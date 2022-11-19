- Home
3 GUYS PIZZA & BREW
No reviews yet
100 East 3rd Avenue
Williamson, WV 25661
Popular Items
20 oz bottles
Drinks
Body Armor
Bottle Water
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Ice water
Kid juice
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Monster 12 oz
Monster 16 oz
Pibb Xtra
Powerade
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweetned Tea
Zero Monster 16 Oz
Milk
Orange Juice
Specials
CALZONE 4-TOPPING
Choose your favorite 4 toppings and have them stuffed in our hand made dough
The Philly Steak & Cheese PIZZA
A1 sauce, xtra philly steak smothered with peppers and onions, and loads of cheese
Tomato Basil Soup
Chicken Brunswick Stew
Muffaletta Pasta Salad
16" 3-topping and 12 Boneless Wings
16" 3-topping & 16" Bread Sticks w/cheese
11" Taco Tuesday
Pastrami Sub
Pastrami Wedge
Thinly sliced pastrami smothered in mozzarella cheese baked in a stone brick oven then loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, and donkey sauce.
Personal Pulled Pork Pizza
Personal Taco Pizza
Pulled Pork Pizza
Smoked pulled pork, 5 blend cheese, red onion, 3 GUYS bbq mop sauce, and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich
3 GUYS slow smoked pulled pork on a soft roll available with our house made mop sauce and jalapeno cole slaw
Stuffed Shells
Stuffed pasta shells with 3 GUYS creamy ricotta cheese mix then topped with our house made marinara, parmesan, and parsley.
Meatball-tini
3 GUYS miniature meatballs deep fried and topped with fresh parmesan and parsley.
NY STRIP TIPS 10 OZ
3 GUYS marinated tips grilled to perfection, topped with grilled onion, peppers, or mushrooms for an upcharge
MINI CRAB CAKES APPETIZER
Appetizers
Bang Bang Shrimp
Fried tempura style shrimp tossed in 3 GUYS bang bang sauce atop a bed of jalapeno coleslaw.
Boneless wings (12)
Crispy fried boneless chicken wings. Don't forget your sauce.
The Wings - Large
12 Pieces, served wtih Bleu Cheese, Hot Sauce or Ranch
The Wings - Small
6 Pieces
Breadsticks With Cheese
Our homemade Breadsticks piled high with 3 GUYS blend of 5 cheeses basted with your choice of butter or garlic butter.
Chicken Tenders
6 tenders served with your favorite sauce.
Deep Fried Lasagna Bites (6)
Fries With Bacon & Cheese
Golden brown fries topped with a mountain of cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Best served with our house made ranch.
Fries With Garlic Aioli
French fries topped with 3 GUYS house made garlic aioli and scallions.
Garlic Knots
Peppy Rolls (6)
Bite sized rolls stuffed with pepperoni and topped with a medley of spices. Served with 1 dipping sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Grilled Chicken marinated in buffalo sauce, then topped with grilled cherry peppers and pickled onions and mozzarella cheese and house made ranch all sitting on our house made grilled flat bread garnished with spinach and arugula.
Pulled Pork Flatbread
Smoked pulled pork, grilled and charred on then placed on a house made flat bread and topped with cherry peppers, pickled onions, and a dash of hoison garnished with spinach and arugula.
Caprese Flatbread
3 Mini Pepperoni Calzones
3 stuffed mini pepperoni, cheese, and 3 GUYS pizza sauce calzones
Shrimp Cocktail
8 jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce and lemon wedge
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Salami, pepperoni, olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, and pepperoncini over a bed of iceberg lettuce
Blackened chicken salad
Chef
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, tomato, cucumbers, and lettuce
Chicken Cobb
One of our best sellers. Diced oven baked chicken, hard boiled eggs, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and iceberg lettuce. Don't forget your dressing.
Greek
Spring mix, red beets, cucumber, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, green pepper and feta cheese with house balsamic vinaigrette.
House
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese and croutons.
Side Salad
Popcorn Chicken Salad
Fried popcorn chicken tossed in your choice of sauce on a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions. Additional items available for surcharge, Make it yours today.
Pizza
Beef Arrabbiata
Beef, our 5-blend cheese, sliced roma tomatoes, jalapenos, 3 GUYS arrabbiata seasoning, and a side of sour cream.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch, chicken, mozzarella, crumbled bleu cheese and red onion.
Pizza
Pick a size of 3 GUYS dough. We got the sauce and cheese, and the rest is up to you.
Chicken Arrabbiata
Chicken, our 5-blend cheese, sliced roma tomatoes, jalapenos, 3 GUYS arrabbiata seasoning, and a side of sour cream.
Crustless Pizza
Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, extra cheese and garlic.
Pulled Pork Pizza
Smoked pulled pork, 5 blend cheese, red onion, 3 GUYS bbq mop sauce, and pickles
Taco Pizza
Cheddar cheese, seasoned beef and refried beans with lettuce, tomato, onion and side of taco sauce.
The 3 Guys
Brushed with olive oil and minced garlic, ricotta cheese, fresh herbs topped with Pecorino Romano.
Veggie Lovers
Mushroom, red onion, green peppers, black olives, tomato, parmesan and mozzarella.
Alfredo Pizza
Cauliflower Crust
Pizza Margherita
Crushed San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Slow roasted chicken on a 3 Guys freshly made pizza dough smothered in mozzarella cheese and topped with our house made Mop Sauce or BBQ Gold Sauce, red onion, and sliced green onions.
Calzone & Wedges
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Ranch, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, and Red Onions
Cuban Wedge
Mozzarella, Swiss, Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Mustard, and Pickles
Jumbo Cheese Calzone
The Ham Wedge
Shaved ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on an 11-inch dough and baked in a brick oven.
The Philly Wedge
Shaved ribeye steak smothered in mozzarella with grilled peppers and onions on our 11-inch dough.
Italian Wedge
Sicilian Wedge
Sammies
Hot Ham & Cheese
Shaved ham, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a hoagie roll
Italian Sub
Shaved ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, mayo, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and creamy house Italian dressing.
Pizza Bread
3 GUYS pizza sauce and mozzarella with your choice of toppings on a fresh baked hoagie roll.
Steak Hoagie
Grilled steak, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Stromboli
Steak, pizza sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, friend onions and mayo.
The Philly
Shaved ribeye grilled with peppers and onions on a hoagie bun with mozzarella.