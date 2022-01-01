Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

3 Little Figs

693 Reviews

$$

278 Highland Avenue

Somerville, MA 02143

Order Again

Popular Items

PEPPER BISCUIT
COLD BREW
ICED Latte

INFO

PICK UP INSTRUCTIONS

PICK UP INSTRUCTIONS

Finished Orders Picked Up on WHITE SHELF just inside 278A Door (left of main entrance - look for signs). You'll receive a TEXT when Order is Ready.

Hot Drinks Not Online

Hot Drinks Not Online

Order all Hot Espresso Drinks (lattes, etc) In Person at the register in 3 Little Figs main cafe.

Ordering Tip...

It is often faster to order in person. If you're just ordering an iced coffee, a baked good - in person ordering might be faster for you. Online has its own queue with limited order slots available, which can create long wait times (30+ minutes for a muffin). Ordering in person can often avoid this. Any questions, we're always here to help!

SANDWICHES

EGG & FETA

EGG & FETA

$6.00

Scrambled Egg | Feta | Spinach | Tomato | Greek Seasoning | Brioche Roll

PEPPER BISCUIT

PEPPER BISCUIT

$6.00

Scrambled Egg | Cheddar | Black Pepper Biscuit (*bacon not included - we just thought it looked good in the picture ;)

EGG CHEDDAR

EGG CHEDDAR

$6.00

Scrambled Egg | Cheddar | Harissa Oil | on Ciabatta

MARKET

MARKET

$10.00

Prosciutto | Goat Cheese | Fig Jam | Arugula | Tomato | Greek Seasoning | Olive Oil | House Focaccia

VILLAGE

VILLAGE

$10.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes | Arugula | Goat Cheese | Sun-dried Tomatoes | Honey | Olive Oil | House Focaccia

TURKEY APPLE BRIE

TURKEY APPLE BRIE

$10.00

Roasted Turkey | Green Apples | Brie | Arugula | Dijon Mustard | Toasted Ciabatta

HAM & CHEESE

HAM & CHEESE

$10.00Out of stock

Black Forest Ham | Cheddar | Arugula | Pickles | Dijon Butter | BAKED on Ciabatta

BLT

BLT

$10.00

North Country Smoked Bacon | Fresh Spinach | Tomato | Sir Kensington's Avo-Oil Mayo | on Toasted Sourdough

SPECIALTY

YOGURT

YOGURT

$4.00

Amazing Greek Yogurt with Honey! Add Granola (gluten free) and Seasonal Fruit for $1 ea

CHIA PUDDING

CHIA PUDDING

$6.00

Oat Milk Chia Pudding | Dragonfruit | Date Caramel | Toasted Coconut | Pepitas | Cocoa Nibs | Dried Cranberries

FETA TOAST

FETA TOAST

$6.00

Sheep's Milk Feta | Tomatoes | Kalamata Tapenade | Greek Seasoning | Thick Sourdough

RICOTTA TOAST

RICOTTA TOAST

$6.00

Ricotta Cheese on Sourdough | Sweet or Savory

SPINACH PIE

SPINACH PIE

$9.00

Slice of Yia Yia's Spanikopita | SPINACH | FETA | LEEKS

SIDES

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.50

2 oz Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips by North Fork from Long Island, NY

EGG side

$3.00

3oz Scrambled Egg Patty

BACON side

$3.00

SAUSAGE side

$3.00

Sausage Patty

BAKERY

Apple Cider Donut Muffin

Apple Cider Donut Muffin

$3.00
Lemon Poppy Muffin

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.00

*contains pure almond extract

Blueberry Muffin GF

Blueberry Muffin GF

$3.25

gluten-free | contains almond meal*

Banana Tahini Muffin

Banana Tahini Muffin

$3.00

Banana | Chocolate Chips | Tahini | *vegan

Dirty Chai Muffin

Dirty Chai Muffin

$3.00

"coffee cake muffin" with espresso glaze

Pumpkin Espresso Muffin

Pumpkin Espresso Muffin

$3.25

Vegan

Cranberry Scone

Cranberry Scone

$3.00Out of stock

fresh cranberry, orange, and warm spices

Lavender Biscuit

Lavender Biscuit

$3.50Out of stock

with Toasted Almonds | Glaze

Cocoa Zucchini Cake

Cocoa Zucchini Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Zucchini Cake - Dairy Free

