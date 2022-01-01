Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
3 Little Figs
693 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Please arrive at your scheduled pickup time. Enter through 278A Door (left of Fig's main door - follow the signs). Hot Drinks available to order in person in main cafe.
Location
278 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Somerville
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant