza sauce calzones

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

8 jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce and lemon wedge

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Salami, pepperoni, olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, and pepperoncini over a bed of iceberg lettuce

Blackened chicken salad

$8.99Out of stock

Chef

$8.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, tomato, cucumbers, and lettuce

Chicken Cobb

Chicken Cobb

$9.99

One of our best sellers. Diced oven baked chicken, hard boiled eggs, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and iceberg lettuce. Don't forget your dressing.

Greek

Greek

$8.99

Spring mix, red beets, cucumber, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, green pepper and feta cheese with house balsamic vinaigrette.

House

$5.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese and croutons.

Side Salad

$4.29
Popcorn Chicken Salad

Popcorn Chicken Salad

$8.99

Fried popcorn chicken tossed in your choice of sauce on a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions. Additional items available for surcharge, Make it yours today.

Pizza

Beef Arrabbiata

Beef Arrabbiata

$13.99+

Beef, our 5-blend cheese, sliced roma tomatoes, jalapenos, 3 GUYS arrabbiata seasoning, and a side of sour cream.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Ranch, chicken, mozzarella, crumbled bleu cheese and red onion.

Pizza

$3.99+

Pick a size of 3 GUYS dough. We got the sauce and cheese, and the rest is up to you.

Chicken Arrabbiata

$14.99+

Chicken, our 5-blend cheese, sliced roma tomatoes, jalapenos, 3 GUYS arrabbiata seasoning, and a side of sour cream.

Crustless Pizza

$4.99

Meat Lovers

$14.99+

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, extra cheese and garlic.

Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.99+

Smoked pulled pork, 5 blend cheese, red onion, 3 GUYS bbq mop sauce, and pickles

Taco Pizza

$14.99+

Cheddar cheese, seasoned beef and refried beans with lettuce, tomato, onion and side of taco sauce.

The 3 Guys

$17.99+

Brushed with olive oil and minced garlic, ricotta cheese, fresh herbs topped with Pecorino Romano.

Veggie Lovers

$11.99+

Mushroom, red onion, green peppers, black olives, tomato, parmesan and mozzarella.

Alfredo Pizza

$7.99+

Cauliflower Crust

$9.99

Pizza Margherita

$15.99

Crushed San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Slow roasted chicken on a 3 Guys freshly made pizza dough smothered in mozzarella cheese and topped with our house made Mop Sauce or BBQ Gold Sauce, red onion, and sliced green onions.

Calzone & Wedges

An 11-inch Crust stuffed with your favorite toppings cooked to perfection in a brick oven.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$10.99

Ranch, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, and Red Onions

Cuban Wedge

$12.99

Mozzarella, Swiss, Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Mustard, and Pickles

Jumbo Cheese Calzone

$7.49

The Ham Wedge

$11.99

Shaved ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on an 11-inch dough and baked in a brick oven.

The Philly Wedge

$12.99

Shaved ribeye steak smothered in mozzarella with grilled peppers and onions on our 11-inch dough.

Italian Wedge

$12.99

Sicilian Wedge

$13.99

Cuban Wedge

$12.99

Mozzarella, Swiss, Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Mustard, and Pickles

Sammies

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Shaved ham, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a hoagie roll

Italian Sub

$9.99

Shaved ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and creamy house Italian dressing.

Pizza Bread

$4.99

3 GUYS pizza sauce and mozzarella with your choice of toppings on a fresh baked hoagie roll.

Steak Hoagie

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled steak, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Stromboli

$9.99

Steak, pizza sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, friend onions and mayo.

The Philly

$9.99

Shaved ribeye grilled with peppers and onions on a hoagie bun with mozzarella.

The Sicilian

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Burgers

Single Guy Cheeseburger

$6.99

3 Guys blend of ground chuck topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

3 Guys Cheeseburger

$8.99

Our own special blend of meat. 3 patties grilled to perfection and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo

Pasta

Alfredo w/side salad

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo w/side salad

$13.99

Shrimp Alfredo w/side salad

$15.99