Strawberry Jam Bar

Strawberry Jam Bar

$3.00

Strawberry | Pecan | Coconut Crust

Pistachio CC Cookie

Pistachio CC Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

Pistachios | Chocolate Chips | Sea Salt

COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$2.00+

LA PIRAMIDE (Columbia) - notes of Red Apple | Cacao | Sugar Cane **Disclaimer: Hot drinks ordered online may not be very hot when you arrive, order in person if this is a concern**

ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$3.00+

EL MORITO (Honduras) - notes of White Grape | Cashew | Brown Sugar

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$3.50+

WEST END BLUES (Brazil | Ethiopia) - notes of Chocolate | Berries

BARISTA - ICED DRINKS

ICED Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso over Ice

ICED Cortado

ICED Cortado

$4.00

8oz - Double Espresso | Milk | Over Ice

ICED Cappuccino

ICED Cappuccino

$4.00

12oz - Double Espresso | Milk | Over Ice

ICED Latte

ICED Latte

$4.50

16oz - Double Espresso | Milk | Over Ice

ICED Mocha

ICED Mocha

$5.00

16oz - Double Espresso | Milk | Dutch Chocolate | Over Ice

ICED Americano

ICED Americano

$3.50+

Double Espresso | Cold Water | Over Ice

ESPRESSO SODA 2.0

ESPRESSO SODA 2.0

$4.50

12oz - Double Espresso | Passionfruit &. Lime Syrup | Fizzy Water | Ice - Refreshing!

Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$2.00+

TEA

HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$3.00

**Disclaimer: Online drinks may not be super hot when you arrive** 16oz - Select from various options MemTea | Rishi Tea

Iced TEA

Iced TEA

$3.00

16oz - House-made with MemTea or Rishi Tea

Iced CHAI

Iced CHAI

$4.00

16oz - Masala Chai Tea | Milk | Touch of Sugar | Over Ice

Iced LONDON FOG

Iced LONDON FOG

$4.00

16oz - Earl Grey Tea | Vanilla | Milk | Over Ice

Iced MATCHA

Iced MATCHA

$4.50

16oz - Matcha Green Tea | Honey | Milk | Over Ice

ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25

Half Iced Tea, Half Lemonade

SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY BANANA

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$8.00

strawberry | banana | pineapple | beets | flax | hemp hearts

MANGO TURMERIC

MANGO TURMERIC

$8.00

mango | pineapple | carrots | ginger | turmeric | chia

BLUE RAZZ

BLUE RAZZ

$8.00

blueberry | raspberry | mango | yogurt | vanilla | hemp hearts

RASPBERRY PITAYA

RASPBERRY PITAYA

$8.00

dragonfruit | raspberry | banana | lime | goji | chia

GREEN MANGO

GREEN MANGO

$8.00

mango | spinach | banana | lemon | ginger

ACAI

ACAI

$8.00

acai | blueberries | pineapple | banana | orange | chia

GREEN APPLE

GREEN APPLE

$8.00

green apple | cucumber | spinach | pineapple | banana

BANANA ALMOND SHAKE

BANANA ALMOND SHAKE

$8.00

almond butter | banana | oats | parsnip | dates | cinnamon | hemp seeds | milk base

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$8.00

roasted sweet potato | banana | tahini | date syrup | organic cacao | flax | milk base

BOTTLES

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

16oz bottle Natalie's Orchid Island OJ

Lemonade - STRAWBERRY

Lemonade - STRAWBERRY

$3.00

16oz bottle Natalie's Orchid Island Strawberry Lemonade

Better Booch Golden Pear

Better Booch Golden Pear

$4.00

Pear & Black Tea Organic Kombucha 16oz

Better Booch Ginger Boost

Better Booch Ginger Boost

$4.00

Ginger | Lemongrass | Mint - Organic Kombucha 16oz

Culture Pop Watermelon Lime

Culture Pop Watermelon Lime

$3.00

Probiotic with Organic Fruit & Spices 12oz

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.50

Sparkling Water 12oz

Spindrift Lime

Spindrift Lime

$2.50
Spindrift Orange Mango

Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.50

Sparkling Water 12oz

Culture Pop Orange Mango

Culture Pop Orange Mango

$3.00

Probiotic with Organic Fruit & Spices 12oz

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Dr.Brown's Ginger Ale

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50

Poland Springs 16oz

COFFEE BEANS

$2 off any size HOT COFFEE with purchase. Enter Promo Code: COFFEEBEANS at checkout!
TIME & TEMP

TIME & TEMP

$18.00

Seasonal Blend:Ethiopia | Colombia - Cherry | Walnut | Orange

WEST END BLUES

WEST END BLUES

$18.00

Traditional Espresso Blend:Brazil | Colombia | Ethiopia - Chocolate | Baking Spices

MAURICIO JIMINEZ (Costa Rica)

MAURICIO JIMINEZ (Costa Rica)

$20.00

Green Apple | Almond | Brown Sugar

GURACHO (Ethiopia)

GURACHO (Ethiopia)

$19.00

Jasmine | Lemon | Black Tea

EL MORITO (Guatemala)

EL MORITO (Guatemala)

$20.00Out of stock

White Grape | Cashew | Brown Sugar

LA PIRAMIDE (Colombia)

LA PIRAMIDE (Colombia)

$19.00

Red Apple | Cocao | Sugar Cane

BULIYE (Ethiopia)

BULIYE (Ethiopia)

$21.00

Strawberry | Lemon | Cocoa

SUN LAMP DECAF

SUN LAMP DECAF

$19.00

Red Apple | Marshmallow | Floral

INSTANT COFFEE PACKS - Time & Temp

INSTANT COFFEE PACKS - Time & Temp

$15.00

6 Pack Instant Time & Temperature Blend

PANTRY

PINT of YOGURT

PINT of YOGURT

$8.00

16oz Greek (Labne) Yogurt

GRANOLA Bag

GRANOLA Bag

$7.00

10oz bag of house-made granola (GF/ contains nuts)

GINGERBOMB COOKIES

GINGERBOMB COOKIES

$8.00

6 x Chocolate | Ginger | Molasses Cookies (vegan)

RISHI MASALA CHAI TEA SACHETS

RISHI MASALA CHAI TEA SACHETS

$10.00

15 Tea Sachets - Organic black tea layered with deeply aromatic, traditional chai spices

RISHI ENGLISH BREAKFAST TEA SACHETS

RISHI ENGLISH BREAKFAST TEA SACHETS

$10.00

15 Tea Sachets - Organic black tea. Lively and robust with brisk flavor and sweet caramel undertones

RISHI JASMINE TEA SACHETS

RISHI JASMINE TEA SACHETS

$10.00

15 Tea Sachets - Organic green tea traditionally scented with enchanting jasmine blossoms

OATLY OAT MILK

OATLY OAT MILK

$5.00

32 oz Oatly Barista Blend Oat Milk

MERCH

3LF SpaceBunny Mug

3LF SpaceBunny Mug

$25.00

Designed by our very own Ashley Karr! instagram : scorpionlolipop 10.5oz Ancap Porcelain Classico Mug

Adult Pocket T-Shirt

Adult Pocket T-Shirt

$20.00

Black Bella & Canvas Jersey Pocket Tee. Front: "3LF" Back: Big Bad Fig

Kids T-Shirt

Kids T-Shirt

$15.00

Black Bella & Canvas Jersey T-Shirt. Front: Big Bad Fig

LOGO STRAW

LOGO STRAW

$3.00

8.5" Blue Stainless Steel Straw with 3LittleFigs engraved

check markSeating
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please arrive at your scheduled pickup time. Enter through 278A Door (left of Fig's main door - follow the signs). Hot Drinks available to order in person in main cafe.

Website

Location

278 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
3 Little Figs image
3 Little Figs image
3 Little Figs image
3 Little Figs image

